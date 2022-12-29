Cavaliers 70, Pacers 73: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions





December 29, 2022



The Cleveland Cavaliers (22-13) play against the Indiana Pacers (17-17) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday December 29, 2022

Cleveland Cavaliers 70, Indiana Pacers 73 (Q3 09:19)

Tony East @TEastNBA
Buddy Hield now 9/10 from deep across the last 2 games. He’s got 13 points tonight and just tied this game up with a three from the right side. – 8:22 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Pacers are 11 of 17 from 3-point range so far tonight. Doesn’t feel like many have been contested. – 8:21 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
If you like offense, that half was for you! #Cavs lead Pacers 68-64. Donovan Mitchell (15), Caris LeVert (14) and Darius Garland (12) all in double figures. Cavs shot 56% from the field and made seven 3s. – 8:15 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the @PointsBetUSA Numbers at the Half. pic.twitter.com/WiqxNvF6jj8:13 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
back and forth through two. pic.twitter.com/KbbiqDqbaQ8:07 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
He’s like that! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/naVCI4yzQJ8:05 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Aaron Nesmith races down the court in three seconds to beat the halftime buzzer!🚨 pic.twitter.com/7pRnwpUJjR8:04 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Bickerstaff is not gonna be happy about that last basket the Pacers scored to close out the half. – 8:03 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Nesmith races down the floor and scores a layup to close the half. Pacers down 68-64 to the Cavs.
Both teams shooting over 53%. Mitchell/Garland have 27pts combined. Cavs +7 on the board and with 38 points in the paint. – 8:03 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Cavaliers and Pacers both shot the ball incredibly well in the first half. Both teams over 50% from the field and from deep. Cavs just a little better overall.
Aaron Nesmith beats the buzzer with a layup and it’s 68-64 at the break. Mathurin leads the Pacers with 11 points. – 8:02 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Hard to think of many backcourts in the NBA that feature two guys as creative as finishers as the #Cavs have in Mitchell and Garland. – 8:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
gotta watch out for 🕷️ in the corner
@Donovan Mitchell | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/wm9F3GgCUm7:57 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin drove right at him.😤 pic.twitter.com/s0AKg0Vz917:52 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Oshae Brissett for three.👌⚡️ pic.twitter.com/IGhjCE6e5H7:48 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Three-point jumpers from TJ McConnell and Oshae Brissett tie the game up here in the second quarter. Pacers bench doing much better in this frame than the first. – 7:46 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Oshae Brissett grabs the steal, and Bennedict Mathurin cashes in with the and one.💪 pic.twitter.com/ImD4wzGd7M7:43 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs can’t believe two block/charge calls have gone against master charge taker Kevin Love. So, they are challenging this And-1 bucket. – 7:41 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
first frame finished. #LetEmKnow7:38 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
sorry not sorry 🤷 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/RASxVDQiBo7:37 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs lead the Pacers, 34-29, after the first quarter. Darius Garland leading a balanced scoring attack with seven points. Cavs had nine assists on 14 made shots. Also had 13 fastbreak points. There were 9 (!!!!) lead changes in the first quarter. – 7:37 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
after one at @GainbridgeFH. pic.twitter.com/TxaGmwCgEq7:37 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Cavaliers lead the Pacers 34-29 after one quarter. Both teams shot the ball well, but the Cavs did just a little better on both ends. Haliburton has 7 points and 3 assists already. – 7:37 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Cavs with six straight buckets at the rim to end the 1st, 22 paint points and a 34-29 lead on the Pacers.
Haliburton and Garland have 7pts. Just six bench points for the Pacers. – 7:36 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Myles Turner bully ball.😈 pic.twitter.com/hgWZne8Xct7:29 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
No #Cavs Cedi Osman has J.B. Bickerstaff playing Isaac Okoro and Lamar Stevens together. Meanwhile, Kevin Love playing some center minutes. Let’s get weird. – 7:27 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton drives and finds Myles Turner for a monster slam.🔨 pic.twitter.com/GF6hZOgWmx7:25 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
A good, active start from Myles Turner. Alert and seeking out the ball.
6pts, 4rebs, block. – 7:23 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton with a left-handed look away dime to Aaron Nesmith.🥵 pic.twitter.com/ZiPi6SCeFP7:18 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Buddy Hield just buried a three right off the tip.🤯
📺: @BallySportsIN
💻: https://t.co/4hWCT6Cr4t pic.twitter.com/W0raaJ3IIB7:13 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
There are a healthy amount of #Cavs fans here in Indiana tonight. They seem to be in the corner behind Cleveland’s bench. – 7:13 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
That might be a record for the Pacers.
Tip lands in Hield’s lap, he turns and buries a 3-pointer from the top of the arc.
Just three seconds in. – 7:11 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
The opening tip goes straight to Buddy Hield, who literally just turned around and drilled a three. Nobody had to even take a step and the Paers lead 3-0. – 7:11 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Buddy Hield hyping up James Johnson’s son.🤣 pic.twitter.com/Mon03ZemGY7:03 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton invited this young fan on the court to help him during his warmup.💙 pic.twitter.com/JZJcs5Hbuw6:41 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the 🖐️
0⃣ – @Tyrese Haliburton
2⃣ – @AndrewNembhard
2⃣4⃣ – @Buddy Hield
2⃣3⃣ – @Aaron Nesmith
3⃣3⃣ – @Myles Turner pic.twitter.com/WHy856HmJZ6:36 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Starting 🖐️! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/e6nkZntn9W6:34 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers went big against the Cavs earlier this month, but they’ll go small today. Pacers are starting Haliburton, Hield, Nembhard, Nesmith, and Turner tonight. Going to be some bizarre cross matchups. – 6:33 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
📍 Snaps from Indiana
#CavsPacers Through the Lens 📸 – 6:30 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
New – Isaiah Jackson has seen his minutes decrease recently. He’s trying to discover the perfect balance of development and force.
On Jackson keeping thing simple, discovering new skills, growth, and more: si.com/nba/pacers/new…6:29 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“Just play hard, we got to get them back.”
@Oshae Brissett ahead of tonight’s matchup with the Cavs. pic.twitter.com/AE3pAVdyzt6:28 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
James Johnson’s son’s reaction to Isaiah Jackson and Oshae Brissett catching alley-oops during their warmups is amazing.😂🤯 pic.twitter.com/HwHvuD3lNr6:20 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton is rockin’ the Kobe 8 Christmas kicks tonight.
ten years later these still go crazy.🔥 pic.twitter.com/TYaSaaTfyM6:11 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Cedi Osman is OUT tonight, I’m told. – 6:07 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Ex-Pacer Caris LeVert back in Gainbridge Fieldhouse tonight. Will be his second game in this building since a February trade sent him to Cleveland: pic.twitter.com/B0muF5OuEJ6:05 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Former Pacers Ricky Rubio and Caris LeVert pic.twitter.com/rvI7vT8alj6:04 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Cleveland:
Tyrese Haliburton – Available (bruised right knee)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/Ubk7xsWBj56:02 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is warming up like a guy who is going to play tonight. – 5:57 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Walking into our last road trip of ’22.
@stockx | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Xv2PwvzwoK5:55 PM


