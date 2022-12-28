Nets vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

December 28, 2022

By |

The Brooklyn Nets play against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena

The Brooklyn Nets are spending $8,550,943 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $8,868,090 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday December 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Away TV: YES
Home Radio: WZGC
Away Radio: WFAN-FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

David Locke
@DLocke09
The amount of must watch players in the NBA right now is crazy. I can’t stop watching Luka and Jokic. I want to see every play. There is still LeBron at almost 38. Giannis’s juice every night is must watch. Durant is a marvel. Tatum in unreal right now. What about Ja, Zion – 1:46 AM

