Cavaliers vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $6,841,396 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $5,440,909 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday December 29, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Away TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN

