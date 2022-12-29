Nikola Jokic more likely to recruit Luka Doncic than the other way around?

Mavericks insider Tim McMahon brought up the possibility of Luka teaming up with an All-Star. However, the scenario he mentioned doesn’t involve the other star joining the Mavs. Rather, the rumored star could recruit Doncic to his own team. The player in the scenario is Jokic, a close friend of the Dallas All-Star. “Well, the only reason I’m gonna say yes is because I’ve seen Mavericks fans (acting enthusiastically), ‘Him and Luka are buddies, Jokic’s in the house,'” MacMahon said. “I would be more concerned about perhaps that thing going the other way.”
Source: Reign Amurao @ SportsKeeda
Nikola Jokic had his 4⃣th 40-point game in December 😮 pic.twitter.com/MbPOHCIFmK – 3:05 AM
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
The Nuggets had a chance to steal a back-to-back against the Kings but couldn’t come up with the plays at the end of the game to make it happen.
On Joker’s 40, Bones’ bounceback, MPJ’s Jekyll/Hyde game, and much more.
https://t.co/1JnXNCpwDa pic.twitter.com/aQiI70iolx – 3:04 AM
OUTSTANDING performances from Giannis & Jokic, but it wasn’t enough to lead their teams to the victory, as both Bucks and Nuggets lost
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
45 PTS
22 REB
7 AST
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
40 PTS
15/24 FG
7 REB pic.twitter.com/Znwy6tvnhm – 1:42 AM
NBA +/- LEADERS
1. TATUM, BOS +261
2. Jokic, Den +250
3. Caldwell-Pope, Den +217
4. WHITE, BOS +216
5. Gordon, Den +183
13. Murray, Den +153
14. SMART, BOS +152
Sunday night?
East leading Boston at West leading Denver. – 1:33 AM
From MSG last night, this is why Mike Breen is a Hall of Famer. Against the team your calling the game for and a fantastic call on the Luka putback. The best basketball play-by-play man. Period. End of story. pic.twitter.com/XOp2nB3hQW – 1:15 AM
Tonight the Kings snapped a nine game streak of double doubles from Nikola Jokic. – 12:36 AM
Nikola Jokic misses a game-winner, Kings get a win they needed (18-15, sitting in the sixth seed) to help salvage homestand, Kevin Huerter lights the beam pic.twitter.com/PyTMCIBakv – 12:32 AM
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they lose to the Kings 127-126:
-Joker: 40-7-6, missed the final two shots unfortunately, both makeable
-Bones: 20-5-11, strong bounce back for him. Defense still a big issue
-MPJ: 19 points, defense fell apart on b2b
-3 Kings with 30+ pic.twitter.com/bRHBJXydf1 – 12:31 AM
Nikola Jokic’s 3-pointer sails wide, Kings grit out a tough win, split the two-game series with Denver with tonight’s 127-126 victory. – 12:24 AM
Jokic misses. Kings take a timeout with 2.8 seconds remaining. Tie game. – 12:18 AM
Not having Bruce Brown hurts defensively, but the idea that MPJ should be guarding Fox is… maybe not the soundest rotational plan.
Also, if Bones could let Jokic run point and play off ball since the defensive pressure is crushing Hyland, maybe do that? – 12:16 AM
No idea why Bones rejected that Jokic screen. One of his biggest issues in the pick and roll is exactly that; not using the screen to his advantage. He rejects or isolates far too often considering how good his feel is with a screen. – 12:15 AM
You’d think the flailing of someone as big as Nikola Jokic is wouldn’t work as much as it does.
Sabonis is strong, but not strong enough to send Jokic flying on contact. – 12:06 AM
Kings did their job with Jokic out. Cut the 100-87 Nuggets lead to 112-104. – 12:04 AM
Jokic heading back in and Denver still has an 8 point lead. Wonderful job despite Denver being without 4 of their best 8 players.
Now, it’s up to the starters to bring the win home; a good bet with the MVP on the floor. – 12:02 AM
Malik Monk seems to have found that swagger again, he and Domantas Sabonis up to 23 points apiece, but their Kings trail the Nuggets 105-94 heading to the 4th. Nikola Jokic is up to 30 points now. – 11:51 PM
With Luka, Joker, Giannis, Embiid and Victor Wembanyama on deck it could be quite a while before we see another American born MVP. – 11:51 PM
A #Nuggets 3-pointer when Nikola Jokic is on the bench might as well be worth four points. That’s how valuable they are. – 11:50 PM
The Nuggets resting Jamal Murray on the 2nd night of a b2b was the best thing for Bones.
Playing alongside Jokic where the focus is not solely on him. He is being aggressive and has a bit more spacing to score the basketball and get his confidence back. Already at 18 points. – 11:41 PM
Kings close the 2nd quarter with the most life they’ve show all game, trail Nuggets 75-62 at the half. Kings get 15 from Domantas Sabonis, 14 apiece from De’Aaron Fox & Malik Monk, Sacramento shot below 40% for most of the half. Denver gets 20 points from Nikola Jokic. – 11:13 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Kings 75-62:
Joker: 20-5-5 on 13 shots, 4 FTAs when it could have been more
MPJ: 16 points on 7 shots, 2 blocks, strong game
Bones getting back on track: 9-3-3 on 9 shots pic.twitter.com/i57IEw3ghJ – 11:12 PM
We’ve seen a 45/20/5 statline 48 times in NBA history.
45 of those came between 1956-1976
Chris Webber did it in 2001
Luka and Giannis have now done it on back-to-back nights – 11:11 PM
Easy 20 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists for Jokic at halftime. This has been one of the best stretches of his career. – 11:11 PM
MPJ deciding his version of defense is gonna look like Joker’s – sneaky steals and deflections, better rotations and positioning, use his length, don’t waste energy when you butcher a guess – is kinda funny to me. – 11:10 PM
the nuggets lead the kings 75-62 at halftime. jokic has 20-5-5 on 61.5% shooting. the nba is very fun right now. – 11:10 PM
Tonight may be the hardest I’ve seen Nikola Jokic play all season. Playing his ass off on defense, running the floor full speed every possession, going right at Domantas Sabonis in the post. He’s brought it. – 11:03 PM
Giannis turns right around with 45 pts, 22 rebs, 7 asts. It ain’t Luka but it’s in the neighborhood. Then Zion goes for a career-high 43. Not to mention Embiid’s 48 & 10 got completely overlooked last night.
What’s gotten into these guys?? – 10:58 PM
Ant Edwards is 21 years old
Zion and Haliburton are 22.
Luka and Ja are 23.
Tatum and Trae and 24
NBA is in great shape. – 10:57 PM
No AG, Jamal, Bruce or Jeff, and the #Nuggets are going to hand Joker a 14-point lead when he checks back in to close the first half. Not bad. – 10:53 PM
Nikola Jokic exited the game: 26-19 Nuggets
Nikola Jokic re-enters the game: 51-37
He got a 8 minute rest and the team doubled their lead. Can’t happen. – 10:53 PM
You gotta win the non-Jokic minutes in this game.
It was 26-19 DEN at 3:29 in the 1st Q when Jokic went to bench…
He returns with a 51-37 lead 7:19 in the 2nd Q. – 10:52 PM
Two massive failures by the Kings in that first quarter:
1. They allowed Jokic to play 3+ minutes with 2 fouls & didn’t draw the 3rd.
2. When Jokic came out of the game the Kings were outscored 14-5 the rest of the quarter. – 10:39 PM
How good does Nikola Jokic have to be before some opponent sees him pushing the ball up the floor & the first instinct is to stop ball instead of staring in bewilderment as he gets another unorthodox bucket?
pic.twitter.com/e9Dlvt3dsA – 10:38 PM
MPJ picks up where he left off last night, hanging 13 in in the first quarter against SAC. Joker with 12, and the #Nuggets shoot 71% from the field. 40-24, Denver. – 10:37 PM
The Nuggets outscored the Kings 14-5 over the final few minutes of the quarter with Nikola Jokic on the bench. Inexcusable. – 10:37 PM
Kings play an embarrassing first quarter. Trail the Nuggets 40-24. Sabonis has 8 points. Porter Jr. and Jokic have more combined points than the Kings. – 10:37 PM
Bones Hyland has done a good job finding his teammates for buckets. He seems much less like the weight of the world is on his shoulders or in his own head. Playing with Jokic and Porter with the starters seems to be helping take that pressure off him. – 10:33 PM
Second night of a back-to-back, no Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon or Bruce Brown, and Nikola Jokic is going full throttle. 12 points for Jokic tonight on 4-4 shooting in his first nine minutes. – 10:30 PM
Jordi Fernandez rushes Sabonis and Fox to the table as soon as Jokic subs out of the game. – 10:29 PM
I’m not gonna lie, I don’t get Denver going zone with Joker at center. It’s so he doesn’t have to move, but he always gives up the corner three on his side. – 10:28 PM
As soon as I saw the Nuggets active list coming into tonight, I figured the effort level and attention to detail would be great. This team always turns it up as problems emerge.
Also, when Jokic has no choice but to cook, it usually means Denver plays well. – 10:27 PM
Domantas Sabonis and Nikola Jokic each with two fouls now. Richaun Holmes checking in for Domas. – 10:26 PM
Players with a 40/20 game this season:
Jokic
Luka
Giannis
All within the last 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/j4jLWQcecI – 10:25 PM
Nikola Jokic stays in the game with 2 fouls here in the first quarter. – 10:23 PM
Quick 6-0 start for the Nuggets behind a couple of buckets from Nikola Jokic and a Bones Hyland layup. – 10:13 PM
So Nuggets are starting:
Bones Hyland
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Zeke Nnaji
Nikola Jokic
I’m guessing off the bench, we will see some combo of:
Ish Smith
Christian Braun
Davon Reed
Vlatko Cancar
DeAndre Jordan
Let’s get weird. – 9:53 PM
Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji get the start alongside Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets announce. – 9:32 PM
Nuggets starters at Kings:
Bones Hyland
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Zeke Nnaji
Nikola Jokic – 9:31 PM
Goran Dragic, doing his best Luka Doncic impression, has 10 points in 10 minutes. – 9:01 PM
Nikola Jokic prepares for night two in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/5EmgUAVxND – 8:53 PM
Nets analyst Devin Harris said he knew Collins was going to have a big game (12 at the half) because the ball would be moving, a conspicuous knock on Trey Young who is not playing. Does Harris feel the same about Luka, Harden and others who constantly pound it? – 8:48 PM
We will see Domantas Sabonis vs Nikola Jokic tonight. The world wins. – 8:23 PM
From a reader. Subject line “Doncic.”
“Yes, he scored 60 points and had 21 rebounds, but . . .” pic.twitter.com/55fcjITPYL – 6:47 PM
Luka Doncic Drops 60 + The Celtics Epic Turnaround | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast Powered by @HireOnLinkedIn & @AthleticGreens twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:15 PM
Nuggets are No. 1 in the West with…
– A defense that only tries in 4th quarters
– MPJ missing around half the year
– Murray’s up and down play off an ACL
– An unreliable bench
– A road-heavy schedule to start the year
– 2 losses while Jokic was out with COVID – 6:11 PM
Jason Kidd: “We can’t take him for granted … He believes he can win every night, and as a teammate and as a coach, that’s what you want in the locker room.”
And on MVP bets?
Luka Doncic is back atop MVP odds, which might take some voting history, too:
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:20 PM
Here’s some perspective on Luka’s 60-point gem, which was the 79th occasion in 76 years of NBA basketball for somebody to crack 60 (32 of them belong to Wilt).
mavs.com/paying-homage-… – 4:57 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
31.5 PTS
4.9 RBD
5.8 AST
1.7 STL
1.1 BLK
50.5% FG
35.2% 3PT
92.5% FT
Ja Morant
27.1 PTS
6.3 RBD
7.8 AST
1 STL
.2 BLK
45% FG
32.9% 3PT
74.4% FT
Just some stats for any neutral fans debating on a West guard to vote next to Luka on your All Star ballot. – 4:52 PM
Harden called for a carry late in Wash. Let’s see how this official calls Ja and Luka next time they meet. Be curious. pic.twitter.com/IdtoYstjmz – 4:46 PM
Enjoyed talking through the wonders of watching Luka Doncic with @tongscott for @hereandnow: wbur.org/hereandnow/202… – 4:20 PM
Double podcast day for me! On Locked On NBA w/ @Tony East we talked about Luka’s historic game, trade destinations for Trae Young, and Real or Fake: LeBron knows the Lakers season is over
https://t.co/ZBmZ1RZ6E1 pic.twitter.com/JtFkjo591u – 4:04 PM
Carr benched… LeBron deletes a tweet… Week 17 Tiers… and LUKA!!!!!
@FTFonFS1 starts momentarily – 2:47 PM
#Sixers center Joel Embiid still holds a slight lead over Dallas point guard Luka Dončić as the NBA’s leading scorer. Here’s a list of the league’s Top 10 scorers: pic.twitter.com/Q1kJUuu7kB – 2:32 PM
Historic collapse – Shorthanded Knicks fall in OT to Doncic, Mavs
The Knicks led by nine with less than 30 seconds remaining in regulation, but Dallas’ Luka Doncic tied it with one second left and finished with 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 2:31 PM
Been doing well on NBA lately so we’re trying an SGP+ for my weekly parlay on @FDSportsbook…
—Nets beat Atl / Kyrie scores 25+
—Denver -2 at Sac / Jokic 10+ assists
All 4 sides have to win: +501 pic.twitter.com/2mTNrz0mxR – 2:29 PM
Still can’t get over last night. Interesting that Thibs elected to hardly ever double Luka (Especially compared to what’s been the case lately) believing he could score 50, but if you take away the rest of the team, it would still be good enough. For 47:27 it was. Until it wasn’t – 1:35 PM
Did a @Stathead search on 60-point, 20-rebound games. The list:
Wilt Chamberlain (28)
Elgin Baylor (2)
George Mikan
Shaquille O’Neal
Luka Doncic
Wilt once had a 78-point, 43-rebound performance … in a triple-OT loss. – 1:10 PM
Just seeing this for the first time. Luka is so entertaining pic.twitter.com/eC0Kf25z5T – 1:08 PM
60-21-10 and the win for Luka!
@Mitch Lawrence & @GeraldBlss react to a historic night in Dallas on the Starting Lineup. pic.twitter.com/dDMeS5T37d – 12:51 PM
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Harden/Houston buzz, Nets surge, Middleton’s absence in Milwaukee, Jokic’s MVP case in Denver, more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 12:37 PM
Not sure it matters how many times I see it, I can’t help but smile when I see that Luka celebration at the end of regulation … pure joy – 12:25 PM
Which sequence of draft picks was better in 2014?
A. 1st to 4th (Andrew Wiggins, Jabari Parker, Joel Embiid, Aaron Gordon).
B. 38th to 41st (Spencer Dinwiddie, Jerami Grant, Glenn Robinson III, NIKOLA JOKIC). – 12:03 PM
West All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor:
STARTERS
Luka Doncic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Nikola Jokic
Anthony Davis
Zion Williamson
BENCH
Stephen Curry
Devin Booker
Domantas Sabonis
LeBron James
Lauri Markkanen
Ja Morant
Deandre Ayton
ALTERNATES
Lillard, Fox, Grant pic.twitter.com/7GwuYbk72X – 11:45 AM
Wilt notched 100 v Knicks. Elgin went for 71 & 25 boards. Pistol buried ‘em for 68. Kobe lit em up for 61 in 2009. Jordan drained double nickel first time at MSG after 1st comeback. And now Luka’s 60-20-10!! Knix have agony of defeat down to a science… – 11:37 AM
I know Luka had a good game but did everyone see JT Thor’s 7 points last night? Had one of his better games of the year 👀 – 11:37 AM
Dec. 28 RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.522
2. Joel Embiid: 15.952
3. Nikola Jokic: 15.782
4. Kevin Durant: 15.068
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.969 pic.twitter.com/v4zAFcdP4P – 11:32 AM
A few Luka statlines from this season:
60 PTS | 21 REB | 10 AST
50 PTS | 8 REB | 10 AST
42 PTS | 8 REB | 9 AST
42 PTS | 13 REB | 10 AST
41 PTS | 12 REB | 12 AST
41 PTS | 11 REB | 14 AST
He still has 47 games left. pic.twitter.com/UEnIA3Tu5H – 11:26 AM
Luka Doncic scoring by period on Tuesday night: 16-6-13-18-7. Again, in the past 20 years, teams with a nine-point lead and less than 35 seconds to go were 13,884-0. If you missed what Luka had to say about his gem and the massive comeback, read here:
mavs.com/mavs-top-knick… – 11:13 AM
60-21-10 triple-double stat line for Mavs’ Luka Doncic goes viral roanoke.com/sports/basketb… via @roanoketimes – 10:59 AM
60-21-10 triple-double stat line for Mavs’ Luka Doncic goes viral roanoke.com/sports/basketb… via @roanoketimes – 10:58 AM
In the new URBONUS episode @Donatas Urbonas, @Ryxa41 & @augis04 discuss: ⬇️
▪️ Reaction to Luka Doncic’s 60/21/10 night
▪️ Nikola Jokic case for the 3rd MVP award
▪️ Tyler Dorsey rumors
▪️ Is Keenan Evans becoming another $1M PG?
basketnews.com/news-183010-lu… – 10:44 AM
To borrow an expression from football, @Luka Doncic has his Heisman Moment. If 60-21-10 doesn’t stick in voters’ minds, nothing will.
Now it’s up to Doncic to finish season well and Mavs to finish among West’s upper echelon. Tatum/Giannis/Jokic have big advantage in that sense. – 10:43 AM
New URBONUS w/ @augis04 & @Ryxa41
• Luka’s case for European GOAT in the NBA
• Campazzo’s status for Barca game & his ABA league debut
• Best EuroLeague destination for Dorsey
• The way to contain Vezenkov
• Milan’s bounce back
& a lot more: basketnews.com/news-183010-lu… – 10:26 AM
Luka Doncic last night accounted for…
48% of his team’s points
45% of his team’s rebounds
50% of his team’s assists
He is the only player to account for at least 40% of his team’s points, rebounds and assists in a game over the last 25 seasons. – 10:17 AM
Luka Dončić, NBA history and trying to make sense of greatness.
Excellent read from @Tim Cato on an unfathomable night from Luka theathletic.com/4039646/2022/1… – 10:14 AM
Luka Doncic himself can’t explain his greatness, or his 60-point performance on Tuesday, any more than we can.
i wrote about how he’d rather stick with his recovery beer and leave the meaning of his most impossible career night yet for us to figure out: theathletic.com/4039646/2022/1… – 10:09 AM
Luka Doncic thought his crazy shot to tie Knicks was actually a game-winner: ‘I didn’t know what to do’
cbssports.com/nba/news/luka-… – 10:07 AM
Good morning to all those still trying to digest that 23-year-old Luka Doncic has recorded as many 50-point games as Dirk Nowitzki did in all his 21 years in Dallas. – 10:07 AM
Europeans with the most points in a single NBA game 💫
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic – 60 PTS (2022)
🇫🇷 Tony Parker – 55 PTS (2008)
🇩🇪 Dirk Nowitzki – 53 PTS (2004)
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo – 52 PTS (2019)
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic & Dirk Nowitzki – 51 PTS (2022 & 2006)
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic – 50 PTS (2021) – 9:50 AM
NBA players react to Luka Doncic putting up 60-point triple-double nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/28/nba… – 9:50 AM
Well it’s on the @Stathead game finder search so now it’s officially official. Luka and the first 60-point 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history pic.twitter.com/ix3YGfeDcP – 9:37 AM
Luka Doncic last night:
✅ 60 PTS
✅ 21 REB
✅ 10 AST
Doncic is the first player in NBA history to record at least 60p/20r/10a in a game.
He’s also the youngest player in NBA history to record a 50-point triple-double (23 years, 302 days).
More: https://t.co/7Q85Nf5389 pic.twitter.com/v2uJNHJZhX – 9:33 AM
Three things to Know: Nobody wants to face Luka, Mavs in wide-open West nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/28/thr… – 9:27 AM
Here’s a crazy stat:
Kobe Bryant was responsible for 86 Lakers points (including assists) the night he scored 81 on the Raptors in 2006.
