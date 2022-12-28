Nets 27, Hawks 31: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (22-12) play against the Atlanta Hawks (17-17) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday December 28, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 27, Atlanta Hawks 31 (Q1 00:40)
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Will be interesting to see how Jalen Johnson continues to handle KD tonight. KD has definitely sent some trash talking his way. – 7:54 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks rolling w/ starter plus Jalen Johnson for a little longer in 1Q. – 7:52 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Not ideal but John Collins picks up his second foul w/ 7:31 left in 1Q. Ben Simmons misses both, game tied at 12. – 7:46 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
A quick 2 on Collins will not help matters for shorthanded Hawks. Jalen Johnson in. – 7:46 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets picked up their two most impressive wins of the season to date against Bucks/Cavs in last few days — but they’ve done a good job handling business against teams missing their best players during this streak. They can make it 10 against a Hawks team playing without Trae Young – 7:46 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins has two early fouls, both blocking calls with Ben Simmons driving. – 7:46 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Kyrie Irving ….Kyrie Irving smh! Add it to the highlight! – 7:44 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Looks like Dejounte Murray is going to get the first crack at guarding KD. – 7:41 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
As others have pointed out, Hawks likely starting A Holiday to keep him on Kyrie, and bringing Bogie off pine to juice 2nd units that won’t have Murray running them. Now … who guards KD? – 7:34 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons has quietly been one of the NBA’s most efficient players during the Nets’ 9-game win streak.
In my latest film study, I broke down the various ways Simmons has been able to impact winning outside of scoring.
Read here: https://t.co/Udwyki9r7T pic.twitter.com/Dh4w86iW6S – 7:15 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons has quietly been one of the NBA’s most efficient players during the Nets’ 9-game win streak.
In my latest film study, I broke down the various ways Simmons has been able to impact winning outside scoring.
Read here: https://t.co/Udwyki9YXr pic.twitter.com/T7DrvmHRAz – 7:12 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
The calm before the storm as KD and the Nets try to make it 10 straight against the Trae Young-less Hawks. pic.twitter.com/Ro0z0n3wQf – 7:12 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Wednesday’s Hawks-Nets starters pic.twitter.com/ELHIe4Owt0 – 7:07 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Usual starting 5 for Brooklyn: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton start as expected for the #Nets tonight vs the #Hawks. – 7:01 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Ugly scene here in Atlanta as an irate @Nick Friedell complains to anyone who will listen about his seat. pic.twitter.com/6gcOk14Syh – 6:55 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Bogdan Bogdanovic and Jalen Johnson are both available tonight. pic.twitter.com/UM7myTkuAW – 6:55 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Joe Harris is still back in Brooklyn. It’s unclear if he’ll fly to join the #Nets for a practice Friday in Atlanta, join them in Charlotte to play the #Hornets on New Year’s Eve, or miss the whole rest of the trip. #NBA – 6:52 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics back in top spot, Nets climb to second nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/28/nba… – 6:51 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury management) is AVAILABLE.
Jalen Johnson (left foot soreness) is AVAILABLE.
Clint Capela (right calf strain) is out.
De’Andre Hunter (left ankle sprain) is out.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– 8-game slate
– Injury-riddled teams across league
– Who *IS* Playing Tonight?
– Nets streaking
– Bulls referendum
– Lakers quicksand
– Picks
– Q&A
– Breaking lineup news
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/Uqii4dZJlY pic.twitter.com/NuxDWVKMvV – 6:33 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
32+ points in three of his last four games 🔥
VOTE: https://t.co/a5e0asv7xQ pic.twitter.com/vf87NN2deb – 6:27 PM
32+ points in three of his last four games 🔥
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Everything is a little off schedule because the Hawks did a 5:00 gameday walkthrough on the main floor, but John Collins usually has warmup that overlaps with Trae Young’s.
Tonight he’s out there with AJ Griffin. pic.twitter.com/Cl6CuFI9bu – 6:25 PM
Everything is a little off schedule because the Hawks did a 5:00 gameday walkthrough on the main floor, but John Collins usually has warmup that overlaps with Trae Young’s.
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young is OUT tonight against the Nets. pic.twitter.com/YdbTJYgdI5 – 6:23 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry (non-Covid illness) has been upgraded to available by the #Nets. – 6:00 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Clint Capela is out tonight against the #Nets, and will be day to day for the #Hawks. – 5:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Brooklyn Nets this season:
— 1st in FG%
— 1st in 3P%
— 1st in BPG
— Top 5 offense
— Top 10 defense
— 9 straight wins
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan, talking about Jalen Johnson, said he may be needed to guard Kevin Durant. – 5:54 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan, talking about Halen Johnson, said he may be needed to guard Kevin Durant. – 5:54 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Wing De’Andre Hunter (ankle) has been ruled out for the #Hawks tonight vs. the #Nets. – 5:53 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nate McMillan on the Nets: “They’re hot as a firecracker … I think they’re becoming the team that a lot of people thought they’d be.” – 5:49 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
De’Andre Hunter has been ruled out tonight against the Hawks. Trae Young will go through warm up’s and they’ll see from there. – 5:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Nets this season:
— 1st in FG%
— 1st in 3P%
— 1st in BPG
— Top 5 offense
— Top 10 defense
They’ve won 9 in a row. pic.twitter.com/daPfcaSVfD – 5:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs OKC 12/29
Martin (L Knee Procedure) out
Richards (R Ankle Sprain) out
Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) questionable
Oubre (L Hand Sprain) doubtful – 5:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun Fact: The Nets have the league leader in FG% and 3P% this season. pic.twitter.com/qU38E7dZhk – 4:22 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons has been really, really good pushing the pace and finding shooters during Brooklyn’s hot streak.
This was the vision heading into the season. pic.twitter.com/PdeUbiq7NI – 4:17 PM
Ben Simmons has been really, really good pushing the pace and finding shooters during Brooklyn’s hot streak.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Double podcast day for me! On Locked On NBA w/ @Tony East we talked about Luka’s historic game, trade destinations for Trae Young, and Real or Fake: LeBron knows the Lakers season is over
https://t.co/ZBmZ1RZ6E1 pic.twitter.com/JtFkjo591u – 4:04 PM
Double podcast day for me! On Locked On NBA w/ @Tony East we talked about Luka’s historic game, trade destinations for Trae Young, and Real or Fake: LeBron knows the Lakers season is over
Dan Favale @danfavale
nic claxton has *really* refined his offense this year. his 81% shooting at the rim is cool, but he’s peppered in more complicated finishes overall.
he’s hitting 50% of his hook shots (18/36) and made some gnarly looks on the move. 68 fg% drives (11/16) pic.twitter.com/avgJxgaCsf – 4:03 PM
nic claxton has *really* refined his offense this year. his 81% shooting at the rim is cool, but he’s peppered in more complicated finishes overall.
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Where is the short-term and long-term wagering value with the undervalued #Brooklyn Nets? Some insight: casino.org/news/brooklyn-… – 3:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
One of them won’t be an All-Star starter:
Giannis —
31/11/5
53.6 FG%
Durant —
30/7/5
56.3 FG%
Embiid —
34/10/4
52.9 FG%
Tatum —
31/8/4
47.7 FG%
Who gets cut? pic.twitter.com/aC8IJVq10S – 3:16 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Been doing well on NBA lately so we’re trying an SGP+ for my weekly parlay on @FDSportsbook…
—Nets beat Atl / Kyrie scores 25+
—Denver -2 at Sac / Jokic 10+ assists
All 4 sides have to win: +501 pic.twitter.com/2mTNrz0mxR – 2:29 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young listed as questionable against Nets ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 1:30 PM
