Cavaliers 70, Pacers 73: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (22-13) play against the Indiana Pacers (17-17) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday December 29, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 70, Indiana Pacers 73 (Q3 09:19)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Pacers are 11 of 17 from 3-point range so far tonight. Doesn’t feel like many have been contested. – 8:21 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
If you like offense, that half was for you! #Cavs lead Pacers 68-64. Donovan Mitchell (15), Caris LeVert (14) and Darius Garland (12) all in double figures. Cavs shot 56% from the field and made seven 3s. – 8:15 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Aaron Nesmith races down the court in three seconds to beat the halftime buzzer!🚨 pic.twitter.com/7pRnwpUJjR – 8:04 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Bickerstaff is not gonna be happy about that last basket the Pacers scored to close out the half. – 8:03 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Nesmith races down the floor and scores a layup to close the half. Pacers down 68-64 to the Cavs.
Both teams shooting over 53%. Mitchell/Garland have 27pts combined. Cavs +7 on the board and with 38 points in the paint. – 8:03 PM
Nesmith races down the floor and scores a layup to close the half. Pacers down 68-64 to the Cavs.
Tony East @TEastNBA
Cavaliers and Pacers both shot the ball incredibly well in the first half. Both teams over 50% from the field and from deep. Cavs just a little better overall.
Aaron Nesmith beats the buzzer with a layup and it’s 68-64 at the break. Mathurin leads the Pacers with 11 points. – 8:02 PM
Cavaliers and Pacers both shot the ball incredibly well in the first half. Both teams over 50% from the field and from deep. Cavs just a little better overall.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Hard to think of many backcourts in the NBA that feature two guys as creative as finishers as the #Cavs have in Mitchell and Garland. – 8:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
gotta watch out for 🕷️ in the corner
@Donovan Mitchell | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/wm9F3GgCUm – 7:57 PM
gotta watch out for 🕷️ in the corner
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Oshae Brissett grabs the steal, and Bennedict Mathurin cashes in with the and one.💪 pic.twitter.com/ImD4wzGd7M – 7:43 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs can’t believe two block/charge calls have gone against master charge taker Kevin Love. So, they are challenging this And-1 bucket. – 7:41 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs lead the Pacers, 34-29, after the first quarter. Darius Garland leading a balanced scoring attack with seven points. Cavs had nine assists on 14 made shots. Also had 13 fastbreak points. There were 9 (!!!!) lead changes in the first quarter. – 7:37 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Cavs with six straight buckets at the rim to end the 1st, 22 paint points and a 34-29 lead on the Pacers.
Haliburton and Garland have 7pts. Just six bench points for the Pacers. – 7:36 PM
Cavs with six straight buckets at the rim to end the 1st, 22 paint points and a 34-29 lead on the Pacers.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
No #Cavs Cedi Osman has J.B. Bickerstaff playing Isaac Okoro and Lamar Stevens together. Meanwhile, Kevin Love playing some center minutes. Let’s get weird. – 7:27 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton drives and finds Myles Turner for a monster slam.🔨 pic.twitter.com/GF6hZOgWmx – 7:25 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
A good, active start from Myles Turner. Alert and seeking out the ball.
6pts, 4rebs, block. – 7:23 PM
A good, active start from Myles Turner. Alert and seeking out the ball.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton with a left-handed look away dime to Aaron Nesmith.🥵 pic.twitter.com/ZiPi6SCeFP – 7:18 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Buddy Hield just buried a three right off the tip.🤯
📺: @BallySportsIN
💻: https://t.co/4hWCT6Cr4t pic.twitter.com/W0raaJ3IIB – 7:13 PM
Buddy Hield just buried a three right off the tip.🤯
📺: @BallySportsIN
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
There are a healthy amount of #Cavs fans here in Indiana tonight. They seem to be in the corner behind Cleveland’s bench. – 7:13 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
That might be a record for the Pacers.
Tip lands in Hield’s lap, he turns and buries a 3-pointer from the top of the arc.
Just three seconds in. – 7:11 PM
That might be a record for the Pacers.
