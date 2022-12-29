DeMar DeRozan on skirmish with Grayson Allen: 'It’s his track record. If it was Boban, I wouldn’t have done nothing'

KC Johnson: DeRozan on Allen skirmish: “I felt a hit. It felt like I went across the middle in a football game and tried to catch a slot route.” Asked about his reaction: “It’s his track record. If it was Boban, I wouldn’t have done nothing.”
Source: Twitter @KCJHoop
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan conjured up some more late-game wizardry to clinch a 15-point comeback and a 119-113 overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan on why the Bulls often play at their best when they’re coming back from a deficit: “You run faster if a dog’s chasing you, right?” – 11:40 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan on tonight’s overtime win over Milwaukee: “We stuck with it. We kept fighting until the last second.” pic.twitter.com/lOiLVJWimG – 11:38 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan described the hit from Grayson Allen “like I went across the middle in a football game, tried to catch a slot route, got hit.”
He said his reaction was due to Allen’s track record: “If it was Boban I wouldn’t have did nothing.” – 11:37 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan was stone cold on whether he wanted tonight’s win more after the Grayson Allen scuffle: “No man can extra motivate me. I was already motivated.”
Andre Drummond immediately burst out laughing at that one. – 11:34 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Zach LaVine on Grayson Allen’s hard foul on DeMar DeRozan:
“We know his track record. Pat got the foul, but DeMar got elbowed in the back of the head…DeMar responded in the right way. The next 20 minutes, you saw what happened” – 11:25 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine on the Grayson Allen incident, which he said he only saw in replay: “We know (Allen’s) track record. … The next 20 minutes, you saw what happened. There was only one thing on (DeMar’s) mind. That’s not the kind of guy you want to get fired up.” – 11:23 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan on the scuffle between DeMar and Grayson Allen: “For him to respond to that, something happened. DeMar is a pretty even keeled guy and he got hit in a way he didn’t appreciate.”
Clarifies that some of the jawing in that moment was with Portis, not Allen. – 11:12 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Bulls trailed by 11 with 2:18 to play in the 4th quarter..rallied and win ! Big time onions. DeMar DeRozan with 42-10-5. Zach: 24-20-4. Vooch: 15-14-5. Bucks have dropped four straight and 5 of 7. Giannis : 45-22-7 but committed 2 key turnovers late in regulation play. – 11:00 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
For the 3rd time over the last 2 seasons, DeMar DeRozan scored 40+ points without attempting a single 3-pointer.
No other player has done that even once during that span. – 10:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
DeMar DeRozan tonight:
42 PTS
10 REB
5 AST
2 STL
2 BLK
15-25 FG
10 of the Bulls 13 points in OT. pic.twitter.com/axFXdMOd30 – 10:56 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls win on the back of an absolute knock-out game from DeMar DeRozan.
42 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists. Absolutely absurd. – 10:55 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
DeMar DeRozan: 42 points, 10 rebounds, five assists
Bulls rally from down 15 in the 4th quarter to beat the Bucks in overtime, 119-113 – 10:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen acknowledged he had not been taking enough threes lately — he’s done it tonight. But, he’s 3-for-14. – 10:47 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls just tied it with 7.8 seconds left on an improbable play.
DeRozan stole a Giannis SOB pass to Grayson Allen. Ayo Dosunmu scooped and flushed a dunk ahead of a Giannis chase-down block attempt.
Bulls 106, Bucks 106. Milwaukee ball. #LeaguePassAlert – 10:36 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Down 15 early in the fourth quarter, the Bulls have come all the way back to tie this one 106-106 with 7.8 seconds to play.
DeMar DeRozan just stole an inbounds pass from Giannis, leading to an Ayo Dosunmu dunk at the other end. – 10:35 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan sinks a layup to cut the lead to 106-104 with 13.8 remaining. He’s calling for a foul on top of that. – 10:32 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan challenging this blocking foul on DeMar DeRozan. Could wipe a pivotal and-1 opportunity off board if successful. – 10:18 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
DeMar DeRozan was not happy with Grayson Allen after this play. pic.twitter.com/YpUGOl6WX3 – 9:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Double technical fouls assessed to Bobby Portis and DeMar DeRozan after Portis made a free throw. – 9:45 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Replay of Grayson Allen shoving DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/r4JeNeefdD – 9:44 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen gets to shoot free throws as Patrick Williams’ foul is upheld. – 9:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
After seeing a replay, Patrick Williams gave Grayson Allen some english which sent Allen high into DeMar DeRozan.
