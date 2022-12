Gregg Popovich: We're holding Luka Doncic under 50

Mavericks insider Tim McMahon brought up the possibility of Luka teaming up with an All-Star. However, the scenario he mentioned doesn’t involve the other star joining the Mavs. Rather, the rumored star could recruit Doncic to his own team. The player in the scenario is Jokic, a close friend of the Dallas All-Star. “Well, the only reason I’m gonna say yes is because I’ve seen Mavericks fans (acting enthusiastically), ‘Him and Luka are buddies, Jokic’s in the house,'” MacMahon said. “I would be more concerned about perhaps that thing going the other way.” -via SportsKeeda / December 29, 2022