NBA player agent: If Victor Wembanyama doesn't get hurt, he'll be the greatest player ever

From a marketing perspective, thus far the biggest impact of G League Ignite was providing an opponent for Victor Wembanyama’s Metropolitans 92 team when they visited in October. That two-game set massively helped fan the hype machine for next year’s likely top overall pick. Given the expense, some have questioned the league’s roster choices as well. Paying up for Henderson might be one thing, but most of the other players are fringe prospects. As one league source wondered: “Why are we paying almost half a million for a two-way guy?” -via The Athletic / December 27, 2022