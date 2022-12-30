Blazers 96, Warriors 93: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (18-16) play against the Golden State Warriors (18-18) at Chase Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday December 30, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers 96, Golden State Warriors 93 (Q4 10:57)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Draymond Green passes Chris Mullin for 5th most made threes in franchise history 💪 11:57 PM Draymond Green passes Chris Mullin for 5th most made threes in franchise history 💪 pic.twitter.com/2l5dG9WiIj

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Draymond Green just knocked down his second 3-pointer of the night. Five-point game. – Draymond Green just knocked down his second 3-pointer of the night. Five-point game. – 11:57 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors gave up 40 points in the thrid quarter. They trail Portland by eight entering the final frame. Jordan and Dame both have 30 points. – Warriors gave up 40 points in the thrid quarter. They trail Portland by eight entering the final frame. Jordan and Dame both have 30 points. – 11:56 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors down 96-88 to the Blazers going into the 4th quarter

In the last two quarters, they’ve been outscored 71-47 — a 24-point difference – Warriors down 96-88 to the Blazers going into the 4th quarterIn the last two quarters, they’ve been outscored 71-47 — a 24-point difference – 11:54 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Warriors corner threes update:

Entering Friday

Left corner: 50-for-168 (29.8% – 30th)

Right corner: 59-for-139 (42.4% – 5th)

Tonight vs Portland

Left corner: 0-for-3

Right corner: 2-for-6 – Warriors corner threes update:Entering FridayLeft corner: 50-for-168 (29.8% – 30th)Right corner: 59-for-139 (42.4% – 5th)Tonight vs PortlandLeft corner: 0-for-3Right corner: 2-for-6 – 11:47 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Poole: 30 points

Klay: 23 points

Next highest … Ty Jerome with 9 – Poole: 30 pointsKlay: 23 pointsNext highest … Ty Jerome with 9 – 11:45 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The Warriors have now been called for 18 fouls, 5 this quarter – The Warriors have now been called for 18 fouls, 5 this quarter – 11:43 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Jordan Poole and Damian Lillard are now both up to 30 points – Jordan Poole and Damian Lillard are now both up to 30 points – 11:42 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Klay Thompson passes Nate Thurmond for 6th most points in franchise history 🫡

» https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/lOeFA1lPuR – 11:42 PM Klay Thompson passes Nate Thurmond for 6th most points in franchise history 🫡

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Shaedon Sharpe looks like a future two-way star. – Shaedon Sharpe looks like a future two-way star. – 11:41 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Portland shot 75 percent (9/12) in first 5 minutes of third quarter – Portland shot 75 percent (9/12) in first 5 minutes of third quarter – 11:36 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

That 18pt first-quarter lead. Gone. As gone as the 15pt second-quarter lead.

Less than 4 minutes into the second half, Warriors trail by five, 72-67, and Steve Kerr wants to talk it over – That 18pt first-quarter lead. Gone. As gone as the 15pt second-quarter lead.Less than 4 minutes into the second half, Warriors trail by five, 72-67, and Steve Kerr wants to talk it over – 11:33 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

hell of a pass from Klay there – hell of a pass from Klay there – 11:30 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

And just like that, the Blazers have their first lead of the night – And just like that, the Blazers have their first lead of the night – 11:29 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Anfernee Simons and Jordan Poole collide in the air and Simons comes down hard on his back. He’s walking (under his own power) back to the locker room with a team trainer. – Anfernee Simons and Jordan Poole collide in the air and Simons comes down hard on his back. He’s walking (under his own power) back to the locker room with a team trainer. – 11:28 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Anfernee Simons is headed to the locker room – Anfernee Simons is headed to the locker room – 11:28 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Seven Warriors turnovers in the 2Q. Poole had five of them. – Seven Warriors turnovers in the 2Q. Poole had five of them. – 11:14 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

At the half: Warriors 60, Blazers 56

-JP 22 pts, Klay 15

-9-23 from 3p, 13-21 inside the arc

-Donte: 6 pts, team-hi 7 rebounds, team-hi plus-14 – At the half: Warriors 60, Blazers 56-JP 22 pts, Klay 15-9-23 from 3p, 13-21 inside the arc-Donte: 6 pts, team-hi 7 rebounds, team-hi plus-14 – 11:14 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Donte DiVincenzo was a +12 in the first half

17 minutes

6 points

7 rebounds (3 offensive)

2 assists

2 steals – Donte DiVincenzo was a +12 in the first half17 minutes6 points7 rebounds (3 offensive)2 assists2 steals – 11:13 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors lead the Trail Blazers 60-56 at halftime. Poor shot selection and four turnovers for Golden State in the second quarter. Jordan Poole (22 points) and Klay Thompson (15 points) have carried the scoring load so far. Damian Lillard has 19 points for Portland. – Warriors lead the Trail Blazers 60-56 at halftime. Poor shot selection and four turnovers for Golden State in the second quarter. Jordan Poole (22 points) and Klay Thompson (15 points) have carried the scoring load so far. Damian Lillard has 19 points for Portland. – 11:12 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Jordan Poole’s first half

17 minutes

22 points

3 assists

3 rebounds

8-for-12 from the field

4-for-7 from deep

6 turnovers

+11 – Jordan Poole’s first half17 minutes22 points3 assists3 rebounds8-for-12 from the field4-for-7 from deep6 turnovers+11 – 11:11 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Jabari Walker did some stuff in that half. – Jabari Walker did some stuff in that half. – 11:11 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

The Warriors led by as many as 18 in the first but went cold in the second, going 5-for-18 from the field.

Golden State taking a 60-56 edge into the break. Jordan Poole leads all scorers with 22. – The Warriors led by as many as 18 in the first but went cold in the second, going 5-for-18 from the field.Golden State taking a 60-56 edge into the break. Jordan Poole leads all scorers with 22. – 11:11 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

The Warriors once led by 18, but are now up just 60-56 at the half. Very sloppy closing minutes for Golden State.

Poole has 22 points, Thompson with 15. No other Warrior has more than 10. For Portland, Damian Lillard has 19, Anfernee Simons with 11. – The Warriors once led by 18, but are now up just 60-56 at the half. Very sloppy closing minutes for Golden State.Poole has 22 points, Thompson with 15. No other Warrior has more than 10. For Portland, Damian Lillard has 19, Anfernee Simons with 11. – 11:10 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors’ lead is down to 4 at halftime, up 60-56

They led by 16 after the first quarter, but were outscored 31-19 in the second – Warriors’ lead is down to 4 at halftime, up 60-56They led by 16 after the first quarter, but were outscored 31-19 in the second – 11:10 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Warriors seem to have an abject fear of the ghost that is Portland’s rim protector tonight – Warriors seem to have an abject fear of the ghost that is Portland’s rim protector tonight – 11:05 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Donte is absolutely everywhere. It seems like we’ve been saying this a lot recently, but what a pickup for Golden State. – Donte is absolutely everywhere. It seems like we’ve been saying this a lot recently, but what a pickup for Golden State. – 11:02 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

This is the seventh time Jordan Poole has scored at least 20 in a half this season – This is the seventh time Jordan Poole has scored at least 20 in a half this season – 10:58 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

CJ McCollum has 42 points.

Zion Williamson has 36 points.

This is the 6th time in Pelicans history (regular season and postseason) teammates have scored at least 35 in a game.

Last time was the 40 balls AD and Jrue had in playoffs against… McCollum and the Blazers. 10:57 PM CJ McCollum has 42 points.Zion Williamson has 36 points.This is the 6th time in Pelicans history (regular season and postseason) teammates have scored at least 35 in a game.Last time was the 40 balls AD and Jrue had in playoffs against… McCollum and the Blazers. pic.twitter.com/BLvMeTicBa

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

This is the 7th time Jordan Poole has had a 20-point half this season. His 20th, 20-point game of the season, 4th-straight 20-point game. Per Warriors. – This is the 7th time Jordan Poole has had a 20-point half this season. His 20th, 20-point game of the season, 4th-straight 20-point game. Per Warriors. – 10:57 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Players with more than 10 threes in a game this season:

Dame

CJ

Classic duo. 10:55 PM Players with more than 10 threes in a game this season:DameCJClassic duo. pic.twitter.com/qFa68Na9nF

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

In the previous 5 games, Jordan Poole was shooting 19.6% on 3-pointers (9-for-46)

He’s 4-for-6 from 3 with 20 points right now and there’s 7-plus minutes left in the first half – In the previous 5 games, Jordan Poole was shooting 19.6% on 3-pointers (9-for-46)He’s 4-for-6 from 3 with 20 points right now and there’s 7-plus minutes left in the first half – 10:52 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

That was almost Donte’s third steal of the half. He’s pulling a GP2 in front of GP2. – That was almost Donte’s third steal of the half. He’s pulling a GP2 in front of GP2. – 10:51 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Jordan Poole knocks down back-to-back 3s. He has 20 points with 7:31 left in the first half. Warriors up 49-38. – Jordan Poole knocks down back-to-back 3s. He has 20 points with 7:31 left in the first half. Warriors up 49-38. – 10:51 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Free throws through 15 minutes:

Portland: 11

Golden State: 2 – Free throws through 15 minutes:Portland: 11Golden State: 2 – 10:48 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Warriors’ lead, as high as 18 in the first quarter, is down to 6 less than 3 minutes into the second quarter.

Main causes: Too many fouls and too much dribbling, with JP being the lead culprit

Warriors 41, Blazers 35, timeout 9:11 Q2 – Warriors’ lead, as high as 18 in the first quarter, is down to 6 less than 3 minutes into the second quarter.Main causes: Too many fouls and too much dribbling, with JP being the lead culpritWarriors 41, Blazers 35, timeout 9:11 Q2 – 10:47 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors’ lead is down to six. Steve Kerr takes a timeout. – Warriors’ lead is down to six. Steve Kerr takes a timeout. – 10:45 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Jordan Poole missed the 3, but look at how Draymond directed Moses Moody to free up more space for JP

QB1 on the floor. Swear Draymond has six eyes seeing everything at once – Jordan Poole missed the 3, but look at how Draymond directed Moses Moody to free up more space for JPQB1 on the floor. Swear Draymond has six eyes seeing everything at once – 10:40 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

The Warriors nailed seven of 14 3-pointers in the first quarter, including a Ty Jerome half court 3 at the buzzer, and up 41-25 on Portland. – The Warriors nailed seven of 14 3-pointers in the first quarter, including a Ty Jerome half court 3 at the buzzer, and up 41-25 on Portland. – 10:37 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Ty Jerome from near halfcourt at the buzzer makes it 41-25.

Klay Thompson scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting (three 3s). Jordan Poole added 14. – Ty Jerome from near halfcourt at the buzzer makes it 41-25.Klay Thompson scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting (three 3s). Jordan Poole added 14. – 10:37 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans swinging for the fences on a fast break up 8, but can’t get a 3 to fall. Dyson Daniels more disruptive defense vs. Harden, picks up his second steal. Pels have 12 thefts on Phi’s 16 turnovers. Season high for New Orleans in steals is 15 vs. GSW on Nov. 21 – 10:37 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Ty Jerome hits the halfcourt heave at the buzzer to give the Warriors a 41-point first quarter.

Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combine for 29 of the those points. Thompson goes 6-of-9 from the floor, including three 3’s. Poole shot 6-of-7, with two 3’s. – Ty Jerome hits the halfcourt heave at the buzzer to give the Warriors a 41-point first quarter.Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combine for 29 of the those points. Thompson goes 6-of-9 from the floor, including three 3’s. Poole shot 6-of-7, with two 3’s. – 10:37 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Ty Jerome just beat the buzzer from a few steps inside halfcourt. Apparently he’s still hot.

Klay Thompson (15 points) and Jordan Poole (14 points) shot a combined 12/16 from the field in the first quarter. High-level stuff. Warriors up 16 on Portland entering the second. – Ty Jerome just beat the buzzer from a few steps inside halfcourt. Apparently he’s still hot.Klay Thompson (15 points) and Jordan Poole (14 points) shot a combined 12/16 from the field in the first quarter. High-level stuff. Warriors up 16 on Portland entering the second. – 10:36 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

After 1 at Chase: Warriors 41, Blazers 25

-Klay Thompson: 15 points 6/9 FG, 3/6 3p

-Jordan Poole: 14 points, 6/7 FG, 2/3 3p

-Ty Jerome 40ft buzzer beater – After 1 at Chase: Warriors 41, Blazers 25-Klay Thompson: 15 points 6/9 FG, 3/6 3p-Jordan Poole: 14 points, 6/7 FG, 2/3 3p-Ty Jerome 40ft buzzer beater – 10:36 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors up 41-25 on the Blazers after the first quarter

