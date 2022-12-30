Heat 68, Nuggets 62: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (18-17) play against the Denver Nuggets (12-12) at Ball Arena

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday December 30, 2022

Miami Heat 68, Denver Nuggets 62 (Q3 08:55)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat 10 of 23 on 3s, 12 of 32 on 2s. – Heat 10 of 23 on 3s, 12 of 32 on 2s. – 10:26 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Denver is shooting 60% from the field and 50% from 3.

Miami is shooting 40.7% from the field and 43.5% from 3.

Somehow, Denver trails 66-60. – Denver is shooting 60% from the field and 50% from 3.Miami is shooting 40.7% from the field and 43.5% from 3.Somehow, Denver trails 66-60. – 10:26 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Opened the 2nd half on a 9-0 run 🔥 – Opened the 2nd half on a 9-0 run 🔥 – 10:25 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo just continue to wreck havoc together on the defensive end

It’s fun to watch – Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo just continue to wreck havoc together on the defensive endIt’s fun to watch – 10:25 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nuggets gives up a 9-0 run out of halftime and trail 66-60.

Denver is missing reads, blowing rotations, turning the ball over, not grabbing defensive boards and just all around playing without urgency. – Nuggets gives up a 9-0 run out of halftime and trail 66-60.Denver is missing reads, blowing rotations, turning the ball over, not grabbing defensive boards and just all around playing without urgency. – 10:24 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler jump starting things on the defensive end

Doing exactly what I asked him about last game

Predicting passing lanes

Herro with two triples on other end – Jimmy Butler jump starting things on the defensive endDoing exactly what I asked him about last gamePredicting passing lanesHerro with two triples on other end – 10:24 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat has opened the second half on a 9-0 run to take a 66-60 lead over the Nuggets. – Heat has opened the second half on a 9-0 run to take a 66-60 lead over the Nuggets. – 10:24 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Rage timeout baby.

Nuggets look gross on both ends to begin the 3rd. – Rage timeout baby.Nuggets look gross on both ends to begin the 3rd. – 10:23 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tyler Herro heating up with a pair of 3s. Heat up 66-60. – Tyler Herro heating up with a pair of 3s. Heat up 66-60. – 10:23 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

First action of second half:

Two fly at Herro

Pocket pass to Bam

And-1 over help defender – First action of second half:Two fly at HerroPocket pass to BamAnd-1 over help defender – 10:21 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nuggets give up a bucket and foul Adebayo to begin the 3rd quarter and Denver’s lead is gone.

Game is tied up at 60. – Nuggets give up a bucket and foul Adebayo to begin the 3rd quarter and Denver’s lead is gone.Game is tied up at 60. – 10:20 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The minor adjustment by Miami that kept them in this game:

Bam Adebayo in drop

He’s been glued to Jokic ever since

We saw them piece things together shortly after – The minor adjustment by Miami that kept them in this game:Bam Adebayo in dropHe’s been glued to Jokic ever sinceWe saw them piece things together shortly after – 10:16 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Max catching his stride 🙌

He’s leading the game with 13 points & 3 triples at the break 10:07 PM Max catching his stride 🙌He’s leading the game with 13 points & 3 triples at the break pic.twitter.com/SyeeE7yHh2

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Miami is not a good offense — ranked 26th to be exact — and the Nuggets let Heat shooters get hot (mostly wide open from the corners). Denver gives up 37 second-quarter points. The defense isn’t there right now. Bones Hyland was a +2 in his minutes. – Miami is not a good offense — ranked 26th to be exact — and the Nuggets let Heat shooters get hot (mostly wide open from the corners). Denver gives up 37 second-quarter points. The defense isn’t there right now. Bones Hyland was a +2 in his minutes. – 10:07 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Miami is so disruptive defensively. Nuggets still put up 60 but Heat did a good job of forcing them away from their actions.

Nuggets need to clean up the boards and turnovers in the 2nd half. AG can provide better help in both areas. – Miami is so disruptive defensively. Nuggets still put up 60 but Heat did a good job of forcing them away from their actions.Nuggets need to clean up the boards and turnovers in the 2nd half. AG can provide better help in both areas. – 10:06 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

The Denver Nuggets game up 9 offensive rebounds and 9 turnovers which gave Miami 11 more shots than the Nuggets.

That is how the Heat are within 3 points despite shooting 19-49 from the field (38.8%) – The Denver Nuggets game up 9 offensive rebounds and 9 turnovers which gave Miami 11 more shots than the Nuggets.That is how the Heat are within 3 points despite shooting 19-49 from the field (38.8%) – 10:05 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Darvin Ham on LeBron’s comments post Miami: I don’t think anyone took that as a slight. I think they took it as, ‘You know what, he’s right.’

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The good news for the Heat is its trailing by just three points at half while shooting 38.8 percent from the field to the Nuggets’ 63.2 percent from the field.

The bad news for the Heat is its losing despite taking 11 more field goals and seven more free throws than the Nuggets. – The good news for the Heat is its trailing by just three points at half while shooting 38.8 percent from the field to the Nuggets’ 63.2 percent from the field.The bad news for the Heat is its losing despite taking 11 more field goals and seven more free throws than the Nuggets. – 10:05 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Heat 60-57. 10:04 PM Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Heat 60-57. pic.twitter.com/7RYZi7Hy5r

David Locke @DLocke09

More on Domantas Sabonis handoffs.

Sabonis will complete 19 handoffs

Jokic completes 13

No one else in the NBA is over 10 a game

Huerter and Malik Monk are the most common recipients – More on Domantas Sabonis handoffs.Sabonis will complete 19 handoffsJokic completes 13No one else in the NBA is over 10 a gameHuerter and Malik Monk are the most common recipients – 10:04 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Nuggets 60, Heat 57 at half. Strus 13 for Heat. Heat .388 from field. – Nuggets 60, Heat 57 at half. Strus 13 for Heat. Heat .388 from field. – 10:04 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Well Max Strus looking like early season Max Strus right now

Still never seen a shot contest lol – Well Max Strus looking like early season Max Strus right nowStill never seen a shot contest lol – 10:03 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Denver just let the Heat’s horrid offense score 38 points in the second quarter and now the Nuggets lead is down to 3 at halftime by a score of 60-57.

Really uninspiring game tonight from the Nuggets, who should be up much more. – Denver just let the Heat’s horrid offense score 38 points in the second quarter and now the Nuggets lead is down to 3 at halftime by a score of 60-57.Really uninspiring game tonight from the Nuggets, who should be up much more. – 10:03 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

The Heat and their grisly offense have 33 points in the second quarter with about a minute remaining. – The Heat and their grisly offense have 33 points in the second quarter with about a minute remaining. – 10:02 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

There was no Christian Braun for Denver their first time through their rotation despite Malone giving him a lot of praise in his pregame presser.

Malone is instead using an 8-man rotation with Brown, Bones, and Jordan off the bench. – There was no Christian Braun for Denver their first time through their rotation despite Malone giving him a lot of praise in his pregame presser.Malone is instead using an 8-man rotation with Brown, Bones, and Jordan off the bench. – 10:01 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Domantas Sabonis has completed more 200 more handoffs than any other player in the NBA. Nikola Jokic is next. Sabonis has completed 50% more handoffs than Sabonis. Kevin Huerter has received the most of any player in the NBA – Domantas Sabonis has completed more 200 more handoffs than any other player in the NBA. Nikola Jokic is next. Sabonis has completed 50% more handoffs than Sabonis. Kevin Huerter has received the most of any player in the NBA – 10:00 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The Nuggets are shooting 61% from the field and 53% from three

The Heat are shooting 33% from the field: Butler- 1 for 5, Bam- 2 for 8, Herro- 1 for 6

Somehow a 7 point game

(Credit to turnovers) – The Nuggets are shooting 61% from the field and 53% from threeThe Heat are shooting 33% from the field: Butler- 1 for 5, Bam- 2 for 8, Herro- 1 for 6Somehow a 7 point game(Credit to turnovers) – 9:59 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The plan for the Nuggets tonight so far has been to mirror Jimmy Butler’s minutes with Aaron Gordon.

