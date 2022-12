D'Angelo Russell on Zion Williamson: 'He's playing football, we playing basketball'

And to rub salt on the Timberwolves’ wounds, Zion Williamson stole a lazy pass from D’Angelo Russell on the ensuing possession, leading to a go-ahead transition dunk for the 6’6 forward. Speaking with reporters after the game, Russell expressed his frustrations over the physicality of Williamson’s game. “He ran through my guy, took the ball. He’s playing football, we playing basketball. We can’t touch him or guard him. So, good for him,” Russell said.Source: Jedd Pagaduan @ Clutch Points