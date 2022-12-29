D'Angelo Russell on Zion Williamson: 'He's playing football, we playing basketball'

And to rub salt on the Timberwolves’ wounds, Zion Williamson stole a lazy pass from D’Angelo Russell on the ensuing possession, leading to a go-ahead transition dunk for the 6’6 forward. Speaking with reporters after the game, Russell expressed his frustrations over the physicality of Williamson’s game. “He ran through my guy, took the ball. He’s playing football, we playing basketball. We can’t touch him or guard him. So, good for him,” Russell said.
Source: Jedd Pagaduan @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
cbssports.com/nba/news/zion-… – 2:02 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Zion score final 14 points for Pelicans, finishes with 43 in win over Timberwolves nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/29/wat… – 12:47 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Trey Murphy on #Pelicans postgame radio, discussing Zion’s career-high 43 points vs. Wolves: “That’s the MVP of the league. It doesn’t surprise me at all. He’s going to do amazing things, even when he’s out for a couple days, he’s still that man. I have the utmost belief in him.” – 12:40 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
The only thing that could cool off Zion on a career-best 43-point night pic.twitter.com/XrNpeW36Du – 12:36 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion: “I watch a lot of old-school players. I like to figure out their mindsets. All their mindsets were the same. People remember winners.” nola.com/sports/pelican… – 12:16 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson’s shot chart from his career-high 43-point performance.
He attempted one shot outside of the paint. Two outside of the restricted area. pic.twitter.com/bWfrmtXvkQ – 12:11 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion Williams drops career high 43 points as he carries the New Orleans Pelicans to win
https://t.co/BFEWYleviS pic.twitter.com/kuGBpIqlPA – 12:06 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Trey Murphy on Zion’s 3: “I also tell him a lot of times, ‘If they are going to leave you that open, you have to shoot the ball. Your jumper not ugly. It might go in.’ It went in. People should listen to me.” – 12:01 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion Williamson has arrived as an NBA superstar
Full show coming soon at
https://t.co/D3rFGvVLC9 pic.twitter.com/hcI3ChjsSi – 11:11 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Zion stepped up to the challenge 💪
His 33 2nd half points are tied for the most in a half in Pelicans history. pic.twitter.com/I1ZjzznsIh – 11:05 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Giannis turns right around with 45 pts, 22 rebs, 7 asts. It ain’t Luka but it’s in the neighborhood. Then Zion goes for a career-high 43. Not to mention Embiid’s 48 & 10 got completely overlooked last night.
What’s gotten into these guys?? – 10:58 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Ant Edwards is 21 years old
Zion and Haliburton are 22.
Luka and Ja are 23.
Tatum and Trae and 24
NBA is in great shape. – 10:57 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Zion Williamson (career-high 43 pts) takes over in 4Q, scoring team’s final 14 pts, including go-ahead free throw with 3.5 seconds left. #Pelicans rally for fourth-quarter comeback, beat Wolves 119-118 in a thriller. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap: https://t.co/IKn2TWit4L pic.twitter.com/uYM2yfBkXs – 10:56 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion Williamson scored the Pelicans final 14 points to close out the win – 10:56 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Thrilling 119-118 victory. The New Orleans Pelicans obviously don’t win this game without Zion Williamson.
43 points
3 rebounds
5 assists
1 three/steal/block
And what a second half by Z: 19 points in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth — the last 14 for the Pels! #MVP – 10:50 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
FINAL: Pels 119, Wolves 118
– Zion: 43p (career high)
– Trey: 21p, 5/6 3P
– CJ: 20p, 6a, 3r
– JV: 12p, 11r
– Naji: 12p, 7r
Pels: 48.1 FG%, 11/24 3P, 30/43 FT
Wolves: 50.6 FG%, 10/29 3P, 24/32 FT – 10:49 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Edwards was outstanding.
McDaniels was outstanding.
Gobert was great.
Russell was really good.
Zion was just oustandinger. – 10:49 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
that game was great. zion is irrepressible. superduperstar performance.
(probably not rock bottom for rudy yet but that was a really bad one.) – 10:47 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion Williamson tonight:
43 points (career high)
14/21 FG
1/1 3P
14/19 FT (Career high FTM, tied career high FTA)
5 assists
3 rebounds
1 block
1 steal
33 points in the second half – 10:47 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Zion tonight:
43 PTS (career high)
5 AST
14-21 FG
Game winning free throw. pic.twitter.com/SrUVMDWwOJ – 10:47 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Pelicans 119, Wolves 118
Williamson 43 pts (career high), 5 assts
Murphy 21 pts
McCollum 20 pts
Zion scores the Pels’ final 14 points in the 4th to pull off the epic comeback. One of the most impressive performances of his young career. Completely willed NOLA to the win. – 10:47 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: Pelicans 119, Timberwolves 118
Zion scores a career-high 43 points. Scored final 16 points of the game for New Orleans.
