LeBron James: 'Playing basketball at this level just to be playing basketball is not in my DNA'

Winning, it seems in James’ estimation, is the true fountain of youth. “I’m a winner and I want to win,” James said. “And I want to win and give myself a chance to win and still compete for championships. That has always been my passion, that has always been my goal since I entered the league as an 18-year-old kid out of Akron, Ohio. “And I know it takes steps to get there, but once you get there and know how to get there, playing basketball at this level just to be playing basketball is not in my DNA. It’s not in my DNA anymore. So, we’ll see what happens and see how fresh my mind stays over the next couple years.”
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
New story: LeBron James says he could stave off retirement for awhile so long as his mind is fresh. But winning has to be a part of that equation. "Playing basketball at this level just to be playing basketball is not in my DNA," he said.
Since LeBron trades are a topic tonight, here’s my two cents:
I think there are six non-Lakers teams he would be open to playing for: the Cavs, Heat, Warriors, Clippers, Knicks and Nets.
I don’t have trades but I think it would have to be one of those six teams. – 12:16 AM
This podcast with @AnthonyIrwinLA was recorded earlier today before LeBron's latest comments, but we discussed a lot of relevant issues to how we've arrived here:
After a loss in Miami — the Lakers' fifth defeat in their last seven games — that highlighted some of their key issues, a frustrated LeBron James offered his most pointed comments yet that he wants to play out his career actually contending:
Five Degrees of Heat from Wednesday night’s 112-98 victory over Lakers:sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Door finally slammed in fourth.
2. Butler returns in leading role.
3. Adebayo with eyes on rim.
4. Offense organized even with Lowry out.
5. Even in defeat, LeBron has his moments. – 11:42 PM
A couple of days shy of his 38th birthday, during his postgame news conference in Miami where he arguably had the best years of his career, LeBron James addressed how much longer he sees himself playing
It's really a shame that LeBron's final years with the Lakers are this non-competitive. He went there purely for basketball reasons, because he truly believed in their long-term vision for team building. Not for any other reasons that would have suggested this was coming.
Full quote from LeBron James tonight in Miami when @Dave McMenamin asked him about how much longer he believes he'll play:
LeBron: "I don't want to finish my career playing at this level, from a team aspect. I want to still be able to compete for championships because I know what I can still bring to any ballclub with the right pieces."
LeBron was talking about how much longer he'll want to play: "I'm a winner. And I want to win and give myself a chance to win and still compete for championship. … Playing basketball at this level just to be playing basketball is not in my DNA. It's not in my DNA anymore."
LeBron: "I'm a winner, and I want to win. … Playing basketball at this level just to be playing basketball, it's just not in my DNA anymore."
Final: Heat 112, Lakers 98
The Lakers drop to 1-2 on their five-game road trip and 14-21 overall. LeBron James had 27 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. A big rally from LA came up short as they couldn’t make enough shots down the stretch of the 4th.
Up next: at ATL on Friday. – 9:57 PM
Heat get best of LeBron, Lakers 112-98 behind Butler, Adebayo.
Winderman's view: LeBron deserves better, but Heat with little time for empathy.
After trailing by as many as 22, LAL made it interesting but still lose to MIA, 112-98. LeBron 27p 9r 6a 6tos; Westbrook 15p 8a; Schroder 15p 2a 4tos; Troy Brown Jr. 14p on 5-for-6 4r; Thomas Bryant 11p on 5-for-6 8r; Wenyen 10p on 4-for-4. LAL is 1-2 on trip w/ ATL, CHA left
The Lakers have really been missing having some size on the wing, and in this fourth quarter, Juan Toscano-Anderson has earned them a bunch of extra possessions battling on the glass, while allowing them to stay a bit bigger in a small lineup with LeBron at the 5 on defense.
With 22 points so far tonight, LeBron James — who turns 38 on Friday — is now assured of averaging 30 points in games played as a 37-year-old.
He averaged 30.2 points as a 21-year-old.
He hadn’t averaged 30 at any age before, or since.
Until now. – 9:22 PM
Third quarter: Heat 95, Lakers 78
LeBron James has 20 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. Miami has 25 points off 19 LA turnover. Meanwhile, the Lakers have zero points off 4 Heat turnovers. That’s been the biggest difference in the game. – 9:19 PM
Heat 95, Lakers 78 after three. Butler with 23, Adebayo with 21 and 11 for Heat. LeBron with 20 for Lakers.
Halftime: Heat 61, Lakers 52
LeBron James has 15 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. The Lakers are +3 in his 15 minutes and -12 in the nine minutes he sat. Miami has 19 points off the Lakers’ 12 turnovers. They’ve also outscored LA 32-18 in the paint. – 8:42 PM
Heat winning the turnover battle (Two Miami turnovers to 12 Lakers tovs for 19 points)
Also winning the non-LeBron minutes by 12.
Also winning the non-LeBron minutes by 12. – 8:39 PM
LAL trail 61-52 at halftime, with Miami possessing a 19-0 edge in points off turnovers.
LeBron had 15 points with 6 boards and 5 assists on this 2nd night of a B2B.
Lakers were 1-3 heading into this one on night 2 of a B2B, and Miami 3-0 with a team coming in on night 2. – 8:38 PM
Heat 61, Lakers 52 at half. Butler 19 for the Heat, LeBron 15 for Lakers. Heat have outscored Lakers 19-0 off turnovers.
LeBron back in for the Lakers and Butler back in for the Heat for the final 2:45.
Lakers took the lead in LeBron's second quarter minutes. He just subbed out. Heat might have to win this game in the minutes LeBron isn't on the court. Important stretch coming up before halftime.
