Gregg Popovich: We're holding Luka Doncic under 50

Raul Dominguez: Pop was asked if Spurs could hold Mavs superstar Luka Doncic under 60 points after he blitzed the Knicks for 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists. Pop said absolutely (tongue-in-cheek)! “We are holding Luka under 50,” he said, playfully slapping his palm on the table. “Quote.”
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
If it feels like Tyrese Haliburton is the best shooter on pull-ups lately, it’s because he is. Top eFG% on pull-up shots this month (min 75 FGA, 41 quals):
Hali – 63.3
KD – 60.3
Ant Simons – 59.9
Dame – 59.9
Kyrie – 58.2
D’Angelo – 56.5
Luka – 54.8
Clarkson – 54.2
Herro – 53.7 – 4:36 AM
If it feels like Tyrese Haliburton is the best shooter on pull-ups lately, it’s because he is. Top eFG% on pull-up shots this month (min 75 FGA, 41 quals):
Hali – 63.3
KD – 60.3
Ant Simons – 59.9
Dame – 59.9
Kyrie – 58.2
D’Angelo – 56.5
Luka – 54.8
Clarkson – 54.2
Herro – 53.7 – 4:36 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic gets his eighth season triple-double to lead the Mavericks to another win
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:11 AM
Luka Doncic gets his eighth season triple-double to lead the Mavericks to another win
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:11 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
We live in a world where this Luka Doncic’s shot isn’t even a highlight for him 🔥
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/UyMbf5dxi6 – 2:44 AM
We live in a world where this Luka Doncic’s shot isn’t even a highlight for him 🔥
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/UyMbf5dxi6 – 2:44 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs have their longest win streak of the season at 5 games. 5th game was a 129-114 win vs Houston tonight. Not the easiest game to play after the drama of Tuesday. Luka w/ triple double #8, 35P/12R/13A. Dwight Powell added a season high 19 pts on a perfect 8/8 shooting night. – 12:33 AM
Mavs have their longest win streak of the season at 5 games. 5th game was a 129-114 win vs Houston tonight. Not the easiest game to play after the drama of Tuesday. Luka w/ triple double #8, 35P/12R/13A. Dwight Powell added a season high 19 pts on a perfect 8/8 shooting night. – 12:33 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Coming into the game vs HOU Mavs avg 9.9 FB pts, last in @NBA. Had season hi 25 FB pts tonight, topping thr previous hi of 22, also vs HOU. Yes, Luka may want to play at his pace but he has plenty of pass ahead skills. Clearly they can run, they just have to put their mind to it – 12:25 AM
Coming into the game vs HOU Mavs avg 9.9 FB pts, last in @NBA. Had season hi 25 FB pts tonight, topping thr previous hi of 22, also vs HOU. Yes, Luka may want to play at his pace but he has plenty of pass ahead skills. Clearly they can run, they just have to put their mind to it – 12:25 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Mavericks 129, Rockets 114: Luka Doncic blows past Houston, again ift.tt/tZuKLRz – 12:19 AM
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Mavericks 129, Rockets 114: Luka Doncic blows past Houston, again ift.tt/tZuKLRz – 12:19 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Cowboys (2 Dak Prescott INTs, 1 fumble) finished with more turnovers than Luka Doncic (2) did in his 13-assist triple-double tonight. – 12:07 AM
The Cowboys (2 Dak Prescott INTs, 1 fumble) finished with more turnovers than Luka Doncic (2) did in his 13-assist triple-double tonight. – 12:07 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd after Luka Doncic led Mavs’ season-best 25 fast-break points: “Davis [Bertans] is one his favorite tight ends that tends to out-run his coverage. … He set the tone for us in a funny way, a great way.” – 12:03 AM
Jason Kidd after Luka Doncic led Mavs’ season-best 25 fast-break points: “Davis [Bertans] is one his favorite tight ends that tends to out-run his coverage. … He set the tone for us in a funny way, a great way.” – 12:03 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mavericks 129, Rockets 114: Luka Doncic blows past Houston, again houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 11:24 PM
Mavericks 129, Rockets 114: Luka Doncic blows past Houston, again houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 11:24 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets fall to the Mavs, 129-114. Green: 23p. Doncic triple-double: 35p, 12r, 13a. – 10:53 PM
#Rockets fall to the Mavs, 129-114. Green: 23p. Doncic triple-double: 35p, 12r, 13a. – 10:53 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
It’s a final: Mavs 129, Rockets 114. Luka had 35-12-13, Wood 21-6 and 4 blocks, Dwight had 19-6, Tim scored 18 pts, and Spencer had 15-4-6. Mavs are 20-16, have won a season-high 5 games in a row and will play in San Antonio on Saturday. – 10:52 PM
It’s a final: Mavs 129, Rockets 114. Luka had 35-12-13, Wood 21-6 and 4 blocks, Dwight had 19-6, Tim scored 18 pts, and Spencer had 15-4-6. Mavs are 20-16, have won a season-high 5 games in a row and will play in San Antonio on Saturday. – 10:52 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka tonight:
35 PTS
12 REB
13 AST
Leading the league in triple-doubles. pic.twitter.com/lbyPZZ1YTw – 10:42 PM
Luka tonight:
35 PTS
12 REB
13 AST
Leading the league in triple-doubles. pic.twitter.com/lbyPZZ1YTw – 10:42 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic, the Mavs hope, just checked out for good after playing 16 straight minutes out of halftime.
