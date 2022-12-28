Magic 38, Pistons 44: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (13-22) play against the Detroit Pistons (28-28) at Little Caesars Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 28, 2022
Orlando Magic 38, Detroit Pistons 44 (Q2 05:10)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey is heating up. Pistons are outscoring Orlando by 15 points beyond the arc.
Detroit will have to win the math game to pull this one out, I think, given Orlando’s size. – 7:51 PM
Saddiq Bey is heating up. Pistons are outscoring Orlando by 15 points beyond the arc.
Detroit will have to win the math game to pull this one out, I think, given Orlando’s size. – 7:51 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
defense to offense you love to see it
@Cole Anthony + @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/iZua7bNyBH – 7:44 PM
defense to offense you love to see it
@Cole Anthony + @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/iZua7bNyBH – 7:44 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Alec Burks has not missed tonight. 12 points on 4-4 FG, 2-2 from 3. – 7:41 PM
Alec Burks has not missed tonight. 12 points on 4-4 FG, 2-2 from 3. – 7:41 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Pistons 27, Magic 23.
Bol Bol: 7 points
Cole Anthony/Franz Wagner: 4 points each – 7:39 PM
End of 1Q: Pistons 27, Magic 23.
Bol Bol: 7 points
Cole Anthony/Franz Wagner: 4 points each – 7:39 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Detroit 27, Orlando 23
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/jvwqjdJD8U – 7:38 PM
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Detroit 27, Orlando 23
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/jvwqjdJD8U – 7:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Pistons 27, Magic 23. I thought that was most locked in defensive performance for Detroit in quite some time.
Burks: 10 points – 7:37 PM
END OF 1Q: Pistons 27, Magic 23. I thought that was most locked in defensive performance for Detroit in quite some time.
Burks: 10 points – 7:37 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Pistons 27, #Magic 23.
Burks: 10 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast
Hayes: 5 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast
Bogdanovic: 4 pts, 1 ast – 7:36 PM
End of the 1st quarter: #Pistons 27, #Magic 23.
Burks: 10 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast
Hayes: 5 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast
Bogdanovic: 4 pts, 1 ast – 7:36 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
paolo with the swat
bol takes it coast to coast 🤌
@L3HarrisTech pic.twitter.com/3wPqQ29Df2 – 7:34 PM
paolo with the swat
bol takes it coast to coast 🤌
@L3HarrisTech pic.twitter.com/3wPqQ29Df2 – 7:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I feel like the Pistons have played really good defense this quarter. Best I can remember in a bit. Only one or two easy buckets for Orlando, but the Pistons have been pretty sharp on rotations and communication. – 7:33 PM
I feel like the Pistons have played really good defense this quarter. Best I can remember in a bit. Only one or two easy buckets for Orlando, but the Pistons have been pretty sharp on rotations and communication. – 7:33 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Hamidou Diallo connects on a midrange jumper for his first points of the game. He’s been playing really well lately. – 7:33 PM
Hamidou Diallo connects on a midrange jumper for his first points of the game. He’s been playing really well lately. – 7:33 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons and #Magic are tied at 19 with 2:05 left in the first quarter. Hayes and Burks with 5 points each. – 7:29 PM
The #Pistons and #Magic are tied at 19 with 2:05 left in the first quarter. Hayes and Burks with 5 points each. – 7:29 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons weathered the early storm and are now tied 19-19 with Orlando.
Both teams are working pretty hard for baskets. Been a fun start. – 7:28 PM
Pistons weathered the early storm and are now tied 19-19 with Orlando.
