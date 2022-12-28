Nuggets 67, Kings 50: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (22-11) play against the Sacramento Kings (15-15) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 28, 2022
Denver Nuggets 67, Sacramento Kings 50 (Q2 02:56)
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jokić gets bumped off his shot, barely moves because he’s an ox. No call.
Jokić gets bumped off his shot, barely moves because he’s an ox. No call.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox is doing what he can. 10 points and 6 assists in the first half despite the team’s low shooting percentage. – 11:00 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
This has been a great Zeke Nnaji game. His energy and activity around the rim has been great despite his 2 rebounds and he’s played his typical strong perimeter defense. – 10:59 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
We talk a lot about Aaron Gordon thriving because he’s playing within himself. When Zeke does that, living around the rim, competing defenseively, crashing the glass, he’s a valuable, valuable piece. – 10:59 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
No AG, Jamal, Bruce or Jeff, and the #Nuggets are going to hand Joker a 14-point lead when he checks back in to close the first half. Not bad. – 10:53 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Nikola Jokic exited the game: 26-19 Nuggets
Nikola Jokic re-enters the game: 51-37
Nikola Jokic exited the game: 26-19 Nuggets
Nikola Jokic re-enters the game: 51-37
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
You gotta win the non-Jokic minutes in this game.
It was 26-19 DEN at 3:29 in the 1st Q when Jokic went to bench…
You gotta win the non-Jokic minutes in this game.
It was 26-19 DEN at 3:29 in the 1st Q when Jokic went to bench…
James Ham @James_HamNBA
I like how Jordi Fernandez is using KZ Okpala in this game. There have been plenty of moments over the last few weeks when they could have used a long wing defender to slow someone down. – 10:48 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I would like to propose a rule where every time DeAndre Jordan takes the ball down and dribbles it he runs laps. – 10:48 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Get busy Foxy 🔥
Get busy Foxy 🔥
Katy Winge @katywinge
Unfortunately this flight doesn’t have NBATV. So I’ll probably only get to watch the first half of this Nuggets game.
Unfortunately this flight doesn’t have NBATV. So I’ll probably only get to watch the first half of this Nuggets game.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Starting to look a lot like 2021 when the Kings play defense. Teams are coming in with every confidence they will get good looks and the Kings are giving them. – 10:45 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The G1C crowds have been amazing during this homestand and the Kings are just not performing for them. – 10:43 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings just picked up their 2nd delay of game warning giving Porter a tech. – 10:41 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Joker (12 PTS) and MPJ (13 PTS) did not miss in the first quarter pic.twitter.com/D9A6ko55sW – 10:40 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Announcers: dunno if you know but MPJ has had THREE back surgeries
Announcers: dunno if you know but MPJ has had THREE back surgeries
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Two massive failures by the Kings in that first quarter:
1. They allowed Jokic to play 3+ minutes with 2 fouls & didn’t draw the 3rd.
Two massive failures by the Kings in that first quarter:
1. They allowed Jokic to play 3+ minutes with 2 fouls & didn’t draw the 3rd.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Fighting for every 50/50 ball so @Malik Monk can get buckets like this 😤 pic.twitter.com/LWWl4qjPsw – 10:39 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
How good does Nikola Jokic have to be before some opponent sees him pushing the ball up the floor & the first instinct is to stop ball instead of staring in bewilderment as he gets another unorthodox bucket?
How good does Nikola Jokic have to be before some opponent sees him pushing the ball up the floor & the first instinct is to stop ball instead of staring in bewilderment as he gets another unorthodox bucket?
