Cavs concerned Darius Garland could miss time

While there was no official diagnosis and further examination is expected, the Cavs left Indiana concerned about a potential absence, sources tell cleveland.com. Now the team that’s in the midst of a three-game losing streak, has already been forced to use 16 different starting lineups in the first 36 games and may not have enough healthy bodies to practice Friday, will hold its breath and hope Garland avoided another significant injury.
Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland left with a throbbing, swollen thumb wrapped in ice & frustration in his voice. He’s tired of being beaten up.
“Getting hacked all season. The league taking care of the players, it seems like we’re not doing that as much”
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/d… – 1:02 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That’s a really bad loss for the #Cavs. Poor defensive effort and a pretty significant question about Darius Garland’s hand now. Bad night all around for them. – 9:20 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland checks back in with a wrap around his thumb it looks like. – 9:05 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland in a whole lot of pain here, holding his right hand while being looked at by trainer Steve Spiro on the bench. Garland got smacked while driving to the basket. – 8:58 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland is still grabbing his hand as a timeout is called. – 8:58 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
If you like offense, that half was for you! #Cavs lead Pacers 68-64. Donovan Mitchell (15), Caris LeVert (14) and Darius Garland (12) all in double figures. Cavs shot 56% from the field and made seven 3s. – 8:15 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Nesmith races down the floor and scores a layup to close the half. Pacers down 68-64 to the Cavs.
Both teams shooting over 53%. Mitchell/Garland have 27pts combined. Cavs +7 on the board and with 38 points in the paint. – 8:03 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Hard to think of many backcourts in the NBA that feature two guys as creative as finishers as the #Cavs have in Mitchell and Garland. – 8:00 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs lead the Pacers, 34-29, after the first quarter. Darius Garland leading a balanced scoring attack with seven points. Cavs had nine assists on 14 made shots. Also had 13 fastbreak points. There were 9 (!!!!) lead changes in the first quarter. – 7:37 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Cavs with six straight buckets at the rim to end the 1st, 22 paint points and a 34-29 lead on the Pacers.
Haliburton and Garland have 7pts. Just six bench points for the Pacers. – 7:36 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
From the 2019 NBA Draft – in the last week pick No. 1 Zion Williamson has a 43-point game; 2. Ja Morant had 36 and 34 point nights; 3. RJ Barrett put up 44; 5. Darius Garland had 46. – 4:40 PM
“It was bothering me a lot,” Garland admitted. “I was just trying to go out there and compete as much as I could. The last two free throws, I looked at J.B. and I was like, ‘Ah, I really don’t want to shoot these.’ But I got fouled and just tried to make two. They didn’t go in. Everything hurt. I was playing with a wrapped thumb. I couldn’t really do anything. I wasn’t going to be effective with that. It was already throbbing and swollen at that point.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / December 30, 2022
The season-long battle wounds keep piling up — and Garland’s getting tired of the opponent’s excessive bullying. “Just getting hacked all season,” Garland said following Thursday’s 135-126 loss to the Indiana Pacers. “Nothing has changed. The physicality isn’t a factor at all. It’s the whistle not being blown at the right time when it’s a foul, an obvious foul. Some of this stuff we should be reviewing.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / December 30, 2022
“I told them I need a mask at this point or some goggles or something because it’s getting out of hand,” Garland said. “I’m just tired of getting hit in my face. But I like the aggressive defenses. It’s kind of a statement to me and my game. It’s super cool that people are just trying to tighten up their shoelaces for me.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / December 30, 2022
