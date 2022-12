Kyle Kuzma a big part of Wizards' future?

There is rising belief leaguewide that Kyle Kuzma is gettable between now and the Feb. 9 trade deadline per @Marc Stein Stein says Kuzma is viewed as unlikely to re-sign with Washington when his contract expires this Summer, making a trade increasingly likely. – 6:18 PM

Final: Wizards 116, Philly 111 and the Sixers’ eight-game winning streak is over. The last time they’d lost was on Dec. 5 in Houston.Porzingis: 24p 10rBeal: 19pKuzma: 14p 8rEmbiid: 48p 9rHarden: 26p 13a 7r – 9:38 PM

The latest intel on trade talks surrounding Kyle Kuzma, John Collins, Jae Crowder, what a Myles Turner extension could look like, Yuta Watanabe’s chances for the 3-Point Contest, Leonard Miller NBA Draft news, Dwight Howard overseas and more on @Jorge Sierra

Internally, however, Kuzma is considered, “a big part of the future” for the Wizards, according to a league source who spoke with HoopsHype. The Wizards believe they’re a more talented team than the record has shown to this point.Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

