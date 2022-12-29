Rockets 51, Mavericks 67: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (10-24) play against the Dallas Mavericks (16-16) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Thursday December 29, 2022
Houston Rockets 51, Dallas Mavericks 67 (Q3 10:52)
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
So much happened in Luka’s astounding 60-point triple double, we may not be paying enough attention to the fact that the overtime-forcing play almost never works. But it did this time.
mavs.com/silas-on-luka/ – 9:56 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić finished tonight’s first half with 21 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists.
Dončić became only the fourth player in the last 25 years (since 1996-97) to record 3-or-more halves with 20p-7r-7a.
8, LeBron James
7, James Harden
*3, Luka Dončić
3, Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/jacyIqA2o1 – 9:52 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Not sure what’s worse – blowing a 9-point lead in final 30 seconds and giving up a historic triple-double to Luka or if this continues and Knicks are pummeled by one of the NBA’s worst teams missing its second leading scorer. Neither are good – that I am sure of. – 9:47 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
A Ho Hum 21-7-7 for Luka in the 1st half as Mavs lead HOU 65-51. The real story, the fast breaking Mavs led by Dwight Powell who just kept being HOU down th floor for layups. 10 of his 13 pts in 2nd qtr. Mavs avg 9.9 FB pts fewest in @NBA. They have 13. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 9:47 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Dunk team providing the halftime show includes, I kid you not, the former Turbo from mid-90s Rockets years. – 9:46 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic just completed one of the more lowkey 21-point, 7-rebound, 7-assist, 2-block halves. – 9:44 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Why not. Luka hits a long three-pointer at the buzzer and the Mavs lead 65-51 at the half. Luka has 21-7-7 and 2 blocks, Tim has 15 pts, and Dwight has 13-5. – 9:44 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mavericks 65, Rockets 51 at half. Mavs inbounded in the backcourt with 1.5 seconds left in the half — Dinwiddie to Doncic for a 35-footer. Doncic with 21, Hardaway 15. Smith with 16. Rockets 4 of 15 on 3s, went 17 minutes between made 3s. – 9:43 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka just topped off a 21-point first half with a 30-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer and a little shoulder shimmy afterward to put the Mavericks up 65-51 over Houston. Powell with 13, Hardaway with 15. – 9:42 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic with another halftime buzzer beater and an exaggerated shimmy to the crowd.
Goodness, this guy. – 9:41 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
He’s real nice with it 🥶
VOTE ALL ⭐: https://t.co/v2OE03Xyu4 pic.twitter.com/sm9vOBBwtX – 9:40 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
one-hand JAM 💥
@Alperen Sengun | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/cuOzeBUCk1 – 9:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mavericks outscoring the Rockets, 13-0, on fast break points. A clear point of emphasis for Mavericks to look to run tonight. – 9:35 PM
Mavericks outscoring the Rockets, 13-0, on fast break points. A clear point of emphasis for Mavericks to look to run tonight. – 9:35 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
we see @KJ Martin dunk all the time. but he never ceases to amaze us 🤯
y’all wanna see him in the dunk contest? pic.twitter.com/CLJLQVPKQR – 9:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 3 of 13 on 3s, 0 for 5 in 2nd quarter. Mavs defend the 3-point line. Rockets went just 8 of 26 on 3-pointers against Mavericks last week and took a season-low 22 3s against in Dallas last month. Only three teams allow fewer 3-pointers or 3-point attempts than Mavericks. – 9:29 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd emphasized capitalizing more in the transition game and the Mavericks have gotten a pair of breakaway dunks by Dwight Powell, who has 10 points as the Mavericks lead 50-40 with 4:10 to go before the half. – 9:29 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks increased the lead by two points to 45-37 with Luka on the bench for 5:36. Now they are up by 11. – 9:26 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
During this break, the Mavs are debuting a “Doncic Dancey Dance Cam” in honor of *that* dancey dance. – 9:24 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Christian Wood has tied his season-high 4 blocks (which he set last week in Houston) in 10 mins tonight.
Might be a few more to come as the Rockets target him in pick-and-roll foul trouble. – 9:20 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Bruno Fernando to check in for Garuba to return to the all pick-and-roll, all the time offense with Wood back in. But Garuba is at the line so he’ll have to wait. – 9:16 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
First quarter magic 🪄
14 early points for @Luka Doncic! pic.twitter.com/SgbXl3V6vU – 9:13 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
☝️ down in Dallas.
Rockets: 30
Mavs: 36
Jabari Smith with 14 PTS in the first!
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/CDJNhz3Di5 – 9:13 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mavericks 36, Rockets 30 after 1. Smith’s 14 points more than five of previous six games. The exception was game vs. Dallas. Doncic with 14. He’s 5 of 8 from the line; Rockets 5 of 6. Mavs shoot 57.9 %. – 9:09 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs lead 36-30 after the first quarter. Luka has 14-3-3 and 2 blocks, and Tim has 9 pts. – 9:09 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
First quarter is over and Luka’s only on his way to a 56-spot with 14 points as the Mavericks are up 36-30. A defensive pillow fight, but at least the Mavericks are winning it. – 9:07 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Huge opening quarter for Jabari Smith Jr. Struggled badly in Boston. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron Has 14 with 1:21 left in the quarter. – 9:04 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mike Breen said on MSG broadcast that you could see RJ Barrett’s bone coming out of his finger after injury in Dallas. – 9:03 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kevin Porter Jr. ties Chris Paul for 25th on Rockets career 3-pointer list. KPJ is in his 121st game with the Rockets. Paul played in 116. That’s how you can tell the difference in their games. – 9:00 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
sheeeeesshh that step-back‼️
@Jalen Green | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/50Jp1a7FvO – 8:59 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mavs in a zone. Rockets go to Sengun on both possessions since the switch. – 8:57 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets have involved Wood in pick-and-roll defense on almost every possession. Almost as if they saw an opportunity there. Powell in for Wood after Wood’s second foul. – 8:56 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
too strong 💪
@Alperen Sengun | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/BVbnQJl55c – 8:54 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sengun with as many shots in five minutes as in the entire game on Tuesday (three.) He was scoreless in Boston, has a couple buckets tonight. Was scoreless for the first time this season on Tuesday. – 8:49 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
quick bucket for Bari 🎯
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/Fu6v9IVem4 – 8:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets running pick-and-roll or pick-and-pop with Sengun screening on almost every possession, keeping C-Wood in pick-and-roll defense. – 8:44 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Time to see if Luka Doncic can go for 70 points … or get more than 12 seconds of rest in the second half. pic.twitter.com/IXiXp9oZfV – 8:42 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets open with Eric Gordon on Doncic. In the previous meeting, Porter Jr., Smith, Eason and Martin all had more possessions on the Mavs star than Gordon. – 8:41 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka, Frank, Spencer, Christian and Tim are the starters tonight against the Rockets. – 8:40 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The OKC Thunder, Oklahoma Sooners and Dallas Cowboys are all playing right now.
The most popular NBA, NCAA football and NFL team in Oklahoma playing all at once.
Schedule makers fail for not having an Oklahoma State Cowboys basketball game and Sooners softball game tonight. – 8:23 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting 5 tonight 🚀
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/HZW8OUspre – 8:20 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs starters tonight vs Houston: Luka, Dinwiddie, Hardaway Jr., Wood and Frank Ntilikina. It’s Ntilikina’s first start this season after starting 5 games last season. 740 tipoff on BSSW – 8:15 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/gd91AWHLB6 – 8:14 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs Mavs: Gordon, Smith Jr, Sengun, Green, Porter Jr
Mavs starters: Hardaway Jr, Ntilikina, Wood, Doncic, Dinwiddie – 8:12 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Bobi loves the magic 🪄 #MFFL
@Luka Doncic // @Boban Marjanovic pic.twitter.com/UQan3hyn3G – 8:12 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Mavericks starters: Hardaway Jr., Ntilikina, Wood, Dinwiddie, Doncic. (First start of the season for Ntilikina.) – 8:10 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Ntilikina, Hardaway, Wood, Dinwiddie, Doncic
HOU starters: Gordon, Smith, Sengun, Green, Porter
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:09 PM
Mavs starters: Ntilikina, Hardaway, Wood, Dinwiddie, Doncic
