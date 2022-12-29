Rockets vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Houston Rockets play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center

The Houston Rockets are spending $13,673,655 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $8,880,716 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Thursday December 29, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL

Away TV: ATTSN-SW

Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM

