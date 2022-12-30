76ers vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $7,622,938 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $6,714,176 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Friday December 30, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports NO

Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM

Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

