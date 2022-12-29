Dejounte Murray on Hawks loss: That s*** on me and not Nate McMillan, simple as that

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Timeout? Dejounte Murray more concerned with missed free throw ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 1:32 PM
Timeout? Dejounte Murray more concerned with missed free throw ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 1:32 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Players with more TPA last year than Luka Doncic (262.08) and Nikola Jokic (261.4) have this year:
Stephen Curry
Dejounte Murray
Jayson Tatum
Trae Young
Kevin Durant
LeBron James
Doncic
Joel Embiid
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jokic
That’s it. 10 players (including themselves). pic.twitter.com/pufKU8OGAd – 11:00 AM
Players with more TPA last year than Luka Doncic (262.08) and Nikola Jokic (261.4) have this year:
Stephen Curry
Dejounte Murray
Jayson Tatum
Trae Young
Kevin Durant
LeBron James
Doncic
Joel Embiid
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jokic
That’s it. 10 players (including themselves). pic.twitter.com/pufKU8OGAd – 11:00 AM
Mike Beuoy @inpredict
Seems like a good time to update this chart. In general Nate Mcmillan has *not* been hesitant to call timeouts in the last minute.
Darker cells indicate higher than average timeout frequency for that game minute. pic.twitter.com/4Ac5NXvsUC – 10:13 PM
Seems like a good time to update this chart. In general Nate Mcmillan has *not* been hesitant to call timeouts in the last minute.
Darker cells indicate higher than average timeout frequency for that game minute. pic.twitter.com/4Ac5NXvsUC – 10:13 PM
Mike Beuoy @inpredict
Seems like a good time to update this chart. In general Nate Mcmillan has *not* been hesitant to call timeouts in the last minute. 🤷♂️
Darker cells indicate higher than average timeout frequency for that game minute. pic.twitter.com/SmK7oodrUH – 10:09 PM
Seems like a good time to update this chart. In general Nate Mcmillan has *not* been hesitant to call timeouts in the last minute. 🤷♂️
Darker cells indicate higher than average timeout frequency for that game minute. pic.twitter.com/SmK7oodrUH – 10:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn says his rotations entering the second quarter were thrown off because neither he nor Nate McMillan wanted to use another timeout in the first quarter to give starters a rest. Vaughn said both coaches ran their first-quarter lineups into the second quarter. – 10:01 PM
Jacque Vaughn says his rotations entering the second quarter were thrown off because neither he nor Nate McMillan wanted to use another timeout in the first quarter to give starters a rest. Vaughn said both coaches ran their first-quarter lineups into the second quarter. – 10:01 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan on the final play: “They missed and I wanted our guys to go …. I had two timeouts and I could have called timeout. You want to catch them in transition. It’s a 1-point game. You want to see if you can get down before their defense gets set.” – 9:58 PM
Nate McMillan on the final play: “They missed and I wanted our guys to go …. I had two timeouts and I could have called timeout. You want to catch them in transition. It’s a 1-point game. You want to see if you can get down before their defense gets set.” – 9:58 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Dejounte Murray had a chance to win the game.
Nets survive and win their 10th straight game‼️ pic.twitter.com/HXRwMQCVCL – 9:57 PM
Dejounte Murray had a chance to win the game.
