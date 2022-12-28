Zach LaVine has fans within Mavericks' top brass

Zach LaVine re-signed with the Chicago Bulls this past offseason on a five-year, $215 million, but his future with the franchise is uncertain given their struggles this season. The Dallas Mavericks are a team who could potentially have interest in LaVine given their motivation to pair a second star with Luka Doncic. “I just know that there are fans of him that hold prominent positions within the Mavericks,” said Tim MacMahon on the Lowe Post podcast. “Again, I’m not sitting here and telling you there’s some great consensus. I think there’s enough fans of him where I wouldn’t totally rule it out.”
Source: RealGM
Source: RealGM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
“We can’t feel out games”
“They came out playing harder than us”
That’s the view from DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine as the Bulls take another opponent lightly and waste recent good vibes with bad defensive habits.
Column for @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:45 PM
“We can’t feel out games”
“They came out playing harder than us”
That’s the view from DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine as the Bulls take another opponent lightly and waste recent good vibes with bad defensive habits.
Column for @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:45 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine on whether the Bulls lack discipline: pic.twitter.com/PkpLMiLZPE – 10:45 PM
Zach LaVine on whether the Bulls lack discipline: pic.twitter.com/PkpLMiLZPE – 10:45 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets challenge the foul called on Kevin Porter Jr. LaVine hit a jumper. Not sure how much there is to gain with this challenge. – 9:59 PM
Rockets challenge the foul called on Kevin Porter Jr. LaVine hit a jumper. Not sure how much there is to gain with this challenge. – 9:59 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls’ highlight of the first half. Coby White shows off the improved handle, then throws one up where only Zach LaVine can reach it. pic.twitter.com/5VAsUob8oe – 9:06 PM
Bulls’ highlight of the first half. Coby White shows off the improved handle, then throws one up where only Zach LaVine can reach it. pic.twitter.com/5VAsUob8oe – 9:06 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
After allowing 36 points in first quarter, Bulls dropped 39 in the second to lead 65-64 at halftime.
DeMar DeRozan has 17 points. Zach LaVine broke double-figures with a 3-pointer to beat Q2 buzzer.
Rockets shooting 59.5%, but Bulls have 9 points off 8 turnovers. – 9:04 PM
After allowing 36 points in first quarter, Bulls dropped 39 in the second to lead 65-64 at halftime.
DeMar DeRozan has 17 points. Zach LaVine broke double-figures with a 3-pointer to beat Q2 buzzer.
Rockets shooting 59.5%, but Bulls have 9 points off 8 turnovers. – 9:04 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Not a real defensive-minded game, but #Bulls have overcome their early 18-point deficit to lead Houston 65-64 at halftime. DeRozan has 17, LaVine 11. Jalen Green 19 for Rockets. – 9:04 PM
Not a real defensive-minded game, but #Bulls have overcome their early 18-point deficit to lead Houston 65-64 at halftime. DeRozan has 17, LaVine 11. Jalen Green 19 for Rockets. – 9:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 65, Rockets 64 at half
DeRozan 17 pts
LaVine 11 pts
Dragic 10 pts – 9:03 PM
Bulls 65, Rockets 64 at half
DeRozan 17 pts
LaVine 11 pts
Dragic 10 pts – 9:03 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
LaVine hits consecutive 3s, the second to beat the buzzer as Bulls close the half with a 15-3 run to lead. – 9:03 PM
LaVine hits consecutive 3s, the second to beat the buzzer as Bulls close the half with a 15-3 run to lead. – 9:03 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Highlight reel time. Coby White hooks a behind-the-back move in transition to tip-toe up the sideline, then flips up a lob for Zach LaVine to crush down for a dunk.
Zach splashes a 3-pointer on the next trip following a Houston turnover. Bulls take a (brief) 62-61 lead. – 9:02 PM
Highlight reel time. Coby White hooks a behind-the-back move in transition to tip-toe up the sideline, then flips up a lob for Zach LaVine to crush down for a dunk.
Zach splashes a 3-pointer on the next trip following a Houston turnover. Bulls take a (brief) 62-61 lead. – 9:02 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Gonna go out on a limb and say that giving up 36 points in a first quarter is not a great way to win a basketball game.
Bulls trail 36-26 out of the first. Bit of a regression in energy from Zach LaVine and the entire team’s defense. – 8:36 PM
Gonna go out on a limb and say that giving up 36 points in a first quarter is not a great way to win a basketball game.
Bulls trail 36-26 out of the first. Bit of a regression in energy from Zach LaVine and the entire team’s defense. – 8:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
I was just about to type that Jenna Reneau is incredibly patient. She hit Zach LaVine with the T before I could get that sentence typed. – 8:30 PM
I was just about to type that Jenna Reneau is incredibly patient. She hit Zach LaVine with the T before I could get that sentence typed. – 8:30 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine draws a tech. Two straight possessions he didn’t get calls he wanted on drives to rim. – 8:30 PM
Zach LaVine draws a tech. Two straight possessions he didn’t get calls he wanted on drives to rim. – 8:30 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs Bulls: Gordon, Green, Porter Jr, Sengun, Smith Jr
Bulls starters: DeRozan, Dosunmu, LaVine, Vucevic, Williams – 7:42 PM
#Rockets starters vs Bulls: Gordon, Green, Porter Jr, Sengun, Smith Jr
Bulls starters: DeRozan, Dosunmu, LaVine, Vucevic, Williams – 7:42 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Bulls starters: LaVine, Williams, Vucevic, DeRozan, Dosunmu. – 7:39 PM
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Bulls starters: LaVine, Williams, Vucevic, DeRozan, Dosunmu. – 7:39 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
“The last 10, 15 games, I’ve felt like myself.”
After a slow start to season in this area, Zach LaVine’s finishing ability has returned to career norms. Now, about those FTAs . . .
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 1:07 PM
“The last 10, 15 games, I’ve felt like myself.”
After a slow start to season in this area, Zach LaVine’s finishing ability has returned to career norms. Now, about those FTAs . . .
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 1:07 PM
More on this storyline
“A full rebuild kind of thing, that is not going to happen this year, but they could get started on it,” an Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports. “They’re not going to trade away Zach LaVine during the season. They will have an easier time with moving on from DeMar DeRozan if that is where they go but even that, it is something they would wait until the summer to do, rather than try to pull off a move at the deadline. “LaVine wants to go to the Lakers, that has been pretty clear for a while now. The agents (from Klutch Sports) want him to be in Los Angeles, he is a UCLA guy and they did some rattling about his contract last offseason, to kind of lay the groundwork if things blew up. Which they seem to be doing.” -via Heavy.com / December 23, 2022
“The problem on LaVine is from the Lakers’ side, there is nothing they could trade to Chicago short of Anthony Davis,” the executive said. “Now, that is a possibility—Davis is a Chicago guy and if he were going to leave the Lakers, the Bulls would be one of the few places he’d be OK with. The Bulls and the Lakers would be swapping stars with injury problems, essentially. LaVine (who is 27) is younger than Davis, so that is an advantage but at full health, Davis (29) is a much, much better player.” -via Heavy.com / December 23, 2022
KC Johnson: LaVine: “I always say I don’t know how Ayo gets so many offensive rebounds. Every game you watch him, he gets an offensive rebound, a layup or a kickout. For him to inbound the ball and get down to the dunker spot, I don’t know how he did it. He’s a winning player.” -via Twitter @KCJHoop / December 22, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.