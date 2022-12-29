Clippers 37, Celtics 50: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (21-15) play against the Boston Celtics (10-10) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday December 29, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 37, Boston Celtics 50 (Q2 03:14)
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics on a 9-0 run with Brown scoring 7 of those. LAC has missed eight consecutive 3-pointers. BOS 50, LAC 37. – 8:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m not sure if Tatum was shooting there and throwing the lob to Rob. They gave him the shots, but that might have been a lob coming. – 8:25 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics were leading the nba averaging 1.3 points per play on possessions with 4+ froncourt passes. No one else was particularly close. League average is 1.1 ppp. Count the passes. pic.twitter.com/hdPThgDk6j – 8:24 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Terrence Mann (left): “If you build it, people will come.”
Terrence Mann (right): “If you pay me a reasonable NBA wage, I will play tough defense and get you buckets.”
Advantage: push pic.twitter.com/nIPaxEeKHR – 8:22 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics have 10 assists on 16 makes halfway through the 2nd quarter – 8:19 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Good stuff from Marcus Smart so far – 7 points, 3 assists and 0 turnovers. He’s a team-high +13, too. – 8:18 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics’ perimeter ball movement has been super crisp tonight. – 8:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Reggie Jackson back in the game for LA.
He’s tough, like any good BC man. – 8:16 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Clippers feasting with 7 offensive rebounds already leading to 7 second-chance points. – 8:15 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Here comes Reggie Jackson back into the game — this time with a bandage across his nose after getting his face gashed. – 8:15 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Important swing minutes for White, Grant and Rob right now. #Celtics have been relying heavily on the Jays lately. – 8:15 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum’s up to 14 points on 6-9 shooting early in the 2nd quarter. Nice start for him. – 8:13 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Clippers now up to 6-12 3-point shooting, compared to the Celtics’ 3-12 mark. – 8:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Great read by Tatum.
Good example of LA loading to the ball there. Mann had Tatum at the arc, Zubac came to the near block in help and Rob slipped in behind. Great pass from Tatum to get Rob two free throws. – 8:10 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue doesn’t keep the “four guards + Zubac” lineup for long, getting Paul George back on the court for some added size. – 8:10 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Thunder 60, Hornets 57
SGA – 18 points
Mann – 11 points
Dort – 10 points
Giddey – 8 points, 8 rebounds
Ball – 12 points, 6 rebounds
Williams – 9 points, 8 rebounds
Plumlee – 9 points – 8:09 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
WOW ROB. What a block on Zubac inside. Punched it off the back board. – 8:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 27-26 after one
Tatum – 8 points
Brown – 5 points
Horford – 5 points
Smart – 4 points, 3 assists
Celtics – 44% FGs
Celtics – 3-12 3Ps
Celtics – 1 TO
Leonard – 11 points
George – 3 points
Powell – 3 points
Clippers – 43.5% FGs
Clippers – 5-11 3Ps
Clippers – 4 TOs – 8:07 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Nico Batum has returned to the bench and is available after turning his left ankle. – 8:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Robert Williams with a mistake to throw it to Tatum in backcourt, setting up a moonshot 3 from Norman Powell to end the first quarter.
Boston leads 27-26. Leonard leads all scorers with 11. All five Boston starters with multiple field goals, led by Tatum (8 points, 3/5 FGs). – 8:07 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics up 27-26 at the end of the first against the Clippers. Not a great finish for the C’s, who gave up a 11-3 run to end the quarter. Hoping to see more of Tatum & Leonard making shots tho – 8:07 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi has seen two defenders most of the first quarter but has started 4-6 for 11 points. Clips’ last possession just died when a blitz forced the ball out of his hands, ending in a shot-clock violation.
Then Norm hits a three to end the quarter.
End of 1: BOS 27, LAC 26 – 8:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics scramble Pritchard out of the Kawhi matchup and force a #Clippers 24 sec. violation as they chased a mismatch. C’s razor sharp defensively these last few weeks. – 8:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Weird possession by the Clippers. Completely lost track of the shot clock. – 8:05 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
With two misses this quarter, Sam Hauser’s now 14 for 51 from three (27.4 percent) in December. – 8:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Lethal mid-range season for Jaylen Brown.
