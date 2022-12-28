Nick Nurse on Chris Boucher's diminished role of late: Chris needs to play better

Josh Lewenberg: Chris Boucher, who’s played 9 minutes without attempting a shot over the last 2 games: “I just go with whatever the game play is. I haven’t talked to (Nurse about it) so I don’t know.” Nurse, asked if Achiuwa’s upcoming return could help Boucher: “Chris needs to play better.”
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Chris Boucher, who’s played 9 minutes without attempting a shot over the last 2 games: “I just go with whatever the game play is. I haven’t talked to (Nurse about it) so I don’t know.”
Nurse, asked if Achiuwa’s upcoming return could help Boucher: “Chris needs to play better.” – 12:38 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nick Nurse said Fred VanVleet is dealing with back spasms. Said the goal is to manage it as best as the team can but said he wasn’t sure about his status for tomorrow’s game against Memphis.
Precious Achiuwa is on the verge of a return after an extended injury absence. – 12:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nick Nurse is using his challenge on Malachi Flynn shooting foul drawn by Norman Powell. – 9:41 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Precious Achiuwa remains out tonight with his ankle injury, but Nick Nurse says he’s getting closer. – 5:57 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Nick Nurse re: the work ethic of Pascal & Fred: they are always in early in the morning. They understand this is what it is. It’s not a part time thing. I think they learned from (Kawhi). – 5:52 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Nick Nurse re: Norm Powell: he did a lot of work to become a good catch & shoot 3pt shooter…but could get to the rim too; adept at high percentage shots. Always good to coach…a good teammate etc. – 5:48 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Precious Achiuwa sorta practice today, Nick Nurse said. Wasn’t a full practice. He’ll be doubtful for tomorrow. Targeting a return BEFORE the end of the month – 4:41 PM