Dyson Daniels played great defense on Anthony Edwards on the final possession.
New Orleans is 15-4 at The Blender. – 10:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
So Pelicans were down 110-105 with 3 minutes left
Zion Williamson goes out and scores last 14 points for New Orleans, including go-ahead FT, and they beat Timberwolves
Young talent in the league is 🆙 – 10:45 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Zion splits free throws to give him 43 pts and put #Pelicans up 1 with 3.5 ticks left. Wolves rebound the second and call time to draw up something. Min almost had a meltdown as refs initially ruled two delay of games on D’Angelo Russell, who was loitering around the circle – 10:45 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion makes one of two. Pels are up 119-118 with 3.5 seconds left.
He’s score the Pels’ last 14 points and is up to a career-high 43 points tonight. – 10:44 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson makes the first, misses the second free throw. Pelicans have a slender 119-118 lead with 3.5 seconds remaining.
New Orleans has missed 13 freebies tonight. – 10:44 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Great googily moogily.
Zion Williamson tonight is the dream incarnate. – 10:44 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Dyson Daniels, a rookie, with as important of a rebound as you’ll see. Gets the ball to Zion who drives and draws the foul on Gobert. Gobert’s 6th. What a sequence – 10:43 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
hoooooly shit. Zion has a career-high 42 points, scored the Pelicans’ last 13 points, and given them the lead with this sequence. unleash hell.
https://t.co/iDyRYFnahv pic.twitter.com/bX2D6u20ZX – 10:43 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Same story. Timberwolves can’t get the rebound on a miss, and Williamson heads to the line for the lead. – 10:42 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson is going to the free throw line in a 118-118 game after Dyson Daniels grabs Naji Marshall’s miss and hits Z on a cut through the lane.
4.0 seconds left. – 10:42 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion to the free throw line with 4 seconds left. Game is tied at 118.
It was also Rudy Gobert’s 6th foul – 10:42 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
That’s 42 for Zion
Has completely taken over the end of this game. – 10:41 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Zion is dominant right now. What a close to this game by him. Ridiculous. – 10:40 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson, in his first game back from COVID, immediately resumes his MVP campaign. He’s scored 32 of his 42 points here in the 2nd half and that steal was as big as any the Pelicans have had this year.
New Orleans 118, Timberwolves 116. 39.1 seconds left. – 10:40 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Zion definitely got away with an elbow, but that steal and dunk was breathtaking. – 10:40 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion Williamson with his first career 40-point game.
And then he puts an exclamation point on that with a steal and dunk for 42.
Pels up 118-116 with 39.1 to go. – 10:40 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson lays it in to give him 40.
His first 40-point game of his career – 10:39 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Zion has gone back into layup-machine mode and now has 38 pts, one shy of his career high – 10:38 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion has scored seven straight points. He’s at 38 points. One off his career high. He’s been unbelievable. – 10:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Three straight buckets from Zion Williamson to tie the game at 114. He’s got 38 points, 28 in the 2nd half. – 10:37 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
And Zion Williamson just tied things up at 112 with his 36th point.
He’s 3 points away from tying his career high. – 10:37 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson held the finish on his made 3 like he’s been doing it with regularity. God love him. – 10:36 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards is guarding Zion Williamson down the stretch. Awesome battle. – 10:35 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green wanted a foul called on Naji Marshall’s drive and Jonas Valanciunas came up to the same referee talking about how his jersey was held on Zion’s last drive and miss.
The referees are getting an earful tonight and it appears rightfully so. – 10:33 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey Murphy has connected on 5 of 6 attempts from 3-point range. Zion Williamson has assisted on his last 4 makes.
This connection is only going to grow stronger and will be a thing of beauty to watch for years. – 10:10 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Wolves 88, Pelicans 86
Williamson 29 pts (19 in 3rd), 5 assts
Murphy 20 pts (5-6 3PT)
McCollum 13 pts, 5 assts
Both teams combined to shoot 38 free throws in a very feisty 3rd quarter. Zion is dominating on offense, but Pels have to defend w/o fouling. – 10:09 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
There were 38 free throws attempted in the third quarter. Pels have got the lead down to 2. Zion is cooking. Scored 19 in the quarter. Timberwolves loading up on him to a hilarious degree. – 10:08 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson has taken this game over with his scoring and passing in the third quarter. Little Michael Jordan-like fist bump after Dyson Daniels grabs the defensive rebound and was fouled. – 10:06 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson has taken this game over with his scoring and passing in the third quarter. Little fist Michael Jordan-ish fist bump after Dyson Daniels grabs the defensive rebound and was fouled. – 10:06 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
naz reid postgame after taking two charges from zion pic.twitter.com/AZAvQ4iypY – 9:57 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green was really upset after that last offensive foul call against Zion. Had to be held back by a few Pels people.
