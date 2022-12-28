RJ Barrett likely out for a week or so with finger laceration

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
If Cam Reddish or Evan Fournier don’t play today, they never will. – 9:06 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Another break for the Mavs … or so you’d assume. – 8:57 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
New York Knicks PR: RJ Barrett (right index finger laceration) will not return to tonight’s game. -via Twitter @NY_KnicksPR / December 27, 2022
“Defense has really just picked up, making a conscious effort, especially guys like Deuce and Quentin, Quick, just ball-hawking,” RJ Barrett said, also referring to reserve guard Immanuel Quickley. “And [center] Mitch [Robinson], down there protecting the paint. It’s been huge for us. Got to try to keep things up on the defensive end as much as we can.” Grimes has averaged 35.3 minutes per game during the streak, including a season-high 42 on Sunday, while McBride has logged 88 minutes over the four games. They have provided length and intensity at the defensive end since Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose were dropped from the rotation, although one of them could be reinserted Wednesday in Chicago based on starting point guard Jalen Brunson’s availability after suffering a sprained ankle against the Kings. -via New York Post / December 12, 2022
Tom Thibodeau went big in Obi Toppin’s absence. Amid talk of using RJ Barrett as a small-ball power forward, the Knicks’ coach went with Jericho Sims and Isaiah Hartenstein in a two-big lineup with the second unit as the Knicks hammered the Hornets, 121-102, at Spectrum Center on Friday. “I liked the size of Isaiah and Jericho together,” Thibodeau said. Toppin suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right fibula during the second quarter of the Knicks’ win over the Hawks at the Garden on Wednesday. The 24-year-old reserve and fan favorite will be reevaluated in two to three weeks, the team said Thursday. -via New York Post / December 10, 2022
