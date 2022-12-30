76ers 91, Pelicans 99: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (20-13) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (12-12) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Friday December 30, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 91, New Orleans Pelicans 99 (Q4 12:00)
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
A lot of minutes for Zion Williamson have coincided with Joel Embiid resting and it’s worked like a charm. 16 of Z’s 24 points have come when Philly’s center has been on the bench.
Hat tip to Willie Green and the Pelicans coaching staff. – 10:23 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Embiid scored 15 points and took 7 free throws in the third quarter. Pels still hold an 8-point lead going into the fourth. CJ with 36. Zion has 24. – 10:23 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Pelicans 99, Sixers 91
McCollum 36 pts (9-14 3PT), 5 assts
Williamson 24 pts, 4 rebs
Hernangomez 13 pts
Embiid 35 pts (13-18 FG) – 10:22 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid and C.J. McCollum are both putting on an offensive clinic from their respective positions. – 10:17 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans wanted Embiid’s fourth foul for hitting Hernangomez in the neck/head before an entry pass. Those two have been pushing and shoving a bit away from the play, a risky proposition for Embiid (35 pts) considering he’s doing everything for Sixers right now – 10:16 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Things I never thought I’d see:
Willy Hernangomez getting a 3-shot FT trip. – 10:10 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
McCollum in dang near close to being in video-game mode. Dude is up to 34 points. – 10:09 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
CJ McCollum becomes the second player in franchise history to make 9 three-pointers in a game.
He is one 3PM shy of Peja Stojaković’s franchise record of 10 (11/6/2007). – 10:06 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
So, CJ McCollum hits his ninth 3-pointer, tying his career-best for 3s in a game – 10:06 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
CJ McCollum hits his 9th 3-pointer of the night (ties his career high) and he gets fouled on the play.
After the free throw, he’s up to 29 points. – 10:06 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
CJ McCollum is smoldering. Nailed his 9th 3. Ties his career high. – 10:06 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Casual 30 points for Embiid midway through the third quarter. But McCollum is just behind, with 28 points on 8-of-12 from deep. – 10:04 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid up to 27-6-2 on 10/14 (6-8 with a FT to come ATO) with over 7 mins left in the third quarter. Absolutely torturing the Pels — drew two Valanciunas fouls in 7 seconds to send him to the bench with 4 – 10:03 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans are 12/19 from three-point range mid 3Q, with CJ McCollum going 8/12. His career high is nine treys in a game. New Orleans season high in made threes is 18 (twice, win vs. Grizzlies and loss vs. Bucks) – 10:02 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum’s 8th 3-pointer on the night ties Jose Alvarado for the most 3s in a game by a Pelicans player this season, though there’s still close to 19 and 1/2 minutes left to play in this one. – 10:02 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
This Jonas Valančiūnas dunk video is to remind you that you can bid on JV’s jersey from tonight’s game to benefit Benjamin Franklin High School 🙌
Bid on JV’s jersey here: https://t.co/xrVtpWChTl pic.twitter.com/Iv5xoIpEjj – 10:00 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Tobias Harris just 2-7 with a missed layup. They could really use him here with Maxey just easily his way in and Tucker hurting overall. – 9:58 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Pelicans first/half box. Look at the plus/minus of the #Sixers reserves pic.twitter.com/oPLmEz7ig3 – 9:57 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Trey Murphy turned his ankle after stepping on James Harden foot. Just ran a couple sprints during that CJ FT to see if he could go.
Willie Green brought Dyson Daniels up to the table but Trey waved him off. Said he wanted to stay in the game. – 9:56 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Pelicans first-half box pic.twitter.com/kweDqY5N75 – 9:46 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ McCollum in the first half:
23 points
7-11 from 3️⃣
ALL – STAR VOTE: https://t.co/sf63UmzpYP pic.twitter.com/wgB3ekGlr6 – 9:41 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Harden looked electric after he missed 2 weeks with COVID last year. Awesome his first few games as a 76er after 2 weeks off upon trade. Cooking now after a month off with the foot. Keep him fresh and healthy and he’s a different guy. Id be very cautious moving forwards. – 9:40 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Pelicans 67, Sixers 60
McCollum 23 pts (7-11 3PT)
Williamson 16 pts
Hernangomez 7 pts
Embiid 20 pts, 6 rebs
CJ’s 7 3s highlighted a hot shooting half for the Pels. They went 55.8 percent from the field, 10-17 on 3s. Also scored 25 pts off 13 Philly TOs. – 9:39 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Pelicans 67, Sixers 60. What a herky-jerky half. Embiid with 20 and 6. McCollum with 23 points on 7-of-11 from deep. Sixers are shooting 56.1 percent but just 8-of-23 from 3 and have 13 turnovers. – 9:38 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pelicans 67, Sixers 60
– Sixers close the half on a 14-4 run after Pels went up 17.
