Luka Doncic after 60-point game: 'I need a recovery beer'

Only the second player to combine 60 points with a triple-double, setting a new franchise record in points, confusing a game-tying to a game-winning shot, and much more in a day’s work for Luka Doncic. “I’m tired as hell. I need a recovery beer,” was the immediate reaction of the Slovenian superstar packing a wide smile coming off the Dallas Mavericks pulling off an overtime win versus the New York Knicks at American Airlines Center Tuesday. He logged his seventh triple-double in the 2022-23 NBA Regular Season.
Source: EuroHoops.net
Source: EuroHoops.net
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic needs a recovery beer after his 60 points, 21 rebounds & 10 assists performance 🤣
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/TdmHsKUyGm – 3:44 AM
Luka Doncic needs a recovery beer after his 60 points, 21 rebounds & 10 assists performance 🤣
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/TdmHsKUyGm – 3:44 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Luka Doncic records 60+21+10 triple double: I’m tired as hell. I need a recovery beer sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 3:39 AM
Luka Doncic records 60+21+10 triple double: I’m tired as hell. I need a recovery beer sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 3:39 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Most points scored in a single NBA game by a European player:
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic 60 (2022)
🇫🇷 Tony Parker 55 (2008)
🇩🇪 Dirk Nowitzki 53 (2004)
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo 52 (2019) – 3:14 AM
Most points scored in a single NBA game by a European player:
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic 60 (2022)
🇫🇷 Tony Parker 55 (2008)
🇩🇪 Dirk Nowitzki 53 (2004)
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo 52 (2019) – 3:14 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Luka Doncic on insane celebration after game-tying bucket: I thought we won the game sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 2:40 AM
Luka Doncic on insane celebration after game-tying bucket: I thought we won the game sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 2:40 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast!
—Luka’s 61-20-10, Early Luka vs Early LeBron, Jokic’s 3-Time MVP Bid, a full Jokergasm, and our Most Fun All-Time Team Possible w/ @J. Kyle Mann
—5 burning questions for the NFL stretch run w/ @BenjaminSolak
open.spotify.com/episode/23DB3I… – 2:40 AM
New BS Podcast!
—Luka’s 61-20-10, Early Luka vs Early LeBron, Jokic’s 3-Time MVP Bid, a full Jokergasm, and our Most Fun All-Time Team Possible w/ @J. Kyle Mann
—5 burning questions for the NFL stretch run w/ @BenjaminSolak
open.spotify.com/episode/23DB3I… – 2:40 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
“I need a recovery beer” – Luka Doncic reacts to 60-point triple-double #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 2:35 AM
“I need a recovery beer” – Luka Doncic reacts to 60-point triple-double #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 2:35 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
.@Tim MacMahon on the historical performance of Luka Doncic espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:34 AM
.@Tim MacMahon on the historical performance of Luka Doncic espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:34 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
All angles of Luka Doncic’s insane Game-Tying Bucket in Knicks-Mavs game sportando.basketball/en/doncic-game… – 2:14 AM
All angles of Luka Doncic’s insane Game-Tying Bucket in Knicks-Mavs game sportando.basketball/en/doncic-game… – 2:14 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic reacted to his 60/20/10 game.
Mavericks superstar needed one particular thing after creating an NBA history 😅
basketnews.com/news-182980-lu… – 2:13 AM
Luka Doncic reacted to his 60/20/10 game.
Mavericks superstar needed one particular thing after creating an NBA history 😅
basketnews.com/news-182980-lu… – 2:13 AM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
was joking earlier that tjarks always talked about luka like a parent with high expectations lol
id be raving about him like ‘my god, never been anything like this before, blah blah’ and jon would criticize his leadership or efficiency from three 😂 – 2:00 AM
was joking earlier that tjarks always talked about luka like a parent with high expectations lol
id be raving about him like ‘my god, never been anything like this before, blah blah’ and jon would criticize his leadership or efficiency from three 😂 – 2:00 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Historic triple-double scored by Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic gets things done
#EuroWatch #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 1:56 AM
Historic triple-double scored by Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic gets things done
#EuroWatch #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 1:56 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Luka Doncic breaks away from the pack in the MVP race. pic.twitter.com/1ZIPHVCvVf – 1:55 AM
Luka Doncic breaks away from the pack in the MVP race. pic.twitter.com/1ZIPHVCvVf – 1:55 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Luka Doncic’s career night in pictures 📷
hoopshype.com/gallery/look-l… – 1:52 AM
Luka Doncic’s career night in pictures 📷
hoopshype.com/gallery/look-l… – 1:52 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic became the only player in NBA history to record such a triple-double 😲
60 PTS*
21 REB*
10 AST
✅ WIN vs Knicks
* – Career High
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/atkWE9AseM – 1:46 AM
Luka Doncic became the only player in NBA history to record such a triple-double 😲
60 PTS*
21 REB*
10 AST
✅ WIN vs Knicks
* – Career High
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/atkWE9AseM – 1:46 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
The amount of must watch players in the NBA right now is crazy. I can’t stop watching Luka and Jokic. I want to see every play. There is still LeBron at almost 38. Giannis’s juice every night is must watch. Durant is a marvel. Tatum in unreal right now. What about Ja, Zion – 1:46 AM
The amount of must watch players in the NBA right now is crazy. I can’t stop watching Luka and Jokic. I want to see every play. There is still LeBron at almost 38. Giannis’s juice every night is must watch. Durant is a marvel. Tatum in unreal right now. What about Ja, Zion – 1:46 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
luka’s shot chart from his 60-point detonation pic.twitter.com/WWHhJUJTsR – 1:43 AM
luka’s shot chart from his 60-point detonation pic.twitter.com/WWHhJUJTsR – 1:43 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The joy and ecstasy of Luka and the agony and despair of Thibs. The Mavs vs Knicks game in one picture. Great work by the Mavs TV production crew!!!! pic.twitter.com/Yxkg5svteD – 1:41 AM
The joy and ecstasy of Luka and the agony and despair of Thibs. The Mavs vs Knicks game in one picture. Great work by the Mavs TV production crew!!!! pic.twitter.com/Yxkg5svteD – 1:41 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Full list of players to average at least 33 points, 8 assists and 8 rebounds on 50-plus shooting percentage in a season in NBA history:
LUKA DONCIC – 1:35 AM
Full list of players to average at least 33 points, 8 assists and 8 rebounds on 50-plus shooting percentage in a season in NBA history:
LUKA DONCIC – 1:35 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Luka Doncic’s Global Rating for this game. My God.