Tip lands in Hield’s lap, he turns and buries a 3-pointer from the top of the arc.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Buddy Hield hyping up James Johnson’s son.🤣 pic.twitter.com/Mon03ZemGY – 7:03 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton invited this young fan on the court to help him during his warmup.💙 pic.twitter.com/JZJcs5Hbuw – 6:41 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the 🖐️
0⃣ – @Tyrese Haliburton
2⃣ – @AndrewNembhard
2⃣4⃣ – @Buddy Hield
2⃣3⃣ – @Aaron Nesmith
3⃣3⃣ – @Myles Turner pic.twitter.com/WHy856HmJZ – 6:36 PM
the 🖐️
0⃣ – @Tyrese Haliburton
2⃣ – @AndrewNembhard
2⃣4⃣ – @Buddy Hield
2⃣3⃣ – @Aaron Nesmith
Tony East @TEastNBA
New – Isaiah Jackson has seen his minutes decrease recently. He’s trying to discover the perfect balance of development and force.
On Jackson keeping thing simple, discovering new skills, growth, and more: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 6:29 PM
New – Isaiah Jackson has seen his minutes decrease recently. He’s trying to discover the perfect balance of development and force.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“Just play hard, we got to get them back.”
@Oshae Brissett ahead of tonight’s matchup with the Cavs. pic.twitter.com/AE3pAVdyzt – 6:28 PM
“Just play hard, we got to get them back.”
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
James Johnson’s son’s reaction to Isaiah Jackson and Oshae Brissett catching alley-oops during their warmups is amazing.😂🤯 pic.twitter.com/HwHvuD3lNr – 6:20 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton is rockin’ the Kobe 8 Christmas kicks tonight.
ten years later these still go crazy.🔥 pic.twitter.com/TYaSaaTfyM – 6:11 PM
Tyrese Haliburton is rockin’ the Kobe 8 Christmas kicks tonight.
Tony East @TEastNBA
Ex-Pacer Caris LeVert back in Gainbridge Fieldhouse tonight. Will be his second game in this building since a February trade sent him to Cleveland: pic.twitter.com/B0muF5OuEJ – 6:05 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Former Pacers Ricky Rubio and Caris LeVert pic.twitter.com/rvI7vT8alj – 6:04 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Cleveland:
Tyrese Haliburton – Available (bruised right knee)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/Ubk7xsWBj5 – 6:02 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Cleveland:
Tyrese Haliburton – Available (bruised right knee)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is warming up like a guy who is going to play tonight. – 5:57 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Walking into our last road trip of ’22.
@stockx | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Xv2PwvzwoK – 5:55 PM
Walking into our last road trip of ’22.
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Walking into our last road trip of ‘22.
@stockx | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/X3eHBBHnp9 – 5:50 PM
Walking into our last road trip of ‘22.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
From the 2019 NBA Draft – in the last week pick No. 1 Zion Williamson has a 43-point game; 2. Ja Morant had 36 and 34 point nights; 3. RJ Barrett put up 44; 5. Darius Garland had 46. – 4:40 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Waiting for the NBA to sort out possible suspensions after last night’s Pistons/Magic dust up. Bulls with a home b/b with Detroit (Fri-6:45)-Cleveland ( Sat-5:45 ) @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy app. Join 3X NBA Champ @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ & me – 3:10 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Some All-Star promotion/voting info popping up around Gainbridge Fieldhouse this week for Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, and Buddy Hield: pic.twitter.com/Kx1HnYMVCM – 2:56 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs injury report for tonight’s game in Indiana:
Robin Lopez (illness) – OUT
Cedi Osman (low back soreness) – questionable – 1:43 PM
#Cavs injury report for tonight’s game in Indiana:
Robin Lopez (illness) – OUT
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Robin Lopez (illness) is OUT tonight against the Pacers. Cedi Osman (lower back soreness) is QUESTIONABLE. – 1:42 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Matthew Cleveland hit three 3s last time out vs Notre Dame. Still not taking many but improved 71 FT% a promising sign. May be worth waiting on shooting development to unlock off-ball scoring that could work at next level. Active wing, nose for the rim, gets buckets within flow. pic.twitter.com/02bGPfasVn – 1:18 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton and T.J. McConnell’s pregame handshake. 🤝😂 pic.twitter.com/MWG9Ym68I7 – 1:12 PM
