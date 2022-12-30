Family reasons and location the main reasons LeBron James not demanding trade from Lakers

Family reasons and LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION, as we’ve noted here many times, were the true driving forces that prompted LeBron James to leave Cleveland for Hollywood in the summer of 2018. Those are believed to be the same forces that would keep him from urging the Lakers to ship him somewhere that he has an actual chance at ring No. 5. His oldest son Bronny is a high school senior. Another son, Bryce, is a high school sophomore. They’re budding prospects thriving in Southern California. James presumably doesn’t want to uproot them.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Hey all, letting everyone know @clintonyates and I will be on @ESPNLosAngeles until 3pm PT, following the end of the Mayo Bowl. (The “Granddaddy of them all,” as it’s known.) Talking all sorts of Lakers, LeBron, NBA, Raiders… and of course, nonsense. Listen up! AK – 3:20 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
🎂 Happy 38th birthday to LeBron James!
📊 1393 GP, 27.1 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 7.3 APG
🎯 50.5 FG%, 34.5 3P%, 73.4 FT%
⭐️ 18x (2005-2022)
🏆 4x MVP, 4x FMVP, 2004 ROY
💍 4x (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020)
Read more here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:11 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Ohm Youngmisuk on the implications of LeBron’s recent comments, plus a deep dive on the state of Kawhi and the Clips. Then @bykevinclark on all things Magic, Chili’s, dad-hood, much more:
Apple: apple.co/3WsBh8B
Spotify: spoti.fi/3C9G32Q – 2:52 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Happy 38th birthday to LeBron James (time for some highlights) nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/30/hap… – 2:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
For tonight at Atlanta:
– LeBron has been upgraded to available (left ankle soreness)
– Lonnie Walker IV has been downgraded to questionable (tailbone contusion) – 2:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers status update:
LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Atlanta.
Lonnie Walker IV (tailbone contusion) has been downgraded to QUESTIONABLE. – 2:30 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Ep.6 of “That’s What Sheed Said” @UnderdogFantasy
• The story of playing Dunk HORSE against Jalen Duren
• LeBron in Game 5 of 2007 ECF, and what would Sheed’s teams do to stop Luka
• Julius Randle
• What does Jokic have to do to MVP three-peat?
📺 https://t.co/N0VlT3UmSj pic.twitter.com/28k2DDqZTB – 2:17 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron started stretching before he went to bed when he was 10. He iced in high school. LeBron, who turns 38 today, has been preparing his body to remain great since he was in elementary school. And his unprecedented greatness is being wasted.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/le… – 1:12 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
About McLendon, Kevin Porter Jr, Rudy, Stormin’ Norm, Zach, ‘Bron and was that really Arturas? Ask Sam.
bit.ly/3GrIjVC – 1:09 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron’s contract extension was supposed to end a lot of drama. Instead, it’s created a share, as the Lakers are now facing scrutiny for how they’re managing the end of his career: ocregister.com/2022/12/29/ana… – 1:00 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Jalen Johnson turned 21 a couple of weeks ago.
LeBron James turns 38 today. I asked Jalen about what LeBron has meant to him and the league.
He brought up this memory from when he was 7 years old (sound *on* to hear Jalen). pic.twitter.com/VHOwO6lF7P – 12:18 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Jalen Johnson turned 21 a couple of weeks ago.
LeBron James turns 38 today. I asked Jalen about what LeBron has meant to him and the league.
He brought up this memory from when he was 7 years old. pic.twitter.com/iUm6U8Fzo2 – 12:12 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
On his 38th birthday … column on watching Year 20 LeBron James: marcstein.substack.com/p/38-special-b… – 11:27 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Can the Lakers actually build a contender for LeBron between now and 2024? Would they dare trade him this offseason? Either way, happy 38th LeBron!!! 🎂🎁 @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/can… – 11:21 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron James career:
18x All-Star
18x All-NBA
6x All-Defense
4x MVP
4x NBA Champ
4x FMVP
Averaging 28/8/7 and he’s only 38 years old. pic.twitter.com/a1HNo1SIO1 – 11:05 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
West All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor:
STARTERS
Luka Doncic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Nikola Jokic
Anthony Davis
Zion Williamson
BENCH
Stephen Curry
Devin Booker
Domantas Sabonis
LeBron James
Lauri Markkanen
Ja Morant
Damian Lillard
ALTERNATES
Ayton, Fox, Grant, Simons, Edwards pic.twitter.com/ouc7xwXDqU – 10:47 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
LeBron and Tiger sharing a birthday is kind of bananas. Each of them GOAT or GOAT adjacent in their sport; each billionaire athletes or on their way; each proud Dads with kids trying to follow in their footsteps. Tiger is a Lakers fan tho, which is where the similarities end. – 9:46 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron James turns 38 today.
Only one player older than him has gotten into a game this season — that, of course, being Udonis Haslem. – 8:39 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron is having arguably his worst season since his rookie year.
But this is how great he still is at 38.
Averaging 27 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists.
Michael Jordan did that once in his entire career. He was 25. – 7:59 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Happy 38th bday LeBron.
Most career points when turning…
19: LeBron
20: LeBron
21: LeBron
22: LeBron
23: LeBron
24: LeBron
25: LeBron
26: LeBron
27: LeBron
28: LeBron
29: LeBron
30: LeBron
31: LeBron
32: LeBron
33: LeBron
34: LeBron
35: LeBron
36: LeBron
37: LeBron
38: LeBron – 7:47 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked LBJ putting the Lakers on notice, Magic-Pistons scuffle, Christmas ratings being up, a bunch of injury updates and more. Watch, like and subscribe below. Help us push towards 22K and then 23K in 2023!
youtu.be/MZesHPBPmEY – 10:06 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP awards won vs. MVP awards they should have won
Wilt Chamberlain: 4-9
LeBron James: 4-9
Michael Jordan: 5-9
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 6-10
hoopshype.com/lists/mvp-vote… – 5:37 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers list LeBron James (left ankle soreness) as questionable for tomorrow’s game in Atlanta. – 5:02 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Thursday’s @lockedonlakers pod, on YouTube! LeBron sends a message to the Lakers. He wants to play for titles… (in L.A. or elsewhere?) What, if anything, can the Lakers do about this? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/Giw8juF8xC4?t=… – 4:26 PM
More on this storyline
Those who know James best say he hungers for another championship … far away as that seems. The two-year contract extension worth nearly $100 million that he signed in August contains a player option in Year 2 that sets James up to return to free agency in the summer of 2024 if he so chooses. Wild as it sounds, I’d give him a better chance at this point of orchestrating his dream partnership — teaming up with Bronny in the NBA somewhere in 2024-25 — than winning another ring. -via marcstein.substack.com / December 30, 2022
The implication is that James’ teammates have routinely and freely allowed him to control and score the ball, a natural game plan with him on the roster. As a result, James, who turned 38 on Friday, is chasing the regular-season record for scoring. It’s a mark Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has held since six months before James was born in 1984. (When including playoff scoring, James has already slipped past Abdul-Jabbar, passing him in February.) -via ESPN / December 30, 2022
But the totality in which James’ teammates have, in essence, stood back and allowed him to use his power, skill and ambidexterity to score more than anyone in the history of the game is perhaps undersold. If anything regarding James this deep into his career can be undersold, this might be it. Because they have really stood back. -via ESPN / December 30, 2022
