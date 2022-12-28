Nuggets vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Denver Nuggets play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

The Denver Nuggets are spending $7,404,262 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $7,930,191 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: NBCSCA

Away TV: Altitude

Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

Away Radio: KKSE 92.5FM

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dave Mason

@DeuceMason

Sabonis wants to fight through that thumb injury.

We talked about that and the highs and lows from the Kings home loss to the Nuggets:

🔊:

Sabonis wants to fight through that thumb injury.

We talked about that and the highs and lows from the Kings home loss to the Nuggets:

🔊:

📺: pic.twitter.com/mZ5JKpznMq – 4:02 AM

Ryan Blackburn

@NBABlackburn

NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:

On a great win for the Nuggets in Sacramento that started out slow.

-MPJ’s shotmaking

-Joker forcing the double

-Jamal making things happen in the clutch

-A weird rotation without AG

-8-2 in last 10 games

NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:

On a great win for the Nuggets in Sacramento that started out slow.

-MPJ's shotmaking

-Joker forcing the double

-Jamal making things happen in the clutch

-A weird rotation without AG

-8-2 in last 10 games

https://t.co/lPfylKO0Uo pic.twitter.com/RkC7moVmwb – 3:22 AM

BasketNews

@BasketNews_com

Deandre Ayton couldn’t believe how much stamina does Nikola Jokic has 😂

Deandre Ayton couldn't believe how much stamina does Nikola Jokic has 😂

🎥 @NBATV 3:10 AM

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

After the loss to the Nuggets, Richaun Holmes was appreciative of the extended minutes against Nikola Jokic in the absence of Domantas Sabonis, says he’s been overthinking a lot of things this season & has a fresh approach for the remainder.

After the loss to the Nuggets, Richaun Holmes was appreciative of the extended minutes against Nikola Jokic in the absence of Domantas Sabonis, says he's been overthinking a lot of things this season & has a fresh approach for the remainder.

FULL VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/YWLJIl7exN – 2:43 AM

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

Kevin Huerter discusses Tuesday’s loss to the Nuggets, facing them again tomorrow night, playing without Domantas Sabonis & the costly 8-0 run late in the game that proved costly for his Kings.

Kevin Huerter discusses Tuesday's loss to the Nuggets, facing them again tomorrow night, playing without Domantas Sabonis & the costly 8-0 run late in the game that proved costly for his Kings.

FULL VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/803JpWgzqt – 2:35 AM

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez on tonight’s loss to Denver, the energy that he wants to see carry over to Wednesday’s game with the Nuggets, limited Nikola Jokic & the effort to replace Domantas Sabonis.

Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez on tonight's loss to Denver, the energy that he wants to see carry over to Wednesday's game with the Nuggets, limited Nikola Jokic & the effort to replace Domantas Sabonis.

FULL VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/a9nMDJaWjH – 2:29 AM

Harrison Wind

@HarrisonWind

Nuggets are up to 23rd in defense. That’s big progress. They’re the 10th best defense over their last 10 games — with wins over Portland (twice), Memphis and Phoenix (without Booker). Nuggets are also 11-4 in clutch games with the No. 1 clutch defense. Trending up. – Nuggets are up to 23rd in defense. That’s big progress. They’re the 10th best defense over their last 10 games — with wins over Portland (twice), Memphis and Phoenix (without Booker). Nuggets are also 11-4 in clutch games with the No. 1 clutch defense. Trending up. – 2:18 AM