Payton Pritchard attracting some attention on trade market

Payton Pritchard is attracting some attention. His minutes were expected to take a hit with the acquisition of Malcolm Brogdon, and it appears he’s been pushed out of the rotation entirely when the Celtics are at full point guard-capable strength.
Source: Steve Bulpett @ Heavy.com

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rumor: Celtics’ reserve guard Payton Pritchard drawing trade interest nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/28/rum…12:23 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Robert Williams III, who was questionable with an illness, cleared to play for the Celtics against the Rockets. Payton Pritchard, who was also questionable, out with a bruised right thigh. – 7:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Payton Pritchard has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game. Robert Williams remains questionable. – 5:58 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Payton Pritchard is OUT tonight. Robert Williams remains questionable for now. – 5:57 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
No Payton Pritchard tonight because of a thigh contusion, per Joe Mazzulla. – 5:57 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Payton Pritchard is OUT tonight vs. Houston, FYI. – 5:57 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Payton Pritchard is out tonight and Rob Williams is questionable, per Mazzulla. – 5:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics Injury Report Update vs. Houston:
Danilo Gallinari – Left Knee ACL Repair – OUT
Payton Pritchard – Right Thigh Contusion – QUESTIONABLE
Robert Williams – Illness (Non-Covid) – QUESTIONABLE – 11:42 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Robert Williams (non-COVID illness) and Payton Pritchard (right thigh contusion) are both listed as questionable for tonight’s game. After shootaround, looked like Pritchard suffered the injury while playing 1-on-1 with Noah Vonleh. – 11:35 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics announce Payton Pritchard is QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game with a thigh contusion.
Rob Williams is also QUESTIONABLE with a non-Covid illness. – 11:34 AM

