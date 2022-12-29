Cavaliers 70, Pacers 73: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (22-13) play against the Indiana Pacers (17-17) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday December 29, 2022

Cleveland Cavaliers 70, Indiana Pacers 73 (Q3 09:19)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tony East @TEastNBA

Buddy Hield now 9/10 from deep across the last 2 games. He’s got 13 points tonight and just tied this game up with a three from the right side. – Buddy Hield now 9/10 from deep across the last 2 games. He’s got 13 points tonight and just tied this game up with a three from the right side. – 8:22 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Pacers are 11 of 17 from 3-point range so far tonight. Doesn’t feel like many have been contested. – Pacers are 11 of 17 from 3-point range so far tonight. Doesn’t feel like many have been contested. – 8:21 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

If you like offense, that half was for you! If you like offense, that half was for you! #Cavs lead Pacers 68-64. Donovan Mitchell (15), Caris LeVert (14) and Darius Garland (12) all in double figures. Cavs shot 56% from the field and made seven 3s. – 8:15 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Aaron Nesmith races down the court in three seconds to beat the halftime buzzer!🚨 8:04 PM Aaron Nesmith races down the court in three seconds to beat the halftime buzzer!🚨 pic.twitter.com/7pRnwpUJjR

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Bickerstaff is not gonna be happy about that last basket the Pacers scored to close out the half. – Bickerstaff is not gonna be happy about that last basket the Pacers scored to close out the half. – 8:03 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Nesmith races down the floor and scores a layup to close the half. Pacers down 68-64 to the Cavs.

Both teams shooting over 53%. Mitchell/Garland have 27pts combined. Cavs +7 on the board and with 38 points in the paint. – Nesmith races down the floor and scores a layup to close the half. Pacers down 68-64 to the Cavs.Both teams shooting over 53%. Mitchell/Garland have 27pts combined. Cavs +7 on the board and with 38 points in the paint. – 8:03 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Cavaliers and Pacers both shot the ball incredibly well in the first half. Both teams over 50% from the field and from deep. Cavs just a little better overall.

Aaron Nesmith beats the buzzer with a layup and it’s 68-64 at the break. Mathurin leads the Pacers with 11 points. – Cavaliers and Pacers both shot the ball incredibly well in the first half. Both teams over 50% from the field and from deep. Cavs just a little better overall.Aaron Nesmith beats the buzzer with a layup and it’s 68-64 at the break. Mathurin leads the Pacers with 11 points. – 8:02 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Hard to think of many backcourts in the NBA that feature two guys as creative as finishers as the Hard to think of many backcourts in the NBA that feature two guys as creative as finishers as the #Cavs have in Mitchell and Garland. – 8:00 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Three-point jumpers from TJ McConnell and Oshae Brissett tie the game up here in the second quarter. Pacers bench doing much better in this frame than the first. – Three-point jumpers from TJ McConnell and Oshae Brissett tie the game up here in the second quarter. Pacers bench doing much better in this frame than the first. – 7:46 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Oshae Brissett grabs the steal, and Bennedict Mathurin cashes in with the and one.💪 7:43 PM Oshae Brissett grabs the steal, and Bennedict Mathurin cashes in with the and one.💪 pic.twitter.com/ImD4wzGd7M

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs lead the Pacers, 34-29, after the first quarter. Darius Garland leading a balanced scoring attack with seven points. Cavs had nine assists on 14 made shots. Also had 13 fastbreak points. There were 9 (!!!!) lead changes in the first quarter. – 7:37 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Cavaliers lead the Pacers 34-29 after one quarter. Both teams shot the ball well, but the Cavs did just a little better on both ends. Haliburton has 7 points and 3 assists already. – Cavaliers lead the Pacers 34-29 after one quarter. Both teams shot the ball well, but the Cavs did just a little better on both ends. Haliburton has 7 points and 3 assists already. – 7:37 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Cavs with six straight buckets at the rim to end the 1st, 22 paint points and a 34-29 lead on the Pacers.

Haliburton and Garland have 7pts. Just six bench points for the Pacers. – Cavs with six straight buckets at the rim to end the 1st, 22 paint points and a 34-29 lead on the Pacers.Haliburton and Garland have 7pts. Just six bench points for the Pacers. – 7:36 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton drives and finds Myles Turner for a monster slam.🔨 7:25 PM Tyrese Haliburton drives and finds Myles Turner for a monster slam.🔨 pic.twitter.com/GF6hZOgWmx

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

A good, active start from Myles Turner. Alert and seeking out the ball.

6pts, 4rebs, block. – A good, active start from Myles Turner. Alert and seeking out the ball.6pts, 4rebs, block. – 7:23 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton with a left-handed look away dime to Aaron Nesmith.🥵 7:18 PM Tyrese Haliburton with a left-handed look away dime to Aaron Nesmith.🥵 pic.twitter.com/ZiPi6SCeFP

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Buddy Hield just buried a three right off the tip.🤯

📺: @BallySportsIN

💻: pic.twitter.com/W0raaJ3IIB – 7:13 PM Buddy Hield just buried a three right off the tip.🤯📺: @BallySportsIN💻: https://t.co/4hWCT6Cr4t

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

There are a healthy amount of There are a healthy amount of #Cavs fans here in Indiana tonight. They seem to be in the corner behind Cleveland’s bench. – 7:13 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

That might be a record for the Pacers.

Tip lands in Hield’s lap, he turns and buries a 3-pointer from the top of the arc.

Just three seconds in. – That might be a record for the Pacers.Tip lands in Hield’s lap, he turns and buries a 3-pointer from the top of the arc.Just three seconds in. – 7:11 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

The opening tip goes straight to Buddy Hield, who literally just turned around and drilled a three. Nobody had to even take a step and the Paers lead 3-0. – The opening tip goes straight to Buddy Hield, who literally just turned around and drilled a three. Nobody had to even take a step and the Paers lead 3-0. – 7:11 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton invited this young fan on the court to help him during his warmup.💙 6:41 PM Tyrese Haliburton invited this young fan on the court to help him during his warmup.💙 pic.twitter.com/JZJcs5Hbuw

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers went big against the Cavs earlier this month, but they’ll go small today. Pacers are starting Haliburton, Hield, Nembhard, Nesmith, and Turner tonight. Going to be some bizarre cross matchups. – Pacers went big against the Cavs earlier this month, but they’ll go small today. Pacers are starting Haliburton, Hield, Nembhard, Nesmith, and Turner tonight. Going to be some bizarre cross matchups. – 6:33 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

New – Isaiah Jackson has seen his minutes decrease recently. He’s trying to discover the perfect balance of development and force.

On Jackson keeping thing simple, discovering new skills, growth, and more: 6:29 PM New – Isaiah Jackson has seen his minutes decrease recently. He’s trying to discover the perfect balance of development and force.On Jackson keeping thing simple, discovering new skills, growth, and more: si.com/nba/pacers/new…

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

James Johnson’s son’s reaction to Isaiah Jackson and Oshae Brissett catching alley-oops during their warmups is amazing.😂🤯 6:20 PM James Johnson’s son’s reaction to Isaiah Jackson and Oshae Brissett catching alley-oops during their warmups is amazing.😂🤯 pic.twitter.com/HwHvuD3lNr

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton is rockin’ the Kobe 8 Christmas kicks tonight.

ten years later these still go crazy.🔥 6:11 PM Tyrese Haliburton is rockin’ the Kobe 8 Christmas kicks tonight.ten years later these still go crazy.🔥 pic.twitter.com/TYaSaaTfyM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Ex-Pacer Caris LeVert back in Gainbridge Fieldhouse tonight. Will be his second game in this building since a February trade sent him to Cleveland: 6:05 PM Ex-Pacer Caris LeVert back in Gainbridge Fieldhouse tonight. Will be his second game in this building since a February trade sent him to Cleveland: pic.twitter.com/B0muF5OuEJ

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Cleveland:

Tyrese Haliburton – Available (bruised right knee)

Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)

Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) 6:02 PM Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Cleveland:Tyrese Haliburton – Available (bruised right knee)Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/Ubk7xsWBj5

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is warming up like a guy who is going to play tonight. – Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is warming up like a guy who is going to play tonight. – 5:57 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

From the 2019 NBA Draft – in the last week pick No. 1 Zion Williamson has a 43-point game; 2. Ja Morant had 36 and 34 point nights; 3. RJ Barrett put up 44; 5. Darius Garland had 46. – From the 2019 NBA Draft – in the last week pick No. 1 Zion Williamson has a 43-point game; 2. Ja Morant had 36 and 34 point nights; 3. RJ Barrett put up 44; 5. Darius Garland had 46. – 4:40 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Some All-Star promotion/voting info popping up around Gainbridge Fieldhouse this week for Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, and Buddy Hield: 2:56 PM Some All-Star promotion/voting info popping up around Gainbridge Fieldhouse this week for Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, and Buddy Hield: pic.twitter.com/Kx1HnYMVCM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Mad Ants beat the Bulls 131-121 here in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Two-way contract wing Trevelin Queen finishes with 26 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists. – Mad Ants beat the Bulls 131-121 here in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Two-way contract wing Trevelin Queen finishes with 26 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists. – 2:28 PM

Buddy Hield @buddyhield

Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – 1:42 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers two-way contract wing Trevelin Queen with 7 quick points here in the second half for the Mad Ants. Screaming with passion after every make. – Pacers two-way contract wing Trevelin Queen with 7 quick points here in the second half for the Mad Ants. Screaming with passion after every make. – 1:38 PM