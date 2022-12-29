Victor Wembanyama: 'Tanking? It's a weird strategy'

“Tanking? It’s a weird strategy,” Wembanyama addressed the issue. “I find it unreasonable, and I try not to think about it. I also heard that the NBA considered changing a few rules for me, but that doesn’t concern me.”
Source: BasketNews
Source: BasketNews
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
With Luka, Joker, Giannis, Embiid and Victor Wembanyama on deck it could be quite a while before we see another American born MVP. – 11:51 PM
With Luka, Joker, Giannis, Embiid and Victor Wembanyama on deck it could be quite a while before we see another American born MVP. – 11:51 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Oh, would you look at that. A Victor Wembanyama fan is in attendance. I’m sure he wants the #Pistons to win tonight. pic.twitter.com/o4L5LC2Ks4 – 7:10 PM
Oh, would you look at that. A Victor Wembanyama fan is in attendance. I’m sure he wants the #Pistons to win tonight. pic.twitter.com/o4L5LC2Ks4 – 7:10 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
It’s a public secret that at least several NBA teams will be tanking for a chance to draft Victor Wembanyama next year.
The French prospect addressed tanking for him and talked about how he prepares for his career in the NBA 🤔
basketnews.com/news-182999-we… – 12:05 PM
It’s a public secret that at least several NBA teams will be tanking for a chance to draft Victor Wembanyama next year.
The French prospect addressed tanking for him and talked about how he prepares for his career in the NBA 🤔
basketnews.com/news-182999-we… – 12:05 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
FC Barcelona had a chance to land Victor Wembanyama in Catalonia 😯
However, things did not work out, and Wemby has an explanation for that:
basketnews.com/news-183002-vi… – 7:22 AM
FC Barcelona had a chance to land Victor Wembanyama in Catalonia 😯
However, things did not work out, and Wemby has an explanation for that:
basketnews.com/news-183002-vi… – 7:22 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Hornets fans better already be praying for Victor Wembanyama. – 12:30 AM
Hornets fans better already be praying for Victor Wembanyama. – 12:30 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Exclusive: Scoot Henderson discussed why he should be the face of an NBA team, battling Victor Wembanyama to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, scouting reports on his game, player comparisons, how the G League Ignite helped him develop, and more.
👉🏼 https://t.co/1leNv0QMPt pic.twitter.com/OJWhU5CIut – 11:28 AM
Exclusive: Scoot Henderson discussed why he should be the face of an NBA team, battling Victor Wembanyama to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, scouting reports on his game, player comparisons, how the G League Ignite helped him develop, and more.
👉🏼 https://t.co/1leNv0QMPt pic.twitter.com/OJWhU5CIut – 11:28 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Monster double-double from Victor Wembanyama not enough for a win
eurohoops.net/en/proa/143984… – 4:34 PM
Monster double-double from Victor Wembanyama not enough for a win
eurohoops.net/en/proa/143984… – 4:34 PM
More on this storyline
Wembanyama was offered to stay in Barcelona, but he decided to return to France and continue his development in his home country. After four years, Wembanyama revealed that the Catalan coaches didn’t dare to tell him what he was doing wrong at that time. That was the primary reason he chose France over Spain. “This is one of the reasons, but there were others. I like to progress, and I need to challenge myself, so yes, I like to be told things clearly, even if it can be unpleasant to hear,” he told Le Parisien. -via BasketNews / December 29, 2022
“To tell the truth, I’m even more flattered when someone outside basketball compliments me. When it’s Michael Douglas, for example. It’s very nice and a bit dreamy. If it’s someone from basketball, I tell myself that it’s somebody I will have to play against one day or against whom I will have to put a powerful dunk. That changes the perspective of the compliment,” the 18-year-old added. -via BasketNews / December 29, 2022
“As I got taller, I realized that there are rude people. Some individuals would make remarks when they were passing me that might seem innocent, but they were embarrassing and hurtful. The person who asked a question like, ‘What’s it like to be so tall?’ thought I was hearing it for the first time when it was just the thousandth time,” Wembanyama recalled. -via BasketNews / December 29, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.