Jimmy’s +/- is currently zero, and Denver’s winning the non-Jimmy minutes. Jimmy’s 1/5 from the field too, so the process has been sound.

Just, no Christian Braun. – The plan for the Nuggets tonight so far has been to mirror Jimmy Butler’s minutes with Aaron Gordon.Jimmy’s +/- is currently zero, and Denver’s winning the non-Jimmy minutes. Jimmy’s 1/5 from the field too, so the process has been sound.Just, no Christian Braun. – 9:59 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Nuggets shooting .606. Heat shooting .326. Shockingly, only down 52-45. – Nuggets shooting .606. Heat shooting .326. Shockingly, only down 52-45. – 9:58 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nuggets bench unit did not defend well, but they were a combined 11-14 from the field and hit 7-10 from 3. – Nuggets bench unit did not defend well, but they were a combined 11-14 from the field and hit 7-10 from 3. – 9:57 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Nuggets half-court offense scoring at a pace of 131.3 points per 100 half-court plays tonight. Not a good night for the Heat’s defense so far. – Nuggets half-court offense scoring at a pace of 131.3 points per 100 half-court plays tonight. Not a good night for the Heat’s defense so far. – 9:56 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Vlatko with a 3 and a runout dunk and Denver’s lead is up to 5. He is making a good impact on this game so far. – Vlatko with a 3 and a runout dunk and Denver’s lead is up to 5. He is making a good impact on this game so far. – 9:53 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

That Joker AG connection is serious 🤞

🗳 https://t.co/lBETGuC2d0 pic.twitter.com/Vvp6arSp1b – 9:52 PM That Joker AG connection is serious 🤞

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Duncan steal ➡️ Max slam

All tied at 34. Tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺 9:49 PM Duncan steal ➡️ Max slamAll tied at 34. Tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/liReBLd6AH

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Orlando Robinson with six points and three rebounds in a solid nine-minute stint off the bench. – Orlando Robinson with six points and three rebounds in a solid nine-minute stint off the bench. – 9:48 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

2 quick 3s from Duncan gives us the lead…

He’s also tied Tim Hardaway for all-time 3PM in franchise history 👏 9:46 PM 2 quick 3s from Duncan gives us the lead…He’s also tied Tim Hardaway for all-time 3PM in franchise history 👏 pic.twitter.com/IkYDuNufPX

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

I’m still buying all your Bones Hyland stock. – I’m still buying all your Bones Hyland stock. – 9:45 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Bones buries three 3-pointers in a minute and a half. The best part is that they got progressively longer each time. A 26-footer, a 27-footer then capped it with a 31-footer. – Bones buries three 3-pointers in a minute and a half. The best part is that they got progressively longer each time. A 26-footer, a 27-footer then capped it with a 31-footer. – 9:43 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

The only available Heat players yet to play are Jamal Cain and Udonis Haslem. – The only available Heat players yet to play are Jamal Cain and Udonis Haslem. – 9:43 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Bones has hit three 3s and his bad defense has directly led to three 3s in case you are not keeping track at home. – Bones has hit three 3s and his bad defense has directly led to three 3s in case you are not keeping track at home. – 9:41 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