Only Kevin Durant (57.2%) has had a more efficient season than Brown (54.4%) entering tonight among players with at least 100 attempts. #Celtics – 8:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Payton Pritchard minutes with Malcolm Brogdon out. He usually makes the most of these opportunities. – 8:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Clippers are now down two key players. Reggie Jackson went to the locker room to be checked out after catching an elbow from Derrick White,
On that last play, Nic Batum looked like he rolled an ankle. He limped off to the locker room as the game went to timeout. – 8:02 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Sam Hauser, Marcus Smart and Grant Williams pass up open 3’s to keep the ball moving to a more open Al Horford in the right corner for a trey to put Boston ahead of Clippers, 24-15, with 2:03 left in 1st Q.
Welcome to every coach’s dream. – 8:02 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics are rebounding better and forcing #Clippers misses. RWilliams and Pritchard about to check in. – 8:01 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Reggie Jackson suffered a facial laceration but is able to return tonight. – 8:01 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
going to see some Payton Pritchard coming out of this timeout with Malcolm Brogdon out. – 8:01 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Payton Pritchard and Robert Williams coming in after this timeout. – 8:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Another Clipper shaken up, as Nicolas Batum appeared to get hit in the lower body prior to Al Horford corner 3.
Boston up 24-15, and Clippers look like they’re playing in mud with 2:03 left in first quarter. – 8:00 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Nic Batum rolled his left ankle on the last play and went straight back into the locker room during the timeout – 7:59 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics on a 13-2 run currently. Clippers have scored just 2 points in the past 4:30 of action. – 7:59 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue calls a timeout after Boston continues a 20-7 run to lead 24-15. Boston started 0-6 — it’s gone 10-15 since. – 7:59 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Smart spins by Zubac and finishes lefty into a somersault. Some start for him. – 7:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Great sequence by Smart. Boxed out Zubac, then pushed in transition before finding Brown for the dunk. Great stuff. – 7:55 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown has been doing a much better job cutting from the corners in recent games. He’s getting a bunch of easy baskets from it and Smart is piling up assists – 7:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston will let John Wall take all the off-the-dribble long pullup twos he wants. If the Celtics lose because he makes a lot of them, they’ll tip their cap and move on. – 7:54 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Back ’em down. Spin it around.
🔗 https://t.co/QWOBIWBHr4 pic.twitter.com/ClyhZSLrj0 – 7:53 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
After Reggie Jackson’s technical, John Wall comes in for some early minutes — still 6:54 to go in this first quarter. – 7:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Reggie Jackson must have had something to say to the refs after that non-call against Derrick White, because he picked up a technical foul during the timeout. – 7:51 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Reggie Jackson, who got elbowed apparently by Derrick White on that drive, gets a tech for the non-call. #Celtics #Clippers – 7:50 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
During this timeout the Clippers have been called for a technical on Reggie Jackson. Clippers’ bench irate over it as Scott Foster called it. – 7:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Reggie Jackson took a shot to the chops from Derrick White in the paint — no call, FG for White, and Jackson remained down until the timeout was called.
Jackson called for a technical foul to add insult to injury. – 7:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart makes Marcus Smart plays.
Incredible block on Zubac’s dunk attempt. – 7:49 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics have Tatum guarding Zubac for some reason. Smart helped successfully inside again on the last possession, sending out White for a go-ahead basket. Last time, Zubac spun right by Tatum and dunked. – 7:49 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Tonight we’re looking to close out our seven-game homestand on a high note.
Tune in now on @NBCSBoston 📺 pic.twitter.com/hjL0FqIHLw – 7:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nice ball and player movement. Celtics have to keep the Clippers defense moving, otherwise they’ll load up against the ball and make it really hard to score. – 7:47 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum’s first 3 of the night breaks the tie with Antoine Walker.
At 24 years and 9 months, Tatum is now 2nd on the Celtics all-time 3-point list. pic.twitter.com/HGEao5WuRd – 7:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The next step for Tatum is eliminating some of the sloppy fouls. He had no reason to reach in there on Kawhi. – 7:46 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Clippers are closing out fast on the #Celtics. 0/6 start for Boston before White finally got ahead of the defense in transition. – 7:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Great block by Zubac on Tatum’s dunk attempt.
