Payton Pritchard attracting some attention on trade market

Celtics announce Payton Pritchard is QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game with a thigh contusion.Rob Williams is also QUESTIONABLE with a non-Covid illness. – 11:34 AM

Robert Williams (non-COVID illness) and Payton Pritchard (right thigh contusion) are both listed as questionable for tonight’s game. After shootaround, looked like Pritchard suffered the injury while playing 1-on-1 with Noah Vonleh. – 11:35 AM

Robert Williams III, who was questionable with an illness, cleared to play for the Celtics against the Rockets. Payton Pritchard, who was also questionable, out with a bruised right thigh. – 7:26 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.