You have to go all the way back to MJ’s 69-point game vs. Cleveland in 1990 to find a better one. pic.twitter.com/xlozjpG9RO – 1:33 AM
Luka Doncic’s Global Rating for this game. My God.
You have to go all the way back to MJ’s 69-point game vs. Cleveland in 1990 to find a better one. pic.twitter.com/xlozjpG9RO – 1:33 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
What media and players said about Doncic’s game.
hoopshype.com/2022/12/27/kni… – 1:31 AM
What media and players said about Doncic’s game.
hoopshype.com/2022/12/27/kni… – 1:31 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic uses his ✨ MAGIC ✨ to send the game to OT where Mavericks win at the end 🤯
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/1Bq9eHQXRm – 1:31 AM
Luka Doncic uses his ✨ MAGIC ✨ to send the game to OT where Mavericks win at the end 🤯
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/1Bq9eHQXRm – 1:31 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka post-gamed his 60 burger with some water, a protein shake, a beer and watching a few highlights on NBA TV and scrolling through his phone.
How are y’all handling the aftermath? – 1:21 AM
Luka post-gamed his 60 burger with some water, a protein shake, a beer and watching a few highlights on NBA TV and scrolling through his phone.
How are y’all handling the aftermath? – 1:21 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Here’s what Luka and coach Jason Kidd had to say about his incredible 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist night as the Mavericks pulled off a historic rally to beat New York.
mavs.com/mavs-top-knick… – 12:52 AM
Here’s what Luka and coach Jason Kidd had to say about his incredible 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist night as the Mavericks pulled off a historic rally to beat New York.
mavs.com/mavs-top-knick… – 12:52 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mark Cuban: “I’ve never seen anything like that”
Kristaps Porzingis: “This guy is not normal”
Kevin Durant: “Some video game shit”
Kevin Garnett: “It’ll be another statue in Dallas”
National reaction to Luka Doncic’s 60-point triple-double: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:49 AM
Mark Cuban: “I’ve never seen anything like that”
Kristaps Porzingis: “This guy is not normal”
Kevin Durant: “Some video game shit”
Kevin Garnett: “It’ll be another statue in Dallas”
National reaction to Luka Doncic’s 60-point triple-double: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:49 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Alternate headline: What the hell did Luka just do
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:46 AM
Alternate headline: What the hell did Luka just do
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:46 AM
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
Luka is the best offensive player in the league I said offensive think about it – 12:35 AM
Luka is the best offensive player in the league I said offensive think about it – 12:35 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is live @UnderdogFantasy
• Luka Doncic’s historic night
• The New York Knicks’ historic night
Here’s the link to the show:
📺 https://t.co/soMXDiOdfh
Join us. Dont. idc. Whatever makes you happy. pic.twitter.com/vuDjKZZweV – 12:32 AM
Radio Roulette is live @UnderdogFantasy
• Luka Doncic’s historic night
• The New York Knicks’ historic night
Here’s the link to the show:
📺 https://t.co/soMXDiOdfh
Join us. Dont. idc. Whatever makes you happy. pic.twitter.com/vuDjKZZweV – 12:32 AM
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
Omg Luka 60 21 and 10 never seen these numbers in my lifetime may never again Wilt like video game like damn – 12:30 AM
Omg Luka 60 21 and 10 never seen these numbers in my lifetime may never again Wilt like video game like damn – 12:30 AM
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
That was a MyCareer type performance from Luka tonight. Some video game shit – 12:22 AM
That was a MyCareer type performance from Luka tonight. Some video game shit – 12:22 AM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
The Dallas bench, my god. Really hoping Luka isn’t eventually just run into the ground. pic.twitter.com/L6UwXOEInn – 12:17 AM
The Dallas bench, my god. Really hoping Luka isn’t eventually just run into the ground. pic.twitter.com/L6UwXOEInn – 12:17 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Shorthanded Knicks lose in OT as Luka Doncic puts up historic triple-double for Mavericks newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 12:14 AM
Shorthanded Knicks lose in OT as Luka Doncic puts up historic triple-double for Mavericks newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 12:14 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
The great @GlobeBobRyan always said when he was covering the Celtics “I walk into an NBA Arena knowing there’s a pretty good chance I might see something I’ve never seen before.” Let those be words to live by when we watch Luka every night. – 12:13 AM
The great @GlobeBobRyan always said when he was covering the Celtics “I walk into an NBA Arena knowing there’s a pretty good chance I might see something I’ve never seen before.” Let those be words to live by when we watch Luka every night. – 12:13 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Luka Doncic destroys Knicks in unprecedented fashion: Seven numbers to know from Mavericks star’s MVP night
cbssports.com/nba/news/luka-… – 12:12 AM
Luka Doncic destroys Knicks in unprecedented fashion: Seven numbers to know from Mavericks star’s MVP night
cbssports.com/nba/news/luka-… – 12:12 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
On Luka’s night for the ages, the Celtics now have two of the top five scorers in the NBA… pic.twitter.com/Tvg3f7V86e – 12:09 AM
On Luka’s night for the ages, the Celtics now have two of the top five scorers in the NBA… pic.twitter.com/Tvg3f7V86e – 12:09 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Luka Doncic tonight:
Points: 60 (other starters – 57)
Rebounds: 21 (other starters – 20)
Assists: 10 (other starters – 9)
This is the 2nd time in his career he recorded more points, rebounds and assists than the rest of the starters combined in a game (Dec. 3, 2019 vs NO) – 12:03 AM
Luka Doncic tonight:
Points: 60 (other starters – 57)
Rebounds: 21 (other starters – 20)
Assists: 10 (other starters – 9)
This is the 2nd time in his career he recorded more points, rebounds and assists than the rest of the starters combined in a game (Dec. 3, 2019 vs NO) – 12:03 AM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
60.21.10…
What would you call this Jordan LUKA 1 colorway now?? pic.twitter.com/dB9fKGsdVW – 12:00 AM
60.21.10…
What would you call this Jordan LUKA 1 colorway now?? pic.twitter.com/dB9fKGsdVW – 12:00 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan:
Luka Doncic’s historic 60-point triple-double saves Mavs in unlikely OT win over Knicks dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:00 AM
From @Callie Caplan:
Luka Doncic’s historic 60-point triple-double saves Mavs in unlikely OT win over Knicks dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:00 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Luka Doncic put up 60-point triple double, lead Mavericks to insane comeback win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/27/wat… – 11:49 PM
Watch Luka Doncic put up 60-point triple double, lead Mavericks to insane comeback win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/27/wat… – 11:49 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The Knicks blew a 9-point lead with 26 seconds left and it’d be about the 400th paragraph in the story. That was some Luka insanity 60-21-10???? – 11:49 PM
The Knicks blew a 9-point lead with 26 seconds left and it’d be about the 400th paragraph in the story. That was some Luka insanity 60-21-10???? – 11:49 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
“I’m tired as hell. I need a recovery beer” was the first thing Luka Doncic said when he was told he’s the first player in NBA history to record a 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double. pic.twitter.com/08FdjRuCZ5 – 11:47 PM
“I’m tired as hell. I need a recovery beer” was the first thing Luka Doncic said when he was told he’s the first player in NBA history to record a 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double. pic.twitter.com/08FdjRuCZ5 – 11:47 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
NBA teams were 0-13,884 in the last 20 seasons when trailing by at least nine with 35 or fewer seconds remaining, per @ESPNStatsInfo.
