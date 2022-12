Victor Wembanyama: 'Tanking? It's a weird strategy'

Wembanyama was offered to stay in Barcelona, but he decided to return to France and continue his development in his home country. After four years, Wembanyama revealed that the Catalan coaches didn’t dare to tell him what he was doing wrong at that time. That was the primary reason he chose France over Spain . “This is one of the reasons, but there were others. I like to progress, and I need to challenge myself, so yes, I like to be told things clearly, even if it can be unpleasant to hear,” he told Le Parisien. -via BasketNews / December 29, 2022