If 20-point lead holds, Luka will finish this one with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists for NBA-leading 8th triple-double. – 10:35 PM
Luka Doncic, the Mavs hope, just checked out for good after playing 16 straight minutes out of halftime.
If 20-point lead holds, Luka will finish this one with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists for NBA-leading 8th triple-double. – 10:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Doncic sits with 35-13-12 with eighth minutes left. Dallas up 21. – 10:34 PM
Doncic sits with 35-13-12 with eighth minutes left. Dallas up 21. – 10:34 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs lead 99-79 after the third quarter. Luka has 32-12-13, Dwight has 19-6, Tim has 18 pts and Wood has 15-6 and 5 blocks. – 10:27 PM
Mavs lead 99-79 after the third quarter. Luka has 32-12-13, Dwight has 19-6, Tim has 18 pts and Wood has 15-6 and 5 blocks. – 10:27 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mavericks 99, Rockets 79 after 3. Garuba 3 with 1:16 left in the third the first for a Rockets player other than Green, Porter. Doncic with 30 points, 13 assists, 12 rebounds, his league-high eighth triple double. – 10:26 PM
Mavericks 99, Rockets 79 after 3. Garuba 3 with 1:16 left in the third the first for a Rockets player other than Green, Porter. Doncic with 30 points, 13 assists, 12 rebounds, his league-high eighth triple double. – 10:26 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Luka received a technical foul after the play. pic.twitter.com/DFLdvKHjLP – 10:24 PM
Luka received a technical foul after the play. pic.twitter.com/DFLdvKHjLP – 10:24 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic is making some of these passes look like he’s playing with a light little nerf ball. – 10:23 PM
Luka Doncic is making some of these passes look like he’s playing with a light little nerf ball. – 10:23 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic is halfway to an automatic one-game suspension after that technical foul. He has been called for nine this season, but one was rescinded. – 10:16 PM
Luka Doncic is halfway to an automatic one-game suspension after that technical foul. He has been called for nine this season, but one was rescinded. – 10:16 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic, who appears to be bleeding on his right cheek, just picked up his eighth technical foul of the season. – 10:15 PM
Luka Doncic, who appears to be bleeding on his right cheek, just picked up his eighth technical foul of the season. – 10:15 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic is up to a 26-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in 26 minutes midway through Q3.
Even more notable: Mavs are up 22 points and should get their superstar some much-needed second-half rest. – 10:12 PM
Luka Doncic is up to a 26-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in 26 minutes midway through Q3.
Even more notable: Mavs are up 22 points and should get their superstar some much-needed second-half rest. – 10:12 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic has his league-leading eighth triple-double of the season. He got this one by midway through the third quarter. – 10:11 PM
Luka Doncic has his league-leading eighth triple-double of the season. He got this one by midway through the third quarter. – 10:11 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
26-10-10. Another Luka triple-double. With 5:37 left in the third quarter. – 10:10 PM
26-10-10. Another Luka triple-double. With 5:37 left in the third quarter. – 10:10 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka just picked up the 54th triple-double of his career. He has 26-10-10. – 10:10 PM
Luka just picked up the 54th triple-double of his career. He has 26-10-10. – 10:10 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Doncic and Wood with consecutive 3s, Doncic pointing at Garuba and shaking his head to say Garuba has no chance and Wood turning and staring at the Rockets bench. Mavericks by 21. – 10:07 PM
Doncic and Wood with consecutive 3s, Doncic pointing at Garuba and shaking his head to say Garuba has no chance and Wood turning and staring at the Rockets bench. Mavericks by 21. – 10:07 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Luka only has 23-9-8 so far tonight early in the third. Such a slacker. – 10:02 PM
Luka only has 23-9-8 so far tonight early in the third. Such a slacker. – 10:02 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
So much happened in Luka’s astounding 60-point triple double, we may not be paying enough attention to the fact that the overtime-forcing play almost never works. But it did this time.
