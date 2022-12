Buddy Hield makes fastest three in NBA history

Hield grabbed a game-opening jump ball out of that Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen tipped his way, pivoted at the top of the key, and instantly connected on a 3-pointer to give Indiana a 3-0 lead only three seconds into the game. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, the bucket is the fastest-made 3-pointer in the play-by-play era (since 1996-97) Source: BasketNews