With two threes to open the second quarter, Duncan Robinson has tied Tim Hardaway’s Heat career three-point record of 806 made threes. – With two threes to open the second quarter, Duncan Robinson has tied Tim Hardaway’s Heat career three-point record of 806 made threes. – 9:41 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Suddenly the Heat have three triples to start the 2nd quarter and they took the lead momentarily. Denver playing with fire. – Suddenly the Heat have three triples to start the 2nd quarter and they took the lead momentarily. Denver playing with fire. – 9:40 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Duncan Robinson sparking the Heat offense

Pump fakes out by the logo and gets his defender to bite

Steps into a wing three

Ties Tim Hardaway for franchise record – Duncan Robinson sparking the Heat offensePump fakes out by the logo and gets his defender to biteSteps into a wing threeTies Tim Hardaway for franchise record – 9:40 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

I asked about unleashing Christian Braun pregame y’all. – I asked about unleashing Christian Braun pregame y’all. – 9:40 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Duncan Robinson’s second 3 ties Tim Hardaway’s Heat career 3-point record. – Duncan Robinson’s second 3 ties Tim Hardaway’s Heat career 3-point record. – 9:40 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

And that concludes among the ugliest quarters of the year. Heat shoot 20% (!), And that concludes among the ugliest quarters of the year. Heat shoot 20% (!), #Nuggets turn it over six times, allow nine offensive rebounds. Denver up 23-19. Bruce Brown has a game-high 8 points, including two 3-pointers off really unselfish ball movement. – 9:37 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of first quarter: Nuggets 23, Heat 19. Heat just 6 of 29 (20.7 percent) from the field and 3 of 11 (27.3 percent) from three-point range. But eight offensive rebounds have helped Miami keep it close. – End of first quarter: Nuggets 23, Heat 19. Heat just 6 of 29 (20.7 percent) from the field and 3 of 11 (27.3 percent) from three-point range. But eight offensive rebounds have helped Miami keep it close. – 9:36 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Heat shoot 6 for 29 in opening quarter

Somehow a 4 point game

Translation: this is not fun basketball lol – Heat shoot 6 for 29 in opening quarterSomehow a 4 point gameTranslation: this is not fun basketball lol – 9:36 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Nuggets have been brutal trying to crack this zone. The Heat are GREAT at it. Denver’s not going itself any favors. Vlatko should be in the middle of the floor. – The Nuggets have been brutal trying to crack this zone. The Heat are GREAT at it. Denver’s not going itself any favors. Vlatko should be in the middle of the floor. – 9:36 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Nuggets 23, Heat 19 at end of one. Heat 6 of 29 from the field. Highsmith leads Heat with five points. – Nuggets 23, Heat 19 at end of one. Heat 6 of 29 from the field. Highsmith leads Heat with five points. – 9:36 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Rough quarter of basketball for both teams.

Nuggets up 23-19. – Rough quarter of basketball for both teams.Nuggets up 23-19. – 9:35 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nuggets have turned the ball over six times and gave up nine offensive rebounds in the first quarter to the Heat.

Despite the Heat shooting 6-28, they are within striking distance of Denver, who lead 23-19. – Nuggets have turned the ball over six times and gave up nine offensive rebounds in the first quarter to the Heat.Despite the Heat shooting 6-28, they are within striking distance of Denver, who lead 23-19. – 9:35 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

✌️ deep buckets for Bruce in the first quarter 9:35 PM ✌️ deep buckets for Bruce in the first quarter pic.twitter.com/WIFIysTFa6

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The Nuggets actually entered tonight with the NBA’s third-highest defensive rebounding percentage this season.

So yes, the Heat’s eight offensive rebounds in the first quarter is certainly noteworthy and probably the biggest reason this game is close right now. – The Nuggets actually entered tonight with the NBA’s third-highest defensive rebounding percentage this season.So yes, the Heat’s eight offensive rebounds in the first quarter is certainly noteworthy and probably the biggest reason this game is close right now. – 9:35 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The Heat have 9 offensive boards to the Nuggets 0

That’s why this is a game lol – The Heat have 9 offensive boards to the Nuggets 0That’s why this is a game lol – 9:33 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Jimmy Butler’s second free throw moved him past Glen Rice for seventh on the Heat all-time list. – Jimmy Butler’s second free throw moved him past Glen Rice for seventh on the Heat all-time list. – 9:32 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Malone going with DeAndre Jordan as the backup center tonight; not Nnaji. – Malone going with DeAndre Jordan as the backup center tonight; not Nnaji. – 9:29 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Bones and Cancer are in off the bench now with Murray, Brown and Jokic.

