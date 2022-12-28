Suns 48, Wizards 58: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (20-15) play against the Washington Wizards (21-21) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 28, 2022
Phoenix Suns 48, Washington Wizards 58 (Q2 02:52)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns are scoring just fine now, and Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges have combined for 26 of their 46 points, but they simply cannot stop the Wizards right now – 7:57 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns have scored on 6 straight possessions but have let the Wizards score on 8 of their last 9. – 7:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Hachimura powers through Bridges for score
Next trip, Hachimura posted up Bridges, help came, ball swung, Porzingis 3.
#Suns down 56-41 with under five minutes left in half. – 7:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Coming out of timeout, Paul to Ayton lob Gafford interrupted with a foul. FTs. #Suns down 17. – 7:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns down 19 on the scoreboard and down 24-6 in points in the paint. They’re allowing nearly 64% shooting so far – 7:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams says Phoenix #Suns checked ‘every box’ before Devin Booker (groin) returned from missing three games with groin sorenesss
All-Star out at least 4 weeks with left groin strain suffered in Sunday’s Christmas game at Denver (w/videos). https://t.co/EGX6iJenYy pic.twitter.com/34erMXGPkX – 7:47 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards now lead the Suns by 19 points midway through the 2nd quarter. Rui Hachimura is once again hot off the bench: 11 pts in 9 min on 5-5 FG. – 7:46 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Once again, Wes Unseld Jr. opened the second quarter with a lineup of Delon Wright, Corey Kispert, Kyle Kuzma, Rui Hachimura and Kristaps Porzingis. That quintet will give the Wizards a significant advantage most nights during that segment of the game. – 7:46 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
13 points from @Kyle Kuzma in Q1 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/8NSdvtFt7A – 7:41 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Points in the paint are 18-2 Wizards after one quarter.
Suns down 15. – 7:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Washington Jr. on the board. Coming off career 26-point night, but #Suns aren’t defending.
Down 36-21 after one. Both teams on second of back-to-back, #Wizards played last night at home.
#Suns were in Memphis last night. – 7:36 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Wizards lead the Suns 36-21
Kuzma: 13p. Wiz are shooting 62.5 percent form the field – 7:36 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
That was an offensively dominant first quarter by the Wizards, who lead the Suns 36-21. The Wizards sank 15 of their 24 shot attempts (62.5%). Kyle Kuzma leads all scorers with 13 points. – 7:36 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Suns 36-21 at the end of the 1st. Kuzma tops all scorers with 13 pts (5-8 FG), the WIz have an 18-2 edge in PITP. – 7:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: WAS 36, PHX 21
Bridges: 7 Pts, 3-5 FG
Ayton: 4 Pts, 2-5 FG
Lee: 3 Pts
Kuzma: 13 Pts, 5-8 FG – 7:35 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Defense ➡️ Offense. DA and Mikal getting it done.
🌟 All-Star vote: https://t.co/RrQOCwhmV0 pic.twitter.com/U1YGVZFQsY – 7:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bradley Beal pregame.
Out tonight with left amstring soreness.
#Suns making run. Down 8. Timeout #Wizards.
3:13 left in 1st quarter. pic.twitter.com/WjQGYiA5Im – 7:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns respond with a 7-2 run to pull within 8, Mikal Bridges has 7 quick points. Wizards up 12-0 in points in the paint so far – 7:27 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🥽 the vision: @BigGameTae
💥 the slam: @Daniel Gafford pic.twitter.com/PpdUyXKpBd – 7:27 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Mikal makes it happen.
🌟 All-Star vote: https://t.co/RrQOCwhmV0 pic.twitter.com/Ti3ge9Ig3S – 7:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns are on pace to give up a 40-point first quarter. The biggest improvement over the last 2 games has been their defense, but they’re not setting the tone on that end so far – 7:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges bucket out of timeout.
