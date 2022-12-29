Thunder vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center

The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $9,560,381 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $13,661,361 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday December 29, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA

Away TV: Bally Sports OK

Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC

