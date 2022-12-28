Suns vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena

The Phoenix Suns are spending $8,438,470 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $10,857,718 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBCSWA

Away TV: Bally Sports AZ

Home Radio: The Team 980

Away Radio: ESPN 620 / S: KSUN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

BasketNews

@BasketNews_com

Deandre Ayton couldn’t believe how much stamina does Nikola Jokic has 😂

🎥 @NBATV 3:10 AM Deandre Ayton couldn’t believe how much stamina does Nikola Jokic has 😂🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/toddBH2F8r