Porzingis answer. #Suns down 17-6. – 7:19 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
monte with the dime 🤝
kp with the throw down 😤 pic.twitter.com/Akb7XUo3tq – 7:19 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kuzma is rolling at the start again. Knocks down a 29-footer to make it 9 points in less than 4 minutes. Suns down 11. – 7:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
In the Suns’ last 5 games, they’ve been:
Down 14-7 to Wizards
Down 13-2 to Grizzlies
Down 13-2 to Nuggets
Down 8-0 to Grizzlies
Down 14-5 to Wizards tonight
They’re definitely missing Devin Booker in this respect, but the slow starts have gotta stop – 7:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kuzma 3. Has nine.
Gave the timeout signal as Monty Williams was calling one.
#Suns down 15-4. 8:22 left in 1st. – 7:16 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards have opened the game with a 15-4 lead, with Kyle Kuzma scoring nine of their points. – 7:16 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards starters with Bradley Beal out:
Morris, Kispert, Kuzma, Porzingis, Gafford – 7:03 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
early work is over, almost showtime 🍿
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/jDURgD3nHH – 6:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“In this case with Book, every box, to my knowledge, was checked. Before you put a guy back on the floor, you have to do that. You just run into stuff.”
Monty Williams on if Devin Booker’s return Sunday felt rushed. Re-aggravated groin, will be re-evaluated in four weeks. #Suns pic.twitter.com/AFWNwHd4f6 – 6:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I just feel for him, but I also see a great opportunity for us to grow.”
Monty Williams on Devin Booker (left groin strain), who will be re-evaluated in four weeks as he suffered the injury in #NBAXmas loss at Denver. #Suns pic.twitter.com/rLcrLfp4vP – 6:44 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
first five on the floor tonight 🖐️
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/igpb2bzRvz – 6:37 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Phoenix Suns, with Bradley Beal out:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Kyle Kuzma
PF: Daniel Gafford
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 6:35 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal is OUT tonight due to his hamstring soreness, the Wizards announce. Not surprising of course given he hurt himself last night. – 6:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kyle Kuzma pregame.
Had 29 in #Wizards win over #Suns earlier this season. pic.twitter.com/JMn6C6DV9i – 6:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns are banged up, but we’re not! The @PHNX_Suns pregame show goes live in 2 minutes, join us here:
https://t.co/4TpU8OUuCI pic.twitter.com/OaeC7j6BR2 – 6:28 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Deni Avdija will be somewhat limited tonight on the second half of a back-to-back, Wes Unseld Jr. said. He’s been dealing with some lower back soreness. – 6:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kyle Kuzma pregame.
Had 29 points in #Wizards win over #Suns earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/O5VMMQMKGu – 6:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne (foot) OUT but doing pregame work. Looks to return during six-game road trip. #Suns pic.twitter.com/D7BUbbtn1f – 6:18 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
last crib drip of 2022 🏠
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/pHflF16HEz – 6:08 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Sixers lack sense of urgency and struggle down the stretch in loss to Wizards ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN3791667689 – 6:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
3 highlight plays embody how Josh Okogie has become legitimate X-factor for Suns – https://t.co/9ylNEYRdPY via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/qziaaWDZKB – 6:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said #Suns “checked all the boxes” before Devin Booker returned for Christmas game Sunday at Denver. – 5:41 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wes Unseld Jr. said Bradley Beal (left hamstring soreness) will be a game-time decision. – 5:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bradley Beal (left hamstring soreness) game time decision, says #Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. #Suns – 5:23 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal is a gametime decision tonight, per Wes Unseld Jr. – 5:23 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Suns’ offseason has caught up to them and now they are in a position forced to make a huge gut call in the middle of the season.