mavs.com/silas-on-luka/ – 9:56 PM
So much happened in Luka’s astounding 60-point triple double, we may not be paying enough attention to the fact that the overtime-forcing play almost never works. But it did this time.
mavs.com/silas-on-luka/ – 9:56 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Not sure what’s worse – blowing a 9-point lead in final 30 seconds and giving up a historic triple-double to Luka or if this continues and Knicks are pummeled by one of the NBA’s worst teams missing its second leading scorer. Neither are good – that I am sure of. – 9:47 PM
Not sure what’s worse – blowing a 9-point lead in final 30 seconds and giving up a historic triple-double to Luka or if this continues and Knicks are pummeled by one of the NBA’s worst teams missing its second leading scorer. Neither are good – that I am sure of. – 9:47 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
A Ho Hum 21-7-7 for Luka in the 1st half as Mavs lead HOU 65-51. The real story, the fast breaking Mavs led by Dwight Powell who just kept being HOU down th floor for layups. 10 of his 13 pts in 2nd qtr. Mavs avg 9.9 FB pts fewest in @NBA. They have 13. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 9:47 PM
A Ho Hum 21-7-7 for Luka in the 1st half as Mavs lead HOU 65-51. The real story, the fast breaking Mavs led by Dwight Powell who just kept being HOU down th floor for layups. 10 of his 13 pts in 2nd qtr. Mavs avg 9.9 FB pts fewest in @NBA. They have 13. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 9:47 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic just completed one of the more lowkey 21-point, 7-rebound, 7-assist, 2-block halves. – 9:44 PM
Luka Doncic just completed one of the more lowkey 21-point, 7-rebound, 7-assist, 2-block halves. – 9:44 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Why not. Luka hits a long three-pointer at the buzzer and the Mavs lead 65-51 at the half. Luka has 21-7-7 and 2 blocks, Tim has 15 pts, and Dwight has 13-5. – 9:44 PM
Why not. Luka hits a long three-pointer at the buzzer and the Mavs lead 65-51 at the half. Luka has 21-7-7 and 2 blocks, Tim has 15 pts, and Dwight has 13-5. – 9:44 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mavericks 65, Rockets 51 at half. Mavs inbounded in the backcourt with 1.5 seconds left in the half — Dinwiddie to Doncic for a 35-footer. Doncic with 21, Hardaway 15. Smith with 16. Rockets 4 of 15 on 3s, went 17 minutes between made 3s. – 9:43 PM
Mavericks 65, Rockets 51 at half. Mavs inbounded in the backcourt with 1.5 seconds left in the half — Dinwiddie to Doncic for a 35-footer. Doncic with 21, Hardaway 15. Smith with 16. Rockets 4 of 15 on 3s, went 17 minutes between made 3s. – 9:43 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka just topped off a 21-point first half with a 30-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer and a little shoulder shimmy afterward to put the Mavericks up 65-51 over Houston. Powell with 13, Hardaway with 15. – 9:42 PM
Luka just topped off a 21-point first half with a 30-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer and a little shoulder shimmy afterward to put the Mavericks up 65-51 over Houston. Powell with 13, Hardaway with 15. – 9:42 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic with another halftime buzzer beater and an exaggerated shimmy to the crowd.
Goodness, this guy. – 9:41 PM
Luka Doncic with another halftime buzzer beater and an exaggerated shimmy to the crowd.