Luka Doncic and the Mavs pulled off a miracle. – 11:47 PM
NBA teams were 0-13,884 in the last 20 seasons when trailing by at least nine with 35 or fewer seconds remaining, per @ESPNStatsInfo.
Luka Doncic and the Mavs pulled off a miracle. – 11:47 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
50-point, 20-rebound triple-doubles in NBA History:
Luka Doncic ➤ 60-21-10
Wilt Chamberlain ➤ 53-32-14
Wilt Chamberlain ➤ 51-29-11
Elgin Baylor ➤ 52-25-10 pic.twitter.com/2ZeCnd3gKs – 11:46 PM
50-point, 20-rebound triple-doubles in NBA History:
Luka Doncic ➤ 60-21-10
Wilt Chamberlain ➤ 53-32-14
Wilt Chamberlain ➤ 51-29-11
Elgin Baylor ➤ 52-25-10 pic.twitter.com/2ZeCnd3gKs – 11:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Last 60/20 games in NBA history:
— Luka Doncic
— Center
— Center
— Center
— Center
— Center
— Center
— Center
— Center
— Center
— Center
— Center
The first 60/20 game ever by a guard… and he also had 10 assists. pic.twitter.com/ClDI8bJJCS – 11:37 PM
Last 60/20 games in NBA history:
— Luka Doncic
— Center
— Center
— Center
— Center
— Center
— Center
— Center
— Center
— Center
— Center
— Center
The first 60/20 game ever by a guard… and he also had 10 assists. pic.twitter.com/ClDI8bJJCS – 11:37 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The good news for the Knicks is that giving up a 60-21-10 to Luka will make everyone forget how they somehow led by 9 with 27 seconds left in regulation and lost. – 11:32 PM
The good news for the Knicks is that giving up a 60-21-10 to Luka will make everyone forget how they somehow led by 9 with 27 seconds left in regulation and lost. – 11:32 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
Luka tonight:
60 points, most in franchise history
Only 60/20/10 game in NBA history
Tied for highest-scoring triple-double in NBA history
Youngest player to record a 50-point triple-double
1st player since Wilt in 1968 with a 50/10/10 game
#DallasMavericks – 11:32 PM
Luka tonight:
60 points, most in franchise history
Only 60/20/10 game in NBA history
Tied for highest-scoring triple-double in NBA history
Youngest player to record a 50-point triple-double
1st player since Wilt in 1968 with a 50/10/10 game
#DallasMavericks – 11:32 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Feels like every night a star does something special. Luka. Embiid. Jokic. Giannis. Tatum. Durant. Stars old and new. What a time to be an NBA fan. – 11:30 PM
Feels like every night a star does something special. Luka. Embiid. Jokic. Giannis. Tatum. Durant. Stars old and new. What a time to be an NBA fan. – 11:30 PM
Andre Drummond @AndreDrummond
Luka wtf man…… this is getting ridiculous now! 60/21/10 sheeshhhh 😂😂😂 – 11:30 PM
Luka wtf man…… this is getting ridiculous now! 60/21/10 sheeshhhh 😂😂😂 – 11:30 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Luka Doncic created, assisted, or scored 92 points in the Mavericks’ overtime win over the Knicks. – 11:30 PM
Luka Doncic created, assisted, or scored 92 points in the Mavericks’ overtime win over the Knicks. – 11:30 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd after Luka Doncic’s 60-point triple-double: “This kid doesn’t quit. He doesn’t quit. … Just in awe to see a young player like that.” – 11:27 PM
Jason Kidd after Luka Doncic’s 60-point triple-double: “This kid doesn’t quit. He doesn’t quit. … Just in awe to see a young player like that.” – 11:27 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Luka Doncic had 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over the Knicks. Luka is the first player in NBA history with a 60/20/10 triple-double. He’s on his way to getting the next statue from the Dallas Mavericks after Dirk Nowitzki. pic.twitter.com/oirp2xfhyM – 11:26 PM
Luka Doncic had 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over the Knicks. Luka is the first player in NBA history with a 60/20/10 triple-double. He’s on his way to getting the next statue from the Dallas Mavericks after Dirk Nowitzki. pic.twitter.com/oirp2xfhyM – 11:26 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
“I don’t think he gets tired of competing…[but] when it comes to practice.” – Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic. – 11:26 PM
“I don’t think he gets tired of competing…[but] when it comes to practice.” – Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic. – 11:26 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
In all seriousness, putting up a truly unprecedented stat line, not a “First Since Wilt” stat line, is damn near impossible.
All the NBA records are always followed by “… since Wilt, who did it 17 times.”
But not this one. Bravo, Luka, bravo. – 11:25 PM
In all seriousness, putting up a truly unprecedented stat line, not a “First Since Wilt” stat line, is damn near impossible.
All the NBA records are always followed by “… since Wilt, who did it 17 times.”
But not this one. Bravo, Luka, bravo. – 11:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka in his last 3 games:
47.3 PPG
12.7 RPG
9.7 APG
2.3 SPG
61/48%
3-0 in that span. pic.twitter.com/mbjvmgfEUa – 11:24 PM
Luka in his last 3 games:
47.3 PPG
12.7 RPG
9.7 APG
2.3 SPG
61/48%
3-0 in that span. pic.twitter.com/mbjvmgfEUa – 11:24 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Knicks blew a nine point lead in the final 44 seconds of regulation while giving up 14 points. An epic collapse to King Doncic. – 11:23 PM
The Knicks blew a nine point lead in the final 44 seconds of regulation while giving up 14 points. An epic collapse to King Doncic. – 11:23 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
I’ve played with a lot Hall of Famers and seen some all time great performances… but what I just witnessed from Luka Doncic was one of the greatest individual performances I’ve ever seen in my damn life!!!! Don’t mind me tho and Carry on… – 11:23 PM
I’ve played with a lot Hall of Famers and seen some all time great performances… but what I just witnessed from Luka Doncic was one of the greatest individual performances I’ve ever seen in my damn life!!!! Don’t mind me tho and Carry on… – 11:23 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
You know what’s crazy about that Luka performance? It’s not like he just caught fire & hit nine 3s. He was methodical. Sliced up the Knicks, who I actually thought guarded him OK on a bunch of those possessions. When the great ones are in the zone, there’s nothing you can do. – 11:21 PM
You know what’s crazy about that Luka performance? It’s not like he just caught fire & hit nine 3s. He was methodical. Sliced up the Knicks, who I actually thought guarded him OK on a bunch of those possessions. When the great ones are in the zone, there’s nothing you can do. – 11:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun fact: If you took away 10 rebounds from Luka tonight…
He would still have the first 60/11/10 game in NBA history pic.twitter.com/bANrLSb4iF – 11:21 PM
Fun fact: If you took away 10 rebounds from Luka tonight…
He would still have the first 60/11/10 game in NBA history pic.twitter.com/bANrLSb4iF – 11:21 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
I thought Embiid’s game wouldn’t be topped but which are you taking?
Luka: 60 pts, 21 rebs, 10 asts, 2 steals, 1 block, +6 in 5 point win over the NYK at home in OT in 47 mins
Embiid: 59 pts, 11 rebs, 8 asts, 7 blocks, 1 steal, +25 in 7 point win over the Jazz at home in 37 mins – 11:20 PM
I thought Embiid’s game wouldn’t be topped but which are you taking?
Luka: 60 pts, 21 rebs, 10 asts, 2 steals, 1 block, +6 in 5 point win over the NYK at home in OT in 47 mins
Embiid: 59 pts, 11 rebs, 8 asts, 7 blocks, 1 steal, +25 in 7 point win over the Jazz at home in 37 mins – 11:20 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists for Luka Doncic tonight in Dallas.
Now awaiting for the inevitable post: Only second player in NBA history with that stat line.
The other being Wilt – 11:20 PM
60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists for Luka Doncic tonight in Dallas.
Now awaiting for the inevitable post: Only second player in NBA history with that stat line.
The other being Wilt – 11:20 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Luka Doncic had the first 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history. Immediately after, here is what he said:
“I’m tired as hell. I need a recovery beer.”
That is instantly an all-time great quote from an all-time great player. 🍻🤠🏀 #MFFL
pic.twitter.com/JqpA0ZJAjo – 11:19 PM
Luka Doncic had the first 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history. Immediately after, here is what he said:
“I’m tired as hell. I need a recovery beer.”
That is instantly an all-time great quote from an all-time great player. 🍻🤠🏀 #MFFL
pic.twitter.com/JqpA0ZJAjo – 11:19 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Knicks were up 112-103 with 33 seconds left. Nine-point lead with 33 seconds. Not a misprint. I moved to another game on the TV. And then came the Luka major alerts. Knicks lost? What had happened? pic.twitter.com/I7e9EOWZIY – 11:19 PM
The Knicks were up 112-103 with 33 seconds left. Nine-point lead with 33 seconds. Not a misprint. I moved to another game on the TV. And then came the Luka major alerts. Knicks lost? What had happened? pic.twitter.com/I7e9EOWZIY – 11:19 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
From @ESPNStatsInfo
Most Points in a Triple-Double
Opp
Luka Doncic 60 Knicks
2018 James Harden 60 Magic
2017 Russell Westbrook 57 Magic
1st game in NBA history with 60 pts, 20 reb, 10 ast – 11:18 PM
From @ESPNStatsInfo
Most Points in a Triple-Double
Opp
Luka Doncic 60 Knicks
2018 James Harden 60 Magic
2017 Russell Westbrook 57 Magic
1st game in NBA history with 60 pts, 20 reb, 10 ast – 11:18 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Knicks were up 112-103 with 33 seconds left. Nine1point lead with 33 seconds. Not a misprint. I moved to another game on the TV. And then came the Luka major alerts. Knicks lost? What had happened? pic.twitter.com/xCWIotOGUa – 11:18 PM
The Knicks were up 112-103 with 33 seconds left. Nine1point lead with 33 seconds. Not a misprint. I moved to another game on the TV. And then came the Luka major alerts. Knicks lost? What had happened? pic.twitter.com/xCWIotOGUa – 11:18 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Knicks were up 112-103 with 33 seconds left. Nine1point lead with 33 seconds. Not a misprint. I moved to another game on the TV. And then came the Luka major alerts. What had happened? pic.twitter.com/b0Hd36M2zy – 11:18 PM
The Knicks were up 112-103 with 33 seconds left. Nine1point lead with 33 seconds. Not a misprint. I moved to another game on the TV. And then came the Luka major alerts. What had happened? pic.twitter.com/b0Hd36M2zy – 11:18 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
60-point triple doubles …
James Harden, 1/30/18
60 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists
Luka Doncic, 12/27/22
60 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists – 11:17 PM
60-point triple doubles …
James Harden, 1/30/18
60 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists
Luka Doncic, 12/27/22
60 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists – 11:17 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Luka Doncic: 60 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists. pic.twitter.com/VfdLzp89DU – 11:17 PM
Luka Doncic: 60 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists. pic.twitter.com/VfdLzp89DU – 11:17 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavs win behind Doncic’s 60-point masterpiece. Here’s the quick recap.
mavs.com/mavs-top-knick… – 11:16 PM
Mavs win behind Doncic’s 60-point masterpiece. Here’s the quick recap.
mavs.com/mavs-top-knick… – 11:16 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Luka Doncic is 23 and will play for another 15 years if he wants, maybe more. – 11:16 PM
Luka Doncic is 23 and will play for another 15 years if he wants, maybe more. – 11:16 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
If we judging by tonight… it’s Luka Doncic my a mile, then it’s everybody else! I know he said it’s easy for him to get numbers in the NBA… but damn, 60-21-10?! God Bless America Carry the hell on… – 11:15 PM
If we judging by tonight… it’s Luka Doncic my a mile, then it’s everybody else! I know he said it’s easy for him to get numbers in the NBA… but damn, 60-21-10?! God Bless America Carry the hell on… – 11:15 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
okay luka is officially the spiritual successor to larry bird with that ‘i need a recovery beer’ comment
fantastic – 11:15 PM
okay luka is officially the spiritual successor to larry bird with that ‘i need a recovery beer’ comment
fantastic – 11:15 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Cards on the table I tuned out of the Knicks-Mavs game at the end of regulation. Then my Mavs season-ticket holding uncle texted me “Luka doing Luka things,” and sure enough, he was. – 11:15 PM
Cards on the table I tuned out of the Knicks-Mavs game at the end of regulation. Then my Mavs season-ticket holding uncle texted me “Luka doing Luka things,” and sure enough, he was. – 11:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
There are two 60-point triple-doubles in NBA history.
