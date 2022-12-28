Nets vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Brooklyn Nets play against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena

The Brooklyn Nets are spending $8,550,943 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $8,868,090 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday December 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL

Away TV: YES

Home Radio: WZGC

Away Radio: WFAN-FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?