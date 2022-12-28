Nuggets vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

The Denver Nuggets play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

The Denver Nuggets are spending $7,404,262 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $7,930,191 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: NBCSCA
Away TV: Altitude
Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
Away Radio: KKSE 92.5FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dave Mason
@DeuceMason
Sabonis wants to fight through that thumb injury.
We talked about that and the highs and lows from the Kings home loss to the Nuggets:
🔊: https://t.co/kZFqiZ7Q4u
📺: https://t.co/Kwh9MgpKg8 pic.twitter.com/mZ5JKpznMq4:02 AM

Ryan Blackburn
@NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
On a great win for the Nuggets in Sacramento that started out slow.
-MPJ’s shotmaking
-Joker forcing the double
-Jamal making things happen in the clutch
-A weird rotation without AG
-8-2 in last 10 games
https://t.co/lPfylKO0Uo pic.twitter.com/RkC7moVmwb3:22 AM

BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
Deandre Ayton couldn’t believe how much stamina does Nikola Jokic has 😂
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/toddBH2F8r3:10 AM

Sean Cunningham
@SeanCunningham
After the loss to the Nuggets, Richaun Holmes was appreciative of the extended minutes against Nikola Jokic in the absence of Domantas Sabonis, says he’s been overthinking a lot of things this season & has a fresh approach for the remainder.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/Zhvd6S5A7t pic.twitter.com/YWLJIl7exN2:43 AM

Sean Cunningham
@SeanCunningham
Kevin Huerter discusses Tuesday’s loss to the Nuggets, facing them again tomorrow night, playing without Domantas Sabonis & the costly 8-0 run late in the game that proved costly for his Kings.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/JE1JHjQUmk pic.twitter.com/803JpWgzqt2:35 AM

Sean Cunningham
@SeanCunningham
Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez on tonight’s loss to Denver, the energy that he wants to see carry over to Wednesday’s game with the Nuggets, limited Nikola Jokic & the effort to replace Domantas Sabonis.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/zEEykPxLo8 pic.twitter.com/a9nMDJaWjH2:29 AM

Harrison Wind
@HarrisonWind
Nuggets are up to 23rd in defense. That’s big progress. They’re the 10th best defense over their last 10 games — with wins over Portland (twice), Memphis and Phoenix (without Booker). Nuggets are also 11-4 in clutch games with the No. 1 clutch defense. Trending up. – 2:18 AM
Peter Vecsey
@PeterVecsey1
The ABA community is mourning the death of Al Smith. The 75-year-old shot himself after wounding a woman, who then escaped his Sarasota apartment. An ABA (5 seasons with Denver & Utah) & Viet Nam vet (between junior & senior year at Bradley), Smith led league (73-74) in assists. – 2:14 AM