Both teams are working pretty hard for baskets. Been a fun start. – 7:28 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
nasty break-up here by paolo banchero. equally sick finish in transition from bol bol pic.twitter.com/CV1Std466b – 7:26 PM
nasty break-up here by paolo banchero. equally sick finish in transition from bol bol pic.twitter.com/CV1Std466b – 7:26 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Bam, Butler back but Lowry now out as Heat faces LeBron, who opts to play tonight in 2nd half of back to back. And from @AnthonyChiang , undrafted center Orlando Robinson making strong impression. How can Heat keep him around?: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:26 PM
Bam, Butler back but Lowry now out as Heat faces LeBron, who opts to play tonight in 2nd half of back to back. And from @AnthonyChiang , undrafted center Orlando Robinson making strong impression. How can Heat keep him around?: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:26 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Orlando just has length everywhere, man. They give you nothing easy – 7:24 PM
Orlando just has length everywhere, man. They give you nothing easy – 7:24 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
wingspan: activate
the @Bol Bol experience pic.twitter.com/1p58i0450f – 7:23 PM
wingspan: activate
the @Bol Bol experience pic.twitter.com/1p58i0450f – 7:23 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
just another routine killian hayes jumper pic.twitter.com/55Euj4bDzM – 7:21 PM
just another routine killian hayes jumper pic.twitter.com/55Euj4bDzM – 7:21 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
After a 9-0 run by the Magic, the Pistons have put together an 8-0 run coming out of that last timeout. – 7:21 PM
After a 9-0 run by the Magic, the Pistons have put together an 8-0 run coming out of that last timeout. – 7:21 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
After tying a season-low with 8 FGAs last night in the loss to the Lakers, Franz Wagner is already up to 4 points and 2 assists.
Magic lead Pistons 9-0. – 7:19 PM
After tying a season-low with 8 FGAs last night in the loss to the Lakers, Franz Wagner is already up to 4 points and 2 assists.
Magic lead Pistons 9-0. – 7:19 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Detroit has missed its first seven shots, five of which were from beyond the 3-point line. – 7:17 PM
Detroit has missed its first seven shots, five of which were from beyond the 3-point line. – 7:17 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
bol hit ’em with the floater
9-0 run to start 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Tg2laXMp4U – 7:16 PM
bol hit ’em with the floater
9-0 run to start 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Tg2laXMp4U – 7:16 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic open their road game against the Pistons on a 9-0 run. – 7:15 PM
The @Orlando Magic open their road game against the Pistons on a 9-0 run. – 7:15 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,247 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:15 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,247 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:15 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Orlando has a 9-0 lead over the #Pistons to start the game and Dwane Casey takes a timeout. – 7:15 PM
Orlando has a 9-0 lead over the #Pistons to start the game and Dwane Casey takes a timeout. – 7:15 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Welp. Detroit struggling with Orlando’s length, Stew couldn’t get some good looks to fall.
Magic up 9-0. – 7:15 PM
Welp. Detroit struggling with Orlando’s length, Stew couldn’t get some good looks to fall.
Magic up 9-0. – 7:15 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Franz Wagner with the game’s first points from the midrange on a shot that hit every part of the rim before going down. – 7:12 PM
Franz Wagner with the game’s first points from the midrange on a shot that hit every part of the rim before going down. – 7:12 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Oh, would you look at that. A Victor Wembanyama fan is in attendance. I’m sure he wants the #Pistons to win tonight. pic.twitter.com/o4L5LC2Ks4 – 7:10 PM
Oh, would you look at that. A Victor Wembanyama fan is in attendance. I’m sure he wants the #Pistons to win tonight. pic.twitter.com/o4L5LC2Ks4 – 7:10 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Question for my traveling folks: pistons play in Paris in January, my passport expires in February. Am I screwed? Someone told me about the three-month thing today. What’s the point of an expiration date? Lol – 7:03 PM
Question for my traveling folks: pistons play in Paris in January, my passport expires in February. Am I screwed? Someone told me about the three-month thing today. What’s the point of an expiration date? Lol – 7:03 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Let’s bounce back ‼️
🔹 @Killian Hayes
🔹 @Jaden Ivey
🔹 @Bojan Bogdanovic
🔹 @Isaiah Stewart
🔹 @Jalen Duren pic.twitter.com/xYQltvLSvJ – 6:45 PM
Let’s bounce back ‼️
🔹 @Killian Hayes
🔹 @Jaden Ivey
🔹 @Bojan Bogdanovic
🔹 @Isaiah Stewart
🔹 @Jalen Duren pic.twitter.com/xYQltvLSvJ – 6:45 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Hayes, Ivey, Bogdanovic, Stewart and Duren.
#Magic starters: Fultz, Franz Wagner, Banchero, Bol and Moritz Wagner.
A lot of change since the last time these two teams met on Opening Night. – 6:37 PM
#Pistons starters: Hayes, Ivey, Bogdanovic, Stewart and Duren.
#Magic starters: Fultz, Franz Wagner, Banchero, Bol and Moritz Wagner.
A lot of change since the last time these two teams met on Opening Night. – 6:37 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Appreciation post for today’s drip: pic.twitter.com/HHrnocW5W0 – 6:22 PM
Appreciation post for today’s drip: pic.twitter.com/HHrnocW5W0 – 6:22 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/l70gS4vHDI – 6:16 PM
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/l70gS4vHDI – 6:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Undrafted center Orlando Robinson has been flashing his intriguing skill set. What it could mean for the Heat miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:38 PM
Undrafted center Orlando Robinson has been flashing his intriguing skill set. What it could mean for the Heat miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:38 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, on YouTube. Thoughts on the Lakers’ win over the Magic, Beverley and Bryant filling needs, LeBron’s deleted playoff vow Tweet, and more. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtube.com/watch?v=lrWgto… – 5:27 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, on YouTube. Thoughts on the Lakers’ win over the Magic, Beverley and Bryant filling needs, LeBron’s deleted playoff vow Tweet, and more. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtube.com/watch?v=lrWgto… – 5:27 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey asked if the Knicks-Mavs result was catharsis: “No, it brought back bad memories.”
He also said Cade is back around the team and rehabbing. – 5:25 PM
Dwane Casey asked if the Knicks-Mavs result was catharsis: “No, it brought back bad memories.”
He also said Cade is back around the team and rehabbing. – 5:25 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal will be day-to-day after MRI on his left hamstring. He will miss tonight’s game vs. Phoenix, and there’s optimism he will be available as soon as the Wizards’ next contest on Friday in Orlando. – 4:49 PM
Sources: Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal will be day-to-day after MRI on his left hamstring. He will miss tonight’s game vs. Phoenix, and there’s optimism he will be available as soon as the Wizards’ next contest on Friday in Orlando. – 4:49 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
We are back with some ALL NEW #WallpaperWednesday 🔥
Check out our online wallpaper hub NOW: https://t.co/wcfz3bUJTb pic.twitter.com/uueIU3oMLg – 2:58 PM
We are back with some ALL NEW #WallpaperWednesday 🔥
Check out our online wallpaper hub NOW: https://t.co/wcfz3bUJTb pic.twitter.com/uueIU3oMLg – 2:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Undrafted center Orlando Robinson making a strong impression with the Heat. There are some restrictions on his availability because of the two-way contract Robinson is on, but there’s a way to get around that miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the latest on LeBron’s status for tonight – 2:43 PM
Undrafted center Orlando Robinson making a strong impression with the Heat. There are some restrictions on his availability because of the two-way contract Robinson is on, but there’s a way to get around that miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the latest on LeBron’s status for tonight – 2:43 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The first two seasons in the NBA were not as inspiring for Killian Hayes as he probably hoped. This year, he’s taking on a much bigger role with the Pistons.
We take a look at how he did it and what it means for the French national team’s future 👇
basketnews.com/news-182963-ne… – 2:20 PM
The first two seasons in the NBA were not as inspiring for Killian Hayes as he probably hoped. This year, he’s taking on a much bigger role with the Pistons.
We take a look at how he did it and what it means for the French national team’s future 👇
basketnews.com/news-182963-ne… – 2:20 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Best story line of 2022? Seerat is rolling with the Bol Bol experience.
🔊: https://t.co/7rXugEYRMB pic.twitter.com/XL7ro4iEGl – 1:54 PM
Best story line of 2022? Seerat is rolling with the Bol Bol experience.
🔊: https://t.co/7rXugEYRMB pic.twitter.com/XL7ro4iEGl – 1:54 PM
Terrence Ross @TerrenceRoss
One last gift to end the year! Today is @GFuelEnergy final Buy One Get One Free sale of the year starting today and ends on Jan 3rd!
Get it here! – https://t.co/fpXeUI8DDn
#GFUEL pic.twitter.com/9CoMyPHfMk – 1:26 PM
One last gift to end the year! Today is @GFuelEnergy final Buy One Get One Free sale of the year starting today and ends on Jan 3rd!
Get it here! – https://t.co/fpXeUI8DDn
#GFUEL pic.twitter.com/9CoMyPHfMk – 1:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
We’ve hit that weird point after a cold spell here in Orlando where it’s warmer outside than inside. Our houses are built to keep cold air in, so it can take a while for them to warm back up. So, I’m sitting here freezing in the office, with the windows open to warm it up! – 1:01 PM
We’ve hit that weird point after a cold spell here in Orlando where it’s warmer outside than inside. Our houses are built to keep cold air in, so it can take a while for them to warm back up. So, I’m sitting here freezing in the office, with the windows open to warm it up! – 1:01 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.