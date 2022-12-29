Tyrese Maxey probable to return on Friday

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tyrese Maxey is officially listed as probable to make his return to the Sixers’ lineup for tomorrow’s game in New Orleans. – 4:38 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tyrese Maxey practiced with the Sixers today in New Orleans, and he and coach Doc Rivers are hopeful he’ll play either tomorrow against the Pelicans or Saturday in OKC. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 1:55 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tyrese Maxey’s rank amongst young guard and realistic expectations upon … youtu.be/yxdOVCGAXWM via @YouTube – 9:38 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Tyrese Maxey’s rank amongst young guards, his realistic expectations and who’ll take the biggest minutes hit’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN8614373939 – 6:16 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Tyrese Maxey’s rank amongst young guard, his realistic expectations and who’ll take the biggest minutes hit’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN8614373939 – 6:09 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Tyrese Maxey’s rank amongst young guard, his realistic expectations and who will lost the most minutes by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN8614373939 – 6:01 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Tyrese Maxey’s return to 76ers lineup brings about interesting decision regarding rotation for Philadelphia
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/tyres… – 12:48 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid is ready for Tyrese Maxey to return to the floor #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/28/joe… via @SixersWire – 10:38 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
I would guess they’ll be a thing of the past when Maxey returns, but these end-of-quarter lineups have been horrible over the last 3 games. – 9:00 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers confirmed that Tyrese Maxey has been doing more before tonight’s game
Mentioned that Maxey “had a good practice” with the #Sixers‘ low-minute group doing 4 on 4 full court – 6:29 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers said Tyrese Maxey was able to partake in a “low-minute” scrimmage for non-rotation players after the team arrived in Washington yesterday. Aligns with the more work that we saw him do post-shootaround this morning. – 5:41 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Tyrese Maxey had a good practice yesterday. He scrimmaged with the low-minute group at Georgetown. – 5:34 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tyrese Maxey getting up some shots after shootaround this morning. He’s out once again tonight, but seems to be on pace to return Friday #Sixers pic.twitter.com/O4smOJQdIQ – 11:27 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers SG Tyrese Maxey getting up shots after today’s shootaround. pic.twitter.com/32HmPZOLt3 – 11:25 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey after shootaround this morning. The young man is expected to return on Friday. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/kkS7ZtYvYS – 11:23 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tyrese Maxey is taking jumpers after Sixers shootaround in D.C. pic.twitter.com/QsHHlOeQs6 – 11:20 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tyrese Maxey is putting up 3-pointers after shootaround in Washington. Another sign that he’s getting closer to returning (could be as soon as Friday in New Orleans) – 11:17 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#ICYMI #Sixers shooting guard Tyrese Maxey could return as early as Friday against the Pelicans inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:19 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Discussing James Harden considering to re-sign with Rockets, Tyrese Maxey’s return and can the Sixers avoid a letdown vs. Wizards’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN3133030014 – 4:37 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers shooting guard Tyrese Maxey could return as early as Friday against the Pelicans inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers shooting guard Tyrese Maxey could return as early as Friday against the Pelicans inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:57 PM
More on this storyline
Noah Levick: Doc Rivers: Tyrese Maxey took part in full-court scrimmage yesterday with low-minute players and it went well. He’s “getting closer.” -via Twitter @NoahLevick / December 27, 2022
Shams Charania: Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is set to return to the lineup as soon as Friday in New Orleans, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Maxey, who’s been sidelined since Nov. 18 due to a foot injury, will likely be on a minutes restriction upon return. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 26, 2022
Tyrese slowly sits on the ground as he watches his new home burn. He rented it just three months ago. For the first time in a long time, the infectious smile Tyrese is known for disappears and tears run down his face. “This was my first time being able to actually provide food, provide a home for everybody to come and provide a lot of different presents and different things,” Tyrese says. “I couldn’t have done anything about it, but I felt like it was my fault because it’s your house. Your family is relying on you to bring them to a safe place. It’s freezing outside, they’re outside in no shoes. It was a sad time.” -via ESPN / December 25, 2022
