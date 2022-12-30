Blazers vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

The Portland Trail Blazers play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $8,375,245 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $10,743,005 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday December 30, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620