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Michael Porter Jr scored 13 points in the first quarter on 5-of-5 shooting to lead all scorers. The Nuggets lead the Kings 40-24. – 10:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
1Q: Nuggets 40, Kings 24
– Nuggets shooting 71.4%; Kings 30.8%
– Nuggets 6 of 10 from 3-point range; Kings 3 of 10
1Q: Nuggets 40, Kings 24
– Nuggets shooting 71.4%; Kings 30.8%
– Nuggets 6 of 10 from 3-point range; Kings 3 of 10
Michael Singer @msinger
MPJ picks up where he left off last night, hanging 13 in in the first quarter against SAC. Joker with 12, and the #Nuggets shoot 71% from the field. 40-24, Denver. – 10:37 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Last night the Nuggets had to work their way back from a 20 point deficit en route to a victory in Sacramento. Tonight the Kings might have to do the same. They trail 40-24 after 1. Michael Porter Jr. With 13 points for Denver. – 10:37 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The Nuggets outscored the Kings 14-5 over the final few minutes of the quarter with Nikola Jokic on the bench. Inexcusable. – 10:37 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings play an embarrassing first quarter. Trail the Nuggets 40-24. Sabonis has 8 points. Porter Jr. and Jokic have more combined points than the Kings. – 10:37 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets with a 40-piece in the first quarter despite being down Murray, Gordon, Bruce Brown and Jeff Green. They lead 40-26 in Sacramento. – 10:36 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets have Porter staggered with the bench right now. He’s alongside Ish-Braun-Cancar-Jordan. – 10:35 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
If DeAndre Jordan isn’t going to contest the jump shot, he better collect the rebound that bounces back to Sabonis. – 10:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis and Fox are back. Sabonis goes right through Jordan and is up to 8 points. – 10:34 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones Hyland has done a good job finding his teammates for buckets. He seems much less like the weight of the world is on his shoulders or in his own head. Playing with Jokic and Porter with the starters seems to be helping take that pressure off him. – 10:33 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Trey Ball, corner pocket 🙌
Trey Ball, corner pocket 🙌
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Second night of a back-to-back, no Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon or Bruce Brown, and Nikola Jokic is going full throttle. 12 points for Jokic tonight on 4-4 shooting in his first nine minutes. – 10:30 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Jordi Fernandez rushes Sabonis and Fox to the table as soon as Jokic subs out of the game. – 10:29 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I’m not gonna lie, I don’t get Denver going zone with Joker at center. It’s so he doesn’t have to move, but he always gives up the corner three on his side. – 10:28 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
As soon as I saw the Nuggets active list coming into tonight, I figured the effort level and attention to detail would be great. This team always turns it up as problems emerge.
As soon as I saw the Nuggets active list coming into tonight, I figured the effort level and attention to detail would be great. This team always turns it up as problems emerge.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Trey Lyles off the bench for his first 3-ball. He played very well last game. Kings down 26-17. – 10:27 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Outstanding energy from Zeke Nnaji so far tonight in his second straight start. Couple dunks, great defensive sequence vs. Barnes, and that early offensive rebound. – 10:26 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis exits the game with his 2nd foul. Richaun Holmes replaces. – 10:26 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis and Nikola Jokic each with two fouls now. Richaun Holmes checking in for Domas. – 10:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with a 40/20 game this season:
Jokic
Luka
Giannis
Players with a 40/20 game this season:
Jokic
Luka
Giannis
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Feeding the Rook 🍽
Feeding the Rook 🍽
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Nikola Jokic stays in the game with 2 fouls here in the first quarter. – 10:23 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Watching this Nuggets game right now and waiting to hopefully get on a plane to Denver. pic.twitter.com/rstjTbUSbc – 10:20 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets are going to make Sabonis prove he can still play physical defense even with an injured thumb. All 12 of Denver’s points have come in the paint thus far. Team is attacking inside. – 10:20 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings are all kinds of flat to open this game. No physicality. No defense. No energy. 12-3 Nuggets with 8:39 remaining in the 1Q. – 10:17 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Strong drive by Michael Porter Jr. there. Used his size well. Gonna be something he learns to go to more frequently as he gets older. – 10:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes finally gets the Kings on then board from the free throw line. 6-1 Nuggets. – 10:13 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Quick 6-0 start for the Nuggets behind a couple of buckets from Nikola Jokic and a Bones Hyland layup. – 10:13 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings got a delay of game warning before the game even started. Have never seen that. – 10:13 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
ready to go for the city 👑
ready to go for the city 👑
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Gonna be a hilarious Nuggets game tonight. Not a ton of pressure here, but let’s have some fun anyway. – 9:55 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
So Nuggets are starting:
Bones Hyland
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Zeke Nnaji
Nikola Jokic
I’m guessing off the bench, we will see some combo of:
Ish Smith
Christian Braun
Davon Reed
Vlatko Cancar
DeAndre Jordan
So Nuggets are starting:
Bones Hyland
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Zeke Nnaji
Nikola Jokic
I’m guessing off the bench, we will see some combo of:
Ish Smith
Christian Braun
Davon Reed
Vlatko Cancar
DeAndre Jordan
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji get the start alongside Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets announce. – 9:32 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters at Kings:
Bones Hyland
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Zeke Nnaji
Nuggets starters at Kings:
Bones Hyland
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Zeke Nnaji
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starters ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
Tonight’s Starters ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Learn how to make the 𝔸𝕡𝕡𝕝𝕖 𝔸𝕤𝕤𝕚𝕤𝕥 🍹
Learn how to make the 𝔸𝕡𝕡𝕝𝕖 𝔸𝕤𝕤𝕚𝕤𝕥 🍹
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Pregame Lounge going live!
– A Bones night
– Nuggets to-do list
– Mid-West update
– @DKSportsbook bets
Pregame Lounge going live!
– A Bones night
– Nuggets to-do list
– Mid-West update
– @DKSportsbook bets
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Back in the pregame lounge like we never left. Come join.
✅ Nuggets-Kings II
✅ No Gordon, Murray, or Bruce
✅ Nuggets to-do list
Back in the pregame lounge like we never left. Come join.
✅ Nuggets-Kings II
✅ No Gordon, Murray, or Bruce
✅ Nuggets to-do list
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, and Bruce Brown are OUT for for the Nuggets tonight in Sacramento – 9:28 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Coach on Nikola’s consistency throughout this season 🎙 pic.twitter.com/pflNSE4e1o – 9:25 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Injury Update: Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, and Bruce Brown are OUT for tonight’s game – 9:24 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray and Bruce Brown are all out tonight vs. Kings, #Nuggets announce. – 9:23 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update: Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, and Bruce Brown are OUT for tonight’s game
Injury Update: Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, and Bruce Brown are OUT for tonight’s game
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns getting sliced and diced by the NBA’s 22nd-ranked offense is rough. I know guys are out, but they just showed they’re still capable against better teams in Memphis and Denver – 9:12 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Domantas Sabonis signing autographs after finishing pregame warmups. pic.twitter.com/yZ4fdSMpLP – 9:12 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Domantas Sabonis warming up for tonight’s game vs. the Nuggets with his injured right thumb heavily taped. pic.twitter.com/sl2gWjJbir – 9:07 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis looking comfortable. pic.twitter.com/dzE4VrDhVd – 9:01 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Thumb isn’t having any noticeable effect on Sabonis’ shooting. Has dribbled with his right hand very little during his warm ups.
Thumb isn’t having any noticeable effect on Sabonis’ shooting. Has dribbled with his right hand very little during his warm ups.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis takes the floor with a wrap on his thumb similar to what Keegan Murray has been wearing. pic.twitter.com/RO48ccWtva – 8:57 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis seems to be catching the ball without issues. pic.twitter.com/PPJmqJUqDJ – 8:56 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis takes the floor with a wrap on his thumb similar to what Keegan Murray has been wearing. pic.twitter.com/xZmXxGVJMe – 8:54 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Nikola Jokic prepares for night two in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/5EmgUAVxND – 8:53 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
No glove for Sabonis, but he’s taped up. pic.twitter.com/Dg5TGODTK8 – 8:53 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Thumb is taped up for Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/A9HY3juPNx – 8:53 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Domas Sabonis takes the floor for his pregame work with his right hand wrapped pic.twitter.com/Okt9qvxQgj – 8:53 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Domantas Sabonis will play tonight vs. Denver. Playing through a fractured thumb in his non-shooting hand. – 8:48 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Nuggets coach Michael Malone, the former Kings coach, on what he makes of the start from Sacramento this season. True to form, he immediately pivots to the fans. pic.twitter.com/VxNB0tPAzJ – 8:45 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone on Sacramento Kings fans: “These fans deseve a winning team. They deserve a playoff team. … They’ve been very patient and hopefully they’ll be able to celebrate a playoff appearance in the very near future.” – 8:38 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Michael Malone on the Kings and the fans in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/GuPOBl7KIG – 8:37 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Michael Malone, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Bruce Brown are still questionable. Still no update yet. He’ll meet with the training staff following his media availability. – 8:35 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Sacramento Kings Domantas Sabonis (thumb) will play tonight against the Denver Nuggets. – 8:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Jordi Fernandez, Domantas Sabonis is not on a minutes restriction tonight. – 8:23 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
We will see Domantas Sabonis vs Nikola Jokic tonight. The world wins. – 8:23 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Updated Injury Report vs. Denver Nuggets – 12/28:
Updated Injury Report vs. Denver Nuggets – 12/28:
