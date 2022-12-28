Payton Pritchard attracting some attention on trade market

Payton Pritchard is attracting some attention. His minutes were expected to take a hit with the acquisition of Malcolm Brogdon, and it appears he’s been pushed out of the rotation entirely when the Celtics are at full point guard-capable strength.
Source: Steve Bulpett @ Heavy.com
Source: Steve Bulpett @ Heavy.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rumor: Celtics’ reserve guard Payton Pritchard drawing trade interest nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/28/rum… – 12:23 PM
Rumor: Celtics’ reserve guard Payton Pritchard drawing trade interest nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/28/rum… – 12:23 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Robert Williams III, who was questionable with an illness, cleared to play for the Celtics against the Rockets. Payton Pritchard, who was also questionable, out with a bruised right thigh. – 7:26 PM
Robert Williams III, who was questionable with an illness, cleared to play for the Celtics against the Rockets. Payton Pritchard, who was also questionable, out with a bruised right thigh. – 7:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Payton Pritchard has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game. Robert Williams remains questionable. – 5:58 PM
Payton Pritchard has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game. Robert Williams remains questionable. – 5:58 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Payton Pritchard is OUT tonight. Robert Williams remains questionable for now. – 5:57 PM
Payton Pritchard is OUT tonight. Robert Williams remains questionable for now. – 5:57 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
No Payton Pritchard tonight because of a thigh contusion, per Joe Mazzulla. – 5:57 PM
No Payton Pritchard tonight because of a thigh contusion, per Joe Mazzulla. – 5:57 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Payton Pritchard is out tonight and Rob Williams is questionable, per Mazzulla. – 5:57 PM
Payton Pritchard is out tonight and Rob Williams is questionable, per Mazzulla. – 5:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics Injury Report Update vs. Houston:
Danilo Gallinari – Left Knee ACL Repair – OUT
Payton Pritchard – Right Thigh Contusion – QUESTIONABLE
Robert Williams – Illness (Non-Covid) – QUESTIONABLE – 11:42 AM
Celtics Injury Report Update vs. Houston:
Danilo Gallinari – Left Knee ACL Repair – OUT
Payton Pritchard – Right Thigh Contusion – QUESTIONABLE
Robert Williams – Illness (Non-Covid) – QUESTIONABLE – 11:42 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics announce Payton Pritchard is QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game with a thigh contusion.
Rob Williams is also QUESTIONABLE with a non-Covid illness. – 11:34 AM
Celtics announce Payton Pritchard is QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game with a thigh contusion.
Rob Williams is also QUESTIONABLE with a non-Covid illness. – 11:34 AM
More on this storyline
Not surprisingly, Pritchard’s new situation has other teams sniffing around. Clubs have been investigating whether he might be worth pursuing in a trade (he makes $2.2 million this year and $4.0 million next). “You’ve got to wonder about him defensively at that size (listed at 6-1), but he plays hard, he can really push the ball and he’s got a nice stroke from 3,” said one personnel man. “I like what I see, but it’s hard to say for sure if he could do more with a better opportunity. And first you have to ask if he’s better than what you have and if he’ll even get more of a look with your team. It’s hard to say, but I know I’m not the only team checking on him. It’s always natural in these situations.” -via Heavy.com / December 28, 2022
Jay King: Payton Pritchard is out tonight, per Mazzulla. Robert Williams is questionable. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / December 27, 2022
Bobby Manning: Payton Pritchard (thigh) who was present at shootaround, but sitting on the side is questionable tonight, as is Robert Williams (illness), who I didn’t see. Eric Gordon (groin) and Jae’Sean Tate (ankle) are out for Houston. #Celtics #Rockets -via Twitter @RealBobManning / December 27, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.