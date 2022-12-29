Knicks 23, Spurs 21: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (18-17) play against the San Antonio Spurs (23-23) at AT&T Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday December 29, 2022

New York Knicks 23, San Antonio Spurs 21 (Q1 03:49)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Derrick Rose reporting in – along with Hartenstein. Suspect we will see another addition to the Knicks rotation tonight among the lost boys. – Derrick Rose reporting in – along with Hartenstein. Suspect we will see another addition to the Knicks rotation tonight among the lost boys. – 8:24 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away…🌌

Join the DA for Star Wars Night and win some Spurs Pay 💰 pic.twitter.com/GtfsL9DvY2 – 8:10 PM A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away…🌌Join the DA for Star Wars Night and win some Spurs Pay 💰 https://t.co/4SvVeHa911

Steve Popper @StevePopper

With Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett out, Julius Randle has a heavy load to carry 8:05 PM With Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett out, Julius Randle has a heavy load to carry newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

The Spurs are only missing one starter tonight (Devin Vassell), depriving me of the opportunity to make a “Spurs starting lineup looks like something out of the Mos Eisley Cantina” joke on Star Wars Night. – The Spurs are only missing one starter tonight (Devin Vassell), depriving me of the opportunity to make a “Spurs starting lineup looks like something out of the Mos Eisley Cantina” joke on Star Wars Night. – 8:00 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

The 11-23 Spurs are hosting the Knicks on the same night UT is playing in the Alamo Bowl and there is a Thursday night Cowboys game on TV.

Not expecting a sellout crowd at the AT&T Center for this one. – The 11-23 Spurs are hosting the Knicks on the same night UT is playing in the Alamo Bowl and there is a Thursday night Cowboys game on TV.Not expecting a sellout crowd at the AT&T Center for this one. – 7:55 PM

Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss

Yes, yes, there’s a paywall but hear me out. It costs less than a Knicks ticket, and I won’t track your movements around the country with facial recognition tech 7:29 PM Yes, yes, there’s a paywall but hear me out. It costs less than a Knicks ticket, and I won’t track your movements around the country with facial recognition tech houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/when-james-d…

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride, Quentin Grimes, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson starting for NYK tonight vs SAS, team says. Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett are out due to injury. – Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride, Quentin Grimes, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson starting for NYK tonight vs SAS, team says. Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett are out due to injury. – 7:26 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Knicks starters:

Immanuel Quickley

Miles McBride

Quentin Grimes

Julius Randle

Mitchell Robinson – Knicks starters:Immanuel QuickleyMiles McBrideQuentin GrimesJulius RandleMitchell Robinson – 7:26 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Knicks’ RJ Barrett out for week or more with finger laceration 7:22 PM Knicks’ RJ Barrett out for week or more with finger laceration nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/29/kni…

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Jalen Brunson is OUT tonight with a sore right hip. – Jalen Brunson is OUT tonight with a sore right hip. – 7:15 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Jalen Brunson (hip) is OUT tonight in San Antonio, the Knicks say – Jalen Brunson (hip) is OUT tonight in San Antonio, the Knicks say – 7:12 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks have ruled out Jalen Brunson (sore right hip) tonight – Knicks have ruled out Jalen Brunson (sore right hip) tonight – 7:11 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

May the Force be with you 💫

Call your Shot during Star Wars night for a chance to win 2 Club Level Tickets ➡️ pic.twitter.com/LAANIFU0S7 – 6:25 PM May the Force be with you 💫Call your Shot during Star Wars night for a chance to win 2 Club Level Tickets ➡️ https://t.co/29RFzpD8v5

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

“He was a guy who just refused to quit and had the will of 10 players.” 💪

“The Little General,” an all-new episode of The Ring of the Rowel: San Antonio Spurs Docuseries comes out TOMORROW on Spurs YT channel ‼️ pic.twitter.com/x0rUe9OHLN – 6:07 PM “He was a guy who just refused to quit and had the will of 10 players.” 💪“The Little General,” an all-new episode of The Ring of the Rowel: San Antonio Spurs Docuseries comes out TOMORROW on Spurs YT channel ‼️ https://t.co/flSqRFAK7f

Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss

Original reporting on the NSA Knicks’ system for punishing fans, using facial recognition ($) 5:55 PM Original reporting on the NSA Knicks’ system for punishing fans, using facial recognition ($) houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/when-james-d…

LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom

The San Antonio Spurs will try to bounce back with a win tonight against the New York Knicks in the AT&T Center. Here’s a preview: 5:27 PM The San Antonio Spurs will try to bounce back with a win tonight against the New York Knicks in the AT&T Center. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-knicks-p…

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Some updates on Spurs injury report – Vassell is out, Keldon Johnson is available. 4:54 PM Some updates on Spurs injury report – Vassell is out, Keldon Johnson is available. pic.twitter.com/1EpzyAvdyN

Steve Popper @StevePopper

From the 2019 NBA Draft – in the last week pick No. 1 Zion Williamson has a 43-point game; 2. Ja Morant had 36 and 34 point nights; 3. RJ Barrett put up 44; 5. Darius Garland had 46. – From the 2019 NBA Draft – in the last week pick No. 1 Zion Williamson has a 43-point game; 2. Ja Morant had 36 and 34 point nights; 3. RJ Barrett put up 44; 5. Darius Garland had 46. – 4:40 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Knicks are favored by 5 tonight in San Antonio – The Knicks are favored by 5 tonight in San Antonio – 4:26 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Don’t miss out on never-before-heard stories from former Spurs players on 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐬: The Podcast 🤩

Full episodes on our YT channel & look out for more guests all season long! 🔗 pic.twitter.com/ou2EXiXGqL – 2:50 PM Don’t miss out on never-before-heard stories from former Spurs players on 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐬: The Podcast 🤩Full episodes on our YT channel & look out for more guests all season long! 🔗 https://t.co/TOYoPD6Nbk