Looks like Denver is not going to their small bench lineup with Braun, but instead they are getting a bit more size with Vlatko. – Bones and Cancer are in off the bench now with Murray, Brown and Jokic.Looks like Denver is not going to their small bench lineup with Braun, but instead they are getting a bit more size with Vlatko. – 9:28 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Some good defense from Jokic early on. Nuggets up 15-10 but feels like they should be up more. Some missed wide open looks and a lot of sloppy decision making. – Some good defense from Jokic early on. Nuggets up 15-10 but feels like they should be up more. Some missed wide open looks and a lot of sloppy decision making. – 9:25 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Bam Adebayo already has four offensive rebounds, but even with all that fight on the glass, they just cannot score. Looks like they are shooting into a Pringles can; not a basketball hoop. – Bam Adebayo already has four offensive rebounds, but even with all that fight on the glass, they just cannot score. Looks like they are shooting into a Pringles can; not a basketball hoop. – 9:25 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Make it 4 of 21 for Heat from field. Remarkably, only down 15-10. – Make it 4 of 21 for Heat from field. Remarkably, only down 15-10. – 9:24 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

It is really ugly watching the Heat try to score. – It is really ugly watching the Heat try to score. – 9:23 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat open 3 of 17 from field. – Heat open 3 of 17 from field. – 9:23 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Bruce Brown is the first guy off the bench for the Nuggets. – Bruce Brown is the first guy off the bench for the Nuggets. – 9:21 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Bruce Brown enters for Jamal Murray at the 6:43 mark.

Murray back to a second unit stagger. – Bruce Brown enters for Jamal Murray at the 6:43 mark.Murray back to a second unit stagger. – 9:21 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Good start for the Nuggets defense. Feels like they’ve left a lot on the table offensively. Basically, whenever MPJ misses a wide open three, I’m very surprised. – Good start for the Nuggets defense. Feels like they’ve left a lot on the table offensively. Basically, whenever MPJ misses a wide open three, I’m very surprised. – 9:20 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Miami has missed a ton of decent looks around the rim already. Denver is up 11-8, but it feels precarious right now. Jokic has been good around the rim, but these looks are too good to not fall eventually. – Miami has missed a ton of decent looks around the rim already. Denver is up 11-8, but it feels precarious right now. Jokic has been good around the rim, but these looks are too good to not fall eventually. – 9:19 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The Heat’s offense looks exactly how you’d expect in Denver tbh

The looks have been there – The Heat’s offense looks exactly how you’d expect in Denver tbhThe looks have been there – 9:19 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The Heat has opened 3 of 13 from the field. Nuggets lead 13-8. – The Heat has opened 3 of 13 from the field. Nuggets lead 13-8. – 9:19 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Come along for the pre pregame ride! Here’s what happens leading up to the lights for Nuggets Courtside on @AltitudeTV

(Spoiler: you get to see BB, Jokić, AG, Murray AND @BillHanzlik) 9:17 PM Come along for the pre pregame ride! Here’s what happens leading up to the lights for Nuggets Courtside on @AltitudeTV(Spoiler: you get to see BB, Jokić, AG, Murray AND @BillHanzlik) pic.twitter.com/wxbnYECyXK

