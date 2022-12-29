Brandon Ingram on injury: If I don't feel like myself, I know it's not time to be on the floor

Will Guillory: Brandon Ingram on what’s holding him back w/ his toe: “Confidence in pushing off. Confidence in being back to who I want to be. Trying to be explosive. Just trying to be myself. That’s the biggest thing. If I don’t feel like myself, then I know it’s not time to be on the floor.”
Source: Twitter @WillGuillory
Source: Twitter @WillGuillory
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram was asked how close he is to returning: “It’s hard to tell. Some days I feel really, really good, and the recovery is bad. Some days, recovery is good. Whenever I feel 100%, I’ll give it a go. But it’s hard to say right now.” – 3:40 PM
Brandon Ingram was asked how close he is to returning: “It’s hard to tell. Some days I feel really, really good, and the recovery is bad. Some days, recovery is good. Whenever I feel 100%, I’ll give it a go. But it’s hard to say right now.” – 3:40 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram on what’s holding him back w/ his toe:
“Confidence in pushing off. Confidence in being back to who I want to be. Trying to be explosive. Just trying to be myself. That’s the biggest thing. If I don’t feel like myself, then I know it’s not time to be on the floor.” – 2:47 PM
Brandon Ingram on what’s holding him back w/ his toe:
“Confidence in pushing off. Confidence in being back to who I want to be. Trying to be explosive. Just trying to be myself. That’s the biggest thing. If I don’t feel like myself, then I know it’s not time to be on the floor.” – 2:47 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Interesting comp for the Wolves post KAT injury is tonight’s opponent, the Pelicans.
Brandon Ingram got hurt on Nov 25th, KAT on Nov 28th. Since Nov 29th…
Pels: 9-4, No. 8 offense, No. 4 defense, 4th in net rating
Wolves: 6-7, No. 15 offense, No. 22 defense, 19th in net rating – 2:31 PM
Interesting comp for the Wolves post KAT injury is tonight’s opponent, the Pelicans.
Brandon Ingram got hurt on Nov 25th, KAT on Nov 28th. Since Nov 29th…
Pels: 9-4, No. 8 offense, No. 4 defense, 4th in net rating
Wolves: 6-7, No. 15 offense, No. 22 defense, 19th in net rating – 2:31 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Herb Jones (Health & Safety Protocols) has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game vs Minnesota.
Brandon Ingram remains out. – 5:50 PM
Herb Jones (Health & Safety Protocols) has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game vs Minnesota.
Brandon Ingram remains out. – 5:50 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The New Orleans Pelicans beat the Indiana Pacers, 113-93. That’s three straight W’s and New Orleans moves within half a game of Denver Nuggets for first place in the West.
All without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy and Dyson Daniels tonight. – 10:21 PM
The New Orleans Pelicans beat the Indiana Pacers, 113-93. That’s three straight W’s and New Orleans moves within half a game of Denver Nuggets for first place in the West.
All without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy and Dyson Daniels tonight. – 10:21 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram getting shots up pregame: pic.twitter.com/xDyMlQ2fYq – 7:16 PM
Brandon Ingram getting shots up pregame: pic.twitter.com/xDyMlQ2fYq – 7:16 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram getting up pregame shots pic.twitter.com/cIzfby68y9 – 7:12 PM
Brandon Ingram getting up pregame shots pic.twitter.com/cIzfby68y9 – 7:12 PM
More on this storyline
Andrew Lopez: Willie Green on Brandon Ingram: “He got on the floor just a bit. He’s doing some player development stuff. Still doing some conditioning. He’s progressing but not there yet.” -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / December 27, 2022
Marc Stein: The Pelicans say Zion Williamson (return to competition reconditioning) is doubtful to play against Indiana tonight while Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) remains out and Herb Jones has entered health and safety protocols. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / December 26, 2022
Tony East: No Brandon Ingram for the Pelicans against the Pacers tomorrow. He’s out. Larry Nance is questionable. Tyrese Haliburton is off the injury report while Aaron Nesmith (right ankle) and Jalen Smith (left ankle) are questionable. -via Twitter @TEastNBA / December 25, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.