Grizzlies 49, Raptors 36: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (20-13) play against the Toronto Raptors (19-19) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday December 29, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 49, Toronto Raptors 36 (Q2 03:49)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
TOR had the 15-pt MEM lead down to 5 (& then 6) w/ multiple chances to cut into the lead a little more. They weren’t able to do so. Grizz have it back up to 14. Raps being outrebounded 33-14 (12-2 off. Reb) which is nullifying TOR’s decent D (MEM: 42%). Raps at only 31% FG too – 8:26 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Bad Dillon Brooks can play you out of a game and good Dillon Brooks looks like one of the NBA’s most impactful two-way menaces.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Steven Adams runs past Raptors team, scores on hit-ahead-pass from Ja. Nurse angrily calls time out. Grizzlies lead 45-31 midway through 2Q. – 8:22 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
this is memphis grizzlies basketball america.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
None of Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Brandon Clarke or Tyus Jones need extra long-sleeved shirts but somehow they’re still pretty good players. Weird. – 8:18 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Not to reduce him to one job, but Juancho Hernangomez kind of has one job. And … it’s not going great. – 8:17 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Interestingly, Dalano Banton is on G League assignment with VanVleet out and 2-way player Jeff Dowtin Jr. getting rotation minutes. Not sure how much that speaks to Banton’s current standing on the team, but it can’t be great. – 8:16 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
This is a Brandon Clarke game. He should be getting to the middle of that zone and using the floater. The grizzlies have a zone buster, but he’s not being put in those spots so far. They’ve done it with him in the past. – 8:15 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Grizzlies are outscoring Toronto 14-8 in the paint and 13-3 in transition, they’ve hit 5 of their 8 3PA and are doubling up the Raptors on the boards (21-10). Somehow (Gary Trent Jr.), this is only a 10-point game after 1Q. – 8:06 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
30-20 Grizzlies after 1Q. Raptors shooting 27% and Grizzlies with 6-2 edge in Oreb the difference. – 8:06 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
End of 1: Grizzlies lead 30-20
Memphis led by as many as 15 points. Encouraging start after the offense had some struggles in the previous two games. – 8:05 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
a nice 30 ball in the first quarter.
+10 after 12.
a nice 30 ball in the first quarter.

+10 after 12.
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Probably shouldn’t be this close but Grizzlies up 10 after a quarter – 8:04 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
For as physically as the Grizzles play, Khem Birch just got called for two really cheap fouls – 8:01 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before being ejected on Christmas day against the Grizzlies, Jordan Poole tallied a team-high 32 points. Watch all the highlights here. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/26/hig… – 8:00 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Very briefly, there were just 4 Canadians on the court in Raptors-Grizzlies: Chris Boucher, Khem Birch, Dillon Brooks, Brandon Clarke. – 8:00 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Grizzlies leading Raptors 27-18 w 3:23 left in 1Q. Grizzlies seem to be a bigger, better more athletic and deeper team. Apart from that … – 7:58 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Grizzlies lead 27-18, and Gary Trent Jr. is the only reason this is even quasi-interesting through 8.5 minutes.
GTJ: 9 points, 3-3 FG, 3-3 3P.
Non-Trent Raptors: 9 points, 4-18 FG, 1-6 3P. – 7:57 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Trent’s made 3 3s and he’s probably gonna have to make 23 for the Raptors to steal this one
But they’re within 9 at second timeout – 7:56 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
A TRIP COMBO. NO SIDES.
A TRIP COMBO. NO SIDES.
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
chris boucher having a nice chat with brandon clarke at the scorer’s table as they both get set to check in – 7:55 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Blocks, alley-oops, Desmond Bane 3-pointers, solid team defense. This looks more like the Grizzlies we have seen most of this season. – 7:52 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
if you’re reading this, your defense was too late @Desmond Bane
if you're reading this, your defense was too late @Desmond Bane
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
more life. more transition bucks.
more life. more transition bucks.
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The shelf life for the Raptors starting lineup was 3:52; Trent and Flynn for Hernangomez and Koloko – 7:49 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Earlier, Nick Nurse was asked what he remembers about the game Dillon Brooks had here last year: “He had a good game, I remember, and he was telling us about it”
Well, he’s knocked down a couple early 3-pointers tonight and he’s already telling them about it. – 7:48 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
I really like Juancho Hernangomez. He clearly knows how to play the game at a high level. But he can’t shoot which is why the Raptors could sign him in August for whatever … – 7:47 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane 3-pointer, Dillon Brooks 3-pointer. Memphis is off to a strong start. 13-4 lead in Toronto. – 7:46 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
At 13-4 Grizzlies — and Raptors defence that’s token, at best — Toronto calls timeout – 7:46 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks vs. Pascal Siakam with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams behind him seems like a very smart defensive strategy for one of the NBA’s hottest players. – 7:43 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Danny Green made the trip with the Grizzlies and is in the house tonight. Chatted with him earlier – sounds like he’s liking Memphis and is making progress in his recovery from ACL injury. – 7:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker (left groin strain), Landry Shamet (right Achilles soreness), Cam Payne (right foot strain) and Cam Johnson (right meniscus tear) all remain out for tomorrow’s game against the Raptors – 7:39 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
IT’S THAT TIME.
BACKINSIDEBOYZ HIT THE RT BUTTON.
IT'S THAT TIME.