Luka has double the amount of rebounds as Harden. pic.twitter.com/iNMGYAbICP – 11:15 PM
There are two 60-point triple-doubles in NBA history.
Luka has double the amount of rebounds as Harden. pic.twitter.com/iNMGYAbICP – 11:15 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Luka’s first words after a 60-21-10 game: “I’m tired as hell, I need a recovery beer”
lmao – 11:15 PM
Luka’s first words after a 60-21-10 game: “I’m tired as hell, I need a recovery beer”
lmao – 11:15 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Luka Doncic set NBA history vs. Knicks.
It’s the first 60/20/10 in NBA history. Doncic had 6⃣0⃣ points, 21 rebounds, + 10 assists.
Last time anyone had a 50pts/20 reb triple-double was Wilt Chamberlain (53 pts) in 1968. Only happened 3 times, all in the 1960s. (h/t @Basketball-Reference) – 11:14 PM
Luka Doncic set NBA history vs. Knicks.
It’s the first 60/20/10 in NBA history. Doncic had 6⃣0⃣ points, 21 rebounds, + 10 assists.
Last time anyone had a 50pts/20 reb triple-double was Wilt Chamberlain (53 pts) in 1968. Only happened 3 times, all in the 1960s. (h/t @Basketball-Reference) – 11:14 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
“I’m tired as hell” Luka Doncic’s first words he puts up the first ever 60 point 20+ rebound triple double in NBA history – 11:14 PM
“I’m tired as hell” Luka Doncic’s first words he puts up the first ever 60 point 20+ rebound triple double in NBA history – 11:14 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
60-21-10????
Even a cheat code doesn’t get you what Luka did tonight… WOW – 11:14 PM
60-21-10????
Even a cheat code doesn’t get you what Luka did tonight… WOW – 11:14 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
60 points.
21 rebounds.
10 assists.
Luka.
Greatest performance I’ve ever seen. – 11:14 PM
60 points.
21 rebounds.
10 assists.
Luka.
Greatest performance I’ve ever seen. – 11:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka record breaking night:
— First 60/20/10 game all-time
— Career high in PTS
— Career high in REB
— Most PTS in a game by a Maverick
— Most 50-point games by a Maverick
He’s only 23. pic.twitter.com/LlgMh3mRsp – 11:14 PM
Luka record breaking night:
— First 60/20/10 game all-time
— Career high in PTS
— Career high in REB
— Most PTS in a game by a Maverick
— Most 50-point games by a Maverick
He’s only 23. pic.twitter.com/LlgMh3mRsp – 11:14 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
60-21-10 on 67% while also perfectly executing the “missed free throw, get the rebound, make the put back” to force OT absolutely puts that in the running for greatest regular season performances in NBA history, alongside Wilt’s 100 & Kobe’s 81.
Impossible what Luka just did. – 11:13 PM
60-21-10 on 67% while also perfectly executing the “missed free throw, get the rebound, make the put back” to force OT absolutely puts that in the running for greatest regular season performances in NBA history, alongside Wilt’s 100 & Kobe’s 81.
Impossible what Luka just did. – 11:13 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I remember Sam Bowie doing an interview where he recalled waking up one morning feeling pretty good about himself after scoring 11 points. Then he looked in the box scores and saw that Michael Jordan scored 60.
I imagine Marvin Bagley has felt that a few times with Luka. – 11:13 PM
I remember Sam Bowie doing an interview where he recalled waking up one morning feeling pretty good about himself after scoring 11 points. Then he looked in the box scores and saw that Michael Jordan scored 60.
I imagine Marvin Bagley has felt that a few times with Luka. – 11:13 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Know that the Nuggets are playing but Luka is incredible. Truly ridiculous
60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists has to be the best statline since I’ve been alive. – 11:13 PM
Know that the Nuggets are playing but Luka is incredible. Truly ridiculous
60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists has to be the best statline since I’ve been alive. – 11:13 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Luka’s stats vs. Knicks are UNREAL:
60 pts (21-31 FG)
21 rebs
10 asts
Unbelievable. – 11:13 PM
Luka’s stats vs. Knicks are UNREAL:
60 pts (21-31 FG)
21 rebs
10 asts
Unbelievable. – 11:13 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
60, 21, 10. Luka. Real line. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/eJXmDWKz5b – 11:12 PM
60, 21, 10. Luka. Real line. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/eJXmDWKz5b – 11:12 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Luka Doncic set NBA history vs. the Knicks.
No player has ever scored as much and had a triple-double with 20+ rebounds. Doncic had 6⃣0⃣ points, 21 rebounds, + 10 assists.
Last time anyone had a 50pts/20 reb triple-double was Wilt Chamberlain (53 pts) in 1968. (via @Basketball-Reference) pic.twitter.com/5XbrCzX4X0 – 11:12 PM
Luka Doncic set NBA history vs. the Knicks.
No player has ever scored as much and had a triple-double with 20+ rebounds. Doncic had 6⃣0⃣ points, 21 rebounds, + 10 assists.
Last time anyone had a 50pts/20 reb triple-double was Wilt Chamberlain (53 pts) in 1968. (via @Basketball-Reference) pic.twitter.com/5XbrCzX4X0 – 11:12 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Maybe the greatest individual performance I’ve watched live … I mean, wow.
Luka is amazing – 11:12 PM
Maybe the greatest individual performance I’ve watched live … I mean, wow.
Luka is amazing – 11:12 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Luka Doncic:
60 points
21 rebounds
10 assists.
This man is a TRANSCENDENT talent! – 11:12 PM
Luka Doncic:
60 points
21 rebounds
10 assists.
This man is a TRANSCENDENT talent! – 11:12 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic’s final line in OT win over the Knicks: 60 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists. Historic dominance. – 11:12 PM
Luka Doncic’s final line in OT win over the Knicks: 60 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists. Historic dominance. – 11:12 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic: 60 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists in win over Knicks. First ever 60/20/10 game in NBA history. – 11:12 PM
Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic: 60 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists in win over Knicks. First ever 60/20/10 game in NBA history. – 11:12 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Doncic had
60 points
21 rebounds
10 assists
lol
That’s a solid SEASON for some players – 11:12 PM
Doncic had
60 points
21 rebounds
10 assists
lol
That’s a solid SEASON for some players – 11:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka tonight:
60 PTS
21 REB
10 AST
21-31 FG
Magic. pic.twitter.com/vebe95wO3o – 11:11 PM
Luka tonight:
60 PTS
21 REB
10 AST
21-31 FG
Magic. pic.twitter.com/vebe95wO3o – 11:11 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Luka Doncic had HOW MANY POINTS
(It’s 60. He had 60 points. 21 rebounds. 10 assists) – 11:11 PM
Luka Doncic had HOW MANY POINTS
(It’s 60. He had 60 points. 21 rebounds. 10 assists) – 11:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This man Luka really hit the Knicks for a 60-point, 21-rebound triple-double. – 11:10 PM
This man Luka really hit the Knicks for a 60-point, 21-rebound triple-double. – 11:10 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic has 60 points, matching James Harden for the highest-scoring triple-double in NBA history. – 11:10 PM
Luka Doncic has 60 points, matching James Harden for the highest-scoring triple-double in NBA history. – 11:10 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Luka with the first ever 55-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist game in NBA history.
