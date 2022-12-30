76ers 91, Pelicans 99: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (20-13) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (12-12) at Smoothie King Center

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Friday December 30, 2022

Philadelphia 76ers 91, New Orleans Pelicans 99 (Q4 12:00)

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

A lot of minutes for Zion Williamson have coincided with Joel Embiid resting and it’s worked like a charm. 16 of Z’s 24 points have come when Philly’s center has been on the bench.

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Embiid scored 15 points and took 7 free throws in the third quarter. Pels still hold an 8-point lead going into the fourth. CJ with 36. Zion has 24. – Embiid scored 15 points and took 7 free throws in the third quarter. Pels still hold an 8-point lead going into the fourth. CJ with 36. Zion has 24. – 10:23 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 3rd: Pelicans 99, Sixers 91

McCollum 36 pts (9-14 3PT), 5 assts

Williamson 24 pts, 4 rebs

Hernangomez 13 pts

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans wanted Embiid’s fourth foul for hitting Hernangomez in the neck/head before an entry pass. Those two have been pushing and shoving a bit away from the play, a risky proposition for Embiid (35 pts) considering he’s doing everything for Sixers right now – 10:16 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Things I never thought I’d see:

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR

CJ McCollum becomes the second player in franchise history to make 9 three-pointers in a game.

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

CJ McCollum hits his 9th 3-pointer of the night (ties his career high) and he gets fouled on the play.

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans are 12/19 from three-point range mid 3Q, with CJ McCollum going 8/12. His career high is nine treys in a game. New Orleans season high in made threes is 18 (twice, win vs. Grizzlies and loss vs. Bucks) – 10:02 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

This Jonas Valančiūnas dunk video is to remind you that you can bid on JV’s jersey from tonight’s game to benefit Benjamin Franklin High School 🙌

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Trey Murphy turned his ankle after stepping on James Harden foot. Just ran a couple sprints during that CJ FT to see if he could go.

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of 1st half: Pelicans 67, Sixers 60

McCollum 23 pts (7-11 3PT)

Williamson 16 pts

Hernangomez 7 pts

Embiid 20 pts, 6 rebs

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

HALF: Pelicans 67, Sixers 60

– Sixers close the half on a 14-4 run after Pels went up 17.

– CJ: 23p, 7/11 3P, 3r, 3a

– Zion: 16p, 3r

Pels: 55.8 FG%, 10/17 3P, 9/13 FT

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

CJ McCollum has 6 3s in the first half.

That’s tied for the most in any half in his career. He did it five times with the Trail Blazers. First time he’s done it in New Orleans.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Three straight 3s by CJ McCollum and Doc Rivers just tosses his hands up to walk on the court to take a timeout.

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

CJ McCollum is feeling it early in this one. He’s got 20 points on 7-11 shooting, 6-9 on 3s.

Dave Early @DavidEarly

In another universe:

It’s still 24-24.

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Here come the “Jose” chants… – Jose Alvarado has 3 steals in 6 minutes and he just drew a charge on Harden.Here come the “Jose” chants… – 9:19 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Dave Early @DavidEarly

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Embiid COOKING early vs. the Pels ♨️

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st: Pelicans 31, Sixers 27

McCollum 8 pts

Hernangomez 7 pts

Marshall 5 pts, 2 rebs, 2 stls

Embiid 15 pts (6-7 FG)

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

It’s hard to miss Zion on an oop. And we’ve seen it twice here in back to back plays.

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Willy Hernangomez loves playing the 76ers.

Seriously.

He had a career-high 29 against Philly last year. Averages 10.2 per game against them, most against any team in the NBA for him.

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Willy Hernangomez has provided a nice spark off the bench, scoring a quick seven points while battling Joel Embiid.

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Tyrese Maxey getting ready to check in after his 6 week absence…

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Back-to-back BIG dunks from Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris in the early seconds of this one…

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Dave Early @DavidEarly

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Roll Call: 15 minutes till tipoff – where are you watching tonight’s game from 👀

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters:

CJ McCollum

Naji Marshall

Trey Murphy

Zion Williamson

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Brandon Ingram starting to add some different moves to his pregame warmup to test his toe.

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Herb Jones is dressed out tonight for the Pelicans. Do not expect him to play unless it’s an emergency situation though.

Pels are starting:

CJ McCollum

Naji Marshall

Trey Murphy

Zion Williamson

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Starters:

CJ McCollum

Naji Marshall

Trey Murphy

Zion Williamson

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

“We just want him to be aggressive and just not overthink the game. Just come in and be himself.”

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Willie Green says Larry Nance Jr. will be out for tonight’s game vs Philly.

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Willie Green says Larry Nance is OUT.

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Larry Nance Jr. Is OUt tonight, per Willlie Green.

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Joel Embiid is in for a treat. New Orleans fans are coming out in full force — some from as far away as Australia like @LyleSwithenbank — and the Pelicans have noticed.

Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22

Tonight’s home game against Philly means another jersey auction! And I got a bit of help for this one as well 👀

Tonight we’re representing The Net: East High School..

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA

– 9-game slate

– Zion and Embiid meet, alas.

– Nate McMillan’s swan song?

– Breaking lineup news across league

– What to make of Orlando’s squad calamity tonight

NBA’s Closing Bell, live now through tip!

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

⏰Play #CourtsideChallenge for your chance to win 2 club tickets! Head over to the #Pelicans app now before time runs out!

Dave Early @DavidEarly

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

The #Pelicans host the Sixers tonight in the @SmoothieKingCtr! 👀

@ErinESummers with a preview

🕖 7:30pm CT

📺 @BallySportsNO

📻 @995WRNO

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Head Coach Rick Carlisle’s daughter Abby had a chance to travel with the team on a one-game trip to New Orleans last week. They give us an exclusive look at her first ever NBA road trip.

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

December fan flicks! 📸

make sure to use #SixersLive in your pics for a chance to be on the big board at home games.

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“[Zion is] one of the most unstoppable interior scorers we’ve ever had in the league…certainly since Shaq”