BACKINSIDEBOYZ HIT THE RT BUTTON.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues a streak only he and OG Anunoby can claim: at least one steal or block in every game this season.
SGA also scored 9 straight OKC points. – 7:33 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
A stat I did not expect to still be the case: Christian Koloko has the best net rating of any Raptors regular/semi-regular. – 7:32 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Raptors are countering the Grizzlies starting front court of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams (let’s call it 520 lbs+) with Christian Koloko and Juancho Hernangomez (much less than 520 lbs). Also starting for Raptors are Barnes, Siakam and Anunoby. – 7:32 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
For this to be true Raptors-Grizzlies, I need to see Jimmy King and Felipe Lopez jerseys in the crowd and, so far, nothing – 7:31 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Raptors are countering the Grizzlies starting front court of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams (let’s call it 620 lbs+) with Christian Koloko and Juancho Hernangomez (much less than 620 lbs). Also starting for Raptors are Barnes, Siakam and Anunoby. – 7:31 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
THE FIVE vs. @Toronto Raptors
🎿 @Ja Morant
🔥 @Desmond Bane
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
#BigMemphis | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/nBIf7ay4jf – 7:24 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🚨quick grizz twitter roll call from the 6 🚨
where y’all watching from tonight? – 7:16 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Without checking — mostly because I don’t care an awful lot — we are getting another new Raptors starting lineup
It’s Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam, Hernangomez and Koloko – 7:13 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors are starting Siakam, Barnes, Anunoby, Hernangomez and Koloko. I think this is not an optimal starting lineup. – 7:12 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Koloko starts in place of the injured VanVleet. Raptors are going BIG vs Memphis. Barnes, Anunoby, Hernangomez, Siakam, Koloko. – 7:11 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Toronto’s 18th different starting lineup tonight: O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Christian Koloko, Juancho Hernangomez, and Scottie Barnes – 7:10 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Show him some love tonight, Memphis.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
No Fred VanVleet for the Raptors today. Big piece missing for Toronto. – 6:56 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
No VanVleet or Achiuwa for Raptors tonight, Koloko is available vs. Grizzlies in Not The Naismith Cup – 6:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he thinks Dillon Brooks is on the “positive side” of possibly playing for Team Canada this summer. Nurse added he hopes Brooks plays. “He’s a hell of a player.”
Canada has the potential to be a medal threat at the FIBA World Cup this summer. – 5:56 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
VanVleet (back) and Achiuwa (ankle) are both out vs. Memphis. Koloko (knee) is in. – 5:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Raptors coach Nick Nurse says Fred VanVleet and Precious Achiuwa both will be out tonight against Memphis. Both are considered day-to-day. VanVleet is dealing with back spasms, and Achiuwa is on the verge of returning from a right ankle injury. – 5:49 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet and Achiuwa are out tonight. Koloko is available. Nurse says FVV is day to day with his back issue. Would expect Precious to make his return vs Phoenix tomorrow. – 5:49 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Christian Koloko is available tonight, but Fred VanVleet and Precious Achiuwa are not. – 5:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Landry Shamet (Achilles), Cameron Payne (foot) and Cam Johnson (knee) OUT Friday at Raptors. #Suns – 5:42 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
From the 2019 NBA Draft – in the last week pick No. 1 Zion Williamson has a 43-point game; 2. Ja Morant had 36 and 34 point nights; 3. RJ Barrett put up 44; 5. Darius Garland had 46. – 4:40 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
support your homies brand 🔥
support your homies brand 🔥

@Ziaire Williams | @Jaren Jackson Jr.
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Memphis football taking a serious hit today. Need Seth to stay, obviously, or it’s all she wrote. – 4:10 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
“We need to get back to having fun, playing for one another and just being the harder-playing team,” Tyus Jones said. “We went on that little win streak and got a little comfortable, which is natural.”
dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 3:17 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Tonight’s game will be Ja Morant’s first in Toronto. Memphis’ 2019-20 visit got postponed during the pandemic and was played in the bubble, Raptors were in Tampa the following season, and Morant missed last year’s trip with a knee injury. – 2:01 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Jumping on an Instagram Live with @BodogCA and @RickACampanelli at 2 pm today for a little Raptors talk. Join us in less than 15! – 1:47 PM
