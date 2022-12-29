Cavaliers vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $6,841,396 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $5,440,909 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday December 29, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Away TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN

