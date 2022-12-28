Timberwolves vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center
The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $9,354,798 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $7,033,899 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 28, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports NO
Away TV: Bally Sports North
Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM
Away Radio: 830 WCCO
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!