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Jamal Murray has had a couple strong defensive possessions already tonight. – Jamal Murray has had a couple strong defensive possessions already tonight. – 9:17 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Well Haywood Highsmith being that 3 and D threat would be ideal tonight lol – Well Haywood Highsmith being that 3 and D threat would be ideal tonight lol – 9:15 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Wonderful look by Jamal Murray in the two-man game with Jokic. He got the defense on their heels and just attacked. Seeing him get to the rim after failing to do so earlier in the season is really encouraging and a good indicator that he is getting back to himself. – Wonderful look by Jamal Murray in the two-man game with Jokic. He got the defense on their heels and just attacked. Seeing him get to the rim after failing to do so earlier in the season is really encouraging and a good indicator that he is getting back to himself. – 9:14 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nuggets already have a turnover. Miami missed the open 3 in transition, but that is where the Heat can hurt Denver. – Nuggets already have a turnover. Miami missed the open 3 in transition, but that is where the Heat can hurt Denver. – 9:12 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Jimmy Butler did not dap up Nikola pregame.

What a moment. – Jimmy Butler did not dap up Nikola pregame.What a moment. – 9:11 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Alright folks, it’s basketball time here.

Full starting lineup back. All rotation players but Jeff Green are back.

Coming off a loss, the Nuggets will be motivated. – Alright folks, it’s basketball time here.Full starting lineup back. All rotation players but Jeff Green are back.Coming off a loss, the Nuggets will be motivated. – 9:09 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Fully expecting the Nuggets to play in a drop defense and force the Heat to prove they can score anywhere but right at the rim. – Fully expecting the Nuggets to play in a drop defense and force the Heat to prove they can score anywhere but right at the rim. – 9:06 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Jamal Murray, AG, and Bruce Brown will all play tonight for the Nuggets. – Jamal Murray, AG, and Bruce Brown will all play tonight for the Nuggets. – 8:58 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets starters vs. Heat:

Jamal Murray

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon

Nikola Jokic – Nuggets starters vs. Heat:Jamal MurrayKentavious Caldwell-PopeMichael Porter Jr.Aaron GordonNikola Jokic – 8:38 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Jeff Green, who is out for another few weeks with a fractured left hand and sprained finger on his left hand, is getting shots up when a wrap on his left hand. Good to see him getting work in. 8:31 PM Jeff Green, who is out for another few weeks with a fractured left hand and sprained finger on his left hand, is getting shots up when a wrap on his left hand. Good to see him getting work in. pic.twitter.com/3k3S1VpRff

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat starting Haywood Highsmith in Caleb Martin’s place.

Lowry, Herro, Butler, Highsmith and Adebayo starting vs. Nuggets. – Heat starting Haywood Highsmith in Caleb Martin’s place.Lowry, Herro, Butler, Highsmith and Adebayo starting vs. Nuggets. – 8:31 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat tonight opening with Bam Adebayo, Haywood Highsmith, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro. – Heat tonight opening with Bam Adebayo, Haywood Highsmith, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro. – 8:31 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Nuggets get back to their regular starting five against the Heat: Jamal Murray, Kentavoius Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. – Nuggets get back to their regular starting five against the Heat: Jamal Murray, Kentavoius Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. – 8:31 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nuggets have their starters back together:

Jamal Murray

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon

Nikola Jokic – Nuggets have their starters back together:Jamal MurrayKentavious Caldwell-PopeMichael Porter Jr.Aaron GordonNikola Jokic – 8:30 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Erik Spoelstra pregame on slowing Nikola Jokic down: “I do not know. Has anyone figured that out?” – Erik Spoelstra pregame on slowing Nikola Jokic down: “I do not know. Has anyone figured that out?” – 8:22 PM

Eric Spoelstra pregame on slowing Nikola Jokic down: “I do not know, has anyone figured that out?” – Eric Spoelstra pregame on slowing Nikola Jokic down: “I do not know, has anyone figured that out?” – 8:22 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray and Bruce Brown are all available tonight, I’m told.

