Knicks 23, Spurs 21: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (18-17) play against the San Antonio Spurs (23-23) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday December 29, 2022
New York Knicks 23, San Antonio Spurs 21 (Q1 03:49)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Derrick Rose reporting in – along with Hartenstein. Suspect we will see another addition to the Knicks rotation tonight among the lost boys. – 8:24 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Steve Popper @StevePopper
With Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett out, Julius Randle has a heavy load to carry newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:05 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Anyway, Spurs starters: Jones, Langford, Johnson, Sochan, Poeltl. – 8:01 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs are only missing one starter tonight (Devin Vassell), depriving me of the opportunity to make a “Spurs starting lineup looks like something out of the Mos Eisley Cantina” joke on Star Wars Night. – 8:00 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The 11-23 Spurs are hosting the Knicks on the same night UT is playing in the Alamo Bowl and there is a Thursday night Cowboys game on TV.
Not expecting a sellout crowd at the AT&T Center for this one. – 7:55 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Yes, yes, there’s a paywall but hear me out. It costs less than a Knicks ticket, and I won’t track your movements around the country with facial recognition tech houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/when-james-d… – 7:29 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride, Quentin Grimes, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson starting for NYK tonight vs SAS, team says. Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett are out due to injury. – 7:26 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Knicks’ RJ Barrett out for week or more with finger laceration nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/29/kni… – 7:22 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sore right hip) is out for tonight’s game. – 7:11 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW POD
📬 WEST MAILBAG, PART 2
🔘 Timberwolves (1:51)
🔘 Pelicans (9:32)
🔘 Thunder (22:28)
🔘 Suns (26:02)
🔘 Blazers (32:12)
🔘 Kings (37:26)
🔘 Spurs (45:53)
🔘 Jazz (52:07)
🍎 https://t.co/t5hc3UqSxS
✳️ https://t.co/P9VAj8a1rj
📺 https://t.co/vZAXlbLMUk pic.twitter.com/S0E7lpev0S – 6:19 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Original reporting on the NSA Knicks’ system for punishing fans, using facial recognition ($) houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/when-james-d… – 5:55 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs will try to bounce back with a win tonight against the New York Knicks in the AT&T Center. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-knicks-p… – 5:27 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Some updates on Spurs injury report – Vassell is out, Keldon Johnson is available. pic.twitter.com/1EpzyAvdyN – 4:54 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
From the 2019 NBA Draft – in the last week pick No. 1 Zion Williamson has a 43-point game; 2. Ja Morant had 36 and 34 point nights; 3. RJ Barrett put up 44; 5. Darius Garland had 46. – 4:40 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Story on the never-ending education of Quentin Grimes, the Knicks’ budding perimeter stopper ($1/mo subscription offer inside): https://t.co/r9gooqsCgc pic.twitter.com/skARrCuRIc – 2:25 PM