Celtics are generating good looks at the rim so far, but haven’t finished any of them yet. – 7:44 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ivica Zubac’s been so good as a rim protector this season. Just blocks Tatum at the top of Tatum’s leap for a dunk. – 7:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
God bless the colorblind tonight for Celtics-Clippers.
Boston in green and Clippers in black. – 7:41 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
the Celtics and Clippers refuse to play a normal game so I assume tonight will be more of the same – 7:39 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Mann with the SLAM to end the quarter 😳 pic.twitter.com/FdkvuN5k1R – 7:38 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann closes the 1st quarter with a huge poster dunk on Jalen McDaniels.
OKC sent Mann to the G League Showcase to pick up his confidence.
Looks like it worked. – 7:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Stephen Silas started watching Tuesday’s Mavs game on his phone on the charter, after Rockets’ played in Boston, in time to see Luka’s missed free throw/put back. In 23 years of coaching, saw it work twice: Tuesday and Rockets’ win against Dallas (Covington follow) in the bubble. – 7:37 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
First try deserves your #NBAAllStar vote
🔗 https://t.co/QWOBIWBHr4 pic.twitter.com/GVHyZQDRCh – 7:15 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Starting 5️⃣ vs. Boston
1️⃣ » @Reggie Jackson
2️⃣ » @Paul George
3️⃣ » @Kawhi Leonard
4️⃣ » @Marcus Morris
5️⃣ » @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/aGfh6TTJNu – 7:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Clippers starters:
Ivica Zubac
Marcus Morris Sr.
Kawhi Leonard
Paul George
Reggie Jackson – 7:03 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Clippers at Celtics – TD Garden – December 29, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Los Angeles – Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac
OUT: Boston: Brogdon, Griffin, Gallinari, Mazzulla Los Angeles: None pic.twitter.com/Mpklwi41oA – 7:02 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LAC-BOS starters:
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
Jaylen Brown
Jayson Tatum
Al Horford
Derrick White
Marcus Smart – 7:02 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers are starting tonight in Boston:
Reggie
Paul George
Kawhi
Morris
Zubac – 7:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are starting Boston College alum Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, former Celtic Marcus Morris Sr., and Ivica Zubac
Celtics start Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford – 7:01 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The Nuggets’ January 11 matchup vs. the Suns has been bumped to national TV and ESPN. Start time is 8 pm local. That game starts a stretch of 3-of-5 games that Denver plays on national TV (Suns, Clippers, Timberwolves). – 6:41 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Essential pregame viewing.
📼 Roll The Tape vs. Boston pic.twitter.com/y7pHmWiTLs – 6:34 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Arriving in style for the last home game of 2022 🔥
#JetBlueRunway pic.twitter.com/IBBKvqd3TI – 6:26 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Malcolm Brogdon and Blake Griffin are out tonight with illness. Worth noting Payton Pritchard missed Tuesday’s game with a thigh injury, but he isn’t listed tonight. #Celtics – 6:26 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Malcolm Brogdon went through a full pregame workout, but he has been ruled out of tonight’s game – 6:23 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Malcolm Brogdon is now out tonight due to illness, joining Blake Griffin with an illness and coach Joe Mazzulla with corneal abrasions. – 6:21 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
No Malcolm Brogdon for the Celtics tonight because of a non-COVID illness. – 6:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Malcolm Brogdon has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game due to illness. – 6:21 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
In situations where L.A. is trying to take away driving lanes, Damon Stoudamire wants Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum to be patient and read the game.
“When our spacing is right, they always seem to make the right play.” – 6:15 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
When asked about the Clippers’ defensive approach, Damon Stoudamire likened them to a “’90’s team” that plays methodically at both ends of the floor. – 6:06 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Brogdon on the floor just starting a warmup. He’s out much earlier than usual (he’s usually in the last group with Smart)… Still no official word on his status pic.twitter.com/2xm8393jJa – 5:58 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Damon Stoudamire said Malcolm Brogdon (questionable, illness) will work out on the floor, then they’ll find out whether he’ll play or not. – 5:54 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Damon Stoudamire says the Celtics expect Joe Mazzulla to return from his corneal abrasion injury in time for the road trip after tonight’s game. – 5:47 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Damon Stoudamire said he’s been in communication with Joe Mazzulla, and added that they expect him back for the Celtics’ upcoming road trip. – 5:47 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Damon Stoudamire says the #Celtics expect Joe Mazzulla back for the road trip. – 5:46 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Blake Griffin (non-COVID illness) joins Joe Mazzulla (eye issues) as OUT for tonight’s game with the #Clippers. Malcolm Brogdon (non-COVID illness) remains questionable. – 5:42 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Blake Griffin is out and Malcolm Brogdon is questionable with the non-COVID illness that has been sweeping the Celtics, the team announced. – 5:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Blake Griffin has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game due to illness.
Malcolm Brogdon remains questionable for tonight’s game. He’s also dealing with an illness. – 5:37 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Damon Stoudamire, who’s coaching the #Celtics again tonight, gave some good insight on what it’s like to coach their free-flowing offense: clnsmedia.com/damon-stoudami… – 5:31 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport Interim Head Coach Joe Mazzulla will not coach tonight’s game against the LA Clippers due to corneal abrasions.
Assistant Coach Damon Stoudamire will coach the team in his absence. – 5:26 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Joe Mazzulla officially out for tonight’s game against the Clippers, per the Celtics. Damon Stoudamire will take his place again. – 5:26 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla remains out with eye lacerations, per Celtics. Damon Stoudamire will coach again tonight against the Clippers. – 5:25 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
En route to #Celtics #Clippers, which should be one of the better games we see this regular season given the health of both teams. We’ll see which coach takes the podium pre-game shortly.
ICYMI – great @DomeTheory on both teams earlier w/ @Law Murray youtu.be/BZZPHfHII3Q – 5:21 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
hosted today’s @The Ringer show, where me and @outsidethenba made 10 predictions for 2023. robert covington is heavily featured: open.spotify.com/episode/5onoVI… – 4:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight’s officials for Clippers at Boston
– Scott Foster
– Brent Barnaky
– Matt Myers – 4:14 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🗣️ IT’S GAME DAY
🕓 4:30PM PT
🆚 @Boston Celtics
📺 @BallySportWest, @Clipper_Vision
📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/unuf8RrBfd – 2:39 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Malcolm Brogdon and Blake Griffin are both listed as questionable for tonight with non-COVID illnesses – 2:25 PM
Jaylen Brown @FCHWPO
Rest In Peace to a legend 🕊today we celebrate his legacy ! Pelé’s spirit will live forever pic.twitter.com/MoZ7G1y0Td – 2:16 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
New Celtics mailbag:
🥱 Do the Jays need more rest?
🥴 Could Ime Udoka potentially return?
💫 Brogdon’s fit with the Jays
Take advantage of our @The Athletic year-end $1 sale ASAP: theathletic.com/4042067/2022/1… – 2:08 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Malcolm Brogdon and Blake Griffin both QUESTIONABLE tonight with non-Covid illness, Celtics announce – 2:07 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport update:
Malcolm Brogdon (illness, non-COVID) – QUESTIONABLE
Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT
Blake Griffin (illness, non-COVID) – QUESTIONABLE – 2:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics Injury Report Update vs. LA Clippers:
Malcolm Brogdon – Illness (Non-Covid) – QUESTIONABLE
Danilo Gallinari – Left Knee ACL Repair – OUT
Blake Griffin – Illness (Non-Covid) – QUESTIONABLE – 2:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
One year ago @Law Murray had confidence the #Celtics could turn it around. Talking to him about why now live on @DomeTheory youtube.com/watch?v=Y3kAwN… – 2:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Bulls are 7-1 against the Celtics, Bucks, Nets and Heat.
They are 0-4 against the Rockets, Spurs, Thunder and Magic. pic.twitter.com/z5tRWIYYH6 – 1:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Is Celtics vs Clippers the Most Likely NBA Finals? w/ @Law Murray @DomeTheory | Use CLNS50 @Betonline_ag for 50% back on 1st deposit twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:41 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Going live talking #Celtics #Clippers with @Law Murray on @DomeTheory right now!
Join us: youtube.com/watch?v=Y3kAwN… – 1:36 PM
Going live talking #Celtics #Clippers with @Law Murray on @DomeTheory right now!
