Andrew Wiggins back on Monday?

Dalton Johnson: Steve Kerr says the Warriors are “hopeful” Andrew Wiggins can play Monday against the Hawks Wiggins took part in 3-on-3 this morning
Source: Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors center James Wiseman out with ankle sprain, Andrew Wiggins making progress mercurynews.com/2022/12/30/war… – 10:03 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors center James Wiseman day-to-day with ankle sprain, Andrew Wiggins making progress mercurynews.com/2022/12/30/war… – 8:48 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Some Warriors players did a 3×3 session this morning.
James Wiseman rolled his left ankle in the session.
PBJ was called up from Santa Cruz in response.
Wiggins was part of the session and Kerr is “hopeful” Wiggs plays in the next game versus the Hawks. – 8:36 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors are hopeful Andrew Wiggins will play on Monday against Atlanta. – 8:23 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins was a part of the three-on-three scrimmage this morning. Kerr is hopeful he’ll be available on Monday, but nothing is certain. – 8:20 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr says the Warriors are “hopeful” Andrew Wiggins can play Monday against the Hawks
Wiggins took part in 3-on-3 this morning – 8:20 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Interesting comments here from Andrew Wiggins on playing for @CanBball in the future. Explains why he wouldn’t make a three summer commitment & if it means he’s not in Paris in 2024 ‘he won’t lose sleep over it’, via @OrenWeisfeld for @Sportsnet — sportsnet.ca/nba/article/ca… – 12:42 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins will not play tomorrow night. Kerr previously said Wiggins would need a few practices under his belt before he gets back on the court after a strained thigh muscle sidelined him earlier this month. He got sick Monday (not COVID). – 9:11 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins remains out against the Blazers tomorrow night. There’s a sense this could be his final missed game. JaMychal Green is now listed out with a right lower leg infection. He had been in health and safety protocols. – 9:01 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Curry, Thompson, Green, Igoudala/Wiggins. pic.twitter.com/oKRgbRAref – 1:19 AM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr calls Wiggins “doubtful” for the game against the Blazers. – 12:53 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Steve Kerr said Andrew Wiggins is doubtful for Friday against Portland. He needs a couple practices before playing. Wiggins got some work in today. It’s possible he could play, but unlikely – 12:52 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins is doubtful for Friday’s game. He returned to the gym today (wearing a mask) but might need some additional time in the gym before getting back out there, Kerr said. – 12:51 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins is doubtful for Friday’s game against Portland, Kerr says. – 12:51 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors are .500 again
They have their second three-game win streak this season
This one was without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins – 12:30 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
No Curry. No Wiggins. No Thompson. Still, Warriors continue their home dominance. Improve to 15-2 at home with a 112-107 win over Utah
Poole 26
DiVincenzo 19
Jerome 17 points and 7 rebounds
Rookie PBJ had 11
And Green locked down the paint in 4Q
Warriors back to .500 at 18-18 – 12:30 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins is back at Chase Center tonight. Kerr said he’s feeling a lot better after missing Tuesday’s game against Charlotte because of an illness. – 8:30 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins is feeling better — “a great sign,” Kerr said. Warriors were targeting him to play tonight but he got sick Monday. – 8:29 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson joins Andrew Wiggins, Stephen Curry and JaMychal Green as being out for tonight’s game — second night of a back-to-back. Donte DiVincenzo (right knee soreness) and Draymond Green (right foot soreness) are questionable. – 4:33 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Klay Thompson is OUT for the Warriors tonight vs. the Jazz. He joins Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, JaMychal Green, and Andre Iguodala on the sideline. – 4:18 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
On a night where the Warriors went 2-for-26 from 3-point range over the final 3 quarters, and were without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, they found a different way to win nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:06 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Which sequence of draft picks was better in 2014?
A. 1st to 4th (Andrew Wiggins, Jabari Parker, Joel Embiid, Aaron Gordon).
B. 38th to 41st (Spencer Dinwiddie, Jerami Grant, Glenn Robinson III, NIKOLA JOKIC). – 12:03 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Kuminga said watching Draymond, Klay, Andre and Wiggins play defense inspires him. And he doesn’t like people scoring on him – 12:55 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins cleared to play, but sits out 11th straight game
https://t.co/ufZ58R5KzX pic.twitter.com/s4MIBDrp5a – 10:12 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
LaMelo Ball was injured when the Warriors faced the Hornets in Charlotte on Oct. 29. This time he’s available and Stephen Curry / Andrew Wiggins are out. pic.twitter.com/wgs8XPgseK – 9:47 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Here’s the latest on Andrew Wiggins, who has missed the Warriors’ last 10 games
The Warriors are 3-9 without Wiggins this season nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:28 PM
Here’s the latest on Andrew Wiggins, who has missed the Warriors’ last 10 games
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Thunder 70, Spurs 60
SGA – 12 points, 6 assists
Muscala – 14 points
Giddey – 5 points, 5 assists
Wiggins – 7 points
Vassell – 12 points
Jones – 11 points – 9:06 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey starting the second quarter with Tre Mann, Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams, and Darius Bazley. Let’s see if the stagger works to grow this lead. – 8:41 PM
More on this storyline
Andrew Wiggins is focused on repeating with the Warriors, but he holds no ill will towards Team Canada. The 27-year-old star from Vaughn, Ontario said he would absolutely consider playing for Team Canada in the summer of 2024 should they qualify for the Olympics, which they would need to do either by placing top-2 in teams from the Americas at the 2023 World Cup or by winning a subsequent last chance qualifying tournament. “I would love to play if they made the Olympics,” Wiggins told me. “But I won’t do no three year commitment, you know? If not — I wouldn’t lose no sleep over it if they didn’t let me. If they didn’t, that would be on them.” -via SportsNet / December 30, 2022
“They wanted a long term commitment. Right now, [my priority] is for the Golden State Warriors. I got kids. I got family. I got a life outside of basketball,” Wiggins, who has two daughters, explained after a recent Golden State Warriors practice in Scotiabank Arena. “So to commit three years to the Warriors and to Canada Basketball, it wouldn’t make sense to me… I spend the whole time [during the] season with the Warriors, and summertime I get to decide.” -via SportsNet / December 30, 2022
“I worked hard. I worked hard in practice, I worked hard in the summer. Just trying to perfect my game, trying to get better,” Wiggins said about his growing game. “And then being on this team, being around these guys, just learning and playing alongside these guys has been great…This group of guys makes me better. We all compliment each other. We all push each other to be the best we can be.” -via SportsNet / December 30, 2022
