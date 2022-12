Andrew Wiggins back on Monday?

Andrew Wiggins is focused on repeating with the Warriors, but he holds no ill will towards Team Canada. The 27-year-old star from Vaughn, Ontario said he would absolutely consider playing for Team Canada in the summer of 2024 should they qualify for the Olympics, which they would need to do either by placing top-2 in teams from the Americas at the 2023 World Cup or by winning a subsequent last chance qualifying tournament. “I would love to play if they made the Olympics,” Wiggins told me. “But I won’t do no three year commitment, you know? If not — I wouldn’t lose no sleep over it if they didn’t let me. If they didn’t, that would be on them.” -via SportsNet / December 30, 2022