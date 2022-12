Magic 38, Pistons 44: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

We’ve hit that weird point after a cold spell here in Orlando where it’s warmer outside than inside. Our houses are built to keep cold air in, so it can take a while for them to warm back up. So, I’m sitting here freezing in the office, with the windows open to warm it up! – 1:01 PM

One last gift to end the year! Today is @GFuelEnergy final Buy One Get One Free sale of the year starting today and ends on Jan 3rd!Get it here! – https://t.co/fpXeUI8DDn #GFUEL pic.twitter.com/9CoMyPHfMk

The first two seasons in the NBA were not as inspiring for Killian Hayes as he probably hoped. This year, he’s taking on a much bigger role with the Pistons.We take a look at how he did it and what it means for the French national team’s future 👇

Undrafted center Orlando Robinson making a strong impression with the Heat. There are some restrictions on his availability because of the two-way contract Robinson is on, but there’s a way to get around that miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the latest on LeBron’s status for tonight – 2:43 PM

We are back with some ALL NEW #WallpaperWednesday 🔥Check out our online wallpaper hub NOW: https://t.co/wcfz3bUJTb

Sources: Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal will be day-to-day after MRI on his left hamstring. He will miss tonight’s game vs. Phoenix, and there’s optimism he will be available as soon as the Wizards’ next contest on Friday in Orlando. – 4:49 PM

Dwane Casey asked if the Knicks-Mavs result was catharsis: “No, it brought back bad memories.”He also said Cade is back around the team and rehabbing. – 5:25 PM

For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, on YouTube. Thoughts on the Lakers’ win over the Magic, Beverley and Bryant filling needs, LeBron’s deleted playoff vow Tweet, and more. @LockedOnNetwork

Undrafted center Orlando Robinson has been flashing his intriguing skill set. What it could mean for the Heat miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…

Question for my traveling folks: pistons play in Paris in January, my passport expires in February. Am I screwed? Someone told me about the three-month thing today. What’s the point of an expiration date? Lol – 7:03 PM

Oh, would you look at that. A Victor Wembanyama fan is in attendance. I’m sure he wants the #Pistons to win tonight. pic.twitter.com/o4L5LC2Ks4

Franz Wagner with the game’s first points from the midrange on a shot that hit every part of the rim before going down. – 7:12 PM

The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,247 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory

Detroit has missed its first seven shots, five of which were from beyond the 3-point line. – 7:17 PM

After tying a season-low with 8 FGAs last night in the loss to the Lakers, Franz Wagner is already up to 4 points and 2 assists.Magic lead Pistons 9-0. – 7:19 PM

After a 9-0 run by the Magic, the Pistons have put together an 8-0 run coming out of that last timeout. – 7:21 PM

Bam, Butler back but Lowry now out as Heat faces LeBron, who opts to play tonight in 2nd half of back to back. And from @AnthonyChiang , undrafted center Orlando Robinson making strong impression. How can Heat keep him around?: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…

Pistons weathered the early storm and are now tied 19-19 with Orlando.Both teams are working pretty hard for baskets. Been a fun start. – 7:28 PM

The #Pistons and #Magic are tied at 19 with 2:05 left in the first quarter. Hayes and Burks with 5 points each. – 7:29 PM

Hamidou Diallo connects on a midrange jumper for his first points of the game. He’s been playing really well lately. – 7:33 PM

I feel like the Pistons have played really good defense this quarter. Best I can remember in a bit. Only one or two easy buckets for Orlando, but the Pistons have been pretty sharp on rotations and communication. – 7:33 PM

END OF 1Q: Pistons 27, Magic 23. I thought that was most locked in defensive performance for Detroit in quite some time.Burks: 10 points – 7:37 PM

Saddiq Bey is heating up. Pistons are outscoring Orlando by 15 points beyond the arc.Detroit will have to win the math game to pull this one out, I think, given Orlando’s size. – 7:51 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.