Kyle Kuzma a big part of Wizards' future?

Internally, however, Kuzma is considered, “a big part of the future” for the Wizards, according to a league source who spoke with HoopsHype. The Wizards believe they’re a more talented team than the record has shown to this point.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The latest intel on trade talks surrounding Kyle Kuzma, John Collins, Jae Crowder, what a Myles Turner extension could look like, Yuta Watanabe’s chances for the 3-Point Contest, Leonard Miller NBA Draft news, Dwight Howard overseas and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:33 AM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Final: Wizards 116, Philly 111 and the Sixers’ eight-game winning streak is over. The last time they’d lost was on Dec. 5 in Houston.
Porzingis: 24p 10r
Beal: 19p
Kuzma: 14p 8r
Embiid: 48p 9r
Harden: 26p 13a 7r – 9:38 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Another report of “rising belief” Kuzma trade coming at deadline nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/27/ano… – 1:05 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
There is rising belief leaguewide that Kyle Kuzma is gettable between now and the Feb. 9 trade deadline per @Marc Stein.
Stein says Kuzma is viewed as unlikely to re-sign with Washington when his contract expires this Summer, making a trade increasingly likely. – 6:18 PM
Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
Imagine being Jordan Poole. Has Steph to mentor every night lol cheat code!!!! – 8:35 PM
There’s a rising belief leaguewide that Kuzma is gettable between now and the Feb. 9 trade deadline as a result because the Wizards might ultimately be forced to concede that they have to trade him before the buzzer to ensure they don’t lose him for nothing. -via marcstein.substack.com / December 27, 2022
Based on the rumbles I’ve heard, I struggle to envision Kuzma wanting to stay in the nation’s capital beyond this season. -via marcstein.substack.com / December 27, 2022
