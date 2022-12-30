Buddy Hield makes fastest three in NBA history

Hield grabbed a game-opening jump ball out of that Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen tipped his way, pivoted at the top of the key, and instantly connected on a 3-pointer to give Indiana a 3-0 lead only three seconds into the game. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, the bucket is the fastest-made 3-pointer in the play-by-play era (since 1996-97).
Source: BasketNews
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Buddy Hield with the quickest three you will ever see? ⚡️😯
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Buddy Hield is on fire…
5 for 5 tonight and shooting better than 51% from beyond the arc in December. – 8:24 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Some All-Star promotion/voting info popping up around Gainbridge Fieldhouse this week for Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, and Buddy Hield: pic.twitter.com/Kx1HnYMVCM – 2:56 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers throttle the Hawks 129-114 in front of their biggest crowd of the season. They took the lead late in the first quarter and never looked back.
Buddy Hield (28 points, 9 rebounds) and Tyrese Haliburton (23 points and 7 assists) stood out, but many Pacers were good. – 9:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Buddy Hield tonight:
28 PTS
9 REB
11-16 FG
6-7 3P
Leading the NBA in threes over the past 5 seasons. pic.twitter.com/fFFaZmpe9a – 9:54 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Buddy Hield has been consistent from distance, making at least four in five of the last six games.
He has 22pts, plus 9rebs, and the Pacers’ lead is 14. – 9:04 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Buddy Hield has taken over, scored the Pacers’ last 8pts in 2mins. Leads to a Hawks timeout.
He’s feeling it. – 7:53 PM
More on this storyline
“I don’t need for you to dribble, just shoot the ball. Please.” Tyrese Haliburton’s dad had one message for Buddy during pre-game 🫡 (via @Pacers ) -via Twitter / December 30, 2022
Rival teams have expressed interest in Turner and Buddy Hield during the season, sources said. Hield, 30, has been a positive locker room figure for these Pacers and is averaging 17.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 39.7 percent 3-point shooting this season. -via The Athletic / December 23, 2022
Clutch Points: “Yo Sacramento can suck my d**k!” Buddy Hield at Pacers shootaround 💀 pic.twitter.com/VQKSwte4mz -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / December 22, 2022
