Rockets vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

December 29, 2022

By |

The Houston Rockets play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center

The Houston Rockets are spending $13,673,655 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $8,880,716 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Thursday December 29, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Away TV: ATTSN-SW
Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

