Rudy Gobert: 'A lot of people celebrate my failures. It’s kind of like a mark of respect for me'

A lot of people celebrate my failures. It’s kind of like a mark of respect for me just to have people that just wait until I do something wrong or until my teams start losing. Then they become really, really loud. And when my teams do well it’s quiet again. You know, I kind of embrace that it’s part of the external noise that comes with all the success that we’ve had in Utah and over the last few years in my career.
Source: Tania Ganguli @ New York Times
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Edwards was outstanding.
McDaniels was outstanding.
Gobert was great.
Russell was really good.
StatMuse @statmuse
Timberwolves last 10 games:
0-7 with Gobert
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Dyson Daniels, a rookie, with as important of a rebound as you’ll see. Gets the ball to Zion who drives and draws the foul on Gobert. Gobert’s 6th. What a sequence – 10:43 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion to the free throw line with 4 seconds left. Game is tied at 118.
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Rudy Gobert uses his hands to set screens way too often and he got flagged for it at a bad time. His fifth foul. Min by 2 at 1:25 – 10:37 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
rudy gobert: [trying to make a last-second business decision]
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Oh my. Zion flushes it on Rudy Gobert. With the right hand too. – 9:24 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch has been targeting Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert minutes significantly more these last three games.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Smart play by Naji as he got Gobert out of position to draw the foul – 9:05 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Hey that’s some good Wolves defense to start this game from Edwards, Gobert and Russell. – 8:13 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
For today’s paper I wrote on how you try to maximize what Gobert brings, how his talents require teammates playing at a high level to bring out of him, and why that’s one of the issues currently plaguing the Wolves: startribune.com/minnesota-timb… – 1:27 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Timberwolves are susceptible on the glass. Rudy Gobert is susceptible to Zion Williamson’s exploits at the rim.
More on this storyline
Alan Horton: “We’d like to see Rudy be a little more impactful challenging shots, he’s been a little bit timid there sometimes.” -Chris Finch on the Tip-Off Show tonight. Rudy has responded w/ 3 1st half blocks & anchoring a defense holding NOP to 100 ORTG (87th %) & 44% FG% in the paint. -via Twitter / December 29, 2022
This summer, the Utah Jazz traded him to Minnesota, which bet its future on Gobert’s ability to help the franchise win its first championship. The Timberwolves gave the Jazz four draft picks, four players and the right to swap picks in 2026. “The average fan might not understand what I bring to the table,” Gobert said, “but the G.M.s in the league do.” -via New York Times / December 29, 2022
What has it been like adjusting to playing with another center like Karl-Anthony Towns? I don’t really like to call him a center because I don’t think he’s a center. I think it’s more of a wing in a center’s body. But yeah, it’s been a fun process so far. Obviously, we knew there was going to be some ups and downs, and there is some ups and downs. But KAT has been a great teammate. He’s been a great human. People like to focus on the fact that it’s two big men that play together, but there is always a process of adjustment when a player like me joins another team. Building chemistry takes time. -via New York Times / December 29, 2022
