Cavaliers vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
The Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $6,841,396 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $5,440,909 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday December 29, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Away TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