Walking into our last road trip of ‘22.
@stockx | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/X3eHBBHnp95:50 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
From the 2019 NBA Draft – in the last week pick No. 1 Zion Williamson has a 43-point game; 2. Ja Morant had 36 and 34 point nights; 3. RJ Barrett put up 44; 5. Darius Garland had 46. – 4:40 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Waiting for the NBA to sort out possible suspensions after last night’s Pistons/Magic dust up. Bulls with a home b/b with Detroit (Fri-6:45)-Cleveland ( Sat-5:45 ) @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy app. Join 3X NBA Champ @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ & me – 3:10 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Some All-Star promotion/voting info popping up around Gainbridge Fieldhouse this week for Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, and Buddy Hield: pic.twitter.com/Kx1HnYMVCM2:56 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Mad Ants beat the Bulls 131-121 here in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Two-way contract wing Trevelin Queen finishes with 26 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists. – 2:28 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs injury report for tonight’s game in Indiana:
Robin Lopez (illness) – OUT
Cedi Osman (low back soreness) – questionable – 1:43 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Robin Lopez (illness) is OUT tonight against the Pacers. Cedi Osman (lower back soreness) is QUESTIONABLE. – 1:42 PM
Buddy Hield @buddyhield
Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – 1:42 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers two-way contract wing Trevelin Queen with 7 quick points here in the second half for the Mad Ants. Screaming with passion after every make. – 1:38 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Matthew Cleveland hit three 3s last time out vs Notre Dame. Still not taking many but improved 71 FT% a promising sign. May be worth waiting on shooting development to unlock off-ball scoring that could work at next level. Active wing, nose for the rim, gets buckets within flow. pic.twitter.com/02bGPfasVn1:18 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton and T.J. McConnell’s pregame handshake. 🤝😂 pic.twitter.com/MWG9Ym68I71:12 PM