Give this man the MVP. – 11:08 PM
Luka with the first ever 55-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist game in NBA history.
Give this man the MVP. – 11:08 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mavs lose the challenge — Robinson to the line and five fouls on Luka. – 11:07 PM
Mavs lose the challenge — Robinson to the line and five fouls on Luka. – 11:07 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks are 0-for-6 from the field, 1-for-4 from the line, in overtime. Down 120-116 with 1:29 left as Mavs challenge a foul call on Doncic. – 11:06 PM
Knicks are 0-for-6 from the field, 1-for-4 from the line, in overtime. Down 120-116 with 1:29 left as Mavs challenge a foul call on Doncic. – 11:06 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Records set by Luka Doncic tonight: Mavs single-game scoring and youngest player in NBA history with a 50-point triple-double – 11:04 PM
Records set by Luka Doncic tonight: Mavs single-game scoring and youngest player in NBA history with a 50-point triple-double – 11:04 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Luka Doncic is the first player in NBA history with at least 55 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a game – 11:02 PM
Luka Doncic is the first player in NBA history with at least 55 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a game – 11:02 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Luka is the 3rd player in NBA history with a 50-20-10 game (joining Wilt and Baylor) – 11:01 PM
Luka is the 3rd player in NBA history with a 50-20-10 game (joining Wilt and Baylor) – 11:01 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic has the fourth 50-point, 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history, per @ESPNStatsInfo.
Last to do it? Wilt Chamberlain, of course. – 10:59 PM
Luka Doncic has the fourth 50-point, 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history, per @ESPNStatsInfo.
Last to do it? Wilt Chamberlain, of course. – 10:59 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
50-point regular-season games in Mavs history:
54: Doncic tonight (OT)
53: Nowitzki 12-2-04 vs. Houston (OT)
51: Doncic 2-10-22 vs. Clippers
51: Nowitzki 3-23-06 vs. GS
50: Doncic 12-23-22 at Houston
50: Jackson 11-26-94 at Denver (OT)
50: Mashburn 11-12-94 at Chicago (OT) – 10:58 PM
50-point regular-season games in Mavs history:
54: Doncic tonight (OT)
53: Nowitzki 12-2-04 vs. Houston (OT)
51: Doncic 2-10-22 vs. Clippers
51: Nowitzki 3-23-06 vs. GS
50: Doncic 12-23-22 at Houston
50: Jackson 11-26-94 at Denver (OT)
50: Mashburn 11-12-94 at Chicago (OT) – 10:58 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Luka 1 point and 1 rebound shy of the first 55-20-10 game in NBA history
Wilt and Baylor have the only 50-20-10 games. All over 50 years ago – 10:58 PM
Luka 1 point and 1 rebound shy of the first 55-20-10 game in NBA history
Wilt and Baylor have the only 50-20-10 games. All over 50 years ago – 10:58 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Doncic is working on a 53-18-10 game through regulation and throw in winning a late jump ball that the Mavs had to have. – 10:55 PM
Doncic is working on a 53-18-10 game through regulation and throw in winning a late jump ball that the Mavs had to have. – 10:55 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Luka 53-18-10 (so far). No one has hit those 3 totals since Wilt (53-32-14) in 1968. Wilt shot 24-29 that night. – 10:55 PM
Luka 53-18-10 (so far). No one has hit those 3 totals since Wilt (53-32-14) in 1968. Wilt shot 24-29 that night. – 10:55 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
When people 10 years from now watch “the Luka game” that’s the celebration they’ll see lol – 10:55 PM
When people 10 years from now watch “the Luka game” that’s the celebration they’ll see lol – 10:55 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic just tied the game at 115 to force overtime on the most ridiculous of intentional FT miss-putbacks.
With that, he tied Dirk Nowitzki’s franchise scoring record (53 points) to add to his 53-18-10 triple-double.
And on he goes. – 10:54 PM
Luka Doncic just tied the game at 115 to force overtime on the most ridiculous of intentional FT miss-putbacks.
With that, he tied Dirk Nowitzki’s franchise scoring record (53 points) to add to his 53-18-10 triple-double.
And on he goes. – 10:54 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Amazing!
Luka Doncic misses the FT on purpose with Mavs down 2, ball bobbles around, and Doncic gets it back to hit the game-tying shot with 1 second left. Knicks blow a 9-point lead with 33.2 seconds left.
Doncic has 53 points, 18 rebounds, and 10 assists pic.twitter.com/dHAaooBDzf – 10:54 PM
Amazing!
Luka Doncic misses the FT on purpose with Mavs down 2, ball bobbles around, and Doncic gets it back to hit the game-tying shot with 1 second left. Knicks blow a 9-point lead with 33.2 seconds left.
Doncic has 53 points, 18 rebounds, and 10 assists pic.twitter.com/dHAaooBDzf – 10:54 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Luka is insane.
He just did something I’ve rarely seen before and it’s not his 53-18-10 in regulation. He actually successfully purposely missed a free-throw down 2 and scored off his own rebound.
Equivalent of an onside kick in the NFL. – 10:54 PM
Luka is insane.
He just did something I’ve rarely seen before and it’s not his 53-18-10 in regulation. He actually successfully purposely missed a free-throw down 2 and scored off his own rebound.
Equivalent of an onside kick in the NFL. – 10:54 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
53 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists for Doncic and Mavs-Knicks are going to OT. – 10:54 PM
53 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists for Doncic and Mavs-Knicks are going to OT. – 10:54 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Luka Doncic career-high 53 point triple-double, and then does this.
https://t.co/pU9Em4dJRC pic.twitter.com/eiku0RTA8g – 10:54 PM
Luka Doncic career-high 53 point triple-double, and then does this.
https://t.co/pU9Em4dJRC pic.twitter.com/eiku0RTA8g – 10:54 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Luka Doncic celebrating that game-tying jumper off his own intentional miss free throw is going to be a meme – 10:54 PM
Luka Doncic celebrating that game-tying jumper off his own intentional miss free throw is going to be a meme – 10:54 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
It back-fired, but I don’t disagree with Thibs choosing to foul there.
