Jazz 94, Kings 91: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (19-18) play against the Sacramento Kings (15-15) at Golden 1 Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday December 30, 2022

Utah Jazz 94, Sacramento Kings 91 (Q4 09:59)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Damn. Jazz ball movement and Mike Conley get the lead early in the fourth.

But….then Conley picks up his 5th and has to sit. – Damn. Jazz ball movement and Mike Conley get the lead early in the fourth.But….then Conley picks up his 5th and has to sit. – 11:57 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Mike Conley gives the Jazz its first lead of the game with 10:04 to go. 94-91 Utah – Mike Conley gives the Jazz its first lead of the game with 10:04 to go. 94-91 Utah – 11:57 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Walker Kessler’s timing on lobs is getting a ton better.

Catches them in transition, in the half court, on some short dump offs. Good growth going forward.

Getting better at catching the ball at the peak where truly nobody else on the floor can get it. – Walker Kessler’s timing on lobs is getting a ton better.Catches them in transition, in the half court, on some short dump offs. Good growth going forward.Getting better at catching the ball at the peak where truly nobody else on the floor can get it. – 11:57 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Malik Beasley tried to end a possession over Richaun Holmes the way Lauri Markkanen did over Domantas Sabonis. He did not. – Malik Beasley tried to end a possession over Richaun Holmes the way Lauri Markkanen did over Domantas Sabonis. He did not. – 11:55 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

It’ll be Kings 91-87 at the end of the 3Q. Shot definitely late.

Kessler’s a +9, Vanderbilt a -13 tonight — we’ll see who Hardy ends the game with. (Or neither, neither has been a frequent option for the Jazz this year too.) – It’ll be Kings 91-87 at the end of the 3Q. Shot definitely late.Kessler’s a +9, Vanderbilt a -13 tonight — we’ll see who Hardy ends the game with. (Or neither, neither has been a frequent option for the Jazz this year too.) – 11:53 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

De’Aaron Fox’s bucket comes after the horn, Kings take a 91-87 lead over Utah headed to the 4th. Fox with 13, Domantas Sabonis with 22 for Sacramento. Jazz gets 25 from Lauri Markkanen. – De’Aaron Fox’s bucket comes after the horn, Kings take a 91-87 lead over Utah headed to the 4th. Fox with 13, Domantas Sabonis with 22 for Sacramento. Jazz gets 25 from Lauri Markkanen. – 11:53 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

That last basket by De’Aaron Fox won’t count. Kings lead the Jazz 91-87 going into the fourth quarter. – That last basket by De’Aaron Fox won’t count. Kings lead the Jazz 91-87 going into the fourth quarter. – 11:53 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

End 3Q: Kings 91, Jazz 87. Fox’s shot at the horn is ruled too late. Meanwhile, the Jazz finally get a couple 3s to drop — they’re all the way up to 5 for 22. – End 3Q: Kings 91, Jazz 87. Fox’s shot at the horn is ruled too late. Meanwhile, the Jazz finally get a couple 3s to drop — they’re all the way up to 5 for 22. – 11:53 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

I don’t think Fox got that off in time. Billy Kennedy just officially waved it off. Jazz trail the Kings 91-87 at the end of three – I don’t think Fox got that off in time. Billy Kennedy just officially waved it off. Jazz trail the Kings 91-87 at the end of three – 11:52 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Utah has done a great job staying close enough to steal this one. Kings have to stay focused and finish this game. – Utah has done a great job staying close enough to steal this one. Kings have to stay focused and finish this game. – 11:52 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings lead 91-87 heading to the fourth. Fox’s late basket waived off. – Kings lead 91-87 heading to the fourth. Fox’s late basket waived off. – 11:51 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Conley the only one getting a shot to fall, keeping the Jazz in it – Conley the only one getting a shot to fall, keeping the Jazz in it – 11:49 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Richaun Holmes is getting it going again here in the third. – Richaun Holmes is getting it going again here in the third. – 11:47 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

I’m just not using the guy who Davion Mitchell is guarding initiate my offense. Just give it to someone else – I’m just not using the guy who Davion Mitchell is guarding initiate my offense. Just give it to someone else – 11:47 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Tonight is the 8th straight sellout at Golden 1 Center and the 7th of December. Kings fans doing their part – Tonight is the 8th straight sellout at Golden 1 Center and the 7th of December. Kings fans doing their part – 11:46 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

I’d suggest Lauri save some for the fourth quarter, but the Jazz maybe don’t get out of the third without him doing this – I’d suggest Lauri save some for the fourth quarter, but the Jazz maybe don’t get out of the third without him doing this – 11:45 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Kelly Olynyk’s commitment to trying to get continuation on every call is incredibly impressive. I don’t have that kind of commitment for anything in life lol – Kelly Olynyk’s commitment to trying to get continuation on every call is incredibly impressive. I don’t have that kind of commitment for anything in life lol – 11:43 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Domantas Sabonis is up to 22 points on a perfect 10/10 from the field. Just abusing the Jazz in the pick & roll.

He also has 9 rebounds and 7 assists. – Domantas Sabonis is up to 22 points on a perfect 10/10 from the field. Just abusing the Jazz in the pick & roll.He also has 9 rebounds and 7 assists. – 11:43 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Third quarter Markkanen looking like the guy the Jazz will need in fourth quarters going forward. – Third quarter Markkanen looking like the guy the Jazz will need in fourth quarters going forward. – 11:43 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

My favorite thing about Kelly Olynyk is that he asks for a continuation on EVERY defensive foul against him – My favorite thing about Kelly Olynyk is that he asks for a continuation on EVERY defensive foul against him – 11:43 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Jazz cut the Kings lead to just four points after an Olynyk block leads to Sexton scoring in transition. Kings lead 77-73 with 5:26 left in the 3rd. – Jazz cut the Kings lead to just four points after an Olynyk block leads to Sexton scoring in transition. Kings lead 77-73 with 5:26 left in the 3rd. – 11:39 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Good response by the Jazz to get within 77-73….it’s started with defensive stops – Good response by the Jazz to get within 77-73….it’s started with defensive stops – 11:39 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz just can’t make a three tonight. These are wide open looks they are missing – The Jazz just can’t make a three tonight. These are wide open looks they are missing – 11:37 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

If the Jazz can make some of these wide open looks, we’ll have a game. – If the Jazz can make some of these wide open looks, we’ll have a game. – 11:37 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Domantas Sabonis is now shooting 45% (18-of-40) from 3 on the season. – Domantas Sabonis is now shooting 45% (18-of-40) from 3 on the season. – 11:35 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings extend their lead over the Jazz to their largest of the evening, up 77-67 with 6:59 in the 3rd. Domantas Sabonis is absolutely fired up. He’s all over his teammates and taking a beating down low. Domas up to 18 points, 9 boards and 7 assists. – Kings extend their lead over the Jazz to their largest of the evening, up 77-67 with 6:59 in the 3rd. Domantas Sabonis is absolutely fired up. He’s all over his teammates and taking a beating down low. Domas up to 18 points, 9 boards and 7 assists. – 11:35 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz down 10, Kings shooting 9-21 from three while Jazz are just 3-18. Jazz’s best shooters, Markkanen and Beasley, are 0-9. So it goes. – Jazz down 10, Kings shooting 9-21 from three while Jazz are just 3-18. Jazz’s best shooters, Markkanen and Beasley, are 0-9. So it goes. – 11:34 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Sacramento finally gets the separation on the scoreboard they had been threatening to open for most of the game. Quick 5-0 run gives them a 77-67 lead. Will Hardy is forced to call a timeout – Sacramento finally gets the separation on the scoreboard they had been threatening to open for most of the game. Quick 5-0 run gives them a 77-67 lead. Will Hardy is forced to call a timeout – 11:34 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Domantas Sabonis has one less made 3 than the Utah Jazz do in this game. Kings suddenly up 77-67 with 6:59 left 3Q. Jazz just 3-18 from deep. – Domantas Sabonis has one less made 3 than the Utah Jazz do in this game. Kings suddenly up 77-67 with 6:59 left 3Q. Jazz just 3-18 from deep. – 11:34 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kings lead finally breaks double digits! 77-67 after the Harrison Barnes steal and layup. – Kings lead finally breaks double digits! 77-67 after the Harrison Barnes steal and layup. – 11:33 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Sabonis with his second triple of the game. 18 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists. 8-of-8 shooting. Kings up 77-67. – Sabonis with his second triple of the game. 18 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists. 8-of-8 shooting. Kings up 77-67. – 11:33 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Sabonis is heated. First at Keegan Murray and then Bill Kennedy. – Sabonis is heated. First at Keegan Murray and then Bill Kennedy. – 11:30 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

With those dunks, Lauri Markkanen already has more dunks in just 35 games played than he had in any of the last four seasons – With those dunks, Lauri Markkanen already has more dunks in just 35 games played than he had in any of the last four seasons – 11:29 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Walker Kessler had a strong half, and still some obvious places he can improve.

First, closing that space when guards pull up for the 6-8 foot push shot.

He’s too unwilling to leave the rim and it hurts his interior defense. Needs to take one more step out. – Walker Kessler had a strong half, and still some obvious places he can improve.First, closing that space when guards pull up for the 6-8 foot push shot.He’s too unwilling to leave the rim and it hurts his interior defense. Needs to take one more step out. – 11:12 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings lead the Jazz 60-57 at the half. Domantas Sabonis 13, Kevin Huerter with 12 for Sacramento, shooting 52%. Utah shooting 50% led by Lauri Markkanen with 13. – Kings lead the Jazz 60-57 at the half. Domantas Sabonis 13, Kevin Huerter with 12 for Sacramento, shooting 52%. Utah shooting 50% led by Lauri Markkanen with 13. – 11:11 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

First half over: the Jazz trail the kings 60-57….I thought the Jazz were relatively good so far. The kings are a really good team at home and are very difficult to guard. The Jazz have done what’s needed to stay in the game so far – First half over: the Jazz trail the kings 60-57….I thought the Jazz were relatively good so far. The kings are a really good team at home and are very difficult to guard. The Jazz have done what’s needed to stay in the game so far – 11:10 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

HALFTIME: Kings 60, Jazz 57. Both teams shooting well overall, though Utah is just 3-15 from deep. Jazz hurt a bit by 9 TOs, but their 17 FTAs have helped. – HALFTIME: Kings 60, Jazz 57. Both teams shooting well overall, though Utah is just 3-15 from deep. Jazz hurt a bit by 9 TOs, but their 17 FTAs have helped. – 11:10 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

The Kings might consider *not* fouling the Jazz on 3-point attempts at some point tonight – The Kings might consider *not* fouling the Jazz on 3-point attempts at some point tonight – 11:09 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings lead 60-57 at the half. Sabonis is up to 13 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. Kevin Huerter has 12 points. – Kings lead 60-57 at the half. Sabonis is up to 13 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. Kevin Huerter has 12 points. – 11:09 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

The Kings are up to their pesky teamwork again.

Sabonis: 13 points, 7 rebs, 5 asts

Huerter: 12 points

Fox: 9 points, 3 asts

Monk: 7 points, 2 asts

9 of 10 Kings have scored. – The Kings are up to their pesky teamwork again.Sabonis: 13 points, 7 rebs, 5 astsHuerter: 12 pointsFox: 9 points, 3 astsMonk: 7 points, 2 asts9 of 10 Kings have scored. – 11:08 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Kings have fouled a 3-point shooter three times in the first half of this one. – Kings have fouled a 3-point shooter three times in the first half of this one. – 11:08 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

On the Conley-to-Kessler oop, pretty sure Locke (who’s a ways down the same row as me) screamed, “How do you do!” and instantly all I could think of was Will Ferrell screaming “Good afternoon!” in Spirited. 11:08 PM On the Conley-to-Kessler oop, pretty sure Locke (who’s a ways down the same row as me) screamed, “How do you do!” and instantly all I could think of was Will Ferrell screaming “Good afternoon!” in Spirited. pic.twitter.com/9g2E0oVvWj

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Being able to tip-tow the baseline is one of De’Aaron Fox’s unsung talents. – Being able to tip-tow the baseline is one of De’Aaron Fox’s unsung talents. – 11:06 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kings built a 9 point lead here in the 2nd quarter, but the Jazz have brought it back down to 3 approaching halftime.

Sac is definitely playing better but hasn’t been able to maintain separation. – Kings built a 9 point lead here in the 2nd quarter, but the Jazz have brought it back down to 3 approaching halftime.Sac is definitely playing better but hasn’t been able to maintain separation. – 11:02 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Walker Kessler got that pass standing wide-open in the midrange, and did I say in my best Chapelle-as-Prince voice, “Shoot it! Shoot the J!”? Why yes, yes I did. 11:02 PM Walker Kessler got that pass standing wide-open in the midrange, and did I say in my best Chapelle-as-Prince voice, “Shoot it! Shoot the J!”? Why yes, yes I did. pic.twitter.com/K0G6mv1Ydk

Eric Walden @tribjazz

That’s 3 fouls on JC, and Mike Conley quickly rushes to sub in – That’s 3 fouls on JC, and Mike Conley quickly rushes to sub in – 10:57 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Davion Mitchell should just play with the DPOG chain. Dude is putting Sexton through hell in this first half. – Davion Mitchell should just play with the DPOG chain. Dude is putting Sexton through hell in this first half. – 10:53 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Collin Sexton does not need to try to win this game by beating Davion Mitchell 1v1. – Collin Sexton does not need to try to win this game by beating Davion Mitchell 1v1. – 10:52 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

A forced shot by Sexton, Kings push the pace, Mitchell misses a layup, but no one boxes out Sabonis. Will Hardy is displeased all around and calls timeout. 47-39 Sacramento, 6:34 left 2Q. – A forced shot by Sexton, Kings push the pace, Mitchell misses a layup, but no one boxes out Sabonis. Will Hardy is displeased all around and calls timeout. 47-39 Sacramento, 6:34 left 2Q. – 10:52 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Davion Mitchell is going to be in Collin Sexton’s nightmares tonight. – Davion Mitchell is going to be in Collin Sexton’s nightmares tonight. – 10:52 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Sexton taking the davion Mitchell thing too personal – Sexton taking the davion Mitchell thing too personal – 10:51 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Trey Lyles is making an impact again in this game. 5 points, 4 rebounds and some really strong close outs on shooters. – Trey Lyles is making an impact again in this game. 5 points, 4 rebounds and some really strong close outs on shooters. – 10:51 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Davion Mitchell defending his DPOY Chain/Title like he’s Roman Reigns. – Davion Mitchell defending his DPOY Chain/Title like he’s Roman Reigns. – 10:48 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kings fans respond to Richaun Holmes. Still a fan favorite and an energizer. – Kings fans respond to Richaun Holmes. Still a fan favorite and an energizer. – 10:48 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Richaun Holmes with a power move. He’s earning minutes here tonight. 3 points, 4 rebounds in 5 minutes. – Richaun Holmes with a power move. He’s earning minutes here tonight. 3 points, 4 rebounds in 5 minutes. – 10:48 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Love the way Davion Mitchell is playing tonight. – Love the way Davion Mitchell is playing tonight. – 10:46 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Domantas Sabonis went 1 of 12 (.083) from 3-point range over the first 11 games of the season. In 23 games since then, he is 16 of 27 (.593). – Domantas Sabonis went 1 of 12 (.083) from 3-point range over the first 11 games of the season. In 23 games since then, he is 16 of 27 (.593). – 10:43 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings lead the Jazz 30-27 after a long first quarter. Domantas Sabonis with 9 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists for Sacramento, shooting 55%. Utah shoots 45% – Kings lead the Jazz 30-27 after a long first quarter. Domantas Sabonis with 9 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists for Sacramento, shooting 55%. Utah shoots 45% – 10:42 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

End 1Q: Kings 30, Jazz 27. Utah hanging in there despite going just 1-7 from 3. Going 8-11 FTs helped. Markkanen 6p/3r. Sabonis was great early for Sacramento — 9p/6r/4a. – End 1Q: Kings 30, Jazz 27. Utah hanging in there despite going just 1-7 from 3. Going 8-11 FTs helped. Markkanen 6p/3r. Sabonis was great early for Sacramento — 9p/6r/4a. – 10:42 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

I’m hearing that Walker did throw up…so that’s two Jazz vs. Kings games where there’s been vomit. Same area of the court, same tunnel. Fun times. – I’m hearing that Walker did throw up…so that’s two Jazz vs. Kings games where there’s been vomit. Same area of the court, same tunnel. Fun times. – 10:41 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

End of one here in Sacramento: the Jazz trail the Kings 30-27 – End of one here in Sacramento: the Jazz trail the Kings 30-27 – 10:41 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings lead the Jazz 30-27 after 1Q. Sabonis has 9 points, 5 rebounds and four assists. 8 points for Huerter. – Kings lead the Jazz 30-27 after 1Q. Sabonis has 9 points, 5 rebounds and four assists. 8 points for Huerter. – 10:41 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

De’Aaron Fox is sticking up for KZ Okpala, trying to explain to the official that leading with the knee on a layup isn’t grounds for a flagrant.

NBA Officials feel differently.