There have been a total of 38 foul calls so far tonight. – 9:56 PM
Willie Green was really upset after that last offensive foul call against Zion. Had to be held back by a few Pels people.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Surprised Naz got that call. But he’s now taken two charges from Zion. Lot of guts to do that. – 9:56 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Zion up to 27 pts and Wolves just resorted to double-teaming him 25 feet from the basket and not worrying about the weakside. The result was a Trey Murphy trey, but I guess Wolves are tired of Zion getting to rim. Min 83-79 late 3Q – 9:55 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion probably could have taken the “wall” of Austin Rivers and Bryn Forbes, but he wisely he hit an open Trey Murphy across the court.
Boom, triple!
Pelicans deficit is down to 83-79. – 9:55 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans try a defensive zone on back-to-back possessions but no dice. Timberwolves scored on both.
On the other end, though, Zion Williamson has scored 17 of his 27 points out of halftime and there’s 4:19 left in this third quarter. – 9:49 PM
The Pelicans try a defensive zone on back-to-back possessions but no dice. Timberwolves scored on both.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Man this is fun to watch Edwards and Zion just be unrelenting. – 9:32 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Oh my. Zion flushes it on Rudy Gobert. With the right hand too. – 9:24 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Nice adjustment by Willie Green to start 3rd: Point Zion, pick-and-roll with JV. and-1. – 9:23 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Wolves 55, Pels 49
Murphy 12 pts (3-3 3PT)
Williamson 10 pts
McCollum 9 pts, 3 assts
Physical game so far. Pels have struggled a bit to adjust. They’re shooting 11-25 in the paint. Wolves are 15-20 in the paint. Zion has also been really frustrated w/ the refs. – 9:09 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pels found something at the end of the half with the CJ-Naji-Zion-Trey-Larry five. Got down by as many as 11. They’ve cut it to 6. – 9:09 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
One of the best halves the Wolves have played in a while.
Edwards with 17
Reid: 13
McDaniels: 10 pts and has made Zion work for everything – 9:08 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: T’Wolves 55, Pelicans 49
– Trey: 12p, 3/3 3P
– Zion: 10p, 3r, 2a
– CJ: 9p, 3a
– JV: 8p, 5r
Pels: 42.5 FG%, 5/11 3P, 10/13 FT
Wolves: 48.9 FG%, 5/16 3P, 6/9 FT – 9:07 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Naz takes a charge from Zion. Takes some stones to stand in there and do that. – 9:06 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson is thoroughly unhappy with the lack of whistles from the referees in this first half. – 9:02 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Feels like #Pelicans just need to get through this stretch where they cannot seem to make a jumper (other than Trey Murphy, 9 pts, 3/3 on 3s). NOLA still 37% after Zion layup but only trails by 5 – 8:56 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
First time in a while we’ve seen Zion, JV, Nance and Jaxson all get run in the same game. – 8:42 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Wolves 28, Pelicans 24
Murphy 6 pts (2-2 3PT)
Valanciunas 6 pts, 4 rebs
Williamson 4 pts, 3 rebs
Pels went 7-20 from the field, 3-10 in the paint – 8:40 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Good early timeout by Willie Green. Might be good to give Zion the ball on a possession – 8:14 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:37 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans shootaround update ahead of 7 p.m. home game vs. Timberwolves (Zion, Murphy, Daniels are all available to play tonight, but Jones out; consistency a strength for New Orleans; Minnesota scouting report; lineup notes + expanded keys): https://t.co/Bwld514Duc pic.twitter.com/2fTD2bR1zr – 1:12 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Timberwolves are susceptible on the glass. Rudy Gobert is susceptible to Zion Williamson’s exploits at the rim.
The Pelicans have a good chance to solidify their hold of second place in the West tonight. https://t.co/da5V9nZura pic.twitter.com/Q5plmsDuN9 – 1:04 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
West All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor:
STARTERS
Luka Doncic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Nikola Jokic
Anthony Davis
Zion Williamson
BENCH
Stephen Curry
Devin Booker
Domantas Sabonis
LeBron James
Lauri Markkanen
Ja Morant
Deandre Ayton
ALTERNATES
Lillard, Fox, Grant pic.twitter.com/7GwuYbk72X – 11:45 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Wednesday’s 5 things to know via @Take5_OilChange (#Pelicans take 3-game win streak into home game vs. Wolves; positive injury report; return-to-practice report; Green, Zion interviews; New Orleans 2nd in West, Denver stayed on top with Tue. win at Sac): https://t.co/a0Xdjr1Yy3 pic.twitter.com/E7UyTLaS6a – 9:55 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves players shooting 40% from 3 before KAT got hurt (first 21 games)
Kyle Anderson: 41.2%
Wolves players that have shot 40% from 3 since KAT got hurt (last 13 games)
Austin Rivers: 48.7%
Anthony Edwards: 41.3%
D’Angelo Russell: 41.2%
Jaden McDaniels: 40.5%
Naz Reid: 40.0% – 2:24 PM