Luka Doncic was responsible for 85 Mavericks points last night in his 60/21/10 game against the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/g7zFRcY3Cd – 9:09 AM
Good Morning It’s Basketball: Luka, heir of Harden and maybe the sport ziller.substack.com/p/luka-heir-of… – 8:58 AM
Scoring efficiency for the 50 most frequent drivers to the basket, per @SecondSpectrum:
Top 5
1. Kevin Durant
2. Luka Doncic
3. DeMar DeRozan
4. Donovan Mitchell
5. Bradley Beal
Bottom 5
46. Terry Rozier
47. Keldon Johnson
48. Tre Jones
49. Dejounte Murray
50. TJ McConnell pic.twitter.com/EbC0SBEVdz – 8:55 AM
After last night’s 60 point-21 rebound-10 assist history maker, Luka with an all-time line to @Jeff Wade, “I’m tired as hell, I need a recovery beer.” 😂🍺. ICYMI, here’s everything he had to say in the postgame interview on our broadcast. pic.twitter.com/KNl3Nnycov – 8:52 AM
Knicks make history in all the worst ways, squander late lead and lose in OT as Luka Doncic puts up historic 60-point triple-double newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:50 AM
Woke up and kinda still can’t believe that the Knicks blew a 9-point lead with just 33.9 seconds left, or that Luka Doncic dropped a 60/21/10 line. Or that the game went to OT on this play, which hardly ever works but it was Luka and the Knicks last night so, yeah, it did. pic.twitter.com/1lCHLmcHkj – 8:46 AM
7 players are averaging 30+ points per game in December. And Jokic and Durant are averaging 29+ ppg.
Joel Embiid is at 37 ppg + 9.8 rpg, on 54.9 FG% on 23 FGs/game.
Luka is averaging 33.8pts/9ast/8.5reb in Dec.
Jokic is a walking triple-double: 29.2pts/12.8reb/10.3ast/60.6 FG% – 8:42 AM
Following incredible Luka Doncic’s performance, we checked out Europeans with the most points in a single NBA game 🔥
The list includes Luka and Giannis Antetokounmpo but it took 14 years to overtake the previous no. 1:
basketnews.com/news-183001-eu… – 8:25 AM
Greatness writing about greatness: @Tim Cato on Luka Doncic’s historic night. theathletic.com/4039646/2022/1… – 8:21 AM
Shorthanded Knicks fall in OT to Doncic, Mavs
The Knicks led by nine with less than 30 seconds remaining in regulation, but Dallas’ Luka Doncic tied it with one second left and finished with 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 6:18 AM
NBA stars’ reactions to Luka Doncic’s 60/21/10 game against Knicks 👏 pic.twitter.com/290qJjkRyW – 5:10 AM
Luka Doncic needs a recovery beer after his 60 points, 21 rebounds & 10 assists performance 🤣
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/TdmHsKUyGm – 3:44 AM
Luka Doncic records 60+21+10 triple double: I’m tired as hell. I need a recovery beer sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 3:39 AM
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
On a great win for the Nuggets in Sacramento that started out slow.
-MPJ’s shotmaking
-Joker forcing the double
-Jamal making things happen in the clutch
-A weird rotation without AG
-8-2 in last 10 games
https://t.co/lPfylKO0Uo pic.twitter.com/RkC7moVmwb – 3:22 AM
Most points scored in a single NBA game by a European player:
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic 60 (2022)
🇫🇷 Tony Parker 55 (2008)
🇩🇪 Dirk Nowitzki 53 (2004)
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo 52 (2019) – 3:14 AM
Deandre Ayton couldn’t believe how much stamina does Nikola Jokic has 😂
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/toddBH2F8r – 3:10 AM
After the loss to the Nuggets, Richaun Holmes was appreciative of the extended minutes against Nikola Jokic in the absence of Domantas Sabonis, says he’s been overthinking a lot of things this season & has a fresh approach for the remainder.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/Zhvd6S5A7t pic.twitter.com/YWLJIl7exN – 2:43 AM
Luka Doncic on insane celebration after game-tying bucket: I thought we won the game sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 2:40 AM
New BS Podcast!
—Luka’s 61-20-10, Early Luka vs Early LeBron, Jokic’s 3-Time MVP Bid, a full Jokergasm, and our Most Fun All-Time Team Possible w/ @J. Kyle Mann
—5 burning questions for the NFL stretch run w/ @BenjaminSolak
open.spotify.com/episode/23DB3I… – 2:40 AM
“I need a recovery beer” – Luka Doncic reacts to 60-point triple-double #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 2:35 AM
.@Tim MacMahon on the historical performance of Luka Doncic espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:34 AM
Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez on tonight’s loss to Denver, the energy that he wants to see carry over to Wednesday’s game with the Nuggets, limited Nikola Jokic & the effort to replace Domantas Sabonis.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/zEEykPxLo8 pic.twitter.com/a9nMDJaWjH – 2:29 AM
All angles of Luka Doncic’s insane Game-Tying Bucket in Knicks-Mavs game sportando.basketball/en/doncic-game… – 2:14 AM
Luka Doncic reacted to his 60/20/10 game.
Mavericks superstar needed one particular thing after creating an NBA history 😅
basketnews.com/news-182980-lu… – 2:13 AM
Luka Doncic reacted to his 60/20/10 game.
was joking earlier that tjarks always talked about luka like a parent with high expectations lol
id be raving about him like ‘my god, never been anything like this before, blah blah’ and jon would criticize his leadership or efficiency from three 😂 – 2:00 AM
Historic triple-double scored by Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic gets things done
#EuroWatch #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 1:56 AM
Luka Doncic breaks away from the pack in the MVP race. pic.twitter.com/1ZIPHVCvVf – 1:55 AM
Luka Doncic’s career night in pictures 📷
hoopshype.com/gallery/look-l… – 1:52 AM
StatMuse: Nikola Jokic has more 40-point games this December than he had in his last MVP season. pic.twitter.com/NU5CGCMu2B -via Twitter @statmuse / December 29, 2022
At 24.4 points, 11.0 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game, Jokić has an outside shot at averaging a triple-double for the season. Those of you suffering from Joker fatigue in the MVP vote will need to do some soul searching again this season. Jokić’s PER of 32.2 not only leads the league, but it also nearly matches last season’s career high. His 12.4. BPM leads the league by a wide margin … and it’s also higher than his first MVP season. His 68.5 percent true shooting? Well, it doesn’t lead the league, but it does for medium- to high-usage players (anyone over 20 percent) and it is easily the best mark of his career. Durant is choking on his dust back at 67.3. There’s a good reason for this: Jokić has cut back sharply on taking 3s after hitting 33.7 percent a year ago, flinging them barely half as often as last year to instead move to his comfort zone from midrange. (Fun stat: Jokić is shooting 61 percent this season on midrange shots, according to Cleaning the Glass. What?!?!) -via The Athletic / December 27, 2022
When the interview finished, the reporter wished Jokic Merry Christmas. The player immediately answered “It’s not my Christmas’, leaving the reporter momentarily confused. Since Jokic is Serbian, the orthodox church celebrates Christmas by the older Julian calendar and not the Gregorian calendar that most of the western world is used to. For Serbians just like Jokic, it works out on January 7th instead of December 25th. -via BasketNews / December 27, 2022
Zach LaVine re-signed with the Chicago Bulls this past offseason on a five-year, $215 million, but his future with the franchise is uncertain given their struggles this season. The Dallas Mavericks are a team who could potentially have interest in LaVine given their motivation to pair a second star with Luka Doncic. “I just know that there are fans of him that hold prominent positions within the Mavericks,” said Tim MacMahon on the Lowe Post podcast. “Again, I’m not sitting here and telling you there’s some great consensus. I think there’s enough fans of him where I wouldn’t totally rule it out.” -via RealGM / December 28, 2022
Only the second player to combine 60 points with a triple-double, setting a new franchise record in points, confusing a game-tying to a game-winning shot, and much more in a day’s work for Luka Doncic. “I’m tired as hell. I need a recovery beer,” was the immediate reaction of the Slovenian superstar packing a wide smile coming off the Dallas Mavericks pulling off an overtime win versus the New York Knicks at American Airlines Center Tuesday. He logged his seventh triple-double in the 2022-23 NBA Regular Season. -via EuroHoops.net / December 28, 2022
In the Mavericks’ 126-121 win Tuesday, Doncic tallied a career-high 60 points and added 21 rebounds and 10 assists in 47 minutes to compile the most impressive, dominant and grueling triple-double of his career. And NBA history. While shattering Dirk Nowitzki’s single-game franchise scoring record (53 points), Doncic became the first player to ever record a 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double. He topped Wilt Chamberlain (twice) and Elgin Baylor, the only to compile 50-point, 20-rebound triple-doubles before him. -via Dallas Morning News / December 28, 2022