Also, the Jazz have taken 11 free throws in the first quarter. – De’Aaron Fox is sticking up for KZ Okpala, trying to explain to the official that leading with the knee on a layup isn’t grounds for a flagrant.NBA Officials feel differently.Also, the Jazz have taken 11 free throws in the first quarter. – 10:40 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

And Sexton landed hard and needed a minute to gather himself after that collision at the rim – And Sexton landed hard and needed a minute to gather himself after that collision at the rim – 10:40 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

KZ Okpala has been slapped with a flagrant one after officials review. Walker Kessler remains in the game and sinks 1/2 free throws – KZ Okpala has been slapped with a flagrant one after officials review. Walker Kessler remains in the game and sinks 1/2 free throws – 10:39 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Walker Kessler took a knee from KZ Okpala to the midsection and was down for a few moments. He got to his feet and started dry heaving, headed to the tunnel and stuck his head in a trash can and might be throwing up – Walker Kessler took a knee from KZ Okpala to the midsection and was down for a few moments. He got to his feet and started dry heaving, headed to the tunnel and stuck his head in a trash can and might be throwing up – 10:38 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Walker Kessler took a foot to the midsection and was down for a few moments. He got to his feet and started dry heaving, headed to the tunnel and stuck his head in a trash can and might be throwing up – Walker Kessler took a foot to the midsection and was down for a few moments. He got to his feet and started dry heaving, headed to the tunnel and stuck his head in a trash can and might be throwing up – 10:37 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Another puke game! In Sacramento! Walker Kessler took a knee to the abdomen and had to check out. Looked like he vomited several times along the sideline. – Another puke game! In Sacramento! Walker Kessler took a knee to the abdomen and had to check out. Looked like he vomited several times along the sideline. – 10:36 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Looks like Walker Kessler might have got the wind knocked out of him. He was dry heaving before he walked into the tunnel. – Looks like Walker Kessler might have got the wind knocked out of him. He was dry heaving before he walked into the tunnel. – 10:36 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Walker Kessler got kicked down low and was throwing up as he left the court. – Walker Kessler got kicked down low and was throwing up as he left the court. – 10:36 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Domantas Sabonis on pace for another triple-double (or double-double) with the Kings this season. He’s playing through pain and that’s make his effort even more impressive. Domas is a winner. #BeamTeam – 10:34 PM Domantas Sabonis on pace for another triple-double (or double-double) with the Kings this season. He’s playing through pain and that’s make his effort even more impressive. Domas is a winner. #SacramentoProud

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Malik Monk picking up where he left off Wednesday. 7 points in 4 minutes. – Malik Monk picking up where he left off Wednesday. 7 points in 4 minutes. – 10:32 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Davion forces the turnover and then finds Malik for the nasty oop on the other end 🔥 10:32 PM Davion forces the turnover and then finds Malik for the nasty oop on the other end 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YXwoPqQlVW

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Davion Mitchell is defending his ass off.

Evergreen tweet. – Davion Mitchell is defending his ass off.Evergreen tweet. – 10:30 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Davion Mitchell and Collin Sexton are going at it right now. Very fun to watch. – Davion Mitchell and Collin Sexton are going at it right now. Very fun to watch. – 10:30 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Domantas Sabonis took a shot to the thumb before the timeout. He was shaking the right hand in obvious discomfort, but he’s back on the floor now. – Domantas Sabonis took a shot to the thumb before the timeout. He was shaking the right hand in obvious discomfort, but he’s back on the floor now. – 10:30 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Off the steal, Davion Mitchell to a soaring Malik Monk in transition. 10:30 PM Off the steal, Davion Mitchell to a soaring Malik Monk in transition. pic.twitter.com/nc6uwuP3V8

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Kings fans are booing Rudy Gay – The Kings fans are booing Rudy Gay – 10:29 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

3:25 remaining in the first quarter: the Jazz trail the Kings 24-21…..Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson with six points each to lead Utah – 3:25 remaining in the first quarter: the Jazz trail the Kings 24-21…..Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson with six points each to lead Utah – 10:28 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Sexton was the Jazz’s first sub tonight … then Kessler … now even Rudy Gay is in ahead of Malik Beasley. Interesting. – Sexton was the Jazz’s first sub tonight … then Kessler … now even Rudy Gay is in ahead of Malik Beasley. Interesting. – 10:26 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

What the hell are Kings fans booing Rudy Gay for? Shame on you. – What the hell are Kings fans booing Rudy Gay for? Shame on you. – 10:25 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Who has the prettiest jumper on the Kings? – Who has the prettiest jumper on the Kings? – 10:23 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Domantas Sabonis has only missed 5 threes this entire month. He’s made 10. – Domantas Sabonis has only missed 5 threes this entire month. He’s made 10. – 10:21 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

All five Kings starters have score and four have assists in the first 4:10 of the game. – All five Kings starters have score and four have assists in the first 4:10 of the game. – 10:19 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

With that Harrison Barnes bucket, all 5 Kings starters have scored here early. – With that Harrison Barnes bucket, all 5 Kings starters have scored here early. – 10:19 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Asked Will Hardy pregame about the dangerous combo of the Kings constantly pushing the pace and the Jazz’s poor transition defense, and he was concerned. We saw why there, as the Murray steal of Conley’s pass resulted in a Huerter 3 just five seconds later. 13-6 Kings, 8:39 1Q. – Asked Will Hardy pregame about the dangerous combo of the Kings constantly pushing the pace and the Jazz’s poor transition defense, and he was concerned. We saw why there, as the Murray steal of Conley’s pass resulted in a Huerter 3 just five seconds later. 13-6 Kings, 8:39 1Q. – 10:17 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Asked Will Hardy pregame about the dangerous combo of the Kings constantly pushing the pace and the Jazz’s poor transition defense, and he was concerned. We saw why there, as the Murray steal of Conley’s pass resulted in a Heurter 3 just five seconds later. 13-6 Kings, 8:39 1Q. – Asked Will Hardy pregame about the dangerous combo of the Kings constantly pushing the pace and the Jazz’s poor transition defense, and he was concerned. We saw why there, as the Murray steal of Conley’s pass resulted in a Heurter 3 just five seconds later. 13-6 Kings, 8:39 1Q. – 10:16 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Kings get to a quick 13-6 lead and Will Hardy calls time. 8:39 remaining in the first quarter. The talk at shootaround this morning was how fast the kings play and how they maximize possessions. The Jazz haven’t done anything yet to discourage that – The Kings get to a quick 13-6 lead and Will Hardy calls time. 8:39 remaining in the first quarter. The talk at shootaround this morning was how fast the kings play and how they maximize possessions. The Jazz haven’t done anything yet to discourage that – 10:15 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Kings are cooking early. They’ve gone 6 of 8 from the field to open up a 13-6 lead. Timeout Jazz. – The Kings are cooking early. They’ve gone 6 of 8 from the field to open up a 13-6 lead. Timeout Jazz. – 10:15 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Keegan Murray with a dunk in transition. Kings are running. – Keegan Murray with a dunk in transition. Kings are running. – 10:14 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Nobody in the NBA would benefit more from adding 15 lbs than Jarred Vanderbilt. – Nobody in the NBA would benefit more from adding 15 lbs than Jarred Vanderbilt. – 10:14 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kings tempo is great and the ball movement is better to start this game. – Kings tempo is great and the ball movement is better to start this game. – 10:14 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Two Kings possessions, two times the Jazz have lost Domas Sabonis. Not great. – Two Kings possessions, two times the Jazz have lost Domas Sabonis. Not great. – 10:12 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Domantas Sabonis opens the scoring with a hammer in the lane. 2-0 Kings. – Domantas Sabonis opens the scoring with a hammer in the lane. 2-0 Kings. – 10:11 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

OMG, Kings game ops killing me with their Jazz intros 10:06 PM OMG, Kings game ops killing me with their Jazz intros pic.twitter.com/BncK1RL43p

David Locke @DLocke09

More on Domantas Sabonis handoffs.

Sabonis will complete 19 handoffs

Jokic completes 13

No one else in the NBA is over 10 a game

Huerter and Malik Monk are the most common recipients – More on Domantas Sabonis handoffs.Sabonis will complete 19 handoffsJokic completes 13No one else in the NBA is over 10 a gameHuerter and Malik Monk are the most common recipients – 10:04 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Domantas Sabonis has completed more 200 more handoffs than any other player in the NBA. Nikola Jokic is next. Sabonis has completed 50% more handoffs than Sabonis. Kevin Huerter has received the most of any player in the NBA – Domantas Sabonis has completed more 200 more handoffs than any other player in the NBA. Nikola Jokic is next. Sabonis has completed 50% more handoffs than Sabonis. Kevin Huerter has received the most of any player in the NBA – 10:00 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

time to make the last game of the year count 🎉

@mybonney Tunnel Cam 10:00 PM time to make the last game of the year count 🎉@mybonney Tunnel Cam pic.twitter.com/ZczEGB3idy

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

“They’re going to test us, for sure.”

