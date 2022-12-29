Knicks 23, Spurs 21: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Knicks 23, Spurs 21: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Games

Knicks 23, Spurs 21: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

December 29, 2022- by

By |

Game streams

The New York Knicks (18-17) play against the San Antonio Spurs (23-23) at AT&T Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday December 29, 2022

New York Knicks 23, San Antonio Spurs 21 (Q1 03:49)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Romeo’s coming in hot 😤 pic.twitter.com/qMID6g9Jxk8:24 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Derrick Rose reporting in – along with Hartenstein. Suspect we will see another addition to the Knicks rotation tonight among the lost boys. – 8:24 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Quick gets the show started 🪣 pic.twitter.com/DTOFImYiXe8:19 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs
A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away…🌌
Join the DA for Star Wars Night and win some Spurs Pay 💰 https://t.co/4SvVeHa911 pic.twitter.com/GtfsL9DvY28:10 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
With Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett out, Julius Randle has a heavy load to carry newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday8:05 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Anyway, Spurs starters: Jones, Langford, Johnson, Sochan, Poeltl. – 8:01 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs are only missing one starter tonight (Devin Vassell), depriving me of the opportunity to make a “Spurs starting lineup looks like something out of the Mos Eisley Cantina” joke on Star Wars Night. – 8:00 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The 11-23 Spurs are hosting the Knicks on the same night UT is playing in the Alamo Bowl and there is a Thursday night Cowboys game on TV.
Not expecting a sellout crowd at the AT&T Center for this one. – 7:55 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Yes, yes, there’s a paywall but hear me out. It costs less than a Knicks ticket, and I won’t track your movements around the country with facial recognition tech houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/when-james-d…7:29 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride, Quentin Grimes, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson starting for NYK tonight vs SAS, team says. Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett are out due to injury. – 7:26 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks starters:
Immanuel Quickley
Miles McBride
Quentin Grimes
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson – 7:26 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Knicks’ RJ Barrett out for week or more with finger laceration nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/29/kni…7:22 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Gameday smiles 😁
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/vYkHEknLuW7:16 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jalen Brunson is OUT tonight with a sore right hip. – 7:15 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Jalen Brunson (hip) is OUT tonight in San Antonio, the Knicks say – 7:12 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks have ruled out Jalen Brunson (sore right hip) tonight – 7:11 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sore right hip) is out for tonight’s game. – 7:11 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Jalen Brunson (sore right hip) is out for tonight’s game. – 7:11 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Oh yes….
@MSGNetworks
#HahnSolo
#Knicks pic.twitter.com/Gu9vicjJFi6:50 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs
May the Force be with you 💫
Call your Shot during Star Wars night for a chance to win 2 Club Level Tickets ➡️ https://t.co/29RFzpD8v5 pic.twitter.com/LAANIFU0S76:25 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW POD
📬 WEST MAILBAG, PART 2
🔘 Timberwolves (1:51)
🔘 Pelicans (9:32)
🔘 Thunder (22:28)
🔘 Suns (26:02)
🔘 Blazers (32:12)
🔘 Kings (37:26)
🔘 Spurs (45:53)
🔘 Jazz (52:07)
🍎 https://t.co/t5hc3UqSxS
✳️ https://t.co/P9VAj8a1rj
📺 https://t.co/vZAXlbLMUk pic.twitter.com/S0E7lpev0S6:19 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs
“He was a guy who just refused to quit and had the will of 10 players.” 💪
“The Little General,” an all-new episode of The Ring of the Rowel: San Antonio Spurs Docuseries comes out TOMORROW on Spurs YT channel ‼️ https://t.co/flSqRFAK7f pic.twitter.com/x0rUe9OHLN6:07 PM

Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Original reporting on the NSA Knicks’ system for punishing fans, using facial recognition ($) houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/when-james-d…5:55 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Old School 🤝 New School
The Iceman and @Devin Vassell talk about their careers, the grind it takes to get better, and more in an all-new episode of 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐧𝐞 pres. by @FrostBank. pic.twitter.com/3pxsTtSQyU5:37 PM

LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs will try to bounce back with a win tonight against the New York Knicks in the AT&T Center. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-knicks-p…5:27 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Some updates on Spurs injury report – Vassell is out, Keldon Johnson is available. pic.twitter.com/1EpzyAvdyN4:54 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
From the 2019 NBA Draft – in the last week pick No. 1 Zion Williamson has a 43-point game; 2. Ja Morant had 36 and 34 point nights; 3. RJ Barrett put up 44; 5. Darius Garland had 46. – 4:40 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Knicks are favored by 5 tonight in San Antonio – 4:26 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
This guy. 🔥
Solid stats from @Jeremy Sochan thru the last 5️⃣
📊Danalytics from @DanWeissPBP pic.twitter.com/7T30XuhNHz4:18 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Don’t miss out on never-before-heard stories from former Spurs players on 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐬: The Podcast 🤩
Full episodes on our YT channel & look out for more guests all season long! 🔗 https://t.co/TOYoPD6Nbk pic.twitter.com/ou2EXiXGqL2:50 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Story on the never-ending education of Quentin Grimes, the Knicks’ budding perimeter stopper ($1/mo subscription offer inside): https://t.co/r9gooqsCgc pic.twitter.com/skARrCuRIc2:25 PM

Games

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home