Klay Thompson: 15 points, 6-for-9 from the field, 3-for-6 from deep

Jordan Poole: 14 points, 6-for-7 from the field, 2-for-3 from deep – Warriors up 41-25 on the Blazers after the first quarterKlay Thompson: 15 points, 6-for-9 from the field, 3-for-6 from deepJordan Poole: 14 points, 6-for-7 from the field, 2-for-3 from deep – 10:36 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Klay Thompson, after two days rest, looked fresh in that first quarter. Bounce in his step on both ends. Had 15 points, three 3s, a couple mid-rangers, didn’t leave anything short. Warriors up 41-25 on the Blazers. – Klay Thompson, after two days rest, looked fresh in that first quarter. Bounce in his step on both ends. Had 15 points, three 3s, a couple mid-rangers, didn’t leave anything short. Warriors up 41-25 on the Blazers. – 10:36 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Most points on a birthday

61 — Shaquille O’Neal on 3/6/00 (his 28th)

53 — Dominique Wilkins on 1/12/87 (his 27th)

48 — LeBron James on 12/30/09 (his 25th)

47 — Stephen Curry on 3/14/22 (his 34th)

47 — LeBron James on 12/30/22 (his 38th) – Most points on a birthday61 — Shaquille O’Neal on 3/6/00 (his 28th)53 — Dominique Wilkins on 1/12/87 (his 27th)48 — LeBron James on 12/30/09 (his 25th)47 — Stephen Curry on 3/14/22 (his 34th)47 — LeBron James on 12/30/22 (his 38th) – 10:30 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Gary Payton II got his ring.

Photos by Bay Area News Group’s talented photog Jose Fajardo, whom you can follow on Instagram @ fuzyjoe pic.twitter.com/m0FUnRIQ2Y – 10:29 PM Gary Payton II got his ring.Photos by Bay Area News Group’s talented photog Jose Fajardo, whom you can follow on Instagram @ fuzyjoe https://t.co/jEWmdwSoM2

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

No stopping Klay and Jordan Poole in the first quarter – No stopping Klay and Jordan Poole in the first quarter – 10:27 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Talk about ringing in the new year 😉

Gary Payton II returned to Chase Center tonight and got his championship bling💍 10:21 PM Talk about ringing in the new year 😉Gary Payton II returned to Chase Center tonight and got his championship bling💍 mercurynews.com/2022/12/30/for…

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Without looking at the game notes, I’m just gonna assume Portland is a bad defensive team. – Without looking at the game notes, I’m just gonna assume Portland is a bad defensive team. – 10:21 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Drew Eubanks trying a rip-through behind the three-point line. Nothing else is working so why not – Drew Eubanks trying a rip-through behind the three-point line. Nothing else is working so why not – 10:21 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

A standing ovation for Gary Payton II as he gets his ring. 10:20 PM A standing ovation for Gary Payton II as he gets his ring. pic.twitter.com/WUvwTcAjXq

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Kuminga in for Looney at the 6:44 mark – Kuminga in for Looney at the 6:44 mark – 10:20 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

First reserve at the table: Jonathan Kuminga – First reserve at the table: Jonathan Kuminga – 10:19 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

The Warriors full tribute to GPII along with Draymond Green presenting him with his championship ring. 10:15 PM The Warriors full tribute to GPII along with Draymond Green presenting him with his championship ring. pic.twitter.com/wMNraQn3ua

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors are off to a fiery start, up 9-0 less than two minutes in. Klay Thompson has scored seven of those points. – Warriors are off to a fiery start, up 9-0 less than two minutes in. Klay Thompson has scored seven of those points. – 10:14 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Warriors race out to 9-0 lead in first 85 seconds. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups hops off the bench. Timeout. – Warriors race out to 9-0 lead in first 85 seconds. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups hops off the bench. Timeout. – 10:14 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Klay fadeaway, Klay layup, sick Jordan Poole layup, Klay 3

Warriors up 9-0, timeout Blazers – Klay fadeaway, Klay layup, sick Jordan Poole layup, Klay 3Warriors up 9-0, timeout Blazers – 10:13 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

“I love you brother, y’all show young champ some love.”

Draymond Green presents Gary Payton II with his championship ring, plus the Warriors’ tribute to GP2 10:12 PM “I love you brother, y’all show young champ some love.”Draymond Green presents Gary Payton II with his championship ring, plus the Warriors’ tribute to GP2 pic.twitter.com/2P7xHa4l6o

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors win the tip. Jordan Poole controls. Game on. – Warriors win the tip. Jordan Poole controls. Game on. – 10:11 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Chase Center gives Gary Payton II a standing ovation as he finally receives his championship ring. 10:11 PM Chase Center gives Gary Payton II a standing ovation as he finally receives his championship ring. pic.twitter.com/24BGdemdKI

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Gary Payton II gets a tribute video and his championship ring from the Warriors, presented by Draymond Green 10:11 PM Gary Payton II gets a tribute video and his championship ring from the Warriors, presented by Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/0yXRkGmb58

Sean Highkin @highkin

GP2 got the ring sized for his pinky. – GP2 got the ring sized for his pinky. – 10:11 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Standing ovation in Chase Center the entire time the Warriors show a highlight video of Gary Payton II. Even louder cheers when he’s introduced at half court. Draymond Green is presenting him with his championship ring. – Standing ovation in Chase Center the entire time the Warriors show a highlight video of Gary Payton II. Even louder cheers when he’s introduced at half court. Draymond Green is presenting him with his championship ring. – 10:10 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Warriors center James Wiseman out with ankle sprain, Andrew Wiggins making progress 10:03 PM Warriors center James Wiseman out with ankle sprain, Andrew Wiggins making progress mercurynews.com/2022/12/30/war…

Sean Highkin @highkin

Tonight will be the Blazers’ 21st road game of the season. They’ll be over halfway done with their road schedule before the new calendar year. – Tonight will be the Blazers’ 21st road game of the season. They’ll be over halfway done with their road schedule before the new calendar year. – 10:01 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Formers Warriors guard Gary Payton II passed out 33 2022 NBA championship rings to friends and family today at Chase Center. The Warriors are presenting the newcomer Blazers guard his championship ring before the game. 9:40 PM Formers Warriors guard Gary Payton II passed out 33 2022 NBA championship rings to friends and family today at Chase Center. The Warriors are presenting the newcomer Blazers guard his championship ring before the game. pic.twitter.com/7x9MnIVYhs

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Bojan Bogdanovic just picked up his ninth tech of the season. He’s tied with Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards for fourth in the league behind Kevin Durant (11), Draymond Green (10) and Dillon Brooks (10). – Bojan Bogdanovic just picked up his ninth tech of the season. He’s tied with Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards for fourth in the league behind Kevin Durant (11), Draymond Green (10) and Dillon Brooks (10). – 9:37 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors starters tonight vs Blazers

Jordan Poole

Donte DiVincenzo

Klay Thompson

Draymond Green

Kevon Looney

That five-man unit is a +8 in 47 minutes together this season. – Warriors starters tonight vs BlazersJordan PooleDonte DiVincenzoKlay ThompsonDraymond GreenKevon LooneyThat five-man unit is a +8 in 47 minutes together this season. – 9:37 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

CJ McCollum has 6 3s in the first half.

That’s tied for the most in any half in his career. He did it five times with the Trail Blazers. First time he’s done it in New Orleans.

And there’s 5:00 left before halftime tonight. – CJ McCollum has 6 3s in the first half.That’s tied for the most in any half in his career. He did it five times with the Trail Blazers. First time he’s done it in New Orleans.And there’s 5:00 left before halftime tonight. – 9:29 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Here’s Chauncy Billups pregame on the mental side of GP2’s injury recovery. GP2 has been cleared to play but remains out. 9:29 PM Here’s Chauncy Billups pregame on the mental side of GP2’s injury recovery. GP2 has been cleared to play but remains out. pic.twitter.com/TJMDMHq2yW

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

“I remember it in like little bits and parts and walking out with Ice Cube out the tunnel and talking with him and my dad.”

Back in February, I talked with Gary Payton II about his favorite memories growing up at NBA All-Star Games and dunk contests pic.twitter.com/hmnk17epr4 – 9:25 PM “I remember it in like little bits and parts and walking out with Ice Cube out the tunnel and talking with him and my dad.”Back in February, I talked with Gary Payton II about his favorite memories growing up at NBA All-Star Games and dunk contests https://t.co/5UkdcvPpKB

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Blazers coach Chauncey Billups on Draymond:

‘If u look at the stat sheet, and you’re a numbers person, you’d (say) ‘Aah, he’s alright.’ But if you’re an impact person and u know the game, u understand who’s driving the car.’ – Blazers coach Chauncey Billups on Draymond:‘If u look at the stat sheet, and you’re a numbers person, you’d (say) ‘Aah, he’s alright.’ But if you’re an impact person and u know the game, u understand who’s driving the car.’ – 8:55 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Warriors center James Wiseman day-to-day with ankle sprain, Andrew Wiggins making progress 8:48 PM Warriors center James Wiseman day-to-day with ankle sprain, Andrew Wiggins making progress mercurynews.com/2022/12/30/war…

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Some Warriors players did a 3×3 session this morning.

James Wiseman rolled his left ankle in the session.

PBJ was called up from Santa Cruz in response.

Wiggins was part of the session and Kerr is “hopeful” Wiggs plays in the next game versus the Hawks. – Some Warriors players did a 3×3 session this morning.James Wiseman rolled his left ankle in the session.PBJ was called up from Santa Cruz in response.Wiggins was part of the session and Kerr is “hopeful” Wiggs plays in the next game versus the Hawks. – 8:36 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Joel Embiid needs 44 points to tie Andre Iguodala for ninth on the 76ers all-time points list at 9,422. – Joel Embiid needs 44 points to tie Andre Iguodala for ninth on the 76ers all-time points list at 9,422. – 8:34 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings coach Mike Brown said he took the same approach that Steve Kerr took last season when he filled in for the Warriors head coach in the playoffs, he took a step back and let Jordi Fernandez take the coaching reigns and do what he felt was necessary. “Go coach” – Kings coach Mike Brown said he took the same approach that Steve Kerr took last season when he filled in for the Warriors head coach in the playoffs, he took a step back and let Jordi Fernandez take the coaching reigns and do what he felt was necessary. “Go coach” – 8:25 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors are hopeful Andrew Wiggins will play on Monday against Atlanta. – Warriors are hopeful Andrew Wiggins will play on Monday against Atlanta. – 8:23 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Kerr said the plan was to keep Patrick Baldwin Jr. down in Santa Cruz for tonight’s game, but they pulled him back when Wiseman got hurt. – Kerr said the plan was to keep Patrick Baldwin Jr. down in Santa Cruz for tonight’s game, but they pulled him back when Wiseman got hurt. – 8:23 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Andrew Wiggins was a part of the three-on-three scrimmage this morning. Kerr is hopeful he’ll be available on Monday, but nothing is certain. – Andrew Wiggins was a part of the three-on-three scrimmage this morning. Kerr is hopeful he’ll be available on Monday, but nothing is certain. – 8:20 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steve Kerr says the Warriors are “hopeful” Andrew Wiggins can play Monday against the Hawks

Wiggins took part in 3-on-3 this morning – Steve Kerr says the Warriors are “hopeful” Andrew Wiggins can play Monday against the HawksWiggins took part in 3-on-3 this morning – 8:20 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

James Wiseman rolled his ankle playing three-on-three this morning and will miss tonight’s game.

Steve Kerr says it doesn’t seem too serious. – James Wiseman rolled his ankle playing three-on-three this morning and will miss tonight’s game.Steve Kerr says it doesn’t seem too serious. – 8:19 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

James Wiseman hurt his ankle in 3-on-3 this morning

Steve Kerr: “It’s just unfortunate. … it doesn’t seem too serious.” – James Wiseman hurt his ankle in 3-on-3 this morningSteve Kerr: “It’s just unfortunate. … it doesn’t seem too serious.” – 8:19 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

James Wiseman was playing 3-on-3 this morning and rolled his ankle. It doesn’t seem to serious, Kerr said. – James Wiseman was playing 3-on-3 this morning and rolled his ankle. It doesn’t seem to serious, Kerr said. – 8:19 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

“We don’t win the championship without him,” Steve Kerr said of Gary Payton II who will get his ring tonight. – “We don’t win the championship without him,” Steve Kerr said of Gary Payton II who will get his ring tonight. – 8:18 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steve Kerr on Gary Payton II: “We don’t win the championship without him, I know that.” – Steve Kerr on Gary Payton II: “We don’t win the championship without him, I know that.” – 8:18 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Some new things on the injury report for JaMychal Green and James Wiseman. 8:13 PM Some new things on the injury report for JaMychal Green and James Wiseman. pic.twitter.com/H4H3xe9DQg

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

“I’m confused why you guys keep jumpin’ with me.”

One of my favorite stories I did this year was talking with Gary Payton II in the playoffs about his perfect dunk celebration. Warriors fans are going to love seeing him get his ring 8:00 PM “I’m confused why you guys keep jumpin’ with me.”One of my favorite stories I did this year was talking with Gary Payton II in the playoffs about his perfect dunk celebration. Warriors fans are going to love seeing him get his ring nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

James Wiseman won’t play tonight because of a left ankle sprain. Donte DiVincenzo and Draymond Green are probable. – James Wiseman won’t play tonight because of a left ankle sprain. Donte DiVincenzo and Draymond Green are probable. – 7:47 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

James Wiseman is listed as OUT on the Warriors’ latest injury report with a left ankle sprain.

Draymond Green and Donte DiVincenzo both are still probable. Patrick Baldwin Jr. has been recalled from Santa Cruz – James Wiseman is listed as OUT on the Warriors’ latest injury report with a left ankle sprain.Draymond Green and Donte DiVincenzo both are still probable. Patrick Baldwin Jr. has been recalled from Santa Cruz – 7:39 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

James Wiseman is out tonight for the Warriors with a left ankle sprain. Patrick Baldwin Jr. was recalled from Santa Cruz and could find a small role. He hit three big 3s last game vs Jazz. – James Wiseman is out tonight for the Warriors with a left ankle sprain. Patrick Baldwin Jr. was recalled from Santa Cruz and could find a small role. He hit three big 3s last game vs Jazz. – 7:37 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Fans going wild at the Orange Bowl an hour before kickoff. Notre Dame just took the lead on South Carolina.

This brings great joy to Clemson and Tennessee fans who are here, cheering, as they watch on TV. Can’t imagine why… – Fans going wild at the Orange Bowl an hour before kickoff. Notre Dame just took the lead on South Carolina.This brings great joy to Clemson and Tennessee fans who are here, cheering, as they watch on TV. Can’t imagine why… – 7:13 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

I have no dog in the fight, but Notre Dame and South Carolina is entertaining for sure. – I have no dog in the fight, but Notre Dame and South Carolina is entertaining for sure. – 7:03 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

If you were wondering how close we are to the endtimes, Notre Dame is leading in the 4Q of a bowl game. – If you were wondering how close we are to the endtimes, Notre Dame is leading in the 4Q of a bowl game. – 6:40 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

As of tomorrow, EvocaTV — one of the only viable non-cable ways to watch Blazers games on ROOT Sports — will be discontinued 6:36 PM As of tomorrow, EvocaTV — one of the only viable non-cable ways to watch Blazers games on ROOT Sports — will be discontinued reddit.com/r/ripcity/comm…

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

There’s no league-wide correlation here but you can see which teams are outliers.

GSW leads the league in poss. with 4+ passes

BOS leads the league in PPP on poss. with 4+ passes

DEN is 2nd most efficient and 6th most frequent 6:13 PM There’s no league-wide correlation here but you can see which teams are outliers.GSW leads the league in poss. with 4+ passesBOS leads the league in PPP on poss. with 4+ passesDEN is 2nd most efficient and 6th most frequent pic.twitter.com/0US7zFX1FR

Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper

Warriors on pace for the most lopsided home/away split since the NBA-ABA merger. 4:40 PM Warriors on pace for the most lopsided home/away split since the NBA-ABA merger. pic.twitter.com/rozdQaUvaH

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

“I’m extremely excited and honored to be the person that’s presenting him something that will matter and that nobody can take for the rest of your life.”

Draymond Green will present Gary Payton II his championship ring tonight, and couldn’t be more proud 4:32 PM “I’m extremely excited and honored to be the person that’s presenting him something that will matter and that nobody can take for the rest of your life.”Draymond Green will present Gary Payton II his championship ring tonight, and couldn’t be more proud nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…