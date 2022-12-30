Buddy Hield makes fastest three in NBA history

Buddy Hield makes fastest three in NBA history

Main Rumors

Buddy Hield makes fastest three in NBA history

December 30, 2022- by

By |

Hield grabbed a game-opening jump ball out of that Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen tipped his way, pivoted at the top of the key, and instantly connected on a 3-pointer to give Indiana a 3-0 lead only three seconds into the game. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, the bucket is the fastest-made 3-pointer in the play-by-play era (since 1996-97).
Source: BasketNews

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Buddy Hield with the quickest three you will ever see? ⚡️😯
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/L3Zq0twTMb2:35 AM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Buddy Hield is 24/34 (71%!) from three in his last five games. He’s been ridiculous as a shooter. Now on top of the leauge in made 3s. – 10:59 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Really fun game in Gainbridge Fieldhouse ends as the Pacers take down the Cavs 135-126.
Tyrese Haliburton finishes with 29 points and 9 assists in the win. Buddy Hield had 25, Nesmith had 22, and Mathurin had 23. Pacers are 19-17 and have won 4/5. – 9:21 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield check in with 6:09 to go in the fourth quarter and the Pacers trailing 115-113. This game is destined for a tight finish. – 9:03 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Buddy Hield is on fire…
5 for 5 tonight and shooting better than 51% from beyond the arc in December. – 8:24 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Buddy Hield now 9/10 from deep across the last 2 games. He’s got 13 points tonight and just tied this game up with a three from the right side. – 8:22 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
The opening tip goes straight to Buddy Hield, who literally just turned around and drilled a three. Nobody had to even take a step and the Paers lead 3-0. – 7:11 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Some All-Star promotion/voting info popping up around Gainbridge Fieldhouse this week for Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, and Buddy Hield: pic.twitter.com/Kx1HnYMVCM2:56 PM

Buddy Hield @buddyhield
Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – 1:42 PM
Buddy Hield @buddyhield
Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – 1:26 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Asked Buddy Hield if he has any shooting goals in every game/season: “I don’t want to miss.” – 10:28 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers throttle the Hawks 129-114 in front of their biggest crowd of the season. They took the lead late in the first quarter and never looked back.
Buddy Hield (28 points, 9 rebounds) and Tyrese Haliburton (23 points and 7 assists) stood out, but many Pacers were good. – 9:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Buddy Hield tonight:
28 PTS
9 REB
11-16 FG
6-7 3P
Leading the NBA in threes over the past 5 seasons. pic.twitter.com/fFFaZmpe9a9:54 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers up on the Hawks 96-86 after 3 quarters. Didn’t feel like the Pacers played a great quarter but they matched Atlanta’s 32 points.
Buddy Hield leads the Pacers with 22 points, and he’s one rebound from his fourth double-double with the Pacers. – 9:21 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Buddy Hield has been consistent from distance, making at least four in five of the last six games.
He has 22pts, plus 9rebs, and the Pacers’ lead is 14. – 9:04 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers lead the Hawks 64-54 at the half. Pretty much every Pacer who played filled their role effectively, though a few guys were inaccuarte shooting the ball.
Buddy Hield has 15 points and 6 rebounds. Bennedict Mathurin has 12 points. – 8:35 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers lead 30-27 after one quarter. Second unit gave the Pacers pretty good minutes, which has been rare this season. Point of attack D has been weak from Atlanta.
Buddy Hield has 10 points and 5 rebounds already. – 8:03 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Buddy Hield has taken over, scored the Pacers’ last 8pts in 2mins. Leads to a Hawks timeout.
He’s feeling it. – 7:53 PM
Buddy Hield @buddyhield
Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – 1:32 PM

More on this storyline

“I don’t need for you to dribble, just shoot the ball. Please.” Tyrese Haliburton’s dad had one message for Buddy during pre-game 🫡 (via @Pacers ) -via Twitter / December 30, 2022
Rival teams have expressed interest in Turner and Buddy Hield during the season, sources said. Hield, 30, has been a positive locker room figure for these Pacers and is averaging 17.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 39.7 percent 3-point shooting this season. -via The Athletic / December 23, 2022
Clutch Points: “Yo Sacramento can suck my d**k!” Buddy Hield at Pacers shootaround 💀 pic.twitter.com/VQKSwte4mz -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / December 22, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home