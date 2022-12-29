Thunder vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center

The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $9,560,381 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $13,661,361 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday December 29, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Away TV: Bally Sports OK
Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC

Eurohoops
@Eurohoopsnet
Aleksej Pokusevski suffers tibial fracture eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14…4:18 AM