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Alperen Sengun ends his pregame warmup with a halfcourt, underhand flip off the backboard and in. Sorry, no video. Trust me. – 8:01 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Stephen Silas started watching Tuesday’s Mavs game on his phone on the charter, after Rockets’ played in Boston, in time to see Luka’s missed free throw/put back. In 23 years of coaching, saw it work twice: Tuesday and Rockets’ win against Dallas (Covington follow) in the bubble. – 7:37 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Update for Mavs vs Rockets. Reggie Bullock is out (non-Covid illness). With Green, Finney-Smith and Kleber also out the Mavs are really short on wings tonight. Mavs Live at 7p, game at 730p on BSSW. – 7:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Christian Wood stops by for a quick hey to Jae’Sean Tate pic.twitter.com/5NbOBEGSHH – 7:21 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: Opening solo segment on Durant/Nets, then @Tim MacMahon on all things West: Harden/Rockets rumors, Mavs/Wood extension/trade stuff, Wolves/Gobert, trash-talkin’ Grizz, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3jucthU
Apple: apple.co/3hUd3VE – 7:03 PM
ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: Opening solo segment on Durant/Nets, then @Tim MacMahon on all things West: Harden/Rockets rumors, Mavs/Wood extension/trade stuff, Wolves/Gobert, trash-talkin’ Grizz, more:
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Reggie Bullock (non-COVID illness) is out tonight. Mavs pretty thin on the wings. – 7:00 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Reggie Bullock (non-COVID illness) is out tonight vs. Rockets.
That leaves Mavs down their top 4 defenders with DFS, Josh Green and Maxi Kleber out with extended injuries, too.
One tweak to fill the rotation tonight: “Hardy’s going to play early.” – 6:59 PM
Jason Kidd said Reggie Bullock (non-COVID illness) is out tonight vs. Rockets.
That leaves Mavs down their top 4 defenders with DFS, Josh Green and Maxi Kleber out with extended injuries, too.
One tweak to fill the rotation tonight: “Hardy’s going to play early.” – 6:59 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kidd added that “with the recovery beer” Luka Doncic has a full tank following his 60-21-10 the other night. – 6:50 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s return tonight from 60-point history: “With the recovery beer, I think the tank is full.” – 6:49 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd on whether he’s worried about Luka Doncic wearing down: “With a recovery beer, I think the tank is full.” – 6:49 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock is out with a non-COVID illness, Jason Kidd said. – 6:49 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd: Bullock (non CoVid) is put tonight vs HOU. 7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 6:48 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — The case for Luka Doncic as MVP. Just ask the Rockets. ift.tt/h09Wfdp – 6:18 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
The Rockets will attempt 12 dunks tonight.
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:55 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
This week’s #HoopCollective w/ @Brian Windhorst and @Tim MacMahon: an eye-witness account of Luka making history, plus assessing the red-hot Brooklyn Nets and West-leading Denver Nuggets with an eye toward what the playoffs could look like for both of them. open.spotify.com/episode/6SFJ3j… – 5:52 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
The case for Luka Doncic as MVP. Just ask the Rockets. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 5:09 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
🚨 Calling all MFFLs 🚨
Show up early to the game for First Fans Happy Hour! – 5:00 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Last road game before the new year!
⏰ 7:30 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/0NMBF3RfjU – 4:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets dropped from their lone ESPN appearance, Jan. 11 in Sacramento. Replaced by Suns at Nuggets. – 4:03 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Great work by the Mavs content team to put together all of these angles of Luka’s shot on Tuesday. Some awesome crowd reactions and crowd sounds in this video. The emotions of sports, especially a big shot in basketball, is an amazing and beautiful thing. youtu.be/Mtby3SYjF0c – 4:01 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Squad goals.
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/cSGRIx6HIz – 4:00 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Michelob Ultra made sure that Luka Doncic has enough recovery beer to get to at least the All-Star break. pic.twitter.com/aknzWEjpnJ – 3:28 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic plays basketball again tonight, and if the Mavs need another 50-point game to beat the West-worst Rockets, at least Luka now has plenty of recovery beers.
📸: @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/nNKke8UlyV – 3:15 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Texas matchup at @aacenter.
🆚 @Houston Rockets
⌚ 7:30PM CT
📺 @BallySportsSW
📻 97.1 FM & 99.1 FM pic.twitter.com/JYeOtcbues – 3:00 PM
