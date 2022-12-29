Clippers 37, Celtics 50: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (21-15) play against the Boston Celtics (10-10) at TD Garden

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday December 29, 2022

Los Angeles Clippers 37, Boston Celtics 50 (Q2 03:14)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Jay King @ByJayKing

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

Terrence Mann (left): “If you build it, people will come.”

Terrence Mann (right): “If you pay me a reasonable NBA wage, I will play tough defense and get you buckets.”

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Jay King @ByJayKing

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Reggie Jackson back in the game for LA.

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Important swing minutes for White, Grant and Rob right now. Important swing minutes for White, Grant and Rob right now. #Celtics have been relying heavily on the Jays lately. – 8:15 PM

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Great read by Tatum.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 27-26 after one

Tatum – 8 points

Brown – 5 points

Horford – 5 points

Smart – 4 points, 3 assists

Celtics – 44% FGs

Celtics – 3-12 3Ps

Celtics – 1 TO

Leonard – 11 points

George – 3 points

Powell – 3 points

Clippers – 43.5% FGs

Clippers – 5-11 3Ps

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Robert Williams with a mistake to throw it to Tatum in backcourt, setting up a moonshot 3 from Norman Powell to end the first quarter.

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Kawhi has seen two defenders most of the first quarter but has started 4-6 for 11 points. Clips’ last possession just died when a blitz forced the ball out of his hands, ending in a shot-clock violation.

Then Norm hits a three to end the quarter.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Lethal mid-range season for Jaylen Brown.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Clippers are now down two key players. Reggie Jackson went to the locker room to be checked out after catching an elbow from Derrick White,

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

Sam Hauser, Marcus Smart and Grant Williams pass up open 3’s to keep the ball moving to a more open Al Horford in the right corner for a trey to put Boston ahead of Clippers, 24-15, with 2:03 left in 1st Q.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Another Clipper shaken up, as Nicolas Batum appeared to get hit in the lower body prior to Al Horford corner 3.

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Jay King @ByJayKing

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Jay King @ByJayKing

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Jay King @ByJayKing

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Reggie Jackson took a shot to the chops from Derrick White in the paint — no call, FG for White, and Jackson remained down until the timeout was called.

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Marcus Smart makes Marcus Smart plays.

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Boston Celtics @celtics

Tonight we’re looking to close out our seven-game homestand on a high note.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Jayson Tatum’s first 3 of the night breaks the tie with Antoine Walker.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Great block by Zubac on Tatum’s dunk attempt.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

God bless the colorblind tonight for Celtics-Clippers.

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Tre Mann closes the 1st quarter with a huge poster dunk on Jalen McDaniels.

OKC sent Mann to the G League Showcase to pick up his confidence.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters tonight:

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Derrick White

Marcus Smart

Clippers starters:

Ivica Zubac

Marcus Morris Sr.

Kawhi Leonard

Paul George

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Clippers at Celtics – TD Garden – December 29, 2022 – Starters

Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford

Los Angeles – Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

LAC-BOS starters:

Kawhi Leonard

Marcus Morris Sr.

Ivica Zubac

Paul George

Reggie Jackson

Jaylen Brown

Jayson Tatum

Al Horford

Derrick White

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Clippers are starting tonight in Boston:

Reggie

Paul George

Kawhi

Morris

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers are starting Boston College alum Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, former Celtic Marcus Morris Sr., and Ivica Zubac

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Boston Celtics @celtics

Arriving in style for the last home game of 2022 🔥

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Jay King @ByJayKing

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Boston Celtics @celtics

In situations where L.A. is trying to take away driving lanes, Damon Stoudamire wants Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum to be patient and read the game.

Jay King @ByJayKing

Boston Celtics @celtics

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Jay King @ByJayKing

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Jay King @ByJayKing

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Blake Griffin has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game due to illness.

Jay King @ByJayKing

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Jay King @ByJayKing

Boston Celtics @celtics



Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tonight’s officials for Clippers at Boston

– Scott Foster

– Brent Barnaky

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Jaylen Brown @FCHWPO

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

New Celtics mailbag:

🥱 Do the Jays need more rest?

🥴 Could Ime Udoka potentially return?

💫 Brogdon’s fit with the Jays

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics Injury Report Update vs. LA Clippers:

Malcolm Brogdon – Illness (Non-Covid) – QUESTIONABLE

Danilo Gallinari – Left Knee ACL Repair – OUT

