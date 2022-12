Rudy Gobert: 'A lot of people celebrate my failures. It’s kind of like a mark of respect for me'

What has it been like adjusting to playing with another center like Karl-Anthony Towns? I don’t really like to call him a center because I don’t think he’s a center. I think it’s more of a wing in a center’s body. But yeah, it’s been a fun process so far. Obviously, we knew there was going to be some ups and downs, and there is some ups and downs. But KAT has been a great teammate. He’s been a great human. People like to focus on the fact that it’s two big men that play together, but there is always a process of adjustment when a player like me joins another team. Building chemistry takes time. -via New York Times / December 29, 2022