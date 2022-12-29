Thunder 63, Hornets 64: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (15-19) play against the Charlotte Hornets (26-26) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday December 29, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 63, Charlotte Hornets 64 (Q3 10:42)
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The OKC Thunder, Oklahoma Sooners and Dallas Cowboys are all playing right now.
The most popular NBA, NCAA football and NFL team in Oklahoma playing all at once.
Schedule makers fail for not having an Oklahoma State Cowboys basketball game and Sooners softball game tonight. – 8:23 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
The @Charlotte Hornets shot 14-of-14 on 2-pointers in the first quarter tonight vs. Oklahoma City, their most 2-pointers without a miss in a quarter since at least 1997-98 (first year of play-by-play data), per @EliasSports.
#LetsFly – 8:23 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We’re proud to partner with The @IndyFund to award our 2022-23 Military Care Grant to veteran, Anthony Bailey, for an all-terrain trackchair. 💜🇺🇸
#SwarmToServe | @HornetsGive pic.twitter.com/4tjs7RIzyZ – 8:22 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Kelly Oubre Jr (L Hand Sprain) is unavailable to return for the second half of tonight’s game. – 8:21 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Ready for takeoff in the 2nd half…
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/dIkZ9YqxU9 – 8:12 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
OKC is right where they wanna be this is the formula for wins for them. Some obviously things to clean up, they lead 60-57 at half, if they dominate the 3rd as they have all season, they can control the game entering the fourth then just need someone to step up until SGA returns. – 8:12 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🉑🉑
@PJ Washington | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/HN6FpNcKBj – 8:11 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
MOOSE beats the buzzer! Thunder takes the lead! pic.twitter.com/pCcvP8nU7H – 8:10 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the half
18 points
6-10 shooting
1-1 from
3 assists
2 steals
SGA passes to Mike Muscala for a corner 3 at the halftime buzzer to give OKC their first lead of the game. – 8:09 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Thunder 60, Hornets 57
SGA – 18 points
Mann – 11 points
Dort – 10 points
Giddey – 8 points, 8 rebounds
Ball – 12 points, 6 rebounds
Williams – 9 points, 8 rebounds
Plumlee – 9 points – 8:09 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Is it hyperbolic to say that first half from Mark Williams was the best by any rookie in the last two seasons for the Hornets?
9pts 8reb 1ast 1stl 2blk FG 100% 0TO pic.twitter.com/XDMGZwIXVF – 8:08 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Some nice ball movement from the Hornets, and OKC is letting up a few long rebounds which they need to corral. – 8:05 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Tre dances to set up the high floater pic.twitter.com/sZJTQGIA2r – 7:59 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
LaMelo getting it up there for Jalen 👆
@LaMelo Ball x @Jalen McDaniels | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/tQ5jTEUwIz – 7:56 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lu Dort just drew an offensive foul. Nightly thing for him. Huge possession creator for OKC. – 7:51 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Hornets rookie center Mark Williams is 10 days older than year three Aleksej Pokusevski.
Poku is younger than a lot of this rookie class.
That’s why Poku averaging 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.3 blocks while shooting 37.6% from 3 is so promising. – 7:51 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Currently on the floor:
Kenrich Williams
Jaylin Williams
Mark Williams – 7:47 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Nick and Kai being up on the bench cheering on Mark Williams shows the team culture is in a good place – 7:45 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Mark Williams feasting inside against an undersized Thunder lineup. Hornets have missed him inside a few times but he’s been incredibly active on the glass, looks like he’s back at Duke playing vs Clemson right now. – 7:43 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tough shot from the big man 💪
@Mark Williams | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/9yp7gKScdu – 7:39 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Mann with the SLAM to end the quarter 😳 pic.twitter.com/FdkvuN5k1R – 7:38 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann closes the 1st quarter with a huge poster dunk on Jalen McDaniels.
OKC sent Mann to the G League Showcase to pick up his confidence.
Looks like it worked. – 7:38 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
The @Charlotte Hornets shot 72.7 percent (16-of-22) from the field in the first quarter tonight vs. Oklahoma City, their highest clip in any quarter this season, including a perfect 14-of-14 from 2-point range.
