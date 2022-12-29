Grizzlies vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena
The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $6,119,557 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $9,858,710 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday December 29, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: SN
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Home Radio: TSN Radio 1050
Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