Play is under review.
#Bucks lead the #Bulls 66-62. – 9:38 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
To summarize: Patrick Williams whistled for a foul for pushing Grayson Allen. Allen stumbled into DeMar DeRozan and caught him with an arm bar on the way in.
DeRozan immediately took exception and snapped at Allen. Two had to be separated. – 9:38 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
I’m going to defend Grayson Allen here … but he did get pushed into DeMar by Patrick Williams. – 9:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
DeMar DeRozan didn’t particularly care for Grayson Allen’s attempted high screen from behind. The play is under review. – 9:35 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Tense moment here: Grayson Allen tripped DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan had to be held back the moment he popped onto his feet. Andre Drummond is personally restraining him as Allen retreats to the bench. – 9:35 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Minor fracas alert
DeRozan took exception to Grayson Allen bodying him after whistle. DeRozan is hot. – 9:35 PM
Minor fracas alert
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Quick timeout by Billy Donovan after Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton extended a possession with offensive rebounds (leading to Giannis layup). Bucks up to 12 of those. – 9:25 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bulls lead the #Bucks 57-55 at the break. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 20 for Milwaukee. DeMar DeRozan has 16 for Chicago. – 9:08 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls head into the locker room with a 57-55 lead.
DeMar DeRozan leads with 16 points. Dragic has 12 off the bench and LaVine adds 10.
Felt like a good defensive half against Giannis, yet he still scored 20 points. – 9:06 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Bulls 57, Bucks 55
DeMar DeRozan has 16 pts, Zach LaVine has 10 and Goran Dragic has 12 in 12 minutes off the bench.
Giannis has 20-10-4 for Milwaukee, which has 10 off. rebounds but is 4-17 from 3P range. – 9:05 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
brook lopez just shimmied past wesley matthews and demar derozan while singing along to ‘dancing queen’ on his way out of that timeout, never a dull moment – 9:01 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Grayson Allen doing Grayson Allen things, but that looked more like LaVine initiating the physicality. I like it. LaVine vs. Allen would be a sneaky good fight! – 8:55 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
11-1 run to start second quarter for Bulls, who lead Bucks 39-33
DeMar DeRozan already has 6 points in the quarter, 14 for the game – 8:42 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls surge ahead to regain a 39-33 lead on the back of a fearsome series of plays by DeMar DeRozan.
Andre Drummond pushed into transition to get a 1v1 under the basket on Giannis, who was called for goal-tending while attempting to block the ensuing shot. – 8:42 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bucks take a 32-28 lead out of the first quarter after the Bulls initially took a 7-point lead.
DeMar DeRozan leads with eight points, LaVine had a pair of 3-pointers in the opening quarter. – 8:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton gets his second straight start for the #Bucks.
Jevon Carter starts for Jrue Holiday. They join Grayson Allen, Brook Lopez & Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 7:52 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
East All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor:
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
BENCH
DeMar DeRozan
Trae Young
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Pascal Siakam
Julius Randle
Tyrese Haliburton
Darius Garland
ALTERNATES
Brunson, Irving, Porzingis pic.twitter.com/dhvwwUROt6 – 11:42 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Scoring efficiency for the 50 most frequent drivers to the basket, per @SecondSpectrum:
Top 5
1. Kevin Durant
2. Luka Doncic
3. DeMar DeRozan
4. Donovan Mitchell
5. Bradley Beal
Bottom 5
46. Terry Rozier
47. Keldon Johnson
48. Tre Jones
49. Dejounte Murray
50. TJ McConnell pic.twitter.com/EbC0SBEVdz – 8:55 AM
More on this storyline
KC Johnson: LaVine on the DeRozan-Allen skirmish: “We know his track record. Pat got the foul but DeMar got elbowed in the back of the head. DeMar responded the right way. The next 20 minutes, you saw what happened.” -via Twitter @KCJHoop / December 29, 2022
Rob Schaefer: Spoke briefly with Grayson Allen after Bulls-Bucks about third quarter dust-up with DeMar DeRozan. Will thread his comments. Asked his perspective on the play, he said: “(It was) exactly what the video showed. I went to set a screen and got bumped into DeMar.” -via Twitter @rob_schaef / December 29, 2022
Rob Schaefer: Asked about his arm striking DeMar in the back: “When you go to get bumped into somebody, you put your arm out to stop yourself. I didn’t try to run him over.” -via Twitter @rob_schaef / December 29, 2022