Jazz head coach Will Hardy breaks down what he’s seen out of the Kings offense this season 👑 9:29 PM “They’re going to test us, for sure.”Jazz head coach Will Hardy breaks down what he’s seen out of the Kings offense this season 👑 pic.twitter.com/C7k9L87CqH

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

BYU football gets commitment from Utah State transfer Weylin Lapuaho pic.twitter.com/k0Ogukgen3 – 9:26 PM BYU football gets commitment from Utah State transfer Weylin Lapuaho https://t.co/NN7eTrZ2fx

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

“Malik is a competitor. And he knows the level he can perform at night in and night out.”

Coach Brown reflects on Malik Monk’s 33-point effort against the Nuggets after promising the city of Sacramento he would bounce back 💪 9:19 PM “Malik is a competitor. And he knows the level he can perform at night in and night out.”Coach Brown reflects on Malik Monk’s 33-point effort against the Nuggets after promising the city of Sacramento he would bounce back 💪 pic.twitter.com/rMhN5jHeED

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings head coach Mike Brown, cleared to rejoin & coach the team tonight vs. Utah, details experience with COVID-19 and his involvements from afar while Jordi Fernandez assumed the head coaching duties. 9:07 PM Kings head coach Mike Brown, cleared to rejoin & coach the team tonight vs. Utah, details experience with COVID-19 and his involvements from afar while Jordi Fernandez assumed the head coaching duties. pic.twitter.com/qiuaAaAyTf

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Utah survives Washington State, 71-66, to move to 13-0 and 2-0 in the Pac-12.

Cougs had multiple chances at the lead inside the final 4:00, but couldn’t get over the hump.

Lynne Roberts’ crew goes for the Washington sweep Sunday afternoon in Seattle at HecEd. – Utah survives Washington State, 71-66, to move to 13-0 and 2-0 in the Pac-12.Cougs had multiple chances at the lead inside the final 4:00, but couldn’t get over the hump.Lynne Roberts’ crew goes for the Washington sweep Sunday afternoon in Seattle at HecEd. – 9:02 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Utah survives Washington State, 71-66, to move to 13-0 and 2-0 in the Pac-12.

Cougs had multiple chances at the lead and a tie inside the final 4:00, but couldn’t get over the hump.

Lynne Roberts’ crew goes for the Washington sweep Sunday afternoon in Seattle at HecEd. – Utah survives Washington State, 71-66, to move to 13-0 and 2-0 in the Pac-12.Cougs had multiple chances at the lead and a tie inside the final 4:00, but couldn’t get over the hump.Lynne Roberts’ crew goes for the Washington sweep Sunday afternoon in Seattle at HecEd. – 9:00 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings coach Mike Brown explained that two separate hand specalists determined Domantas Sabonis could continue playing with his thumb injury depending on pain tolerance. Brown said his understanding is that the injury won’t get worse even with contact. – Kings coach Mike Brown explained that two separate hand specalists determined Domantas Sabonis could continue playing with his thumb injury depending on pain tolerance. Brown said his understanding is that the injury won’t get worse even with contact. – 8:46 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings forward Trey Lyles (right calf contusion) is available for tonight’s game against the Jazz. – Kings forward Trey Lyles (right calf contusion) is available for tonight’s game against the Jazz. – 8:39 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

🌟 TOP PLAYS OF 2022 🌟 (2/2)

5. Spence dunks on Rudy

4. Doe game-winner vs. SAC

3. Luka ties it vs. NYK

2. BOOM SHAKA LUKA

1. Spencer buzzer beater vs. BKN 8:34 PM 🌟 TOP PLAYS OF 2022 🌟 (2/2)5. Spence dunks on Rudy4. Doe game-winner vs. SAC3. Luka ties it vs. NYK2. BOOM SHAKA LUKA1. Spencer buzzer beater vs. BKN pic.twitter.com/ISMLGtkzUd