– CJ: 23p, 7/11 3P, 3r, 3a
– Zion: 16p, 3r
Pels: 55.8 FG%, 10/17 3P, 9/13 FT
Sixers: 56.1 FG%, 8/23 3P, 6/6 FT – 9:38 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
First half down, there’s still time to tune in!
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO
@HUBInsurance pic.twitter.com/db4txBNn9A – 9:37 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson’s scoop shot over Joel Embiid. Go watch that 10 times at a minimum. Wow. – 9:37 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
CJ McCollum’s 7 first-half threes ties the franchise record for 3PM in a half. McCollum joins Jonas Valančiūnas, Ryan Anderson, and Peja Stojaković. – 9:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
STEAL ✅
BUCKET ✅
DRAWS CHARGE ✅
@AlvaradoJose15 on a mission 😤 pic.twitter.com/kGMUVsyIlg – 9:31 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden has 5 turnovers in the first half, 4 of which I’d guess have been of the live-ball variety. – 9:30 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
CJ McCollum has 6 3s in the first half.
That’s tied for the most in any half in his career. He did it five times with the Trail Blazers. First time he’s done it in New Orleans.
And there’s 5:00 left before halftime tonight. – 9:29 PM
CJ McCollum has 6 3s in the first half.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers wondering why they keep leaving C.J McCollum so WIIIIIIIIIDDDDDEEE open. He has 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting, including 6 of 9 three-pointers. pic.twitter.com/Lt02bJLRLz – 9:29 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Okay, resting last night was the right move. Feeling much better. So if the Pelicans win I’ll record a BONUS episode after the game – 9:27 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Devonte’ Graham doing some great work to set up CJ McCollum for transition 3s. McCollum is on a tear right now, up to 20 pts on 6/9 three-point shooting in his 12 mins – 9:27 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans, who are second in the NBA in steals per game (8.8), already have 8 in this one. Lead is up to 16. CJ just hit his sixth 3. – 9:27 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Three straight 3s by CJ McCollum and Doc Rivers just tosses his hands up to walk on the court to take a timeout.
Pels up 56-40 with 5:40 left in the 2Q. – 9:26 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
THREE consecutive 3-pointers by CJ McCollum gives him 20 points (!!) and the Pelicans have grabbed a commanding 56-40 lead over the 76ers. – 9:26 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
CJ McCollum is feeling it early in this one. He’s got 20 points on 7-11 shooting, 6-9 on 3s.
Pels are up 16 – 9:26 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
In another universe:
It’s still 24-24.
Sam Cassell sees Doc fixing to bench both Harden and Embiid for a very long time. But reminds him Tyrese Maxey hasn’t played in a month so so isn’t ready to carry an all bench unit. Doc staggers Harden and Embiid. it’s still a close game. – 9:25 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden is still a good player, but it’s kind of mind-blowing that every team does not switch against him. He’s not even coming close to getting by Jaxson Hayes. – 9:24 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
DG FOR 3 AND DA BLENDA IS BUZZINNN 🗣️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/NG1D3nvPKI – 9:24 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
CJ McCollum has tied Kyrie Irving for 50th on the #NBA all-time three-pointers list with 1,447. Yea, yeah, I know. #SixersFansDontCareFlow – 9:23 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
3-point shooting a major difference in this one so far. Sixers are 3-of-14. Pelicans are 6-of-11. NO leads 47-38 with seven minutes to play before the break. – 9:22 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Chuckling at Harden lowering his full shoulder into Alvarado’s chest, and then shrugging when he gets called for the offensive foul. – 9:21 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Always showing love 🫡 @markingramII
#Pelicans | @Saints pic.twitter.com/UyNMnqMho3 – 9:20 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jose Alvarado has 3 steals in 6 minutes and he just drew a charge on Harden.
Here come the “Jose” chants… – 9:19 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jose Alvarado pestering James Harden in the backcourt is a fun time – 9:19 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Doc put harden back in and quickly the Sixers 10 point deficit is cut to 5. Maybe they should keep a star in at all times ? – 9:19 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
It was 24-24 when doc decided to bench both harden and Embiid I think. Then they were down 11 before I could blink. Why? Tell me again how overrated coaching is in general. – 9:14 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Without Joel Embiid, the game plan is obvious: get the ball to Zion Williamson and let him break down the Philly defense. – 9:13 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pels gotta feed Zion in these minutes with Joel Embiid off the floor – 9:12 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Pelicans first-quarter box pic.twitter.com/vxW19Vm07m – 9:12 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Interesting start to the second quarter, with Maxey-Milton-Niang-Tucker and Harrell on the floor. Harden has typically started the second with reserves, Embiid is off the floor, and Pelicans have momentum. – 9:12 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Embiid COOKING early vs. the Pels ♨️
15 pts, 6-7 FG in the 1st quarter 💪 pic.twitter.com/B52CeosPAe – 9:12 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Impressive basketball from the Pelicans after falling behind 16-6 out of the gates to grab a 31-27 lead at the end of the first quarter. Joel Embiid was largely shut down, Philly couldn’t hit 3s and then the spark plugs sparked: Willy’s scoring + Naji/Jose with two steals each – 9:11 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Looked like Garrett Temple and couple Pels on bench were signaling to the guys on the court to chill a bit after throwing two straight deep alley oops to Zion (first one he was fouled, second didn’t connect). Definitely can’t fault NOLA for the energy right now, through the roof – 9:10 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jose came into this game sixth on the Pelicans in minutes. He had 43 steals, nine more than the next-closest New Orleans player. Just had two more in the first quarter. – 9:10 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 31, Sixers 27
McCollum 8 pts
Hernangomez 7 pts
Marshall 5 pts, 2 rebs, 2 stls
Embiid 15 pts (6-7 FG)
Pels closed the quarter on a 14-3 run – 9:09 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Pelicans 31, Sixers 27 at the end of the first. Sixers had a 10-point lead but NO came roaring back. Embiid with 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting, The rest of his teammates are 4-of-14. – 9:09 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
It’s hard to miss Zion on an oop. And we’ve seen it twice here in back to back plays.
Still – Pels up 31-27 after the 1Q. – 9:08 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willy Hernangomez loves playing the 76ers.
Seriously.
He had a career-high 29 against Philly last year. Averages 10.2 per game against them, most against any team in the NBA for him.
He’s got 7 early for NOLA. – 9:08 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Doc trying his No Harden, No Embiid minutes here. Niang hits a 3, but then it turns into a layup line for NoLa on next couple possessions. – 9:07 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
There’s some rust for Maxey, who got pick-pocketed by Alvarado before a near-Zion highlight alley-oop (he was fouled by Niang) – 9:06 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers got off to a blistering pace but the short handed Pelicans have seized all momentum – 9:03 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willy Hernangomez has provided a nice spark off the bench, scoring a quick seven points while battling Joel Embiid.
Pelicans and 76ers all tied up at 24 apiece. – 9:02 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers led by as many as 10 in this period, but Pelicans have closed the gap. It’s 24-24 with two minutes left in the first. Wily Hernangomez is the unexpected bench star for the Pelicans, with 7 points on 2-of-2 from the floor and 3-of-3 from the FT line. – 9:02 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid with 15 points on 6-7 shooting. Melton with five on 2-3. The rest of the Sixers have four points on 1-6 shooting. – 8:58 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Great vision by CJ leads to TRIGGAAA! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hZfIWogaKS – 8:57 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Terrifying seeing Zion fall into PJ Tuckers surgically repaired knees as Tuck then braces himself on the fall with his “dead hand.” (I know he’s a warrior but cmon Rest the man!) – 8:54 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jaxson Hayes went from 31 mins Monday to 17 on Wednesday, but he’s an early sub mid 1Q vs. 76ers. Philly was out to a great start but #Pelicans starting to reel them back in – 8:54 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tyrese Maxey getting ready to check in after his 6 week absence…
call him tyrese baxey – 8:53 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Looks like P.J. Tucker is going to match Zion’s minutes. Thybulle quickly rose from the bench as soon as Zion came out. – 8:53 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers came into this one with the 25th ranked pace. Appears like they’ve determined to get that rank way up here in the Bayou. (Harden looked extra spry in NO last year too I think.) – 8:50 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Great job on both ends by the Sixers early — Embiid is attacking the rim with gusto on offense, and they’ve gotten Zion Williamson to mostly settle for midrange/short jumpers so far – 8:50 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Another terrific start for Embiid, who has 8 points and 4 rebounds in the game’s first 5 minutes. – 8:48 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Watching Embiid move Valanciunas with pure force a few possessions ago was like watching someone weight train by pushing a car. – 8:47 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Harden recently said he wants to push the Sixers pace up. Sixers look like they’ve had top of mind through first few minutes. – 8:46 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Back-to-back BIG dunks from Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris in the early seconds of this one…
Needless to say, the @Philadelphia 76ers bench adores this start – 8:43 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid needs 44 points to tie Andre Iguodala for ninth on the 76ers all-time points list at 9,422. – 8:34 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Shake Milton needs one three pointer to tie Jerry Stackhouse for 24th on the 76ers all-time three pointers list at 211. He needs four to tie Charles Barkley for 23rd. – 8:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden needs three made shots to tie Dwight Howard for 73rd on the #NBA all-time made shots list at 7,051. #Siers – 8:27 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Quite a bit of green shoes flare for Sixers tonite – James, Shake. and Maxey went glowing neon yellow – 8:21 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Roll Call: 15 minutes till tipoff – where are you watching tonight’s game from 👀
#PelicansGameday pic.twitter.com/SKEjIEokFI – 8:16 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:08 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Herb Jones will suit up tonight but he’ll only be available in case of emergency – 8:08 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram starting to add some different moves to his pregame warmup to test his toe.
He’s been moving around pretty well tonight. Looks like he’s gaining more confidence in the foot. pic.twitter.com/HRUNNZMwGN – 8:08 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tonight’s the first time Tyrese Maxey will come off the bench since December 23 of last season. It was the only game he didn’t start when he played during the 2022-23 season #Sixers – 8:07 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/ryenwTJvww – 8:04 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Herb Jones is dressed out tonight for the Pelicans. Do not expect him to play unless it’s an emergency situation though.
Pels are starting:
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:04 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:02 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Herb Jones is available tonight. Would only expect the Pels to use him in case of emergency though. – 8:01 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Projected starters for the @Philadelphia 76ers in New Orleans:
James Harden
De’Anthony Melton
Tobias Harris
P.J. Tucker
Joel Embiid – 8:01 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Maxey will come off the bench tonight, per the Sixers. Melton will start. – 8:00 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
“We just want him to be aggressive and just not overthink the game. Just come in and be himself.”
Tyrese Maxey back tonight for the Sixers. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 7:40 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Sixers should fear Celtics in playoff series, and New Orleans’ Zion Williamson in Friday’s game ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN8047534034 – 7:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
With @Larry Nance Jr out for tonight’s game, Jonas Valančiūnas’ jersey will be up for auction!
The auction will benefit Benjamin Franklin High School
Bid on JV’s jersey here: https://t.co/xrVtpWChTl pic.twitter.com/ySEMMio9iu – 7:31 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouKnowFlow: #Sixers center Joel Embiid is averaging 37.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.6 blocks and 3.4 turnovers in December. He’s also shooting 45.2% from beyond the three-point line and 87.1% from the foul line. pic.twitter.com/ofL9UkzFyh – 7:19 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tyrese Maxey warming up for his return to the court tonight in New Orleans 😁 pic.twitter.com/i8D9oIB8yd – 7:15 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tyrese Maxey getting warmed up for his return tonight in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/MslA9uGzxn – 7:13 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
What’s your favorite fit of the night? 👀
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/AOThQn9MB9 – 7:12 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers on @Tyrese Maxey:
“When you put talent, work ethic, and care together – it rarely fails.” – 7:07 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
drinking Smoothie King at The Smoothie King Center. 🥤👀
@NerdWallet pic.twitter.com/krqQrOmCzU – 7:01 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Some great @Philadelphia 76ers news:
Tyrese Maxey is available to play tonight.
😁 – 7:00 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says Larry Nance Jr. will be out for tonight’s game vs Philly.
Herb Jones’ status will be determined after he goes thru warmups. – 6:50 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Larry Nance Jr. is out, Willie Green says. Herb Jones is a game-time decision. – 6:49 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Willie Green says Nance is out vs. 76ers. Herb Jones decision will be made after he works out pregame – 6:48 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Larry Nance is OUT.
Herb Jones will see how he feels after warm ups and a determination will be made on if he’ll play or not. – 6:48 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Larry Nance Jr. Is OUt tonight, per Willlie Green.
Herb Jones will go through his pregame workout and see how he feels afterwards. – 6:48 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:46 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Joel Embiid is in for a treat. New Orleans fans are coming out in full force — some from as far away as Australia like @LyleSwithenbank — and the Pelicans have noticed.
“I really think that we have the best atmosphere in the entire league.” — Trey Murphy https://t.co/DrTJBrfRv1 pic.twitter.com/JGaumXzXmE – 6:41 PM
Joel Embiid is in for a treat. New Orleans fans are coming out in full force — some from as far away as Australia like @LyleSwithenbank — and the Pelicans have noticed.
“I really think that we have the best atmosphere in the entire league.” — Trey Murphy https://t.co/DrTJBrfRv1 pic.twitter.com/JGaumXzXmE – 6:41 PM
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
Tonight’s home game against Philly means another jersey auction! And I got a bit of help for this one as well 👀
Tonight we’re representing The Net: East High School..
Anyone want a gameworn JV jersey? pic.twitter.com/i4DyAqeY9Z – 6:36 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– 9-game slate
– Zion and Embiid meet, alas.
– Nate McMillan’s swan song?
– Breaking lineup news across league
– What to make of Orlando’s squad calamity tonight
NBA’s Closing Bell, live now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/iBNWX8Dqhr pic.twitter.com/9GUAHnUj27 – 6:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
⏰Play #CourtsideChallenge for your chance to win 2 club tickets! Head over to the #Pelicans app now before time runs out!
@SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/soP8dntvxh – 6:30 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Hear our #6 story of the year with @Frank Isola and @Mitch Lawrence as James Harden lands in Philly.
🔊 https://t.co/Kfz72T6H5u
For full rundown: https://t.co/na5UfRJm7V pic.twitter.com/K7V8xwls63 – 5:44 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Daryl Morey once admitted the reason he took so long to hire Mike D’Antoni was cuz they were also vetting some young up and comers “like a Brad Stevens.” If he gets to the point where he’s finally ready to hire his own coach in PHI you gotta wonder if he’d mull both possibilities – 5:14 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The #Pelicans host the Sixers tonight in the @SmoothieKingCtr! 👀
@ErinESummers with a preview
🕖 7:30pm CT
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO
#WBD | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/Tufq9WT2qA – 4:42 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Head Coach Rick Carlisle’s daughter Abby had a chance to travel with the team on a one-game trip to New Orleans last week. They give us an exclusive look at her first ever NBA road trip.
“I learned a lot about my dad’s job, got to see behind the scenes…So, I had a great time.” pic.twitter.com/aGNykgd2qe – 3:34 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
December fan flicks! 📸
make sure to use #SixersLive in your pics for a chance to be on the big board at home games.
pres. by @IBX pic.twitter.com/RyDs2CKNoF – 3:23 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Join us for a fun time had by all on Friday’s @PodcastPelicans episode with guest @Will Guillory. We discuss Zion’s dominance, #Pelicans fans bringing (all-natural) volume to home games, NOLA’s hilarious locker room and the wildly-intimidating Jonas stare: https://t.co/oJLarMxnal pic.twitter.com/COsl94Ghoq – 3:07 PM
Join us for a fun time had by all on Friday’s @PodcastPelicans episode with guest @Will Guillory. We discuss Zion’s dominance, #Pelicans fans bringing (all-natural) volume to home games, NOLA’s hilarious locker room and the wildly-intimidating Jonas stare: https://t.co/oJLarMxnal pic.twitter.com/COsl94Ghoq – 3:07 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“[Zion is] one of the most unstoppable interior scorers we’ve ever had in the league…certainly since Shaq”
@TermineRadio has high praise for Zion after another big week #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/XCX6mYsv0z – 2:46 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
NBA Front Office Confidential: James Harden back to Houston rumor bewilders NBA foxsports.com/stories/nba/nb… – 2:45 PM
