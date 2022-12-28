Timberwolves 63, Pelicans 60: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-18) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (12-12) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 28, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 63, New Orleans Pelicans 60 (Q3 09:02)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Suns getting rolled in WAS. A Mavs win tomorrow vs HOU moves them into 5th in the West (Mavs have conf tiebreaker). They were 10th after losing in MIN last Monday – 9:26 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Zion with the strong drive gets the And-1 on Gobert 💪 pic.twitter.com/Q33DDl7QQ8 – 9:25 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Oh my. Zion flushes it on Rudy Gobert. With the right hand too. – 9:24 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Nice adjustment by Willie Green to start 3rd: Point Zion, pick-and-roll with JV. and-1. – 9:23 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch has been targeting Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert minutes significantly more these last three games.
They shared the floor for 14 minutes against Boston, 12 against Miami and have been on the floor together for 7 minutes in the first half tonight in New Orleans. – 9:14 PM
Chris Finch has been targeting Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert minutes significantly more these last three games.
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Naz Reid had 13 points and 4 rebounds in the first half. Hit a pair of 3s. He’s turned himself into a nice player. UFA this summer. – 9:11 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Wolves 55, Pels 49
Murphy 12 pts (3-3 3PT)
Williamson 10 pts
McCollum 9 pts, 3 assts
Physical game so far. Pels have struggled a bit to adjust. They’re shooting 11-25 in the paint. Wolves are 15-20 in the paint. Zion has also been really frustrated w/ the refs. – 9:09 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pels found something at the end of the half with the CJ-Naji-Zion-Trey-Larry five. Got down by as many as 11. They’ve cut it to 6. – 9:09 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Pelicans really wanted to get the ball to Ant and Dyson Daniels kept denying him. Finally they inbound the ball to Reid who misses a three at the buzzer. Great defense by Dyson – 9:08 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
One of the best halves the Wolves have played in a while.
Edwards with 17
Reid: 13
McDaniels: 10 pts and has made Zion work for everything – 9:08 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: T’Wolves 55, Pelicans 49
– Trey: 12p, 3/3 3P
– Zion: 10p, 3r, 2a
– CJ: 9p, 3a
– JV: 8p, 5r
Pels: 42.5 FG%, 5/11 3P, 10/13 FT
Wolves: 48.9 FG%, 5/16 3P, 6/9 FT – 9:07 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Naz takes a charge from Zion. Takes some stones to stand in there and do that. – 9:06 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ with the steal, dishes to Trey who SLAMS IT HOME! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3BhV5KkVP4 – 9:06 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Smart play by Naji as he got Gobert out of position to draw the foul – 9:05 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
A1 doing A1 things.
⭐️ » https://t.co/STmYnhEQwG pic.twitter.com/SSSDEqzZK3 – 9:05 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Anthony Edwards has been really impressive to start this game. He’s tough to deal with when he’s going downhill. – 9:03 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson is thoroughly unhappy with the lack of whistles from the referees in this first half. – 9:02 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Shaping up to be an all-timer tonight from Jaden McDaniels. – 8:58 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Feels like #Pelicans just need to get through this stretch where they cannot seem to make a jumper (other than Trey Murphy, 9 pts, 3/3 on 3s). NOLA still 37% after Zion layup but only trails by 5 – 8:56 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey Murphy has started this game 3-3 from 3-point range. He needs to get 10 shots from that spot on the floor at a minimum. – 8:55 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
this is a Naz Reid appreciation tweet. pic.twitter.com/pa2CU9Q7EL – 8:44 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 28-23.
Reid leads the way with 10 points on 4-4 shooting in 5:58 minutes of action off the bench. – 8:43 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jaxson Hayes getting some run at power forward to start the second quarter. – 8:42 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
First time in a while we’ve seen Zion, JV, Nance and Jaxson all get run in the same game. – 8:42 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Naz is in a mood tonight 😈 pic.twitter.com/0cyb14UB5k – 8:41 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the third quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 28-23.