AG and Jamal will start. – Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray and Bruce Brown are all available tonight, I’m told.AG and Jamal will start. – 8:04 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Aaron Gordon is out on the court preparing to warmup. He’s getting work in handling the ball with both hands and looks good.

He’s still officially questionable for Denver’s battle with the Heat tonight. His availability will be updated closer to game time. – Aaron Gordon is out on the court preparing to warmup. He’s getting work in handling the ball with both hands and looks good.He’s still officially questionable for Denver’s battle with the Heat tonight. His availability will be updated closer to game time. – 8:02 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Nikola Jovic vs. Nikola Jokic? Jovic was looking forward to it, but it won’t happen in tonight’s Heat-Nuggets matchup after Jovic was sent to the G League earlier today Nikola Jovic vs. Nikola Jokic? Jovic was looking forward to it, but it won’t happen in tonight’s Heat-Nuggets matchup after Jovic was sent to the G League earlier today miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Heat without five players tonight in Denver and the plan for Jimmy Butler – 8:01 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

No update on Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon or Bruce Brown from Michael Malone pregame. – No update on Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon or Bruce Brown from Michael Malone pregame. – 7:59 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Victor Oladipo and Caleb Martin out tonight for Heat – Victor Oladipo and Caleb Martin out tonight for Heat – 7:40 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat’s preferred starting lineup of Lowry, Herro, Butler, Martin and Adebayo has been available for 12 of the Heat’s first 36 games this season. – Heat’s preferred starting lineup of Lowry, Herro, Butler, Martin and Adebayo has been available for 12 of the Heat’s first 36 games this season. – 7:40 PM

No update on Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon or Bruce Brown’s from Michael Malone pregame. – No update on Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon or Bruce Brown’s from Michael Malone pregame. – 7:31 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Victor Oladipo out for Heat tonight for injury management purposes. Caleb Martin also out with quad injury.

Jimmy Butler is available. – Victor Oladipo out for Heat tonight for injury management purposes. Caleb Martin also out with quad injury.Jimmy Butler is available. – 7:28 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

No Caleb Martin or Victor Oladipo tonight for Heat. Jimmy Butler will play. – No Caleb Martin or Victor Oladipo tonight for Heat. Jimmy Butler will play. – 7:25 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Malone has spoke glowingly about Christian Braun all year including tonight. He says it’s hard to get him minutes when healthy and when staggering starters, but every time he plays, he is fearless and Malone never worries about his ability. – Malone has spoke glowingly about Christian Braun all year including tonight. He says it’s hard to get him minutes when healthy and when staggering starters, but every time he plays, he is fearless and Malone never worries about his ability. – 7:23 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Michael Malone on the opportunities Christian Braun has gotten in defending opponents’ elite players:

Best thing he can say about him?

“He’s unafraid.” – Michael Malone on the opportunities Christian Braun has gotten in defending opponents’ elite players:Best thing he can say about him?“He’s unafraid.” – 7:22 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Michael Malone on Christian Braun: “The best thing about him is he’s unafraid.” – Michael Malone on Christian Braun: “The best thing about him is he’s unafraid.” – 7:22 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Michael Malone says he doesn’t have updates on Bruce Brown, AG and Jamal Murray. All were questionable coming into tonight. – Michael Malone says he doesn’t have updates on Bruce Brown, AG and Jamal Murray. All were questionable coming into tonight. – 7:19 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Malone has no update on Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon or Bruce Brown. They will be game time decisions. – Malone has no update on Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon or Bruce Brown. They will be game time decisions. – 7:19 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Will have more from Anthony Davis soon, main thrust: He has multiple injuries in his foot including a fractured bone spur, but the biggest issue is the stress reaction that caused him pain when he landed in the Denver game. He’s healing well with the non-surgical approach. – Will have more from Anthony Davis soon, main thrust: He has multiple injuries in his foot including a fractured bone spur, but the biggest issue is the stress reaction that caused him pain when he landed in the Denver game. He’s healing well with the non-surgical approach. – 6:43 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

There’s no league-wide correlation here but you can see which teams are outliers.

