Nets 27, Hawks 31: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

nic claxton has *really* refined his offense this year. his 81% shooting at the rim is cool, but he’s peppered in more complicated finishes overall.he’s hitting 50% of his hook shots (18/36) and made some gnarly looks on the move. 68 fg% drives (11/16) pic.twitter.com/avgJxgaCsf

Ben Simmons has been really, really good pushing the pace and finding shooters during Brooklyn’s hot streak.This was the vision heading into the season. pic.twitter.com/PdeUbiq7NI

De’Andre Hunter has been ruled out tonight against the Hawks. Trae Young will go through warm up’s and they’ll see from there. – 5:48 PM

Nate McMillan on the Nets: “They’re hot as a firecracker … I think they’re becoming the team that a lot of people thought they’d be.” – 5:49 PM

Wing De’Andre Hunter (ankle) has been ruled out for the #Hawks tonight vs. the #Nets . – 5:53 PM

Brooklyn Nets this season:— 1st in FG%— 1st in 3P%— 1st in BPG— Top 5 offense— Top 10 defense— 9 straight wins+800 @PointsBetUSA to win it all. pic.twitter.com/QFtuQppy3e

Clint Capela is out tonight against the #Nets , and will be day to day for the #Hawks . – 5:58 PM

Everything is a little off schedule because the Hawks did a 5:00 gameday walkthrough on the main floor, but John Collins usually has warmup that overlaps with Trae Young’s.Tonight he’s out there with AJ Griffin. pic.twitter.com/Cl6CuFI9bu

For tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn:Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury management) is AVAILABLE.Jalen Johnson (left foot soreness) is AVAILABLE.Clint Capela (right calf strain) is out.De’Andre Hunter (left ankle sprain) is out.Trae Young (left calf contusion) is out. – 6:51 PM

Joe Harris is still back in Brooklyn. It’s unclear if he’ll fly to join the #Nets for a practice Friday in Atlanta, join them in Charlotte to play the #Hornets on New Year’s Eve, or miss the whole rest of the trip. #NBA

Ugly scene here in Atlanta as an irate @Nick Friedell complains to anyone who will listen about his seat. pic.twitter.com/6gcOk14Syh

The calm before the storm as KD and the Nets try to make it 10 straight against the Trae Young-less Hawks. pic.twitter.com/Ro0z0n3wQf

Ben Simmons has quietly been one of the NBA’s most efficient players during the Nets’ 9-game win streak.In my latest film study, I broke down the various ways Simmons has been able to impact winning outside scoring.Read here: https://t.co/Udwyki9YXr

As others have pointed out, Hawks likely starting A Holiday to keep him on Kyrie, and bringing Bogie off pine to juice 2nd units that won’t have Murray running them. Now … who guards KD? – 7:34 PM

Looks like Dejounte Murray is going to get the first crack at guarding KD. – 7:41 PM

Nets picked up their two most impressive wins of the season to date against Bucks/Cavs in last few days — but they’ve done a good job handling business against teams missing their best players during this streak. They can make it 10 against a Hawks team playing without Trae Young – 7:46 PM

Not ideal but John Collins picks up his second foul w/ 7:31 left in 1Q. Ben Simmons misses both, game tied at 12. – 7:46 PM

Will be interesting to see how Jalen Johnson continues to handle KD tonight. KD has definitely sent some trash talking his way. – 7:54 PM