It's a 13-4 Lakers push keyed by LeBron (15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists in 12 minutes), enough for a 38-37 lead. LeBron is +9 tonight.
Heat 33, Lakers 25 at end of one. Butler with 12 points, Adebayo 9 points, 7 rebounds for Heat. LeBron with 12 for Lakers.
Miami’s on a 9-0 run since LeBron checked out, and 11-0 overall to take a 28-19 lead.
Last night in Orlando, LAL survived well without LeBron, which hadn’t been the case prior to last night, and hasn’t thus far tonight. – 8:04 PM
Really like what we've seen from Caleb Martin so far. Only has two points but he's been fantastic defensively. Quick rotations to cut off passing lanes. Drew an early foul on LeBron in the post.
LeBron James looking mighty comfortable back in his old confines. He's started the game 4-for-5 from the field for 10 pts. LAL is up 15-13 through the first six mins of the 1st Q.
LeBron hadn't hit a 3 on the road in 3 games, going a combined 0 for 15, but starts 2 for 3 from distance tonight in Miami, plus a long 2 and a fading jumper, for 10 of LAL's 15 points as they lead 15-13 early.
With tonight's start in Miami, LeBron James has appeared in the 1,393rd regular season game of his career, passing Tim Duncan for 10th most games played in NBA history.
9. Jason Terry – 1,410
10.LeBron James – 1,393
11. Tim Duncan – 1,392
9. Jason Terry – 1,410
10.LeBron James – 1,393
11. Tim Duncan – 1,392 – 7:42 PM
Bam, Butler back but Lowry now out as Heat faces LeBron, who opts to play tonight in 2nd half of back to back. And from @AnthonyChiang , undrafted center Orlando Robinson making strong impression. How can Heat keep him around?:
Closest we'll get to LeBron in the dunk contest.
Austin Reaves (right ankle soreness) and Dennis Schröder (left foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight's game at Miami.
LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE.
LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE. – 6:08 PM
Austin Reaves (right ankle soreness) and Dennis Schröder (left foot soreness) are both available to play tonight at Miami.
LeBron is still warming up; should have an update on him soon. – 6:01 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday's @LockedOnLakers pod, on YouTube. Thoughts on the Lakers' win over the Magic, Beverley and Bryant filling needs, LeBron's deleted playoff vow Tweet, and more.
youtube.com/watch?v=lrWgto… – 5:27 PM
Double podcast day for me! On Locked On NBA w/ @Tony East we talked about Luka's historic game, trade destinations for Trae Young, and Real or Fake: LeBron knows the Lakers season is over
https://t.co/ZBmZ1RZ6E1 pic.twitter.com/JtFkjo591u – 4:04 PM
Carr benched… LeBron deletes a tweet… Week 17 Tiers… and LUKA!!!!!
@FTFonFS1 starts momentarily – 2:47 PM
Undrafted center Orlando Robinson making a strong impression with the Heat. There are some restrictions on his availability because of the two-way contract Robinson is on, but there's a way to get around that. Also, the latest on LeBron's status for tonight
LeBron James is listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Heat on the second night of the Lakers' back-to-back.
Covering Heat-Lakers tonight from the arena
There’s a chance this matchup could have no Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, LeBron James, or Anthony Davis lol
(Off pure speculation, I’m most optimistic about Bam) – 12:05 PM
Either LeBron hasn't awoken (doubtful, but he said he would make his playing decision for tonight when he did, for the second night of their back-to-back) or the Lakers still waiting. He's questionable at the moment.
The Lakers say LeBron James is questionable to play in tonight's second half of a back-to-back at Miami.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/btDmgkw81u – 12:02 PM
Lakers status report for tonight in Miami. LeBron said he would make his decision for the back-to-back after seeing how he felt the next day. Juan Toscano-Anderson is available after a lengthy absence.
Not much clarity on LeBron tonight, he’s questionable.
Austin Reaves and Dennis Schröder on track to play the Heat, and the Lakers add that Juan Toscano-Anderson will be available to play: pic.twitter.com/QNWoVJhg2T – 12:01 PM
West All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor:
STARTERS
Luka Doncic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Nikola Jokic
Anthony Davis
Zion Williamson
BENCH
Stephen Curry
Devin Booker
Domantas Sabonis
LeBron James
Lauri Markkanen
Ja Morant
Deandre Ayton
ALTERNATES
Lillard, Fox, Grant pic.twitter.com/7GwuYbk72X – 11:45 AM
Wednesday's @lockedonlakers podcast! We break down the Lakers' badly needed (and balanced) win over the Magic, Pat Bev now hitting 3's, LeBron's deleted playoffs-promising tweet and more.
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:31 AM
New BS Podcast!
—Luka’s 61-20-10, Early Luka vs Early LeBron, Jokic’s 3-Time MVP Bid, a full Jokergasm, and our Most Fun All-Time Team Possible w/ @J. Kyle Mann
—5 burning questions for the NFL stretch run w/ @BenjaminSolak
open.spotify.com/episode/23DB3I… – 2:40 AM
Back in the arena where he played arguably the best basketball of his career, LeBron James was asked to look to the future rather than back into the past and share how much longer he plans to play in the NBA. “I don’t have a number,” James said Wednesday after the Los Angeles Lakers’ 112-98 loss to his former team, the Miami Heat, when asked how many more seasons he has left. “I know as long as my mind stays in it, I can play at this level for a minute. Now, that’s up to my mind. My body is going to be OK because if my mind is into it, I will make sure my body is taken care of and I’ll continue to put in the work.” -via ESPN / December 29, 2022
Barry Jackson: Bam probable for Heat vs Lakers tonight. No verdict yet on LeBron or Jimmy. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / December 28, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.