Goodness, this guy. – 9:41 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks increased the lead by two points to 45-37 with Luka on the bench for 5:36. Now they are up by 11. – 9:26 PM
Mavericks increased the lead by two points to 45-37 with Luka on the bench for 5:36. Now they are up by 11. – 9:26 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
During this break, the Mavs are debuting a “Doncic Dancey Dance Cam” in honor of *that* dancey dance. – 9:24 PM
During this break, the Mavs are debuting a “Doncic Dancey Dance Cam” in honor of *that* dancey dance. – 9:24 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mavericks 36, Rockets 30 after 1. Smith’s 14 points more than five of previous six games. The exception was game vs. Dallas. Doncic with 14. He’s 5 of 8 from the line; Rockets 5 of 6. Mavs shoot 57.9 %. – 9:09 PM
Mavericks 36, Rockets 30 after 1. Smith’s 14 points more than five of previous six games. The exception was game vs. Dallas. Doncic with 14. He’s 5 of 8 from the line; Rockets 5 of 6. Mavs shoot 57.9 %. – 9:09 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs lead 36-30 after the first quarter. Luka has 14-3-3 and 2 blocks, and Tim has 9 pts. – 9:09 PM
Mavs lead 36-30 after the first quarter. Luka has 14-3-3 and 2 blocks, and Tim has 9 pts. – 9:09 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
First quarter is over and Luka’s only on his way to a 56-spot with 14 points as the Mavericks are up 36-30. A defensive pillow fight, but at least the Mavericks are winning it. – 9:07 PM
First quarter is over and Luka’s only on his way to a 56-spot with 14 points as the Mavericks are up 36-30. A defensive pillow fight, but at least the Mavericks are winning it. – 9:07 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Time to see if Luka Doncic can go for 70 points … or get more than 12 seconds of rest in the second half. pic.twitter.com/IXiXp9oZfV – 8:42 PM
Time to see if Luka Doncic can go for 70 points … or get more than 12 seconds of rest in the second half. pic.twitter.com/IXiXp9oZfV – 8:42 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets open with Eric Gordon on Doncic. In the previous meeting, Porter Jr., Smith, Eason and Martin all had more possessions on the Mavs star than Gordon. – 8:41 PM
Rockets open with Eric Gordon on Doncic. In the previous meeting, Porter Jr., Smith, Eason and Martin all had more possessions on the Mavs star than Gordon. – 8:41 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka, Frank, Spencer, Christian and Tim are the starters tonight against the Rockets. – 8:40 PM
Luka, Frank, Spencer, Christian and Tim are the starters tonight against the Rockets. – 8:40 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs starters tonight vs Houston: Luka, Dinwiddie, Hardaway Jr., Wood and Frank Ntilikina. It’s Ntilikina’s first start this season after starting 5 games last season. 740 tipoff on BSSW – 8:15 PM
Mavs starters tonight vs Houston: Luka, Dinwiddie, Hardaway Jr., Wood and Frank Ntilikina. It’s Ntilikina’s first start this season after starting 5 games last season. 740 tipoff on BSSW – 8:15 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs Mavs: Gordon, Smith Jr, Sengun, Green, Porter Jr
Mavs starters: Hardaway Jr, Ntilikina, Wood, Doncic, Dinwiddie – 8:12 PM
#Rockets starters vs Mavs: Gordon, Smith Jr, Sengun, Green, Porter Jr
Mavs starters: Hardaway Jr, Ntilikina, Wood, Doncic, Dinwiddie – 8:12 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Mavericks starters: Hardaway Jr., Ntilikina, Wood, Dinwiddie, Doncic. (First start of the season for Ntilikina.) – 8:10 PM
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Mavericks starters: Hardaway Jr., Ntilikina, Wood, Dinwiddie, Doncic. (First start of the season for Ntilikina.) – 8:10 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Ntilikina, Hardaway, Wood, Dinwiddie, Doncic
HOU starters: Gordon, Smith, Sengun, Green, Porter
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:09 PM
Mavs starters: Ntilikina, Hardaway, Wood, Dinwiddie, Doncic
HOU starters: Gordon, Smith, Sengun, Green, Porter
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Stephen Silas started watching Tuesday’s Mavs game on his phone on the charter, after Rockets’ played in Boston, in time to see Luka’s missed free throw/put back. In 23 years of coaching, saw it work twice: Tuesday and Rockets’ win against Dallas (Covington follow) in the bubble. – 7:37 PM
Stephen Silas started watching Tuesday’s Mavs game on his phone on the charter, after Rockets’ played in Boston, in time to see Luka’s missed free throw/put back. In 23 years of coaching, saw it work twice: Tuesday and Rockets’ win against Dallas (Covington follow) in the bubble. – 7:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kidd added that “with the recovery beer” Luka Doncic has a full tank following his 60-21-10 the other night. – 6:50 PM
Kidd added that “with the recovery beer” Luka Doncic has a full tank following his 60-21-10 the other night. – 6:50 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s return tonight from 60-point history: “With the recovery beer, I think the tank is full.” – 6:49 PM
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s return tonight from 60-point history: “With the recovery beer, I think the tank is full.” – 6:49 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd on whether he’s worried about Luka Doncic wearing down: “With a recovery beer, I think the tank is full.” – 6:49 PM
Jason Kidd on whether he’s worried about Luka Doncic wearing down: “With a recovery beer, I think the tank is full.” – 6:49 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — The case for Luka Doncic as MVP. Just ask the Rockets. ift.tt/h09Wfdp – 6:18 PM
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — The case for Luka Doncic as MVP. Just ask the Rockets. ift.tt/h09Wfdp – 6:18 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
This week’s #HoopCollective w/ @Brian Windhorst and @Tim MacMahon: an eye-witness account of Luka making history, plus assessing the red-hot Brooklyn Nets and West-leading Denver Nuggets with an eye toward what the playoffs could look like for both of them. open.spotify.com/episode/6SFJ3j… – 5:52 PM
This week’s #HoopCollective w/ @Brian Windhorst and @Tim MacMahon: an eye-witness account of Luka making history, plus assessing the red-hot Brooklyn Nets and West-leading Denver Nuggets with an eye toward what the playoffs could look like for both of them. open.spotify.com/episode/6SFJ3j… – 5:52 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
The case for Luka Doncic as MVP. Just ask the Rockets. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 5:09 PM
The case for Luka Doncic as MVP. Just ask the Rockets. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 5:09 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Great work by the Mavs content team to put together all of these angles of Luka’s shot on Tuesday. Some awesome crowd reactions and crowd sounds in this video. The emotions of sports, especially a big shot in basketball, is an amazing and beautiful thing. youtu.be/Mtby3SYjF0c – 4:01 PM
Great work by the Mavs content team to put together all of these angles of Luka’s shot on Tuesday. Some awesome crowd reactions and crowd sounds in this video. The emotions of sports, especially a big shot in basketball, is an amazing and beautiful thing. youtu.be/Mtby3SYjF0c – 4:01 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Michelob Ultra made sure that Luka Doncic has enough recovery beer to get to at least the All-Star break. pic.twitter.com/aknzWEjpnJ – 3:28 PM
Michelob Ultra made sure that Luka Doncic has enough recovery beer to get to at least the All-Star break. pic.twitter.com/aknzWEjpnJ – 3:28 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic plays basketball again tonight, and if the Mavs need another 50-point game to beat the West-worst Rockets, at least Luka now has plenty of recovery beers.
📸: @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/nNKke8UlyV – 3:15 PM
Luka Doncic plays basketball again tonight, and if the Mavs need another 50-point game to beat the West-worst Rockets, at least Luka now has plenty of recovery beers.
📸: @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/nNKke8UlyV – 3:15 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @LopezSelby31:
Slovenian brewery answers Mavs star Luka Doncic’s call for a ‘recovery beer’ dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:54 PM
From @LopezSelby31:
Slovenian brewery answers Mavs star Luka Doncic’s call for a ‘recovery beer’ dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:54 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd: “It’s not a computer game.”
Christian Wood: “The vibe’s great here.”
A look at how Christian Wood is starting to click when Luka Doncic and the Mavericks need him most: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:34 AM
Jason Kidd: “It’s not a computer game.”
Christian Wood: “The vibe’s great here.”
A look at how Christian Wood is starting to click when Luka Doncic and the Mavericks need him most: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:34 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Somehow, Luka, the Mavs, and all of us, are going to have to refocus as HOU comes calling to @AACenter. Mavs trying for a 5th straight win, which would move them into 5th in the West. HOU has lost 6 of 7. @Rphillipstexas has pre at 7. Tip w/Brad & me at 7:40 @971TheFreak – 11:28 AM
Somehow, Luka, the Mavs, and all of us, are going to have to refocus as HOU comes calling to @AACenter. Mavs trying for a 5th straight win, which would move them into 5th in the West. HOU has lost 6 of 7. @Rphillipstexas has pre at 7. Tip w/Brad & me at 7:40 @971TheFreak – 11:28 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Players with more TPA last year than Luka Doncic (262.08) and Nikola Jokic (261.4) have this year:
Stephen Curry
Dejounte Murray
Jayson Tatum
Trae Young
Kevin Durant
LeBron James
Doncic
Joel Embiid
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jokic
That’s it. 10 players (including themselves). pic.twitter.com/pufKU8OGAd – 11:00 AM
Players with more TPA last year than Luka Doncic (262.08) and Nikola Jokic (261.4) have this year:
Stephen Curry
Dejounte Murray
Jayson Tatum
Trae Young
Kevin Durant
LeBron James
Doncic
Joel Embiid
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jokic
That’s it. 10 players (including themselves). pic.twitter.com/pufKU8OGAd – 11:00 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan:
‘Vibe’s great here’: Christian Wood is clicking when Luka Doncic, Mavericks need him most dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:43 AM
From @Callie Caplan:
‘Vibe’s great here’: Christian Wood is clicking when Luka Doncic, Mavericks need him most dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:43 AM
Sergio Gonzalez @thatgonzalez
On back-to-back nights “this league” has given us All-Time performances from Luka and Zion.
