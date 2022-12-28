Nets 27, Hawks 31: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (22-12) play against the Atlanta Hawks (17-17) at State Farm Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday December 28, 2022

Brooklyn Nets 27, Atlanta Hawks 31 (Q1 00:40)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Will be interesting to see how Jalen Johnson continues to handle KD tonight. KD has definitely sent some trash talking his way.

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Hawks rolling w/ starter plus Jalen Johnson for a little longer in 1Q.

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Not ideal but John Collins picks up his second foul w/ 7:31 left in 1Q. Ben Simmons misses both, game tied at 12.

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

A quick 2 on Collins will not help matters for shorthanded Hawks. Jalen Johnson in.

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nets picked up their two most impressive wins of the season to date against Bucks/Cavs in last few days — but they've done a good job handling business against teams missing their best players during this streak. They can make it 10 against a Hawks team playing without Trae Young

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

John Collins has two early fouls, both blocking calls with Ben Simmons driving.

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Kyrie Irving ….Kyrie Irving smh! Add it to the highlight!

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Aaron Holiday just went to the hardwood on a Kyrie move.

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Looks like Dejounte Murray is going to get the first crack at guarding KD.

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

As others have pointed out, Hawks likely starting A Holiday to keep him on Kyrie, and bringing Bogie off pine to juice 2nd units that won't have Murray running them. Now … who guards KD?

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Ben Simmons has quietly been one of the NBA’s most efficient players during the Nets’ 9-game win streak.

In my latest film study, I broke down the various ways Simmons has been able to impact winning outside of scoring.

Ben Simmons has quietly been one of the NBA's most efficient players during the Nets' 9-game win streak.

In my latest film study, I broke down the various ways Simmons has been able to impact winning outside of scoring.

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

The calm before the storm as KD and the Nets try to make it 10 straight against the Trae Young-less Hawks.

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Usual starting 5 for Brooklyn: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton

Usual starting 5 for Brooklyn: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O'Neale and Claxton

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Joe Harris is still back in Brooklyn. It's unclear if he'll fly to join the Nets for a practice Friday in Atlanta, join them in Charlotte to play the Hornets on New Year's Eve, or miss the whole rest of the trip.

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

NBA Power Rankings: Celtics back in top spot, Nets climb to second

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

For tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn:

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury management) is AVAILABLE.

Jalen Johnson (left foot soreness) is AVAILABLE.

Clint Capela (right calf strain) is out.

De’Andre Hunter (left ankle sprain) is out.

For tonight's game vs. Brooklyn:

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury management) is AVAILABLE.

Jalen Johnson (left foot soreness) is AVAILABLE.

Clint Capela (right calf strain) is out.

De'Andre Hunter (left ankle sprain) is out.

Trae Young (left calf contusion) is out.

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Everything is a little off schedule because the Hawks did a 5:00 gameday walkthrough on the main floor, but John Collins usually has warmup that overlaps with Trae Young’s.

Everything is a little off schedule because the Hawks did a 5:00 gameday walkthrough on the main floor, but John Collins usually has warmup that overlaps with Trae Young's.

Tonight he's out there with AJ Griffin.

StatMuse @statmuse

Brooklyn Nets this season:

— 1st in FG%

— 1st in 3P%

— 1st in BPG

— Top 5 offense

— Top 10 defense

— 9 straight wins

Brooklyn Nets this season:

— 1st in FG%

— 1st in 3P%

— 1st in BPG

— Top 5 offense

— Top 10 defense

— 9 straight wins

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Nate McMillan, talking about Jalen Johnson, said he may be needed to guard Kevin Durant.

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nate McMillan on the Nets: "They're hot as a firecracker … I think they're becoming the team that a lot of people thought they'd be."

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

De'Andre Hunter has been ruled out tonight against the Hawks. Trae Young will go through warm up's and they'll see from there.

StatMuse @statmuse

Fun Fact: The Nets have the league leader in FG% and 3P% this season.

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Ben Simmons has been really, really good pushing the pace and finding shooters during Brooklyn’s hot streak.

Ben Simmons has been really, really good pushing the pace and finding shooters during Brooklyn's hot streak.

This was the vision heading into the season.

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Double podcast day for me! On Locked On NBA w/

Double podcast day for me! On Locked On NBA w/ @Tony East we talked about Luka's historic game, trade destinations for Trae Young, and Real or Fake: LeBron knows the Lakers season is over

Dan Favale @danfavale

nic claxton has *really* refined his offense this year. his 81% shooting at the rim is cool, but he’s peppered in more complicated finishes overall.

nic claxton has *really* refined his offense this year. his 81% shooting at the rim is cool, but he's peppered in more complicated finishes overall.

he's hitting 50% of his hook shots (18/36) and made some gnarly looks on the move. 68 fg% drives (11/16)

StatMuse @statmuse

One of them won’t be an All-Star starter:

Giannis —

31/11/5

53.6 FG%

Durant —

30/7/5

56.3 FG%

Embiid —

34/10/4

52.9 FG%

Tatum —

31/8/4

47.7 FG%

One of them won't be an All-Star starter:

Giannis —

31/11/5

53.6 FG%

Durant —

30/7/5

56.3 FG%

Embiid —

34/10/4

52.9 FG%

Tatum —

31/8/4

47.7 FG%

Who gets cut?