#LetsFly – 7:36 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Hornets 36, Thunder 30
SGA – 11 points
Dort – 8 points
Ball – 10 points
Plumlee – 8 points – 7:35 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Whatever happened to the Hayward mismatch post up? Generally liked the team going to that last season but haven’t seen it as often under Clifford – 7:34 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
A beautiful just to direct traffic then reject the screen by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to get a good look at the rim and finish. He is so fun to watch and soon he will be on national TV. – 7:33 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues a streak only he and OG Anunoby can claim: at least one steal or block in every game this season.
SGA also scored 9 straight OKC points. – 7:33 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Tough take. Smooth step back. 😌
Carrying on the Thunder Way.
Vote Shai: https://t.co/2FFNkzy5oU pic.twitter.com/n5VZGmm5w7 – 7:32 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Mark Williams the lob target… it was as the prophecy foretold – 7:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is so good in the passing lanes with his length leads to another slam. Just awesome stuff. – 7:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Obviously speculating but Mark Daigneault said after last game Lu Dort was under the weather I wonder if that’s still the case he has struggled defensively which is obviously abnormal for him. Just doesn’t seem to have that usual high energy. – 7:27 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
This OKC team is big on the perimeter, but undersized in the paint due to injuries. Plumlee is scoring very easily inside and Is Farley this aggressive unless he likes the matchup – 7:25 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Theo Maledon checks in for the Hornets against his former team in the Thunder – 7:25 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
MEET PJ AT THE RIM 😤
@Terry Rozier x @PJ Washington | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/P2HrEXGc65 – 7:23 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Extremely sloppy and disconnected start for OKC. they’re missing their connector, let’s see if someone steps up after the timeout. – 7:20 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
LaMelo dictating the game early, offensively he’s been on a different level from last year since coming back. – 7:19 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Tonight’s Starting 5
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/YFkAVmOoUY – 7:07 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The cutest welcome home we’ve ever seen 🥲
#LetsFly | @Gordon Hayward pic.twitter.com/8GnnTGmMNH – 7:04 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Comin’ at you from the HIVE!
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Oklahoma City Thunder
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/c3pLseoUDw – 6:55 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Star Wars Night begins! Who would be a part of the Resistance? The First Order? — #ULTRADrip
Presented by @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/9YZCxsT4dK – 6:53 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Hornets
SGA
Dort
Giddey
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
First, news of a national TV game.
Now a JDub/JWill starting lineup.
Been a good hour, OKC fans. – 6:37 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The #Thunder are staring Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams tonight.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
First career start for Jaylin Williams after he had his first career triple-double Tuesday in the G-League – 6:36 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The #Thunder are staring Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams tonight.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
First career start after he had his first career triple-double Tuesday in the G-League – 6:35 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for tonight vs. Oklahoma City:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/7BfMtnLspF – 6:32 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2001, the @Washington Wizards Michael Jordan scored 51 points versus the Hornets, his 31st and final 50-point game.
At the time, he was the oldest player in NBA history to record a 50-point game, a distinction now held by Jamal Crawford
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 6:21 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Interested to see how Charlotte will try and keep SGA out the paint tonight. Rozier will likely get the matchup, the fact he’s the best option out of LaMelo/Hayward is the crux of Charlotte’s defensive issues – 6:20 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW POD
📬 WEST MAILBAG, PART 2
🔘 Timberwolves (1:51)
🔘 Pelicans (9:32)
🔘 Thunder (22:28)
🔘 Suns (26:02)
🔘 Blazers (32:12)
🔘 Kings (37:26)
🔘 Spurs (45:53)
🔘 Jazz (52:07)
🍎 https://t.co/t5hc3UqSxS
✳️ https://t.co/P9VAj8a1rj
📺 https://t.co/vZAXlbLMUk pic.twitter.com/S0E7lpev0S – 6:19 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs OKC
Nick Richards is available to play.
Kelly Oubre Jr is available to play.
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/Z6YZVZ1idq – 6:10 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
I know some think Mark Williams should have been in the rotation from the start of the year. However, even Mark has said Greensboro has helped him, who knows if he would have looked as comfortable the last few games if he was thrown in from the off – 5:33 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
TNT decided it’s OK to televise a Thunder game after all pic.twitter.com/VjqMAKjWVI – 5:23 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC fans gonna be treated to two nationally televised battles January 10th on TNT.
Thunder vs Heat and Charles Barkley vs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s name. – 5:21 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Ready to hear Mark Daigneault simply be referred to as ‘the Thunder coach’ during the entire TNT broadcast – 5:17 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
TNT today added the OKC at Heat game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and dumped Detroit-Philadelphia. … The Heat, which hasn’t had a national TV appearance in a while (excluding NBA TV), is on ESPN at Lakers next Wednesday night. – 5:13 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
On Jan. 10, 2023, TNT will drop Pistons-Sixers game and show Thunder-Heat instead pic.twitter.com/VUpg8Aq8RI – 5:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat’s home game against the Thunder on Jan. 10 will now be televised on TNT. Tipoff still at 7:30 p.m. – 5:09 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons have lost their lone TNT game of the season after the NBA announced that the network will no longer air DET’s matchup at PHI on Jan. 10.
The game time, originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, has also been changed to 7 p.m.
OKC at MIA will air on TNT instead. – 5:07 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC is getting a national TV game.
Thunder vs Heat
January 10
TNT
This acknowledges what OKC fans already know: SGA and the Thunder are a fun, competitive team.
Also acknowledges they dropped the ball by dropping OKC.
NBA don’t bump Harden/Embiid for black-eyes of the league. – 5:07 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
The Jan. 10 Thunder vs. Heat game will now be televised on TNT – 5:04 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 OKC RETURNS TO NATIONAL TV
🏀 This is a huge step in the rebuild
🏀 Jaylin Williams triple-double, who fills in without Aleksej Pokusevski and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl?
#ThunderUp
https://t.co/Bp1JhR7BWl pic.twitter.com/UhJK70TXQn – 5:03 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Thunder broadcast schedule update. TNT will now carry Jan. 10 game at Miami. It will no longer air on Bally Sports Oklahoma. – 5:02 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Thunder radio announcer Matt Pinto joins Paris and Nick to recap the Thunder’s seven-game homestead where the team held the fifth-best defensive rating in the league during that stretch.
The Thunder Basketball Universe is presented by @COOPAleWorks
🎥 | https://t.co/WzYWmSw6mD pic.twitter.com/xH0pgvrF05 – 4:40 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat have jumped into the 6th seed in the East, and have somewhat found their identity as of late
With that said, the Heat have been the 2nd WORST offense in the NBA in December
Only the Hornets behind them
That tells you where there defense has been lol – 4:20 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder’s bench scored 68 points the last time it took the floor.
Heading into tonight’s matchup, OKC ranks 7th in the league with 38.4 bench points per game. pic.twitter.com/DCo8osPw2G – 4:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The force is calling you to enter this @starwars prize pack GIVEAWAY! 💫
Rules & Regulations: on.nba.com/3C6poNC – 3:45 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
I think the biggest indication that the national narrative surrounding OKC is slowly changing is the lack of tanking jokes I’ve seen from national pundits over their long list of injuries – 3:42 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Opening the homestand with another nugget.
#LetsFly | @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/z66yeVQBFi – 3:30 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
OKC will look to carry over extra scoring opportunities, while also making the Hornets uncomfortable on the offensive end by limiting easy looks.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 📝 pic.twitter.com/NEuNwkK9VA – 3:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Beep boop — R2D2 says this is what to keep in mind for tonight 🤖 pic.twitter.com/Z21egyw2QX – 2:18 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tyrese Maxey practiced with the Sixers today in New Orleans, and he and coach Doc Rivers are hopeful he’ll play either tomorrow against the Pelicans or Saturday in OKC. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 1:55 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs will be without Vassell (sore left knee) tonight vs. NYK after they downgraded him after shootaround from questionable to out.
The team upgraded K. Johnson (back) and McDermott (knee) from questionable to available.
McDermott returns after missing Tuesday’s loss at OKC. – 1:52 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Bulls are 7-1 against the Celtics, Bucks, Nets and Heat.
They are 0-4 against the Rockets, Spurs, Thunder and Magic. pic.twitter.com/z5tRWIYYH6 – 1:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in the clutch this season:
91 — DeMar
90 — Shai
Nobody else has more than 75. pic.twitter.com/hCbR01OQlT – 1:33 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors held on for a win over the Hornets, NBA Twitter chimed in with different reactions on Tuesday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 1:00 PM