On back-to-back nights, two of the @TheAthletic’s young stars lived up to the moment and captured it.
This time it was @Will Guillory. The future is bright! 💪
theathletic.com/4042732/2022/1… – 9:52 AM
On back-to-back nights “this league” has given us All-Time performances from Luka and Zion.
On back-to-back nights, two of the @TheAthletic’s young stars lived up to the moment and captured it.
This time it was @Will Guillory. The future is bright! 💪
theathletic.com/4042732/2022/1… – 9:52 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:
✅ 45 PTS
✅ 22 REB
✅ 7 AST
He’s the third player since the ABA-NBA merger – and second in two nights! – to record at least 45p/20r/5a in a game, joining:
Chris Webber (Jan. 5, 2001)
Luka Doncic (Dec. 27, 2022)
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:44 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:
✅ 45 PTS
✅ 22 REB
✅ 7 AST
He’s the third player since the ABA-NBA merger – and second in two nights! – to record at least 45p/20r/5a in a game, joining:
Chris Webber (Jan. 5, 2001)
Luka Doncic (Dec. 27, 2022)
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:44 AM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Rockets at Mavericks
All eyes will be on Luka Doncic to see what he’ll do next after dropping an insane 60-21-10 line in his last game. When he last faced the Rockets on Christmas Eve eve, Luka scored 50 and just missed another triple-double. pic.twitter.com/sfn6vtKeGq – 6:06 AM
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Rockets at Mavericks
All eyes will be on Luka Doncic to see what he’ll do next after dropping an insane 60-21-10 line in his last game. When he last faced the Rockets on Christmas Eve eve, Luka scored 50 and just missed another triple-double. pic.twitter.com/sfn6vtKeGq – 6:06 AM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Gregg Popovich just picked up back-to-back techs and was ejected. Fun fact: The Thunder are now +17 in technical foul points this season. Hat tip to @ParisNLawson. – 8:43 PM
Gregg Popovich just picked up back-to-back techs and was ejected. Fun fact: The Thunder are now +17 in technical foul points this season. Hat tip to @ParisNLawson. – 8:43 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Gregg Popovich got a tech, immediately a second tech and got thrown out of the game.
Loud City pretty big fans of tossing Pop. – 8:43 PM
Gregg Popovich got a tech, immediately a second tech and got thrown out of the game.
Loud City pretty big fans of tossing Pop. – 8:43 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Gregg Popovich spoke very highly of Chip Engelland and his ability to be a great person along with being a great shooting coach
“Sammy knew that and he maliciously stole him from us,” Pop joked pic.twitter.com/4auMJA6uSn – 6:47 PM
Gregg Popovich spoke very highly of Chip Engelland and his ability to be a great person along with being a great shooting coach
“Sammy knew that and he maliciously stole him from us,” Pop joked pic.twitter.com/4auMJA6uSn – 6:47 PM
More on this storyline
After Luka Doncic’s historic 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple-double against the Knicks on Tuesday, the Mavericks’ star had one request. “I’m tired as hell,” Doncic said during the postgame interview on Bally Sports Southwest. “I need a recovery beer.” -via Dallas Morning News / December 29, 2022
Less than 48 hours later, a Slovenian brewery has answered the call for the country’s biggest star. Laško Brewery announced its “Recovery Beer Edition” in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The post, after being translated to English, reads: “For all tired Lukas who need a beer for regeneration, we have brewed… Recovery beer.” -via Dallas Morning News / December 29, 2022
Mavericks insider Tim McMahon brought up the possibility of Luka teaming up with an All-Star. However, the scenario he mentioned doesn’t involve the other star joining the Mavs. Rather, the rumored star could recruit Doncic to his own team. The player in the scenario is Jokic, a close friend of the Dallas All-Star. “Well, the only reason I’m gonna say yes is because I’ve seen Mavericks fans (acting enthusiastically), ‘Him and Luka are buddies, Jokic’s in the house,'” MacMahon said. “I would be more concerned about perhaps that thing going the other way.” -via SportsKeeda / December 29, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.