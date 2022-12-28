Magic vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Magic vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Magic vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

December 28, 2022- by

By |

The Orlando Magic play against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena

The Orlando Magic are spending $9,434,004 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $15,563,459 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports DET
Away TV: Bally Sports Florida
Home Radio: 950 AM
Away Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home