Nets survive and win their 10th straight game‼️ pic.twitter.com/HXRwMQCVCL – 9:57 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Hawks, down only one point, get a live ball rebound with 6.5 seconds left. Nate McMillan, two timeouts in his pocket, elects to not call one. Atlanta, subsequently, has to go the entire length of the floor with the clock running. You’ll never guess what happened next. – 9:50 PM
Hawks, down only one point, get a live ball rebound with 6.5 seconds left. Nate McMillan, two timeouts in his pocket, elects to not call one. Atlanta, subsequently, has to go the entire length of the floor with the clock running. You’ll never guess what happened next. – 9:50 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Looks like Dejounte Murray is going to get the first crack at guarding KD. – 7:41 PM
Looks like Dejounte Murray is going to get the first crack at guarding KD. – 7:41 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan, talking about Jalen Johnson, said he may be needed to guard Kevin Durant. – 5:54 PM
Nate McMillan, talking about Jalen Johnson, said he may be needed to guard Kevin Durant. – 5:54 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan, talking about Halen Johnson, said he may be needed to guard Kevin Durant. – 5:54 PM
Nate McMillan, talking about Halen Johnson, said he may be needed to guard Kevin Durant. – 5:54 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nate McMillan on the Nets: “They’re hot as a firecracker … I think they’re becoming the team that a lot of people thought they’d be.” – 5:49 PM
Nate McMillan on the Nets: “They’re hot as a firecracker … I think they’re becoming the team that a lot of people thought they’d be.” – 5:49 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Scoring efficiency for the 50 most frequent drivers to the basket, per @SecondSpectrum:
Top 5
1. Kevin Durant
2. Luka Doncic
3. DeMar DeRozan
4. Donovan Mitchell
5. Bradley Beal
Bottom 5
46. Terry Rozier
47. Keldon Johnson
48. Tre Jones
49. Dejounte Murray
50. TJ McConnell pic.twitter.com/EbC0SBEVdz – 8:55 AM
Scoring efficiency for the 50 most frequent drivers to the basket, per @SecondSpectrum:
Top 5
1. Kevin Durant
2. Luka Doncic
3. DeMar DeRozan
4. Donovan Mitchell
5. Bradley Beal
Bottom 5
46. Terry Rozier
47. Keldon Johnson
48. Tre Jones
49. Dejounte Murray
50. TJ McConnell pic.twitter.com/EbC0SBEVdz – 8:55 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan: “Jalen, in that 2nd unit in the 4th quarter, wasn’t bad.”
Noted that that group cut the deficit (as low as 6 points at one point). – 10:26 PM
Nate McMillan: “Jalen, in that 2nd unit in the 4th quarter, wasn’t bad.”
Noted that that group cut the deficit (as low as 6 points at one point). – 10:26 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan: “It’s just not controlling the basketball and keeping the ball in front of us.” – 10:16 PM
Nate McMillan: “It’s just not controlling the basketball and keeping the ball in front of us.” – 10:16 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nate McMillan on tonight: “They established their pace from the start of the game. We didn’t win a quarter…they played their game tonight” – 10:06 PM
Nate McMillan on tonight: “They established their pace from the start of the game. We didn’t win a quarter…they played their game tonight” – 10:06 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Former Pacers head coach Nate McMillan back in town tonight as head coach of the Hawks. Had high praise for Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner in his pregame media availability: pic.twitter.com/gWz1DruqmR – 6:07 PM
Former Pacers head coach Nate McMillan back in town tonight as head coach of the Hawks. Had high praise for Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner in his pregame media availability: pic.twitter.com/gWz1DruqmR – 6:07 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks coach Nate McMillan said that De’Andre Hunter will be out tonight against the Pacers. – 6:04 PM
Hawks coach Nate McMillan said that De’Andre Hunter will be out tonight against the Pacers. – 6:04 PM
More on this storyline
Atlanta Hawks PR: Dejounte Murray has swiped 2 steals so far in tonight’s contest, marking his 16th multi-steal game of the season (tonight is Murray’s 28th game played). The 6-4 guard entered tonight ranked 5th in the NBA in steals per game averaging 1.70 SPG. -via Twitter @HawksPR / December 23, 2022
The Atlanta Hawks aren’t in a very good place right now. Trae Young recently had a spat with head coach Nate McMillan that resulted in the two-time All-Star getting benched. This eventually led to rumors about Young supposedly wanting out of Atlanta and how he’s now on the brink of demanding a trade. Dejounte Murray, who himself joined the Hawks this summer with the objective of forming a star duo with Trae, has now spoken out about his relationship with Young. When asked to describe his chemistry with his Hawks star teammate, Young revealed that he recently challenged Trae to do better: “As far as Trae, he’s doing good,” Murray said, via Hawks reporter Kevin Chouinard. “Last night at halftime, I told him, ‘Me and everybody else have got to be better. Even yourself, you’ve got to figure out what you can be better at.’ But he carried us and kept us in that game.” -via Clutch Points / December 23, 2022
There are people within the organization very intrigued by New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish — a 6-foot-8, 23-year-old wing — who would give the Lakers size on the perimeter, a massive need. He’s also a former lottery pick, the kind of reclamation project the Lakers have had some success with this year with a player like Lonnie Walker IV. League sources say the Knicks are seeking a protected first-round pick for Reddish (they sent one to Atlanta in the deal to acquire him — and the Hawks subsequently used it in their trade for Dejounte Murray). Reddish isn’t currently in the Knicks rotation so the asking price is expected to eventually dip. -via Los Angeles Times / December 22, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.