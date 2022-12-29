Clippers vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden
The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $9,157,165 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $7,145,573 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday December 29, 2022
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: NBC Sports Boston
Away TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW