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Kings say Domantas Sabonis is available to play tonight against Denver. – 8:18 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Domantas Sabonis (Right Thumb – Avulsion Fracture) is available tonight Vs Denver, Kings say. – 8:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Kings announced that that Domantas Sabonis is available to play vs the Nuggets tonight. – 8:17 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Kings say Domantas Sabonis (Right Thumb – Avulsion Fracture) – what is available versus Denver tonight. – 8:17 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez says Domantas Sabonis is available for tonight’s game and in great spirits and ready to play. – 8:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Denver Nuggets – 12/28:
Updated Injury Report vs. Denver Nuggets – 12/28:
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Acting Sacramento Kings coach Jordi Fernandez says center Domantas Sabonis (thumb) has been cleared to return for tonight’s game against the Denver Nuggets. – 8:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams says Phoenix #Suns checked ‘every box’ before Devin Booker (groin) returned from missing three games with groin sorenesss
Monty Williams says Phoenix #Suns checked ‘every box’ before Devin Booker (groin) returned from missing three games with groin sorenesss
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray (left knee management), Aaron Gordon (right shoulder sprain), Bruce Brown (right ankle sprain) are all questionable tonight at Kings. I’d be very surprised if Murray played and could see Denver resting all three after getting last night’s win too. – 7:37 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW POD
📬 WEST MAILBAG, PART 1
🔘 Mavericks (2:09)
🔘 Nuggets (12:20)
🔘 Warriors (23:09)
🔘 Rockets (31:51)
🔘 Clippers (38:11)
🔘 Lakers (42:05)
🔘 Grizzlies (48:19)
🍎 https://t.co/4NCYP5qtnf
✳️ https://t.co/WwKeiT4HlW
🗣NEW POD
📬 WEST MAILBAG, PART 1
🔘 Mavericks (2:09)
🔘 Nuggets (12:20)
🔘 Warriors (23:09)
🔘 Rockets (31:51)
🔘 Clippers (38:11)
🔘 Lakers (42:05)
🔘 Grizzlies (48:19)
🍎 https://t.co/4NCYP5qtnf
✳️ https://t.co/WwKeiT4HlW
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
⭐️ Double the wallpapers
⭐️ Double the votes
⭐️ Double the fun
Build and Learn with @ankr, a leader in #Web3 infrastructure
⭐️ Double the wallpapers
⭐️ Double the votes
⭐️ Double the fun
Build and Learn with @ankr, a leader in #Web3 infrastructure
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
In the Suns’ last 5 games, they’ve been:
Down 14-7 to Wizards
Down 13-2 to Grizzlies
Down 13-2 to Nuggets
Down 8-0 to Grizzlies
Down 14-5 to Wizards tonight
In the Suns’ last 5 games, they’ve been:
Down 14-7 to Wizards
Down 13-2 to Grizzlies
Down 13-2 to Nuggets
Down 8-0 to Grizzlies
Down 14-5 to Wizards tonight
Katy Winge @katywinge
Want to win free Nuggets tickets? I have a secret mission for you. @AltitudeTV pic.twitter.com/B7YlC6lpBY – 6:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I just feel for him, but I also see a great opportunity for us to grow.”
“I just feel for him, but I also see a great opportunity for us to grow.”
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry made five 3P in a loss to the Nuggets, becoming the first player in NBA history to reach 3,000 3P made.
Curry also tied his NBA record for most consecutive games with at least one 3P made (157).
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry made five 3P in a loss to the Nuggets, becoming the first player in NBA history to reach 3,000 3P made.
Curry also tied his NBA record for most consecutive games with at least one 3P made (157).
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets are No. 1 in the West with…
– A defense that only tries in 4th quarters
– MPJ missing around half the year
– Murray’s up and down play off an ACL
– An unreliable bench
– A road-heavy schedule to start the year
Nuggets are No. 1 in the West with…
– A defense that only tries in 4th quarters
– MPJ missing around half the year
– Murray’s up and down play off an ACL
– An unreliable bench
– A road-heavy schedule to start the year
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets are No. 1 in the West with…
– A defense that only tries in 4th quarters
– MPJ missing around half the year
– Murray’s up and down play off an ACL
– An unreliable bench
Nuggets are No. 1 in the West with…
– A defense that only tries in 4th quarters
– MPJ missing around half the year
– Murray’s up and down play off an ACL
– An unreliable bench
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said #Suns “checked all the boxes” before Devin Booker returned for Christmas game Sunday at Denver. – 5:41 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
What’s it going to be tonight?
What’s it going to be tonight?
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Zeke Nnaji’s six fouls in 15 minutes last night. One of the softest foul outs I’ve seen. pic.twitter.com/soMc7LzLXR – 4:43 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
All-Access: Back home with Keegan Murray 📍
Tour Cedar Rapids with the Kings rookie to see where it all started 👑
All-Access: Back home with Keegan Murray 📍
Tour Cedar Rapids with the Kings rookie to see where it all started 👑