Reid leads the way with 10 points on 4-4 shooting in 5:58 minutes of action off the bench. – 8:40 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Wolves 28, Pelicans 24
Murphy 6 pts (2-2 3PT)
Valanciunas 6 pts, 4 rebs
Williamson 4 pts, 3 rebs
Pels went 7-20 from the field, 3-10 in the paint – 8:40 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Naz Reid 4-for-4 with 10 points in 6 minutes during the first quarter. Timberwolves lead the Pelicans 28-24. – 8:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
COAST TO COAST NAZ REID.
@WickedKitchenWW Wicked Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/oWM8hdgVEg – 8:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Similar to Monday’s win over the Timberwolves, Heat winning the math game with 51-39 edge in field goal attempts. Lakers have 12 turnovers, Heat has just two turnovers. – 8:35 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Great rebounding from Jaden McDaniels to start. A much-needed boost when he plays the 4 – 8:34 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Miami shot just 8 free throws against the Wolves on Monday. New Orleans will be up to 7 already out of this timeout. – 8:31 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
LOOK OUT BELOW 😤
⭐️ » https://t.co/z1SUydVRwN pic.twitter.com/oQkxexLAdS – 8:28 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
I guess we shouldn’t be surprised with two teams that play in the paint a lot on offense, but first 8 mins have been very physical. Not a lot of fouls called, but Anthony Edwards picks up his 2nd, as well as a technical for arguing – 8:26 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
New Orleans’ first bucket is a second-chance made three. – 8:16 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Anthony Edwards has registered 1 steal already tonight in New Orleans. Edwards has now swiped at least 1 steal in 20 of his last 21 games.
He came into tonight’s game ranked 3rd in the NBA in steals (1.76 spg). – 8:16 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jose Alvarado was talking to one of the refs during the timeout after Wolves start up 5-0 and #Pelicans call time. Looked like 1990s hand-checking rules were back in effect on the first NOLA possession that resulted in shot-clock violation – 8:14 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Good early timeout by Willie Green. Might be good to give Zion the ball on a possession – 8:14 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Hey that’s some good Wolves defense to start this game from Edwards, Gobert and Russell. – 8:13 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Austin Rivers starting for the Timberwolves. Big night for @Scott Kushner. – 8:06 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford has been making all sorts of plays on both ends tonight. He’s got 10 pts 5 reb and 2 blk in 14 min, including this block vs. Chris Paul. pic.twitter.com/iS7UmADmb8 – 8:02 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight’s @Larry Nance Jr jersey auction supports ReNEW Laurel Elementary! 👏
Bid here: https://t.co/xrVtpWCPIT
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/PMh90D27JK – 7:56 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards now lead the Suns by 19 points midway through the 2nd quarter. Rui Hachimura is once again hot off the bench: 11 pts in 9 min on 5-5 FG. – 7:46 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:37 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
In front of another sold out crowd, tonight’s starting 5!
@Verizon pic.twitter.com/KY2jOiKZjn – 7:35 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Kyle Anderson (Back Spasms), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT at New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/roW37lvUNx – 7:33 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
I feel significantly better about the Wolves odds on Friday in Milwaukee than I do tonight in New Orleans
Still intrigued by this one. Particularly curious to see if we get both Naz and Rudy in the starting lineup. Think I’d go 2 bigs all night, including playing Knight at the 4 – 7:21 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Roll call – where are you watching/listening from tonight? 👀
🏀: Timberwolves
🕖: 7 pm CT
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/saRyKwRphy – 7:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
⏰you only have until tip off tonight to play #CourtsideChallenge for your chance to win!
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/ntgA1SISvC – 7:02 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Pulling up 🔥
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/rRYL9owMMF – 7:02 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch also said pregame that Taurean Prince continues to do on-court work but that he doesn’t know what that means for a potential return date.
So I’d still chalk Prince, Towns and McLaughlin as out indefinitely. Anderson’s return sounds significantly more imminent. – 6:54 PM
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
Another home game => Another jersey auction
Get your signed and personalized #22 jersey while supporting NOLA public schools!
Tonight we’re representing ReNEW Laurel Elementary
neworlns.co/LarryJerseys – 6:53 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch said pregame that Jordan McLaughlin will have his calf reevaluated in a week. So sounds like he will be out at least the next five games. – 6:35 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch also said Jordan McLaughlin’s injury will be re-evaluated in about a week. He said Taurean Prince is getting closer, doing more on-court activities, but tough to put a timetable on what that means for his return. – 6:35 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said Kyle Anderson is out tonight, but they hope to get him back for Friday’s game. – 6:33 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Rudy’s in the building.
🗳 » https://t.co/z1SUydVRwN pic.twitter.com/H4qhS9duml – 6:28 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
GT always looking spiffy 😮💨
@ankr pic.twitter.com/JOsiWbywol – 6:26 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @verizon
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:16 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Zion is back 💪💪
🏀: Timberwolves
🕖: 7 pm CT
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/iCSOC7hlbM – 6:13 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Tonight’s matchup against the Timberwolves marks the eighth sellout of the season for the Pelicans.
Friday’s contest against the 76ers will be the ninth.
A consistent reminder that New Orleans IS a basketball town!! https://t.co/BpvVI7JgqU pic.twitter.com/DzWQ1zXVMw – 5:42 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
To begin 4th Harden scores or assists on 8 straight Sixers pts cutting 9 point Wiz lead to 3 in 1.5 minutes. He drops 10 in under 2 min himself. Embiid reenters the game with 7:23. Harden never scores again.
Love point Beard but they NEED to get him and Jo scoring together more pic.twitter.com/f2PA0YkI2a – 4:56 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The #Pelicans host the Timberwolves in front of a sold-out @SmoothieKingCtr tonight!
@ErinESummers with a preview
#WBD | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/elYR1D40HP – 4:27 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Join us for Wednesday’s episode of @PodcastPelicans as we discuss numerous topics with radio studio host @Gkatt_17. Also hear from a jovial Jaxson Hayes, as he fondly recalls Christmas Eve at the Valanciunas household and the slick work of JV and Naji: https://t.co/eRMqnZOs2H pic.twitter.com/BblfLDhWcy – 4:22 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
New episode of 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗱 drops tomorrow (3 pm CT)
Preview 👀 pic.twitter.com/ByNKniqRux – 3:50 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Time to look back at some of our best 3s of 2022 🤩👌 pic.twitter.com/H2yopmyG3y – 3:38 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Should the Pels be looking to trade for another All-Star?
🏀 How Jaxson Hayes gets minutes on a fully healthy team
🏀 Is the top seed realistic?
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/JmAmNnEy8b – 3:30 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2019, the Holiday brothers — Jrue (Pelicans), Aaron (Pacers), and Justin (Pacers) — all played in the Pelicans’ 120-98 win over the Pacers. They became the first trio of brothers in NBA history to appear in the same game.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:03 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
On today’s show, @JaceFrederick and I put together a list of things that have played out that we did not expect happening prior to the start of the season.
Some of them were positives!
(We also get into a potential Naz Reid trade I’ve been thinkin about)
open.spotify.com/episode/69x6fk… – 2:51 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Interesting comp for the Wolves post KAT injury is tonight’s opponent, the Pelicans.
Brandon Ingram got hurt on Nov 25th, KAT on Nov 28th. Since Nov 29th…
Pels: 9-4, No. 8 offense, No. 4 defense, 4th in net rating
Wolves: 6-7, No. 15 offense, No. 22 defense, 19th in net rating – 2:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
wednesday work
see y’all tonight 🍿 pic.twitter.com/tm5ZqiOREs – 2:16 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the pelicans, clippers, and timberwolves should at least call about chris paul – 2:09 PM