Just gotta box out Luka on the FT – 10:54 PM
It back-fired, but I don’t disagree with Thibs choosing to foul there.
Just gotta box out Luka on the FT – 10:54 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
You know how many things gotta go right for Luka to even get that shot off? A lot. – 10:54 PM
You know how many things gotta go right for Luka to even get that shot off? A lot. – 10:54 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Other than one missed free throw it’s hard to find fault with the Knicks final minute — and they still saw a 9-point lead disappear. Luka Doncic is really good. – 10:54 PM
Other than one missed free throw it’s hard to find fault with the Knicks final minute — and they still saw a 9-point lead disappear. Luka Doncic is really good. – 10:54 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Doncic … not of this Earth … forces overtime after intentionally missing a free throw, coming up with the loose ball that was batted around and flipping in a short J just as he was catching it.
53 points, 17 boards, 10 assists for No. 77. – 10:54 PM
Luka Doncic … not of this Earth … forces overtime after intentionally missing a free throw, coming up with the loose ball that was batted around and flipping in a short J just as he was catching it.
53 points, 17 boards, 10 assists for No. 77. – 10:54 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Luka Doncic just made more winning plays in the last 30 seconds in Dallas than most players will make in their careers. Mavs send it to OT against the stunned Knicks. – 10:53 PM
Luka Doncic just made more winning plays in the last 30 seconds in Dallas than most players will make in their careers. Mavs send it to OT against the stunned Knicks. – 10:53 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic has a franchise-record-tying 53 points after a wild putback to force OT. Also has 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Dallas erased a 9-point deficit in the last 33.9 seconds. – 10:53 PM
Luka Doncic has a franchise-record-tying 53 points after a wild putback to force OT. Also has 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Dallas erased a 9-point deficit in the last 33.9 seconds. – 10:53 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Luka with one of the greatest clutch performances you will ever see. WOW – 10:53 PM
Luka with one of the greatest clutch performances you will ever see. WOW – 10:53 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Wow!!!! Luka doing Luka things. @espn , did you see that last shot? – 10:52 PM
Wow!!!! Luka doing Luka things. @espn , did you see that last shot? – 10:52 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka misses the second of two free throws on purpose and gets a prayer from 10 feet to go down and we have overtime at AAC, tied at 115. – 10:52 PM
Luka misses the second of two free throws on purpose and gets a prayer from 10 feet to go down and we have overtime at AAC, tied at 115. – 10:52 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
When keeping it real goes wrong.
Luka Doncic jumping around to try to get the refs to call an 8 second rule violation and stops playing defense, so the Knicks get a bucket pic.twitter.com/5BRleQFZcR – 10:51 PM
When keeping it real goes wrong.
Luka Doncic jumping around to try to get the refs to call an 8 second rule violation and stops playing defense, so the Knicks get a bucket pic.twitter.com/5BRleQFZcR – 10:51 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Luka Doncic is the first player with 50 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in a game since Russell Westbrook on April 9, 2017.
In that game, Westbrook hit a game-winning buzzer-beater and passed Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in a season in NBA history. – 10:51 PM
Luka Doncic is the first player with 50 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in a game since Russell Westbrook on April 9, 2017.
In that game, Westbrook hit a game-winning buzzer-beater and passed Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in a season in NBA history. – 10:51 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Mavs fighting, man. And now Luka has a 50 point triple-double. Wild. – 10:48 PM
Mavs fighting, man. And now Luka has a 50 point triple-double. Wild. – 10:48 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic has the first 50-point triple-double of his career. – 10:48 PM
Luka Doncic has the first 50-point triple-double of his career. – 10:48 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic has scored 50 points in 2 of the Mavericks’ last 3 games.
And they still might lose tonight. – 10:44 PM
Luka Doncic has scored 50 points in 2 of the Mavericks’ last 3 games.
And they still might lose tonight. – 10:44 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Luka Doncic jumping around to get the ref’s attention to get an 8-second call while giving the Knicks a 3-on-1 advantage because he’s not playing defense is a self-own – 10:40 PM
Luka Doncic jumping around to get the ref’s attention to get an 8-second call while giving the Knicks a 3-on-1 advantage because he’s not playing defense is a self-own – 10:40 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Luka really is CONSTANTLY complaining
(Which is particularly annoying considering he gets he the FT line more than any player on the planet) – 10:33 PM
Luka really is CONSTANTLY complaining
(Which is particularly annoying considering he gets he the FT line more than any player on the planet) – 10:33 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks up 99-95 with 6:42 left — and despite all of the career highs tired legs and defending Mavs with Luka and shooters seems like a dangerous combination. – 10:25 PM
Knicks up 99-95 with 6:42 left — and despite all of the career highs tired legs and defending Mavs with Luka and shooters seems like a dangerous combination. – 10:25 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Spencer Dinwiddie giving Luka a little help and the Mavericks have cut the gap to 99-95 with 6:42 to play. Luka with 39 and 12 rebounds. – 10:25 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie giving Luka a little help and the Mavericks have cut the gap to 99-95 with 6:42 to play. Luka with 39 and 12 rebounds. – 10:25 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Another Luka Doncic 40-point game. Mavs are 5-1 in his first 6 this season. – 10:23 PM
Another Luka Doncic 40-point game. Mavs are 5-1 in his first 6 this season. – 10:23 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks got some work to do. They are down 92-82 going into the fourth quarter. Grimes with 27, Randle with 23 and 12 for the Knicks. Luka has 35. But the bench is thin. Bertans finally got five points late in the third, four more than the reserves had in the first half. – 10:15 PM
Mavericks got some work to do. They are down 92-82 going into the fourth quarter. Grimes with 27, Randle with 23 and 12 for the Knicks. Luka has 35. But the bench is thin. Bertans finally got five points late in the third, four more than the reserves had in the first half. – 10:15 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
It’s a battle between Luka Doncic and Immanuel Quickley as Knicks and Mavs head to the 4th. Luka has 35 points and is responsible for 50 of the Mavericks’ 80 points so far. Quickley has 10 points but his 13 assists have created 36 points for the Knicks — that’s 46 of their 90 pts – 10:12 PM
It’s a battle between Luka Doncic and Immanuel Quickley as Knicks and Mavs head to the 4th. Luka has 35 points and is responsible for 50 of the Mavericks’ 80 points so far. Quickley has 10 points but his 13 assists have created 36 points for the Knicks — that’s 46 of their 90 pts – 10:12 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic might need to drop 50 again for the Mavs to win tonight … and he also might be up for it.