James Ham @James_HamNBA

According to Mike Brown, two separate hand specialists cleared Domantas Sabonis to resume play. It comes down to pain tolerance and Sabonis wants to push through and continue to play. – According to Mike Brown, two separate hand specialists cleared Domantas Sabonis to resume play. It comes down to pain tolerance and Sabonis wants to push through and continue to play. – 8:31 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings coach Mike Brown said he took the same approach that Steve Kerr took last season when he filled in for the Warriors head coach in the playoffs, he took a step back and let Jordi Fernandez take the coaching reigns and do what he felt was necessary. “Go coach” – Kings coach Mike Brown said he took the same approach that Steve Kerr took last season when he filled in for the Warriors head coach in the playoffs, he took a step back and let Jordi Fernandez take the coaching reigns and do what he felt was necessary. “Go coach” – 8:25 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings coach Mike Brown is back. Here he is talking about his brief absence after testing positive for COVID-19. 8:24 PM Kings coach Mike Brown is back. Here he is talking about his brief absence after testing positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/2ZLMhUbPDo

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Trey Lyles (Right Calf Contusion) will be available to play vs. Jazz tonight. – Trey Lyles (Right Calf Contusion) will be available to play vs. Jazz tonight. – 8:06 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Updated Injury Report vs. Utah Jazz – 12/30:

Trey Lyles (Right Calf Contusion) – AVAILABLE – Updated Injury Report vs. Utah Jazz – 12/30:Trey Lyles (Right Calf Contusion) – AVAILABLE – 8:06 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Get 50% off bottled water with #ApplePay. Add your card to Apple Wallet before the game to get started. 8:00 PM Get 50% off bottled water with #ApplePay. Add your card to Apple Wallet before the game to get started. pic.twitter.com/uAdSgbZwhr

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

James Wiseman is out tonight for the Warriors with a left ankle sprain. Patrick Baldwin Jr. was recalled from Santa Cruz and could find a small role. He hit three big 3s last game vs Jazz. – James Wiseman is out tonight for the Warriors with a left ankle sprain. Patrick Baldwin Jr. was recalled from Santa Cruz and could find a small role. He hit three big 3s last game vs Jazz. – 7:37 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Malone is focusing on transition defense tonight it seems. After how things went in the second game in Sacramento, it’s not surprising that is his focus. – Malone is focusing on transition defense tonight it seems. After how things went in the second game in Sacramento, it’s not surprising that is his focus. – 7:18 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

Lauri Markkanen is doing something only LeBron James has ever done 👀 5:22 PM Lauri Markkanen is doing something only LeBron James has ever done 👀 pic.twitter.com/xAmUrIaO4E

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings say head coach Mike Brown has cleared the NBA’s COVID-19 health & safety protocols and will be back to coach tonight’s game vs. Jazz – Kings say head coach Mike Brown has cleared the NBA’s COVID-19 health & safety protocols and will be back to coach tonight’s game vs. Jazz – 5:08 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Kings coach Mike Brown has cleared Covid protocols and will be back on the bench vs. the Jazz tonight, team says. – Kings coach Mike Brown has cleared Covid protocols and will be back on the bench vs. the Jazz tonight, team says. – 5:08 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

The Sacramento Kings announced that head coach Mike Brown has cleared health & safety protocols and will coach tonight’s game versus the Utah Jazz. – The Sacramento Kings announced that head coach Mike Brown has cleared health & safety protocols and will coach tonight’s game versus the Utah Jazz. – 5:07 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown has cleared NBA health & safety protocols and will coach tonight’s game versus the Utah Jazz. – Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown has cleared NBA health & safety protocols and will coach tonight’s game versus the Utah Jazz. – 5:06 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

OFFICIAL: Head coach Mike Brown has cleared health & safety protocols and will coach tonight’s game versus the Utah Jazz. – OFFICIAL: Head coach Mike Brown has cleared health & safety protocols and will coach tonight’s game versus the Utah Jazz. – 5:06 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Mike Brown will be back tonight for the Kings, according to the team – Mike Brown will be back tonight for the Kings, according to the team – 5:06 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

“𝘎𝘰𝘰𝘥 𝘤𝘳𝘰𝘸𝘥 𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦, 𝘭𝘦𝘵’𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘵𝘳𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘸𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘦.”

Nayo’s taking you #OffTheCourt and giving you a closer look at what it takes to produce the broadcast on game night.

@nayocampbell | @Verizon 4:20 PM “𝘎𝘰𝘰𝘥 𝘤𝘳𝘰𝘸𝘥 𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦, 𝘭𝘦𝘵’𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘵𝘳𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘸𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘦.”Nayo’s taking you #OffTheCourt and giving you a closer look at what it takes to produce the broadcast on game night.@nayocampbell | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/lDNKWn1uBR