On Devin Booker’s injury, how the team hasn’t looked the same this season and the decision to make on their future: arizonasports.com/story/3443379/… – 4:50 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal will be day-to-day after MRI on his left hamstring. He will miss tonight’s game vs. Phoenix, and there’s optimism he will be available as soon as the Wizards’ next contest on Friday in Orlando. – 4:49 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers vs. #Wizards takeaways: Trend of losing to lesser competition continues in D.C.; Joel Embiid’s visible frustration inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Respect to Duane Washington Jr. for getting up 21 shots in 24 minutes last night. 26 points and 8 assists too. That’s production Phoenix can use while they go through some injury issues at the guard spot. – 4:44 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Down stretch Wiz going at Niang over and over, and Sixers give up an open look forgetting Beal of all people. get lucky. But Niang as closer may give you these instances. pic.twitter.com/t1kSgL75hD – 4:43 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Last night was a reminder of where the Suns’ effort, execution and mindset needs to be on a daily basis, and that’s especially true now with Devin Booker out.
New episode of the @PHNX_Suns podcast: https://t.co/A51s2pFrXn pic.twitter.com/ckRvAZe1sk – 4:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Devin Booker out at least four weeks with left groin strain azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bismack Biyombo (right knee soreness) QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game at #Wizards. #Suns – 4:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Will Barton a DNP-CD last night? I know he’s working his way back after missing time, but that was interesting to see. – 4:10 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Precious Achiuwa mentioned reading as one of the ways he’s been coping with is long injury recovery: “I read How to Win Friends and Influence People. I read Chop Wood Carry Water. I also read Atomic Habits. I’m on my fourth book now.” – 3:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker (groin) re-evaluated in four weeks. #Suns pic.twitter.com/BaPRwjqWJR – 3:47 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Audiencias televisivas solo en EEUU y en inglés en la Navidad:
NFL:
– Packers-Dolphins: 25.92M
– Broncos-Rams: 22.57M
– Bucs-Cardinals: 17.15M
NBA:
– 76ers-Knicks: 4.04M
– Lakers-Mavericks: 4.33M
– Bucks-Celtics: 6.03M
– Grizzlies-Warriors: 4.70M
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Josh Okogie’s offensive rebounding, downhill physicality, violent blocks and 3 highlight plays that sum up how he’s become an C-factor for the Suns: https://t.co/9ylNEYRLFw pic.twitter.com/DRR2RkOIQH – 3:35 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kristaps Porziņģis had a funny line last night when he was asked what, specifically, he liked about starting alongside Daniel Gafford and seeing Gafford guard Joel Embiid.
Porziņģis’ answer: “that I didn’t have to guard Embiid.” – 3:06 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
a battle in the post tonight.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/SaYRyCvjdc – 3:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Devin Booker injury update: Suns star out at least four weeks with groin strain
cbssports.com/nba/news/devin… – 2:55 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Devin Booker out at least a month with left groin strain nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/28/dev… – 2:47 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Suns’ Devin Booker to be re-evaluated in 4 weeks
sportando.basketball/en/suns-devin-… – 2:39 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Devin Booker will be sidelined for at least four weeks with a groin strain, the team announced Wednesday.
He left the Suns’ Christmas Day game in the first quarter with the injury. es.pn/3vnBzl7 – 2:31 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Second unit spark! ⚡️
Our 212 bench points over the past four games are the most by a Suns team over a four-game stretch since 2017 (per @EliasSports). pic.twitter.com/9KIAVFSkED – 2:28 PM
Second unit spark! ⚡️
Our 212 bench points over the past four games are the most by a Suns team over a four-game stretch since 2017 (per @EliasSports). pic.twitter.com/9KIAVFSkED – 2:28 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Suns G Devin Booker (groin) will miss at least four weeks, the team announced. pic.twitter.com/tWpgX2urjc – 2:17 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Losing Booker for a month is tough. Suns have relatively spaced-out schedule (13 games in next 28 days) but eight of them are on the road and there are no bottom-feeders in the bunch. Keeping pace with top 3 in West will be a challenge. – 2:11 PM
Losing Booker for a month is tough. Suns have relatively spaced-out schedule (13 games in next 28 days) but eight of them are on the road and there are no bottom-feeders in the bunch. Keeping pace with top 3 in West will be a challenge. – 2:11 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Phoenix is 2-5 (2-6 if you include the Denver game) in the games Devin Booker has missed.
20-15 overall (including a terrific win last night vs. Memphis).”