GSW leads the league in poss. with 4+ passes

BOS leads the league in PPP on poss. with 4+ passes

DEN is 2nd most efficient and 6th most frequent 6:13 PM There’s no league-wide correlation here but you can see which teams are outliers.GSW leads the league in poss. with 4+ passesBOS leads the league in PPP on poss. with 4+ passesDEN is 2nd most efficient and 6th most frequent pic.twitter.com/0US7zFX1FR

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Most of the Heat’s scoring comes from pick & rolls with Herro/Butler initiating & in transition.

Denver is going to have to be crisp on D to contain Miami’s offense. If Denver does not execute, Miami can slice them up in ways Denver struggles despite Miami’s own issues scoring. – Most of the Heat’s scoring comes from pick & rolls with Herro/Butler initiating & in transition.Denver is going to have to be crisp on D to contain Miami’s offense. If Denver does not execute, Miami can slice them up in ways Denver struggles despite Miami’s own issues scoring. – 5:55 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Let’s see what the final is going to be ⬇️

#MileHighBasketball 5:51 PM Let’s see what the final is going to be ⬇️#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/EXFZoTsZTM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic’s averages since returning from COVID (18 games ago): 29.3 points (62.5 FG%), 11.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists per game.

He’s scored 40+ points in four of his last eight games. – Nikola Jokic’s averages since returning from COVID (18 games ago): 29.3 points (62.5 FG%), 11.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists per game.He’s scored 40+ points in four of his last eight games. – 5:49 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Talking Denver Nuggets now! The Nuggets are one of the hottest teams in the league, with one of the best players in the league, and one of the most fun systems to watch becuase of that star.

YouTube:

twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:48 PM Talking Denver Nuggets now! The Nuggets are one of the hottest teams in the league, with one of the best players in the league, and one of the most fun systems to watch becuase of that star.YouTube: youtu.be/EgEIgYdkXh8

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Evoca TV is officially shutting down today. Loved their vision and what they stood for. Awful news for Nuggets/Avs fans who used their service. 5:29 PM Evoca TV is officially shutting down today. Loved their vision and what they stood for. Awful news for Nuggets/Avs fans who used their service. pic.twitter.com/MFQghNZrzA

Katy Winge @katywinge

My picks for Top 5 Denver Nuggets Moments of 2022. What are yours, Nuggets Nation?? 5:26 PM My picks for Top 5 Denver Nuggets Moments of 2022. What are yours, Nuggets Nation?? pic.twitter.com/QZ8seHcI0y

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Hello!

We’re talking 2022: The Year NBA Superstar eras crossed over and led to the biggest talent explosion we can remember

Also, Nuggets! Cam Whitmore is Mark’s prospect of the week!

WATCH HERE: 4:57 PM Hello! @MG_Schindler and I are going to start podcasting soon!We’re talking 2022: The Year NBA Superstar eras crossed over and led to the biggest talent explosion we can rememberAlso, Nuggets! Cam Whitmore is Mark’s prospect of the week!WATCH HERE: youtu.be/EgEIgYdkXh8

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 1990, the

Skiles either scored or assisted on 37 field goals. No NBA player has matched or exceeded that total since.

More: 4:01 PM 📅 On this day in 1990, the @Orlando Magic ‘s Scott Skiles set an NBA single-game record with 30 assists in a 155-116 win over the Nuggets.Skiles either scored or assisted on 37 field goals. No NBA player has matched or exceeded that total since.More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes…

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Bruce Brown are all still questionable tonight vs. Heat. I’m guessing they’ll all be “game-time decision.” Murray should be back. – Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Bruce Brown are all still questionable tonight vs. Heat. I’m guessing they’ll all be “game-time decision.” Murray should be back. – 3:39 PM