32 points (11-15 FG, 2-4 3FG) in 25 mins with about 5 mins left in Q3. – 10:01 PM
Luka Doncic might need to drop 50 again for the Mavs to win tonight … and he also might be up for it.
32 points (11-15 FG, 2-4 3FG) in 25 mins with about 5 mins left in Q3. – 10:01 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs have struggled all year w/ oppwho don’t have their best players available. So it is w/NY which is w/o Brunson, & Barrett was lost 2:00 into the game. NY 63-55 at half. Randle 16-10, Grimes 15. Luka 22-6-4.. 18th 20 pt half of the season. Wood 14-7. 2nd half soon @971thefreak – 9:39 PM
Mavs have struggled all year w/ oppwho don’t have their best players available. So it is w/NY which is w/o Brunson, & Barrett was lost 2:00 into the game. NY 63-55 at half. Randle 16-10, Grimes 15. Luka 22-6-4.. 18th 20 pt half of the season. Wood 14-7. 2nd half soon @971thefreak – 9:39 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Knicks respond to all Dallas challenges in that first half and escape with a 63-55 lead. Randle with 16, Grimes with 15. Luka has 22, Wood 14 for Mavs, who are 7-of-25 from 3-point land. – 9:33 PM
Knicks respond to all Dallas challenges in that first half and escape with a 63-55 lead. Randle with 16, Grimes with 15. Luka has 22, Wood 14 for Mavs, who are 7-of-25 from 3-point land. – 9:33 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Two three-pointers by Christian Wood and the Mavericks have cut the Knicks’ lead to 39-38 with 7:51 left in the half. Winning the non-Luka minutes is important, Jason Kidd said pregame that he wants to not play Luka the entire 2nd half, as has happened a couple of times recently. – 9:17 PM
Two three-pointers by Christian Wood and the Mavericks have cut the Knicks’ lead to 39-38 with 7:51 left in the half. Winning the non-Luka minutes is important, Jason Kidd said pregame that he wants to not play Luka the entire 2nd half, as has happened a couple of times recently. – 9:17 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Luka used the Knicks defense like an obstacle course and finished in record time. That layup was ridiculous. – 9:07 PM
Luka used the Knicks defense like an obstacle course and finished in record time. That layup was ridiculous. – 9:07 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka executes the two-for-one perfectly at the end of the first quarter. He hits a quick-trigger three, Knicks turn it over and then gets to the rim for a layup with 1 second left. Mavs only down 30-28 after 12 minutes. Luka with 16. – 9:06 PM
Luka executes the two-for-one perfectly at the end of the first quarter. He hits a quick-trigger three, Knicks turn it over and then gets to the rim for a layup with 1 second left. Mavs only down 30-28 after 12 minutes. Luka with 16. – 9:06 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Wow. Luka with a terrific flip to the corner for a Reggie Bullock three-pointer. Mavericks trailing 27-20. – 8:59 PM
Wow. Luka with a terrific flip to the corner for a Reggie Bullock three-pointer. Mavericks trailing 27-20. – 8:59 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
One of those stats you wouldn’t expect:
Luka Doncic has never won a home game against the Knicks. – 8:51 PM
One of those stats you wouldn’t expect:
Luka Doncic has never won a home game against the Knicks. – 8:51 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Tremendous defensive possession from Grimes. Sticks with Doncic, doesn’t foul him when he goes up, contests a would-be shot enough that Doncic has to kick to the corner, then he comes to the block to help and when the corner shooter drives, he goes verticality & alters the layup. – 8:48 PM
Tremendous defensive possession from Grimes. Sticks with Doncic, doesn’t foul him when he goes up, contests a would-be shot enough that Doncic has to kick to the corner, then he comes to the block to help and when the corner shooter drives, he goes verticality & alters the layup. – 8:48 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum just became the 2nd player in the NBA this year to reach 1,000 points (Luka). – 8:35 PM
Jayson Tatum just became the 2nd player in the NBA this year to reach 1,000 points (Luka). – 8:35 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs running a bigger starting lineup tonight vs. Knicks: Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Tim Hardaway Jr., Christian Wood, Dwight Powell.
That’s the same 5 that opened dominant Q3 vs. Lakers. – 8:31 PM
Mavs running a bigger starting lineup tonight vs. Knicks: Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Tim Hardaway Jr., Christian Wood, Dwight Powell.
That’s the same 5 that opened dominant Q3 vs. Lakers. – 8:31 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Wood, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
NY starters: Barrett, Randle, Robinson, Grimes, Quickley
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:10 PM
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Wood, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
NY starters: Barrett, Randle, Robinson, Grimes, Quickley
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:10 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Facundo Campazzo says that being around someone like Nikola Jokic & Luka Doncic guided him to a massive improvement 💪 pic.twitter.com/XWA0zQNxGz – 12:44 PM
Facundo Campazzo says that being around someone like Nikola Jokic & Luka Doncic guided him to a massive improvement 💪 pic.twitter.com/XWA0zQNxGz – 12:44 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic admitted it would be difficult to imagine himself playing for 21 years in the NBA 😁 pic.twitter.com/RYCfUNUEGj – 7:50 AM
Luka Doncic admitted it would be difficult to imagine himself playing for 21 years in the NBA 😁 pic.twitter.com/RYCfUNUEGj – 7:50 AM
More on this storyline
Zach LaVine re-signed with the Chicago Bulls this past offseason on a five-year, $215 million, but his future with the franchise is uncertain given their struggles this season. The Dallas Mavericks are a team who could potentially have interest in LaVine given their motivation to pair a second star with Luka Doncic. “I just know that there are fans of him that hold prominent positions within the Mavericks,” said Tim MacMahon on the Lowe Post podcast. “Again, I’m not sitting here and telling you there’s some great consensus. I think there’s enough fans of him where I wouldn’t totally rule it out.” -via RealGM / December 28, 2022
In the Mavericks’ 126-121 win Tuesday, Doncic tallied a career-high 60 points and added 21 rebounds and 10 assists in 47 minutes to compile the most impressive, dominant and grueling triple-double of his career. And NBA history. While shattering Dirk Nowitzki’s single-game franchise scoring record (53 points), Doncic became the first player to ever record a 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double. He topped Wilt Chamberlain (twice) and Elgin Baylor, the only to compile 50-point, 20-rebound triple-doubles before him. -via Dallas Morning News / December 28, 2022
Callie Caplan: Luka Doncic, when asked about his 60-20-10 triple-double: “Two steals, one block, too!” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / December 28, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.