3 games out of first
1.5 out of the top 6
3.5 out of the top 10
8 out of the next 10 on the road – 2:10 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the pelicans, clippers, and timberwolves should at least call about chris paul – 2:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Last night was a reminder of where the Suns’ effort, execution and mindset needs to be on a daily basis, and that’s why it was the best win of the season.
New episode of the @PHNX_Suns podcast: https://t.co/ewVh6HiOLI pic.twitter.com/OFWc5pkig5 – 2:09 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Suns need to do something with Jae Crowder now otherwise they may wake up in four weeks very, very close to dropping out of the play-in – 2:07 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Sixers lack sense of urgency and struggle down the stretch in loss to Wizards ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN3791667689 – 2:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker missing at least 4 weeks seems like a good time for a reminder that the Suns’ 15th roster spot was already open, their 14th is occupied by Jae Crowder, and for the last few weeks, their 13th has been an injured Cam Johnson. May be time for some reinforcements! – 2:06 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker will be re-evaluated in 4 weeks due to his left groin strain, per Suns.
Four weeks out would put his absence at 15 games. – 2:03 PM
Devin Booker will be re-evaluated in 4 weeks due to his left groin strain, per Suns.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Suns say Devin Booker will be re-evaluated in four weeks from the groin injury he re-aggravated on Christmas against Denver. A tough blow for an already short handed Suns team. – 2:03 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Suns say Devin Booker has sustained a left groin strain and will be re-evaluated in four weeks – 2:03 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Suns say Devin Booker has a left groin strain and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. – 2:02 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Suns say Devin Booker (left groin strain) is out at least four weeks before he is re-evaluated.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 2:02 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Whoa: Suns announce Devin Booker out four weeks with a groin strain – 2:02 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Devin Booker is out at least four weeks with a groin strain, per Suns. – 2:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns say that Devin Booker’s left groin strain will be re-evaluated in 4 weeks – 2:00 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Suns star Devin Booker will miss at least four weeks with a left groin strain, team says. – 2:00 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
INJURY UPDATE: Further evaluation has confirmed that Devin Booker has sustained a left groin strain. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks. – 2:00 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal is questionable for tonight’s game vs. Phoenix with left hamstring soreness. Beal went back to the locker room with 4:17 left in the game last night. – 1:54 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Injury report for tonight’s game vs. PHX ⬇️
#DCAboveAll | @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/vHilLsHeNX – 1:53 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers vs. Wizards takeaways: Trend of losing to lesser competition continues in D.C.; Joel Embiid’s visible frustration inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA #PhilaUnite – 1:51 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Precious Achiuwa has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game vs Memphis. Would guess Friday vs Phoenix is more likely for his return, but we’ll see. VanVleet and Koloko are also listed as questionable. Porter remains out. – 1:41 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards have listed Bradley Beal as questionable to be available to play for their game tonight against the Phoenix Suns because of the left hamstring injury he suffered last night. – 1:35 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Bringing the energy.
@Annexus | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/mb8AJ81mCM – 1:31 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal (left hamstring soreness) is QUESTIONABLE for Wizards vs. Suns tonight.
Devin Booker, Cameron Johnson, Cameron Payne, and Landry Shamet are out for Suns. – 1:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker, Cam Payne, Landry Shamet and Cam Johnson all remain out for tonight’s game against the Wizards. Bismack Biyombo is also questionable due to right knee soreness. No Chris Paul on the injury report after his calf got banged up last night – 1:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet remain out for the Suns in today’s game against the Wizards. Bismack Biyombo (right knee soreness) has been added to the injury report and is questionable.
No Chris Paul on there. – 1:24 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors assistant coaches are putting Precious Achiuwa through an exhaustive full court, post-practice workout, with Bobby Webster looking on. He’s been out here for around 45 minutes, since practice wrapped, and is pretty winded. Expected back soon. Would bet Friday vs Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/xYe8M9Eipf – 1:09 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
lookin’ to heat up against the suns ☀️
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne
nba.com/wizards/news/p… – 1:00 PM
