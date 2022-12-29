Clippers vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $9,157,165 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $7,145,573 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday December 29, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: NBC Sports Boston
Away TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers have yet to face only five teams this season:
– Hawks
– Bulls
– Bucks
– Knicks
– Grizzlies – 2:03 AM
Chuck Swirsky
@ctsbulls
What an exciting game as the Bulls OT winners over the Bucks. The @Chicago Bulls are 5-1 against the top three teams in the East: Boston- Brooklyn-Milwaukee. They’re 2-0 against Miami. Up next h/h back to back with Detroit-Friday ( 6:45) Cavs-Sat. ( 5:45) @670TheScore Fired up! – 1:56 AM
Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
NBA +/- LEADERS
1. TATUM, BOS +261
2. Jokic, Den +250
3. Caldwell-Pope, Den +217
4. WHITE, BOS +216
5. Gordon, Den +183
13. Murray, Den +153
14. SMART, BOS +152
Sunday night?
East leading Boston at West leading Denver. – 1:33 AM

