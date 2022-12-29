Knicks vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Knicks vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Knicks vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

December 29, 2022- by

By |

The New York Knicks play against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center

The New York Knicks are spending $8,008,748 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $8,898,773 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday December 29, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Away TV: MSG
Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN
Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers have yet to face only five teams this season:
– Hawks
– Bulls
– Bucks
– Knicks
– Grizzlies – 2:03 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home