Nick Nurse says Dillon Brooks is on 'positive side' of playing for Canada this summer

Tim Bontemps: Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he thinks Dillon Brooks is on the “positive side” of possibly playing for Team Canada this summer. Nurse added he hopes Brooks plays. “He’s a hell of a player.” Canada has the potential to be a medal threat at the FIBA World Cup this summer.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
None of Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Brandon Clarke or Tyus Jones need extra long-sleeved shirts but somehow they’re still pretty good players. Weird. – 8:18 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Very briefly, there were just 4 Canadians on the court in Raptors-Grizzlies: Chris Boucher, Khem Birch, Dillon Brooks, Brandon Clarke. – 8:00 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Earlier, Nick Nurse was asked what he remembers about the game Dillon Brooks had here last year: “He had a good game, I remember, and he was telling us about it”
Well, he’s knocked down a couple early 3-pointers tonight and he’s already telling them about it. – 7:48 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane 3-pointer, Dillon Brooks 3-pointer. Memphis is off to a strong start. 13-4 lead in Toronto. – 7:46 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks vs. Pascal Siakam with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams behind him seems like a very smart defensive strategy for one of the NBA’s hottest players. – 7:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he thinks Dillon Brooks is on the “positive side” of possibly playing for Team Canada this summer. Nurse added he hopes Brooks plays. “He’s a hell of a player.”
Canada has the potential to be a medal threat at the FIBA World Cup this summer. – 5:56 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Raptors coach Nick Nurse says Fred VanVleet and Precious Achiuwa both will be out tonight against Memphis. Both are considered day-to-day. VanVleet is dealing with back spasms, and Achiuwa is on the verge of returning from a right ankle injury. – 5:49 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nick Nurse said Fred VanVleet is dealing with back spasms. Said the goal is to manage it as best as the team can but said he wasn’t sure about his status for tomorrow’s game against Memphis.
Precious Achiuwa is on the verge of a return after an extended injury absence. – 12:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“First time we played, they tried to punk us. They were talking a little bit and that’s the kind of team they are. I just wanted to let them know we can do the same thing, even more.”
Torrey Craig as he and Dillon Brooks had words after Craig blocked his layup in 1st half. #Suns pic.twitter.com/R4Iv0J5RPJ – 12:38 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul said he’ll be good tomorrow at Washington as he said he got kicked in the left calf.
He did a spin move on Dillon Brooks, grimaced after, grabbed at his calf, but stayed in the game. #Suns #Grizzlies – 11:47 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I asked Dillon Brooks about how teams are responding to the Grizzlies’ talkative identity:
“I feel like this season when we get talked back to, we just freeze up.” – 11:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nick Nurse is using his challenge on Malachi Flynn shooting foul drawn by Norman Powell. – 9:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Dillon Brooks knocked knees with Chris Paul and he was still grabbing at his leg on the next play. He’s staying in the game – 9:36 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul had his leg get tangled up with Dillon Brooks’ and spent a while feeling it out. Limping a bit and grabbing at his lower left leg. Staying in. – 9:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Dillon Brooks picks up 3rd foul on taking a shot to beat shot clock.
May have stuck his hip out on shot.
Brooks went to bench and got a tech as he was walking to sit.
Delay of game on Grizzlies.
#Suns up 55-42 – 9:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns made that entire possession absolutely miserable for Dillon Brooks – 9:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
There he is.
Dillon Brooks. #Suns #Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/2Y530oK3wp – 8:23 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Halfway through the first quarter, things already getting chippy.
And as a shock to everyone, Dillon Brooks was near the ruckus. – 8:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Torrey Craig with the swat on Dillon Brooks and then the two have words after the fact. THAT’S the type of fight we’ve been wanting to see from the Suns with guys out – 8:20 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
And here are your starting lineups for the day after Boxing Day: PHX: Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton, Torrey Craig and Jock Landale.
Grizz start Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, Desmond Bane and Ja Morant.
Set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:49 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Precious Achiuwa remains out tonight with his ankle injury, but Nick Nurse says he’s getting closer. – 5:57 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Precious Achiuwa is out tonight but “getting close,” Nick Nurse says – 5:55 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Nick Nurse re: the work ethic of Pascal & Fred: they are always in early in the morning. They understand this is what it is. It’s not a part time thing. I think they learned from (Kawhi). – 5:52 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Nick Nurse re: Norm Powell: he did a lot of work to become a good catch & shoot 3pt shooter…but could get to the rim too; adept at high percentage shots. Always good to coach…a good teammate etc. – 5:48 PM
Drew Hill: Dillon Brooks on the Klay Thompson taunt: “Refs let it happen. He was doing it all game then they want to catch the bad guy. That’s wack to me. F-cking up calls and putting the wrong guys at the free-throw line. It was a circus. Should have had different refs.” -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / December 26, 2022
Thompson himself had a different explanation of what happened between him and Brooks. “He was talking dynasty and all that. You can’t talk dynasty when you haven’t won,” Thompson told after the match. “I don’t think people realize how hard that is, the commitment and sacrifice it takes. You have to sacrifice your body.” “I thought it was premature talk to even mention that word. They bring the best out of us, I think we do the same. If you don’t like them, you have to respect them because they’re a threat,” Klay concluded. -via BasketNews / December 26, 2022
“Some good, old-fashioned trash talk,” Thompson said. “It’s always fun to talk trash. We’ve been doing that since we were in middle school. You usually play your best or you get frazzled. For me, it’s usually the former.” -via ESPN / December 26, 2022
