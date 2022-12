LeBron James: 'Playing basketball at this level just to be playing basketball is not in my DNA'

Winning, it seems in James’ estimation, is the true fountain of youth. “I’m a winner and I want to win,” James said. “And I want to win and give myself a chance to win and still compete for championships. That has always been my passion, that has always been my goal since I entered the league as an 18-year-old kid out of Akron, Ohio. “And I know it takes steps to get there, but once you get there and know how to get there, playing basketball at this level just to be playing basketball is not in my DNA. It’s not in my DNA anymore. So, we’ll see what happens and see how fresh my mind stays over the next couple years.”Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN