NBA player agent: If Victor Wembanyama doesn't get hurt, he'll be the greatest player ever

Clutch Points: “‘If he’s [Victor Wembanyama] not hurt, he’ll be the greatest player ever.’ said the agent who has multiple clients playing overseas and in the NBA.” — Adam Zagoria, Forbes thoughts on this? 🤔 (via @FanDuelTV, https://t.co/Fheduinz0x) pic.twitter.com/7UL13UKzDn
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Oh, would you look at that. A Victor Wembanyama fan is in attendance. I’m sure he wants the #Pistons to win tonight. pic.twitter.com/o4L5LC2Ks4 – 7:10 PM
Oh, would you look at that. A Victor Wembanyama fan is in attendance. I’m sure he wants the #Pistons to win tonight. pic.twitter.com/o4L5LC2Ks4 – 7:10 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
It’s a public secret that at least several NBA teams will be tanking for a chance to draft Victor Wembanyama next year.
The French prospect addressed tanking for him and talked about how he prepares for his career in the NBA 🤔
basketnews.com/news-182999-we… – 12:05 PM
It’s a public secret that at least several NBA teams will be tanking for a chance to draft Victor Wembanyama next year.
The French prospect addressed tanking for him and talked about how he prepares for his career in the NBA 🤔
basketnews.com/news-182999-we… – 12:05 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
FC Barcelona had a chance to land Victor Wembanyama in Catalonia 😯
However, things did not work out, and Wemby has an explanation for that:
basketnews.com/news-183002-vi… – 7:22 AM
FC Barcelona had a chance to land Victor Wembanyama in Catalonia 😯
However, things did not work out, and Wemby has an explanation for that:
basketnews.com/news-183002-vi… – 7:22 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Hornets fans better already be praying for Victor Wembanyama. – 12:30 AM
Hornets fans better already be praying for Victor Wembanyama. – 12:30 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Exclusive: Scoot Henderson discussed why he should be the face of an NBA team, battling Victor Wembanyama to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, scouting reports on his game, player comparisons, how the G League Ignite helped him develop, and more.
👉🏼 https://t.co/1leNv0QMPt pic.twitter.com/OJWhU5CIut – 11:28 AM
Exclusive: Scoot Henderson discussed why he should be the face of an NBA team, battling Victor Wembanyama to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, scouting reports on his game, player comparisons, how the G League Ignite helped him develop, and more.
👉🏼 https://t.co/1leNv0QMPt pic.twitter.com/OJWhU5CIut – 11:28 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Monster double-double from Victor Wembanyama not enough for a win
eurohoops.net/en/proa/143984… – 4:34 PM
Monster double-double from Victor Wembanyama not enough for a win
eurohoops.net/en/proa/143984… – 4:34 PM
More on this storyline
From a marketing perspective, thus far the biggest impact of G League Ignite was providing an opponent for Victor Wembanyama’s Metropolitans 92 team when they visited in October. That two-game set massively helped fan the hype machine for next year’s likely top overall pick. Given the expense, some have questioned the league’s roster choices as well. Paying up for Henderson might be one thing, but most of the other players are fringe prospects. As one league source wondered: “Why are we paying almost half a million for a two-way guy?” -via The Athletic / December 27, 2022
Victor Wembanyama said he felt he should be the No. 1 pick. Does that matter to you? Scoot Henderson: I’m blessed to be in the position I am for sure. I want to be No. 1. It’s my competitive spirit. I’m itching to be No. 1 in whatever I do, whether it’s badminton, pickleball, or whatever it is, I want to win. Second is great as well, but No. 1 is the goal. -via HoopsHype / December 27, 2022
The only question some around the league have is whether Wembanyama will be able to remain healthy due to his unique size and skill set, given injuries to fellow unicorn types such as Chet Holmgren, Kristaps Porzingis, etc. As one NBA scout told HoopsHype, “Some people compared his physique with Chet Holmgren, but Victor’s shoulders and frame are better. You don’t pass on him No. 1 because you’re worried about an injury at his size.” -via HoopsHype / December 26, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.